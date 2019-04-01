By Tyler Palmateer

The Norman Transcript

(TNS) — The process of bringing receiver A.D. Miller back into the fold hasn’t been difficult, according to Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley.

Miller, whom Illinois announced as a transfer in the offseason, has rejoined the Sooners and is slowly getting back into the mix this spring due to a late-season injury last fall.

“It takes a lot of guts to come back,” Riley said. “You know you’ve already put it out there that you’re leaving and this and that and go through that whole deal and decide he wanted to be back at his home — I mean, that takes some guts to do it. A lot of kids wouldn’t have done it. So I give the kid a lot of credit. And I think his teammates know enough about him as a team player and the fact that he did come back, they know he wanted to be here with them.”

Miller caught 21 passes for 236 yards and four touchdowns the past three seasons, but adds a shot of depth to outside receiver.

He hasn’t practiced much, which doesn’t concern coaches because Miller knows the offense. The bigger need is bringing along standout freshman Trejan Bridges, Theo Wease and Jadon Haselwood.

Riley said vetting took place on both sides when Miller explored returning.

“His parents came up here and we had a very real conversation that was really healthy and great. And we’ve had a great relationship with him his family for a long time,” Riley said. “We laid out the entire scenario: what’s went well in his time here, what hasn’t gone as well as we had all hoped and where we’ve all got to do better. And that’s coaching him and him himself. And we’re all very aligned on that.”

Outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons had no reservations about bringing Miller back, once both parties were on the same page.

“My players are like my kids,” Simmons said. “You always want what’s best for your children, and if he was in a situation where he needed to come back, why wouldn’t I welcome him home? That was basically the extent of that conversation.”

—Draper staying patient: Levi Draper isn’t sweating the fact that he hasn’t become a regular contributor on defense, despite being a five-star recruit out of Collinsville High School.

The redshirt sophomore backer played in 14 games last season, mostly on special teams, but is working toward a bigger role. He missed his freshman season due to shoulder surgery.

“It’s always difficult,” he said. “You go from, you’re used to high school and you come here, it’s difficult. Obviously, everybody wants to be on the field. That’s obvious. I try to think of things I can control, coming out here every day working and try to get better.”

—Redmond still working out: Redshirt freshman edge-rusher Jalen Redmond isn’t practicing through contact this spring, but he hasn’t been totally inactive.

The Midwest City product is developing on the strength side after missing most of his freshman season with blood clot issues. Redmond’s work with strength coach Bennie Wylie has kept him from falling behind.

Riley said he’s doing “great.”

“He’s continued to develop,” Riley said. “It’s kind of like a tease right now. I mean you look over and see that body and just say, man pads and helmet need to be on that guy. It’ll be fun to get him back but he’s going through meetings, going through walkthroughs, doing a lot of things physically to develop his body. We wish he could be practicing but we’re doing everything that he can do right now so he certainly still developing.”

—Gundy tattoo update: Cale Gundy recently made a promise that, if one of his Twitter posts was retweeted 15,000 times, he would get an arm sleeve of tattoos recognizing the dozen Big 12 championships he’s won.

The co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach is a little over halfway there.

As of Saturday, the tweet in question had been recirculated 9,000 times. It began as a challenge from OU football director of content Zack Hefley, after former offensive linemen Cody Ford posted a photo of a new tattoo recognizing his four conference titles.

Gundy responded that his championships would take up his whole arm and it went from there.

“I kinda shot something at him and he hit me back and it kind of escalated from there,” Gundy said. “I’m gonna have to go home and talk to my wife about it.”