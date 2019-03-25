By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

It was an all-league showing on the local lanes.

Each of the federations of competition at the Red Apple League contributed at least one of the overall top performances last week.

Battling in the Merchants group, Ashley Rucker swept the top honors in the women’s high game (247) and high series (650).

The fierce tussles in the Wednesday Mixers clash produced the week’s high game (279) by Tom Crawford.

And, Dean Piepergerdes of the Guys & Dolls affiliation tore it up for the high series (762).

In addition …

Renie Watters turned in solid performances (207, 562) in the women’s division of Guys & Dolls. … Crawford achieved a 700 series (721) on the Merchants’ night. …. In the men’s showdown for high game in the Merchants League, Shawn Brown edged past Chuck Ford, 269 to 267. Josh Soper finished a razor-close third (266). … Alexandria Ford inched past Watters, 238 to 234 for the second-high women’s game in the Merchants’ wars, behind Rucker (247). Watters turned in a 636 series. … Alexandria Ford dominated women’s play in the Wednesday Mixers with the high game (224) and high series (646). … Crawford won by a 23-pin margin for high game in Wednesday Mixers.

Guys & Dolls

Men

High scratch game: Dean Piepergerdes, 278; Chuck Ford, 264; Robbie Dunn, 251.

High scratch series: Dean Piepergerdes, 762; Chuck Ford, 662; Robbie Dunn, 644.

Women

High scratch game: Renie Watters, 207; Jo Bowman, 190; Retha Moreland, 188.

High scratch series: Renie Watters, 562; Jo Bowman, 498; Retha Moreland, 487.

Merchants

Men

High scratch game: Shawn Brown, 269; Chuck Ford, 267; Josh Soper, 266; Brent Wosel, 266.

High scratch series: Tom Crawford, 721; Shawn Brown, 681; David Price, 679.

High handicap game: Ken Shrock, 289; Ryan Tennell, 288; Shawn Brown, 269.

High handicap series: Ken Shrock, 762; Ryan Tennell, 740; Tom Crawford, 721.

Women

High scratch game: Ashley Rucker, 247; Alex Ford, 238; Renie Watters, 234.

High scratch series: Ashley Rucker, 650; Renie Watters, 636; Alex Ford, 616.

High handicap game: Sasheen Reynolds, 255; Ashley Rucker, 247; Shirley Brooks, 246.

High handicap series: Sasheen Reynolds, 728; Shirley Brooks, 700; Renie Watters, 654.

Wednesday Mixers

Men

High scratch game: Tom Crawford, 279; Shawn Brown, 256.

High scratch series: Tom Crawford, 678; Shawn Brown, 670.

High handicap game: Tom Crawford, 279; Shawn Brown, 256.

High handicap series: Tom Crawford, 678; Shawn Brown, 670.

Women

High scratch game: Alexandria Ford, 224; Kari Jenkauski, 191.

High scratch series: Alexandria Ford, 646; Kari Jenkauski, 552.

High handicap game: Kari Jenkauski, 218; Carla Reddout, 216.

High handicap series: Kari Jenkauski, 633; Carla Reddout, 593.