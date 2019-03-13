By Callie Caplan

The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS (TNS) — When the American Airlines Center announcer bellowed Dirk Nowitzki’s name as a starter before the Mavericks faced the Spurs on Tuesday night, fans let out the loudest cheer of the pregame introductions, sensing a special opportunity.

After all, every Nowitzki appearance in the arena is now important, as the 40-year-old has less than a month left in what could be his final NBA season.

But in the ensuing moments, Mavericks fans had to wonder whether Tuesday night’s appearance could be especially prominent. Nowitzki scored eight points in the first six minutes of the game, moving him 27 points from passing Wilt Chamberlain for sixth on the NBA’s all-time scoring leaders list.

The 21-year veteran didn’t score again, but the early burst provided a glimpse of excitement in what eventually became a 112-105 loss, Mavericks’ sixth straight and 12th in their last 14 games.

While the Mavericks have looked toward the future since early February, when the franchise traded every starter aside from rookie Luka Doncic for Kristaps Porzingis and several role players they hope will form a playoff- and championship-contending core, Nowitzki’s scoring spurt, and his pursuit of another milestone, offered another reminder of what’s left to aim for and appreciate this season.

Before the game, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich lauded Nowitzki’s impact, especially as a trailblazer for international players, including teammates Doncic and Porzingis.

“Dirk is a spectacular example of a competitor on the court but a great human being all at the same time,” Popovich said. “He competed with a ferocity. He loved winning. He hated losing. But he’s classy in the sense that he knew how to do both.”

By the time Nowitzki faces Popovich again in the season finale April 10 in San Antonio — perhaps the final contest in Nowitzki’s career — the German superstar likely will have surpassed Chamberlain’s scoring mark (31,419 points).

Though his 5.7 average points per game entering Tuesday fall well below his career norm, Nowitzki has said his mobility and comfortability has improved in recent weeks.

Plus, he’s scored 29 points in his last three outings, a rate that puts him on pace to accomplish the feat March 18 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Another treat for Mavericks fans in Dallas.

———

Nuggets mulch Minnesota

DENVER — There are some fans out there who may want to the Wolves to tank. With the playoffs an unlikely goal, they want the Wolves to improve their position in the NBA’s draft lottery.

The Wolves have rejected this notion, with interim coach Ryan Saunders saying multiple times over the last week the Wolves will put the most competitive team they can on the floor.

Fortunately for those hoping for improved draft odds, the injury bug is doing their bidding. The Wolves were down five key contributors Tuesday and even though the remaining players gave maximum effort, they were no match for the Nuggets in a 133-107 loss at the Pepsi Center.

Andrew Wiggins, Derrick Rose, Jeff Teague joined Luol Deng and Robert Covington on the shelf for Tuesday’s game and despite another eye-popping effort from Karl-Anthony Towns, 34 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a right knee injury, the Nuggets kept coming at the Wolves in waves.

Jamal Murray led a balanced scoring effort for Denver with 30 points while Nikola Jokic added 18 in his duel with Towns.

These two teams were in the same place a season ago. It was the Wolves who defeated the Nuggets a season ago to make it into the playoffs for the first time since 2004. But they are in very different places now, and the Wolves would love to be on the same trajectory as Denver.

The first minutes featured a tango between Jokic and Towns, as the two All-Stars guarded each other. With the starters on the floor the Wolves were able to stay within one or two possessions of the Nuggets. Denver led just 20-16 at the 3:54 mark. But Denver’s depth helped it build an early lead over the Wolves.

With Teague (left foot inflammation) and Rose (right elbow sorness) out, the Wolves had a unique second unit—Jerryd Bayless, Anthony Tolliver, Cameron Reynolds, C.J. Williams and Taj Gibson. It seemed like the Nuggets would begin to roll. They closed the quarter on a 13-4 run after Monte Morris beat the buzzer with a three-pointer.

The makeshift second unit held its own at the start of the second and kept the Wolves in it. Reynolds hit a pair of threes and a three and a dunk from Williams pulled the Wolves within 36-32 and helped bridge the gap until the starters could re-enter. Towns was cooking inside, scoring 18 points in the first half, including a pair of authoritative dunks inside although Denver would extend the lead to 10 by halftime.

Towns kept up his offensive tear in the third quarter, playing like a man possessed and one determined to show he deserves All-NBA consideration alongside Jokic, who may get the honor as well. At one point, Towns employed a little shove to get Jokic on skates and then nailed a pullback jumper.

Only issue for the Wolves was the Nuggets still had little trouble scoring opened their lead to as many as 17 following a Murray step-back jumper.

Paul Millsap hit a deflating half-court three-pointer to put Denver ahead 94-78 headed into the fourth quarter and the Wolves never much threatened from there as Denver blew it open.

———

Lakers bully Chicago

CHICAGO — A friendly disagreement arose in the corner of the visitors’ locker room at the United Center on Tuesday night.

“Mine was better!” Josh Hart exclaimed after the Los Angeles Lakers’ 123-107 victory over the Chicago Bulls, scoffing with Kyle Kuzma sitting just a few feet away from him. “That’s not even a question. Not even a question.”

Moments later Kuzma gave a more measured reaction that reached the opposite conclusion.

“I had more difficulty,” Kuzma said. “I threw a bounce pass. He has the wide-open little lob, but they both were cool. I give myself the edge though.”

Each player assisted LeBron James on a reverse dunk in the second half, both of them in spectacular fashion. Kuzma’s came first when he stole the ball and lofted it nearly three quarters of the length of the court, where it bounced and set up an alley-oop for James to complete. The United Center replayed it in slow motion on the video board.

Hart’s came in the fourth quarter after a steal by James. James passed it up to Hart, who tossed the ball off the backboard for James to rise, twist and dunk it again.

“Bron showed some of them young legs today,” Hart said. “It was fun.”

Said James: “I’m always feeling bouncy.”

They were moments of significance for two reasons. First, they were defensive stops, which had been getting hard for the Lakers to come by during the preceding five-game losing streak. Second, they were fun.

“When you’re losing, it’s always hard to try to have fun, try to embrace just playing the game,” Kuzma said. “You get caught as professionals so many times this day and age, social media, everybody is so tight and tense when they play basketball, but, you know, just in general as basketball players we just need to try to have fun, play the game like we did when we were kids in high school and college. I think if we can do that the next 15 games, lay it all out there, that’s all we can really ask for right now.”

It was the Lakers’ first win since Feb. 27 and helped them improve to 31-36, while the Bulls fell to 19-50. James played 33 minutes and scored 36 points with 10 rebounds. He also had two steals, four assists and five turnovers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 24 points on seven-of-11 shooting and Kuzma, back from an ankle injury that caused him to miss two games, scored 21.

The game started out looking like it would be the Lakers’ sixth straight loss, with Chicago leading 34-16 after a quarter.

“It was, you know, challenge them,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said, when asked what his reaction was to the first quarter. “Like, ‘What are we doing?’ And the same challenge as it was before the game. Let’s find our energy.”

Chicago’s lead grew to 20 points before the Lakers fought back with a 10-0 run early in the second quarter. At halftime, Chicago’s lead had shrunk to five.

“I think that second quarter we all just started playing with a little more joy, just played a little bit more free,” James said. “We got defensive stops, we were flying around, guys were moving the ball and everybody just felt a part of it.”

The Lakers outscored the Bulls by 19 points in the third quarter, and it offered the first moments for Andre Ingram to get some playing time on the second day of his 10-day contract. He was scoreless in two minutes. The 33-year-old journeyman had never played an NBA game before the Lakers called him up for two games last season.

James isn’t on an official minutes restriction, but if at all possible the Lakers don’t want to overplay him. The steal that led to his second reverse dunk came with 5:03 left in the game. Hart gave it up to James, rather than try to dunk with his right knee still injured.

“I knew if I went to go dunk I might be out next game,” Hart said. “If I didn’t do that it would’ve been a layup and it wouldn’t have been that much fun.”

The Lakers, 6{ games out of a playoff spot, have four more games on this trip.

“We have an opportunity,” James said. “We go into Toronto our next game, we go into Detroit who’s a playoff team, we go into Milwaukee at the end of the trip. All playoff teams, all good teams. Those games will be like playoff games if we want them to be.”

———

Blazers scorch Clippers

LOS ANGELES—There was a stretch of possessions in the third quarter when the Los Angeles Clippers could’ve really have used Danilo Gallinari.

Arguable the team’s best player, Gallinari could’ve helped stifle the Portland Trail Blazers’ momentum as it steadily picked up in the second half. Maybe it would’ve been the calm release and high-arching shot that would’ve snuffed out a run. Maybe it would’ve been quicker-than-you-expect feet stopping a Damian Lillard drive.

The way he’s been playing, it’s a safe bet that it would’ve been something.

But with Gallinari not available because of rest with the Clippers on the second night of a back-to-back, they had to get it from someone else. Not having Gallinari wasn’t — and isn’t — a good enough reason for Doc Rivers’ team to stumble.

“We told our guys from day one, we’re not going to use all the excuses — youth, whatever,” Rivers said before Tuesday’s game. “We’re just not going to use that.”

So, it was execution, not fatigue, that cost the Clippers in a 125-104 loss. It wasn’t being out-talented; it was being out-performed.

Gallinari, who also lightly twisted an ankle Monday against Boston, will be back in the Clippers’ next game.

In the same pregame news conference where Rivers said the Clippers weren’t going to make excuses, he also predicted that his team would have a tough time slowing down the Trail Blazer’s backcourt.

“As long as they have those two guards there, they’re going to do some winning. They’re very, very difficult to guard,” Rivers said. “If you put that plus the system that they’re in, it makes them very difficult to match up to. It just does.

“You know it’s coming. We just walked over it. And you know it’s going to be hard to stop.”

It was.

CJ McCollum, who started the game by missing his first seven shots, hit an open three right before the halftime buzzer, sparking as impressive of a shot-making run you’ll see outside of the Golden State Warriors.

Including the three, McCollum proceeded to make 12-of-his-next-14 shots including eight-of-nine in the fourth quarter, the lone miss coming on a tightly contested leaning jump shot.

“We made a lot of mistakes but CJ McCollum was on fire,” Rivers said.

He scored 23 in the fourth quarter — the Clippers managed just 20 as a team in final 12 minutes.

“What’s it like lookin’ at that?” Lou Williams said. “It’s not a good time. But he’s a talented player. He’s done that before on numerous occasions, and unfortunately, one was tonight.”

McCollum’s barrage, paired with 20-point games from his backcourt mate, Lillard, and from center Jusuf Nurkic wiped out a Clipper lead that grew to as many as eight points in the first half.

The Clippers, who started the game hot led by rookie guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, never cooled down from three-point range, making 60 percent, but Portland’s defense limited the Clippers to just 15 attempts.

Montrezl Harrell did what he does, providing energy and toughness around the rim, but his 22 points and 11 rebounds weren’t enough to hold up against McCollum and Portland’s big night.

“It was still a winnable game for us,” forward JaMychal Green said. “Obviously (Gallinari) would’ve helped us. … We just didn’t lock down on defense.”

Clippers to add depth in backcourt

The Clippers intend to sign Justin Bibbs to a 10-day contract Wednesday, a source not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told the LA Times. The signing will bring the Clippers’ roster to the 15-player maximum, which does not include two players on two-way contracts.

The 6-5 guard has averaged 11.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the G League’s Maine Red Claws this season, his first as a professional.

Bibbs averaged 13.3 points last season as a senior at Virginia Tech on 49 percent shooting overall and 40 percent shooting on three-pointers. He was undrafted but played with Boston during summer league before being waived during training camp.

———

Etc.

Rivers admitted that forward Luc Mbah a Moute, who the team signed this season to add to its defensive versatility, could miss the rest of the season with a sore knee. Mbah a Moute tried to return to practice last week and couldn’t make it through the workout. … The Clippers favorable late-season schedule continues with an off-day Wednesday before returning to Staples Center Friday against the Chicago Bulls.