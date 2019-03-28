By Erik Horne

The Oklahoman

(TNS) — The Pacers were trying to extend the Thunder’s string of misery. Jerami Grant did not allow it.

In the Thunder’s 107-99 win against the Pacers, the Thunder received contributions from the gamut of starters, but arguably none were more important than Grant’s all-everything game to lift OKC after its worst performance of the season.

The Thunder entered Wednesday’s nationally-televised game as losers of five of six games, the latest a laid egg against a patchwork Memphis team on the road Monday. At no point during that 12-point loss to the lottery-bound Grizzlies did the Thunder look in control.

Wednesday was different. The Thunder seized control with 24 consecutive points in a span of 6 minutes and 15 seconds in the third quarter. Grant was the spark, rotating over as a weakside defender to strike fear into Indiana’s penetrators.

Grant had two blocks in that span, two which he said he intentionally went for to give his team energy.

In that stretch, the Pacers went 0-of-14 from the field and turned it over twice.

“On the defensive end I knew that we had to pick it up,” Grant said. “I knew that we had to do that to give us a little spark.”

When the game became tight again, the Pacers slicing a 14-point Thunder lead to six with less than two minutes left, Grant stepped up again.

The 25-year-old forward sliced to the rim and absorbed contact to finish, following the play with a wince and a limp. He didn’t have time to think about it long. After Indiana hit a 3-pointer, Russell Westbrook was immediately surging down the court to get Grant a 3-point look of his own to push the Thunder’s lead back to eight.

Since the All-Star break, Grant has become a favorite target of Westbrook’s from 3. Grant has shot 42.9 percent from 3 in 18 games since the break, and Westbrook assisted on four of Grant’s five made 3-pointers on Wednesday.

Grant said the key has been his teammates finding him for open shots, particularly Westbrook.

“Making it extremely easy for me to catch and shoot,” Grant said. “He commands so much attention whenever he drives to the basket that my guy converges and the other guy converges.”

Grant had 19 points to outdo Westbrook’s 17. Paul George (31 points) and Steven Adams (25) were also buoyed by Westbrook’s play.

This was a Westbrook performance more in line with his season prior to the All-Star break. Westbrook logged his league-best 29th triple-double of the season (17 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists) and should have finished with more helpers if teammates finished at the rate of Adams and Grant.

Westbrook dissected the Pacers’ defense while taking care of the ball (two turnovers), without committing silly frustration fouls. The Thunder outscored the Pacers 62-45 after halftime.

During the Thunder’s third-quarter blitz, Westbrook tried to slow up into the path of Indiana’s Myles Turner to draw a foul on the fast break, but Turner forced a jump ball.

Westbrook didn’t complain — he’s in non-complaining territory as another technical foul brings him one closer to another one-game suspension. Out of a timeout, he looked over to official Kevin Cutler and gave a thumbs up.

Those signs of diplomacy have been few and far in between for the Thunder since the All-Star break. Westbrook even stuck around and waited his turn as Grant was talking to the media in postgame.

“He’s been playing great all year, honestly,” Westbrook said. “He shoots the ball with confidence and that gives us a chance to win the game.”

—

Blazers blast Bulls

CHICAGO — Rawle Alkins was in Westchester, N.Y., late Tuesday night, thinking about his first playoff game with the Windy City Bulls on Wednesday, when the text arrived.

A 7 a.m. Eastern time flight to Chicago. The Bulls need you.

“I didn’t sleep much, left (the hotel) about 5:45 a.m. (Eastern time) and got to the airport,” Alkins said. “And here I am.”

And here the Bulls are, limping to the finish line and needing two-way players Alkins and Brandon Sampson to nudge past the league minimum of eight available bodies.

The short-handed Bulls lost 118-98 to the Trail Blazers. Shaquille Harrison scored a career-high 21 points and posted his second career double-double, while Wayne Selden Jr. added his first career double-double. Seth Curry’s 20 points led Portland.

Lauri Markkanen spent Tuesday night in Toronto after undergoing medical tests for the extreme fatigue that sidelined him for the second half of the loss to the Raptors. That necessitated the call-up of Alkins, who played with Markkanen at Arizona.

“I’m happy to be here, but it’s definitely disappointing to miss the (G League) playoffs,” Alkins said. “I spoke to the players before I left. I told them to still get this one. They’ve won without me and (Brandon Sampson) before. It won’t be any different. Those guys are confident and are great players. Coach Charlie (Henry) is still very confident in (the) team.”

Alas, the Windy City Bulls, like their parent affiliate has often of late, lost 95-82 on Wednesday night to the Westchester Knicks.

With Markkanen joining — deep breath here — Denzel Valentine, Wendell Carter Jr., Chandler Hutchison, Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and Otto Porter Jr. in street clothes, Alkins drew first-quarter reserve action. So at least he played after missing out on the G League playoffs.

“That was a heartbreaker for me,” coach Jim Boylen said. “There’s nothing like a playoff experience. And so I talked to Coach Henry and I talked to John (Paxson) about it, and we thought it was very important to have those guys be a part of that experience. But with what’s transpired throughout the week here, we thought it was more important for them to be with us.”

Boylen started Sampson, Antonio Blakeney, Selden Jr., Harrison and Robin Lopez. He said he needed spot starter Ryan Arcidiacono with the second unit to stabilize that group.

Markkanen returned to Chicago on Wednesday with Chip Schaefer, the team’s director of performance health. Boylen said the second-year forward is “worn out” and would be re-evaluated. Boylen didn’t shed light on whether Markkanen is done for the season.

“He was in my office at 2 p.m. (Wednesday),” Boylen said. “He’d like to play.”

Boylen downplayed a question about whether Markkanen has experienced any new issues stemming from the right elbow injury that sidelined him for this season’s first 23 games. He said he noticed by Markkanen’s gait in the first half against the Raptors that something was up.

“I thought he was laboring a few times up the floor and I asked him how he was doing,” Boylen said. “From what I know, the elbow is OK. He has not complained about that or mentioned that. But he’s not a guy who complains about stuff. He’s not a guy who wants people to ask how he’s doing. He’s not one of those dudes. We’d love to have him back. Hopefully, he’ll be back soon.

“I think it’s always serious when a guy doesn’t feel well. We always take those things to heart. He’s a big part of what we’re building, an important piece to the future. He’s a young, developing guy. As much as we think every moment on the floor helps us, we also have to protect him and his future. I think we’re handling it exactly how we should be handling it.”

———

Warriors rout Vancouver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Warriors displayed an offensive clinic usually reserved just for NBA All-Star games. Unfortunately for the Warriors, they also showed defensive apathy usually reserved for that same contest.

The Warriors still finished with a 118-103 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, thanks to the continued brilliance of Stephen Curry (28 points), Kevin Durant (28), DeMarcus Cousins (16) and Klay Thompson (13). But the Memphis Grizzlies (30-45) stayed in the game because of the Warriors’ inconsistent defense.

That is until crunch time. The Warriors closed out the game holding the Grizzlies to only one field goal in the final 6:52. They showed when they feel vulnerable, the Warriors are willing to a morph from a team defined by talent to one also defined by grittiness.

As a result, the Warriors (51-23) have a half-game edge over the Denver Nuggets (50-23) for first place in the Western Conference with eight regular-season games remaining.