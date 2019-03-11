MIAMI — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M has been paired against No. 14 seed Moberly (Missouri) Area Community

College in the first round of the NJCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Championship in Hutchinson, Kansas.

They meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 19 In the Hutchinson (Kansas) Sports Center.

The Golden Norse, the Region 2 champs, received the No. 19 seed.

This will be the trip to the national tournament since Jeremy Jackson join the NEO staff as an assistant.

The Norsemen finished 17th in 2013-14 and were 16th in 2015-16.

The NEO-Moberly winner advances to play third-seed Vincennes, Indiana.