Area high schools are set to plunge right back into their spring schedules following last week’s break — sort of.

Well, most teams took a breather.

One of those was the Bartlesville High School soccer teams.

Following their 10-day hiatus, the Bruin and Lady Bruin kickers open their post-break action with road matches on Monday night at Owasso.

The Lady Bruins — who bolted to a 5-1 record the first two weeks of March — play at 6:30 p.m., followed by the guys at 8 p.m.

Bartlesville’s baseball team — one of those that stayed busy last week — is set to play Monday evening at home against Tulsa Union.

The opening pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

The Bruin diamond dusters ran roughshod on their opponents in last week’s tourney in Panama Beach, Fla., powering to a 4-0 record and the tourney crown.

Bartlesville is now 5-7, while Union comes in with a 5-6 record, including a 1-3 showing last week in a separate Florida competition.

The teams are set to hook up again Tuesday at Tulsa Union’s field.

Several other area prep baseball teams are scheduled to take the field Monday.

Barnsdall (5-4) travels to Frontier for a 4:30 p.m. game today.

Barnsdall is slated to hit the road again Tuesday, to Pawnee, for a 5 pm. collision.

Barnsdall played only once last week, falling to Sperry, 13-0.

The area’s hottest squad is the Caney Valley Trojans, which brushed through last week at 4-0 and are 8-1 in their last nine games.

But available schedules show the Trojans off until April 1.

Dewey (0-7) is off to a tough start but will be on the prowl Tuesday for victory at Vinita (4-6).

Putting runs across the plate has been Dewey’s biggest challenge.

But, a new season restart might be exactly what the Doggers need.

In slowpitch softball, Barnsdall (2-6) springs back into action with a 5:30 game Monday at Blackwell.

On Tuesday, the Lady Panthers board the bus again, this time for the short trip to Hominy.

Both Bartlesville golf teams hit the links again Monday.

The Lady Bruins journey to a tourney in Catoosa, while the Bruins piled up the frequent rider miles on an excursion to Tahlequah.

Bartlesville’s track team won’t be back on course until Saturday, when it competes at the Broken Arrow meet.

The Bartlesville varsity tennis teams also will get back in the swing toward the end of the week, with competitions Friday and Saturday at Muskogee.

Bruin Classic

Starting on Thursday, Bartlesville baseball will host its annual tournament.

The Bruins are slated to hunker down at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to take on Park Hill (Mo.) South.

Bartlesville also will twice on Friday — at 2 pm. against Willard (Mo.) and at 8 p.m. against Bentonville (Ark.).

On Saturday, Bartlesville will take on Newcastle at 10 a.m.

A total of eight teams are participating — Bartlesville, Ponca City, Collinsville, Sapulpa, Willard, Newcastle, Park Hill South and Bentonville.

Five games are set for Thursday, six for Friday and five for Saturday.

The first game begins at 10 a.m. each day.

There will be a two-hour time limit per game; the run-rule will be 10 runs after four innings or eight runs after five.

There will be no championship bracket.

Following is a look at the schedule for each team:

Bartlesville: vs. Park Hill South (5:30 p.m., Thursday), vs. Willard (2 p.m., Friday), vs. Bentonville (8 p.m., Friday), vs. Newcastle (10 a.m., Saturday).

Collinsville: vs. Park Hill South (12:30 p.m., Thursday), vs. Willard (3 p.m., Thursday), vs. Newcastle (4 p.m., Friday), vs. Bentonville (6 p.m. Friday).

Sapulpa: vs. Newcastle (10 a.m., Thursday), vs. Park Hill South (10 a.m., Friday), vs. Willard (12:30 p.m., Saturday), vs. Bentonville (5:30 p.m., Saturday).

Ponca City: vs. Willard (8 p.m., Thursday), vs. Newcastle (noon, Friday), vs. Park Hill South (3 p.m., Saturday), vs. Bentonville (8 p.m., Saturday).

Willard: vs. Collinsville (3 p.m., Thursday), vs. Ponca City (8 p.m., Thursday), vs. Bartlesville (2 p.m., Friday), vs. Sapulpa (12:30 p.m., Saturday).

Newcastle: vs. Sapulpa (10 a.m., Thursday), vs. Ponca City (noon, Friday), vs. Collinsville (4 p.m., Friday), vs. Bartlesville (10 a.m., Saturday).

Park Hill South: vs. Collinsville (12:30 p.m., Thursday), vs. Bartlesville (5:30 p.m., Thursday), vs. Sapulpa (10 a.m., Friday), vs. Ponca City (3 p.m., Saturday).

Bentonville: vs. Collinsville (6 p.m., Friday), vs. Bartlesville (8 p.m., Friday), vs. Sapulpa (5:30 p.m., Saturday), vs. Ponca City (8 p.m., Saturday).