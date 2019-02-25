By Dan Woike

Los Angeles Times

DENVER — Rocky, the Denver Nuggets’ lightning-tailed mountain lion mascot, stood at midcourt, his back to the basket. He launched the ball blindly over his head six times and missed. And on the seventh try, he made the trick shot.

It took the Los Angeles Clippers 15 tries to make one from deep Sunday afternoon — and they, presumably, were looking at the basket.

The Clippers made only three of 21 shots from three-point range in a 123-96 loss to the Nuggets, their worst defeat since losing by 38 in San Antonio on Dec. 13.

“I can do media for everybody,” Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell said once the locker rooms opened. “They beat our (butts).”

But it wasn’t just their shooting that hurt the Clippers against Denver, the No. 2 team in the Western Conference. It was virtually every aspect of the game — offense, defense, strength and energy all tipping in the Nuggets’ favor.

“I didn’t think we played very well. I would love to say it was our shots missed,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “I thought they were the tougher team. They got most of the loose balls. They beat us down the floor. I thought it started on the defensive end, and then in the third quarter, I thought it was our offense that let us down.”

The Clippers, who never led, managed to keep the game close in the first half thanks to 22 trips to the foul line, but they scored only 21 points in the third quarter and 19 in the fourth, with Denver’s lead quickly ballooning to 20-plus points.

“We weren’t coming back,” Rivers said. “They’re better than us. They’ve proven that.”

The Clippers got 24 points from Lou Williams and 19 from Danilo Gallinari but the rest of the team combined to shoot just 18 for 58 (31 percent).

Bad games happen, but Rivers didn’t like how it affected some of his young players, namely rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The 20-year-old point guard scored one point and missed all eight of his shots, including three from three-point range. The Clippers were outscored by 24 points with him on the floor, worst on the team.

“No one is going to feel sorry for you. I’ll hug him or whatever but this is the NBA. You’re going to have bad games,” Rivers said. “The great ones, you have to be willing to go 0-for and not change your body language. I thought he did. I thought Shai started pressing.

“He’s young, and he’ll learn that. But if you want to be great, you have to be willing to go 0 for 20 and keep playing and still keep doing other things.”

Gilgeous-Alexander left the locker room without speaking to the media.

Williams said he doesn’t believe in going out of his way to offer advice or consolation to young players.

“Sometimes you don’t tell them nothing. You just let it burn, and hopefully, he’ll motivate himself to get ready for the next one,” Williams said. “I think sometimes with young players, every night it’s a speech. Everyone has something to say. I think you have to let guys go through it.

“It won’t be his last bad game.”

———

Knicks make Garden blossom again

NEW YORK — At Madison Square Garden, where there rarely is missed an opportunity to refer to it as “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” has become known for this season mostly as the place where the Knicks lose almost every night.

The Knicks had tried different lineups, a variety of strategies, but they had found no answers for nearly three full months, losing 18 consecutive games at home dating back to Dec. 1. And Knicks coach David Fizdale was asked if he was trying to find something that would change their fortunes.

“Incense? Sage?” Fizdale said before the game — most likely joking, but when the streak reaches these depths it’s hard to rule out anything. “I’ve done different stuff, but I like to keep that internal. We’ve done different stuff but that’s not really what it comes down to. We’ve just got to get better and we’ve got to do our jobs better when we’re out there. Execute the detail, communicate, fly around for 48 minutes.”

On this night, they certainly didn’t do everything right. The night began with Kevin Knox and Dennis Smith Jr. moving in to corral a rebound in the opening minutes with no Spurs player near them and accidentally tipping it in to give San Antonio two points. And a 23-point second-half lead disappeared, fading to a nail-biting margin in the fourth quarter.

But for once — at least once since Dec. 1 — the Knicks won at home, holding off the Spurs for a 130-118 win and avoiding at least one small piece of NBA history. The Knicks already had set a franchise record for consecutive home losses, but a loss Sunday would have tied for the worst streak in NBA history with the 1993-94 Dallas Mavericks.

And they flew around to the final buzzer. In the last minute Lance Thomas, who had not gotten off the bench in four of the last five games, hit a 3-pointer to give him 16 points, and then Smith banked a pass off the backboard for Mitchell Robinson to slam home.

The Knicks have hardly been good at home or on the road, as you would expect from a team with a 12-48 record. They entered the night with a 4-24 record at home — worse than the 7-24 road mark.

“I don’t know. That’s a good question,” Fizdale said before the game. “We’ve got 11 wins so we’re better on the road than at home. I’m not sure exactly what it is. We just try to make sure that we prepare thoroughly every day. And we just keep growing them and developing them daily. And when the games come, we roll them out there and get them competing.”

The Spurs were a susceptible foe, on the last leg of their annual rodeo road trip when they embark on a three-week road swing while the rodeo takes over their home arena, finishing off with this game and then on to Brooklyn on Monday. But unlike most seasons they have struggled badly, now losing six of seven games on the trip.

The Knicks led by as many as 23 in the third quarter, but before the period was over the Spurs rallied to shrink the deficit to 94-83. And the quarter ended ominously with Kevin Knox airmailing a wide-open 3-pointer.

San Antonio closed within eight repeatedly, but the Knicks answered back every time. Damyean Dotson, who led the Knicks with 27 points, hit a 3-pointer with 4:57 to play to push the lead back to 112-101 and when it was down to eight again Robinson hit a free throw and Dotson then delivered again, hitting a 3 with 2:19 remaining. After the Spurs answered with a 3-pointer from Bryn Forbes, Smith connected on a driving layup to put the Knicks up 122-111 with 1:44 remaining.

After a Spurs miss, Robinson dunked and hung on the rim, drawing a foul on the play which he converted for a three-point play and a 125-111 lead as Spurs coach Gregg Popovich emptied his bench.

———

Magic rap Raptors

TORONTO — The Magic took advantage of the absence of Toronto star Kawhi Leonard on Sunday and capitalized on another solid game from the Orlando bench players to roll to a 113-98 road victory.

The Magic won for the sixth time in the past seven games and snapped a seven-game Raptors winning streak.

Terrence Ross led the bench players with a game-high 28 points as the Magic got 44 points from their reserve players to help offset a tough game shooting from starters Aaron Gordon (2 of 11) and Evan Fournier (4 of 11).

In his usual consistent role, starting center Nikola Vucevic led the way with 23 points and 12 rebounds, the 43rd double-double of the season for the NBA All-Star.

The Magic starters did play a key role in the third quarter as the team pulled away from the host Raptors. Vucevic, Gordon and Fournier all had five points apiece in the quarter as Orlando built an 80-71 lead headed into the final frame.

But the game belonged to the former Raptors guard Ross, who made 3-of-8 3-pointers and hit 9-of-21 floor shots overall. He also had nine rebounds.

The Magic improved to 28-33 this season and currently sit in ninth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings, one game behind Charlotte in the playoff chase.

———

Pelicans gobble up Lakers

NEW ORLEANS — LeBron James showed up to talk to the media with ice bags wrapped around both knees, his left groin and his back, his mood surly after the Los Angeles Lakers’ disconnected effort in Saturday’s 128-115 loss to a New Orleans Pelicans team playing with Anthony Davis.

When the subject became how the Lakers could lack urgency this late in the season with so much at stake and their playoffs hopes hanging in the balance, James responded with a question of his own.

“How do you know what’s at stake if you’ve never been there?” asked James, who had 27 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds.

Perhaps, the reporter responded, seeing the Lakers drop below .500 (29-30) and fall 3{ games behind in the race for the final playoff spot in the West was enough to know what’s at stake, with 23 regular-season games remaining for the Lakers.

“How do you know if you’ve never been there before?” James responded. “Not you. I’m just saying, like, I’m playing devil’s advocate, you know?

“It’s kind of a fine line when you talk about that because when you’ve never been there or know what it takes to actually shoot for something like that, it’s like you’re afraid to get uncomfortable. So you gotta be comfortable with being uncomfortable.

“So I’m not saying that’s what we are as a whole. It kinda looks that way sometimes, we gotta kind of get out of our comfort zone. And kind of, you know, have that sense of urgency from the jump, and not be afraid to go out and actually fail.”

James has been to the playoffs in each of the last 13 years, and the NBA Finals in each of the last eight. The Lakers have missed the playoffs for five straight seasons, and losses like this one — with the Pelicans resting Davis and playing the second of back-to-back games — make their path to the postseason an even steeper climb.

James was asked if this defeat felt any different from losses to losing teams earlier in the season.

“For me? No,” James responded. “See that’s what I’m talking about … the last few years, everyone’s so accustomed to the losses. I’m just not accustomed to it. I’m not accustomed to it. I will never get comfortable with losing. So, losing Game 1 to Houston is still the same as losing game 59 in New Orleans to me. It’s just how I’m built. It’s who I am.”

James has young teammates like Brandon Ingram (29 points) and Kyle Kuzma (16 points, eight rebounds, seven assists) who haven’t been to the playoffs. The opportunity in the playoffs is in front of them, but falling behind by 20 points and turning the ball over 23 times went a long way in pushing the Lakers the wrong way.

So did allowing 69 points in the first half.

“We had no sense of urgency,” Kuzma said. “We weren’t together offensively and defensively — well, more so defensively. We got whatever we wanted offensively. We just didn’t bring it.”

And how do the Lakers explain playing with no sense of urgency with so much at stake?

“I have no idea, honestly,” Kuzma said. “We’ve been like that all year. We play a big game against a big team and then play a team that’s lesser and we play down to their level. Our sense of urgency isn’t there. There’s no way we can compete and try to win like that.”

In Davis’ absence, former UCLA star Jrue Holiday led the way with 27 points, seven assists and three steals while Julius Randle scored 24 against his old team.

Coach Alvin Gentry denied playing the Lakers factored into the decision to rest Davis.

“That had nothing to do with it,” he said. “If we were playing the Baltimore Claws, we would sit him out that game too, OK?”

———

Rockets repel Warriors by 6

OAKLAND, Calif. — Even with James Harden sidelined with both an injury and the flu, the Warriors lost to the Houston Rockets, 118-112, on Saturday at Oracle Arena.

The Rockets (34-25) opened the game with a 15-0 run.

The Warriors (42-16) still have the Western Conference’s best record. But they have lost to Houston three times this season.

Warriors forward Draymond Green also left Saturday’s game against the Houston Rockets after spraining his left ankle. The Warriors ruled him out to return.

Green injured his ankle after stepping on the foot of Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins. Green immediately hobbled over to the sideline. Green was eventually helped up. But he limped to the locker room with 8:56 left in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors featured Kevin Durant (29 points), Stephen Curry (25), Klay Thompson (20) and DeMarcus Cousins (13) in double figures. But the Rockets countered with Eric Gordon (25 points), Chris Paul (23), Kenneth Faried (20), PJ Tucker (18) and Gerald Green (10).

———

Wizards short again

WASHINGTON - Bradley Beal bit the hem of his jersey and Jabari Parker dropped his arms and swung toward the baseline, releasing a sigh. The Washington Wizards had just surrendered a late possession and the failure to stop the Indiana Pacers stung.

Though the Wizards didn’t play much defense Saturday night, they gave an effort in the fourth quarter. When the ball snapped around the court, so did the Wizards’ feet. If an Indiana player slowed down the set by needlessly dribbling, the Wizards showed their sticky hands and created steals. They tried - which made Pacers center Domantas Sabonis’s layup with about two minutes to play hurt that much more.

The basket was one of many in the Pacers’ 119-112 win, but stood out for its timing.

When the Wizards needed a break, the defense broke down - Parker slapped Sabonis on his way up and created a three-point opportunity.

“We did a decent job of guarding and about four or five possessions, tough breaks,” Coach Scott Brooks said. “They made tough shots when the shot clock was going down.”

A few more stops could have given Washington a legitimate chance at completing a comeback from a 17-point deficit.

In the closing seconds, Thomas Bryant slapped a pass away from Pacers point guard Darren Collison and the steal gave the Wizards a chance at the game-tying three-pointer. Beal attracted the defensive attention and Bryant, who made 9 of 11 shots and a trio of threes in the game, was left open behind the arc.

“They had confidence in me to make the shot,” Bryant said. “I shot it.”

The ball felt good leaving his hands and appeared to sail toward the target, Bryant would say later, but the attempt missed off the rim with 14.2 seconds remaining. The rally ended with more dejected expressions - Trevor Ariza knelt to the floor after having to foul Collison, which sent him to the line for the game-sealing free throws.

Beal played 41 minutes, the second consecutive night he has logged more than 40, and scored 35 points. Bryant finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds while playing 31 minutes as a reserve. However, their offensive efforts couldn’t curb a four-game losing streak and keep the Wizards from falling to 24-36, a season-low 12 games under .500. Indiana, a team without an active all-star, improved to 40-20, holding the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

“One thing we have been all year long is resilient,” said Pacers forward Thaddeus Young, who scored a team-high 22 points. “We continue to fight, continue to fight through adversity. We believe in our brotherhood. I say this in every interview. We have a brotherhood, we have a bond. Everybody continues to play through that bond and we play for one and another and not just for one person.”

This Pacers team didn’t resemble the one Washington defeated on Jan. 30. Back then, the Wizards were experiencing a boost of adrenaline while scrapping for six wins in January after John Wall’s surgery to remove bone spurs while Indiana was floundering without two-time all-star Victor Oladipo, the former All-Met from DeMatha who underwent a season-ending knee procedure. Washington breezed to a 107-89 win, one of its most stout defensive performances of the season.

The Pacers left D.C. that night on a three-game losing streak and were on their way to a fourth straight defeat. Since that game, however, Indiana recovered from its Oladipo hangover, added free agent Wesley Matthews and have won eight of nine. Washington has gone 2-7 since the last meeting.

Though much has changed since that night - the Wizards parted ways with Otto Porter Jr. and Markieff Morris before the NBA trade deadline and revamped the rotation yet again - the same problems still exist. Since Jan. 30, the Wizards are still one of the worst defensive teams (27th overall in defensive rating and last in points allowed and opponent three-point field goal percentage).

The Wizards defensive woes have been especially evident in how they defend the paint - they’re allowing opponents a 64.8 field goal percentage on shot attempts less than five feet from the basket, according to NBA.com. This defensive disaster partially explains Brooks’s decision to play four-year veteran Bobby Portis in the starting lineup and move Bryant, the second-year center, to the bench.

Brooks wanted rim protection and saw flashes of it throughout the night. Bryant recorded three blocks and in the second quarter, after his rejection against Doug McDermott, he celebrated with a ferocious air punch that nearly struck official Phenizee Ransom.

“He has a lot of enthusiasm,” Brooks said of Bryant. “He knows he has a lot of things to learn, a lot of tricks that he’s going to pick up game-by-game. He’s a great kid who plays hard … He’s earned the minutes and he’s gotten minutes and I thought he played well and he played a lot of the game.”

As Portis collected four personal fouls, Bryant filled most of the center minutes in the second half. In the fourth quarter with Bryant and Parker forming an active frontcourt that protected the paint as well as poked away passes, the Wizards played their best defense and trimmed the deficit to two points with less than six minutes to play.

“They were pretty much comfortable with whatever they wanted to do, and run what they wanted to run, and they were bullying us in the paint,” Beal said of the Wizards’ reaction to the Pacers in the first half. “That’s pretty much what it came down to until we wanted to get down and guard for 24 seconds. Unfortunately, it didn’t come until the fourth.”

The improved defensive effort didn’t last, however, and the Wizards still couldn’t stop Indiana from draining backbreaking threes from Collison and Matthews before Sabonis’s critical layup.