(Note: The full opening round schedule appears below.)

By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

The field is set for the Great American Conference basketball tournament this weekend in Bartlesville.

And, those who are Sooner State “homers” should enjoy a lot of anticipation going into the four-day NCAA-II event, which runs from Thursday through Sunday at the Bruin Fieldhouse.

The three top seeds on the men’s side are all from Oklahoma — No. 1 Southern Nazarene (18-4), No. 2 Southeastern Oklahoma State (16-6) and No. 3 Oklahoma Baptist (14-8).

The same is true for the women’s bracket — No. 1 Southwestern Oklahoma State (22-0), No. 2 East Central (16-6) and No. 3 Southern Nazarene (15-7).

The schedule is already set.

There will be two men’s and two women’s quarterfinals each on Thursday and Friday.

The women’s semifinals are scheduled for noon and 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, followed by the men’s semifinals at 5:45 p.m. and 8 pm. on Saturday.

The action will wrap up Sunday with the women’s title tilt at 1 p.m., followed by the men’s final at 3:30 p.m.

The final buzzer on the men’s game will be especially sad this year.

This year will be the final time, at least for the foreseeable future that Bartlesville will host the Great American Conference tourney.

It’s been an annual tradition since 2012 at the Bruin Fieldhouse.

But, the Bartlesville Sports Commission — the group that is contracted with the GAC to put on the tourney — decided a few months ago it wouldn’t bid to bring back the event.

Not only will this season’s championship spectacle be the last of eight-straight GAC tourneys hosted by the BSC, but it also ends 12-straight seasons of NCAA-II conference tournament play in Bartlesville.

The Lone Star Conference called the Bruin Fieldhouse home for its championships from 2008-11.

The finality — at least for the time being — of the formal relationship between Bartlesville and the GAC has worked up an aura of nostalgia for this last go-round.

It also represents another ending.

Bartlesville High School graduate Hailey Tucker is in her final season as a star player Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Her team has made the GAC tourney all four years during her career, which means she got to return to her home high school gym — the Bruin Fieldhouse — to play.

This year will be her final return.

Tucker and her super-charged SWOSU teammates are certainly the favorites to win the women’s title.

They are 27-1 overall — featuring a streak of 27-straight wins, including, as mentioned, a 22-0 record in regular season conference play.

Rounding out the women’s bracket, in order of seed, are: East Central (16-6), Southern Nazarene (15-7), Harding (15-7), Henderson State (13-9), Southeastern Oklahoma State (12-10), Arkansas Tech (10-12) and Northwestern Oklahoma State (9-13).

That breaks down to five Oklahoma schools (SWOSU, East Central Southern Nazarene, Southeastern Oklahoma and Northwestern Oklahoma) in the women’s field, compared to three from Arkansas (Harding, Henderson State and Arkansas Tech).

The men’s field includes, in order of seed: Southern Nazarene (18-4), Southeastern Oklahoma State (16-6), Oklahoma Baptist (14-8), Southern Arkansas (14-8), Henderson State (13-9), East Central (13-9), Arkansas-Monticello (12-10) and Ouachita Baptist (11-11).

This breaks down to four Oklahoma programs (Southern Nazarene, Southeastern Oklahoma, Oklahoma Baptist and East Central) and four Arkansas schools (Southern Arkansas, Henderson State, Arkansas-Monticello and Ouachita Baptist).

Southern Nazarene is the defending men’s champion; Ark Tech will be looking to repeat on the women’s side.

Following is a list of the schedule for the first two days:

—

Thursday (women)

Noon: East Central vs. Arkansas Tech

5:45 p.m.: Southwestern Oklahoma vs. Northwestern Oklahoma

—

Thursday (men)

2:15 p.m.: Southeastern Oklahoma vs. Arkansas-Monticello

8 p.m.: Southern Nazarene vs. Ouachita

—

Friday (women)

Noon: Harding vs. Henderson State

2:15 p.m.: Southern Nazarene vs. Southeastern Oklahoma

—

Friday (men)

5:45 p.m.: Southern Arkansas vs. Henderson State

8 p.m.: Oklahoma Baptist vs. East Central

—

Admission costs include:

All-Session Pass ($55)

Student All-Session Pass ($27)

Family Single Session (2 games): $30

Individual Single Session (2 games) ($12)

Student Single Session (2 games) ($7)

—

Tickets can be purchased during the tourney at the Bruin Fieldhouse.

In addition to the action on the court, the GAC also will continue its out-reach activities to the community, in conjunction with the BSC.

On Thursday, the players from the teams that are not playing that day will visit various area schools to meet with students.

On Friday, players from the teams that are off will invade the Red Apple Center to bowl with area Special Olympians.

As mentioned, this will be the 12-consecutive year the BSC has hosted a NCAA-II conference basketball championship tourney.

The main prize at stake for the men and women’s winner is an automatic berth in the NCAA-II regionals.

During the past several years, many GAC coaches have told the E-E and others that they are treated better and enjoy a better tourney experience in Bartlesville than at the regionals.

—

Another local tie

In addition to Tucker returning to the Bruin Fieldhouse, the appearance of Arkansas-Monticello is another GAC-Bartlesville link.

The Ark-Monticello head coach is Kyle Tolin, the son of Doug Tolin, a Bartlesville product and Sooner High School graduate that later returned to coach at Sooner High before going on to a national championship-winning college head coaching career. Doug currently is Kyle’s assistant at Ark-Monticello.

As mentioned earlier, Ark-Monticello comes into this year’s men’s tourney as the No. 7 seed and will play Southeastern Oklahoma in the opening round at 2:15 p.m. Thursday.