By Gene Wang

The Washington Post

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TNS) — After surviving a first-half scare in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 64, Virginia played with the bounce, swagger and flair of a No. 1 seed with national championship aspirations Sunday.

With their trademark pack-line defense clicking throughout, the Cavaliers led No. 9 seed Oklahoma virtually the entire way during a 63-51 victory at Colonial Life Arena to advance to the South Region semifinals this week in Louisville, Kentucky.

It will be Virginia’s seventh appearance in the round of 16 and its third under coach Tony Bennett. The Cavaliers, who had last reached the regional semifinals in 2016, will play the winner of Sunday night’s Oregon-UC Irvine game Thursday night.

“There’s pressure and excitement and tension to try to advance in this tournament,” said Bennett, alluding to last season’s loss to Maryland Baltimore County, the first time a men’s No. 1 seed fell to a No. 16. “So I think those guys will have that as something they can always draw upon to say we faced a giant and battled through it.”

Mamadi Diakite continued his stellar play in this tournament, leading Virginia (31-3) with 14 points and adding nine rebounds, matching a career high. The junior forward-center had 17 points and nine rebounds in Friday’s 71-56 win against Gardner-Webb. That adds up to the most points in any two-game stretch this season for Diakite, a native of Guinea who made the most of the first start of his career.

“I thought there was some more scoring opportunities for how we were going to attack for Mamadi,” Bennett said. “And then his quickness I thought might be a factor.”

Bennett revealed during the morning shoot-around that he was contemplating starting Diakite. Diakite said he took that as a challenge to elevate his performance, which included three blocks - his admitted favorite part of the game.

“I mean, starting is big,” Diakite said. “(Bennett) is telling you, ‘OK, you have the responsibility to help the team, and we’re trusting you,’ so I just answered to it.”

With Diakite controlling the inside, Virginia overwhelmed the Sooners on points in the paint 32-12 in a game it trailed for just three minutes.

Christian James and Brady Manek led Oklahoma (20-14) with 13 points apiece, but they combined to shoot 9 for 26.

“Virginia is good. They’re really good,” Sooners coach Lon Kruger said. “I thought they did what they wanted to do on the offensive end. As they do, they dictate to you, and we didn’t fight that quite well enough.”

The lead swelled to as many as 16 in the second half, with the Cavaliers clearly much more relaxed on the court than they were Friday, when the Runnin’ Bulldogs built a 14-point lead before Virginia came storming back behind Diakite and De’Andre Hunter. The sophomore guard-forward scored 10 points against the Sooners before fouling out late, the outcome all but settled.

Jerome scored 12 points on 5-for-10 shooting and made 2 of 3 3-pointers, helping to offset a poor shooting performance from backcourt mate Kyle Guy. The junior missed all 10 of his 3-point attempts and finished with four points.

Still, Guy was all smiles late in the second half with a comfortable victory in hand and after delivering a no-look pass to Braxton Key for a layup that provided the Cavaliers a 58-43 lead with 5:28 to play.

“Kyle and De’Andre were so good in other areas today,” Jerome said. “He made some great passes. He hustled. He played good defense. He was good on the boards, and Dre, you know how complete he is, so when they don’t score, they still impact the game in many different ways.”