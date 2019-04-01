By Rodney Page

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (TNS) — With its bullpen taxed after the first three games against the Astros, the Rays needed a pitcher who could give them quality innings in Sunday’s series finale. They decided about 9 p.m. Saturday that Yonny Chirinos would be the guy.

Good choice.

Chirinos, who would have been the bulk-innings pitcher in the original “opener” plan, threw seven strong innings to lead the Rays to a 3-1 win in front of 18,473 at Tropicana Field. He allowed two hits, both to No. 9 hitter Jake Marisnick, struck out six and didn’t walk a batter to earn the win.

“Outstanding effort,” manager Kevin Cash said. “Yonny made us all look intelligent for a day.”

The seven innings pitched was the longest start of his career and matched his longest outing ever. He threw seven innings of relief against the Blue Jays last season. This was his first win as a starter.

“It’s definitely different,” Chirinos, a native of Venezuela, said through a team interpreter. “When you start the game, you have more time to prepare. But you have to be prepared at all times, depending on what the manager has to say.”

With Chirinos taking care of the Astros’ hitters, his teammates did exactly what they needed to do to scratch out their third straight win after Thursday’s season-opening loss. The defense was flawless. Shortstop Willy Adames made a couple of nice plays early, including one in the hole in the fourth inning that got a speedy Jose Altuve. Center fielder Guillermo Heredia and right fielder Avisail Garcia each had nice running catches.

Designated hitter Austin Meadows took care of the offense. He had a two-out, run-scoring single in the first off Wade Miley that drove in Tommy Pham, who also singled. And in the third Meadows launched a deep two-run homer to center, also with two outs.

“I’m being aggressive and trying to take advantage of pitcher’s mistakes,” Meadows said. “The Astros are a tough team. We have to adjust and take advantage when we can.”

The only bad pitch Chirinos threw was in the third against Marisnick. With two outs and two strikes, Marisnick clobbered a pitch over the right-centerfield fence to tie the score at 1.

From there, Chirinos went seven batters before giving up his second hit, to Marisnick. He did not allow a runner past first aside from the home run.

“I thought his stuff was great,” catcher Mike Zunino said. “He was laying in his sinker, his split came around nicely, he threw some really good sliders. Overall, a really good outing.”

The only other threat to the Rays’ lead came in the ninth against reliever Diego Castillo. George Springer walked with two outs, got to second on catcher’s indifference, and moved to third on a wild pitch. But then Altuve, a six-time All-Star and the 2017 AL MVP, tried to bunt for a hit. Instead, the ball was popped to third for an easy out to end the game.

At 3-1, the Rays have matched their best start in franchise history, last done in 2012. Last season they started by losing eight of their first nine.

“At least we’ll avoid going 1-8,” Cash said.

Cards squander lead

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich, the reigning National League Most Valuable player, had hit his fourth homer in four games for the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning on Sunday. So the Cardinals walked him the next three times.

But, with Milwaukee runners at first and third base with nobody out in a one-run game in the ninth, there wasn’t much place to put Yelich unless manager Mike Shildt wanted to walk the lead run into scoring position. So the left-handed-hitting Yelich plugged the left-center-field gap for a two-run double off Jordan Hicks, giving the Brewers a 5-4 win over the Cardinals, who had led by three runs entering the seventh.

Yelich was a nuisance the whole series, going six for 12 with a .667 on-base percentage and 1.583 slugging mark.

“I’d say nuisance is being kind,” Shildt said. “We’ve got to figure out a way to combat what he’s doing because he’s more than a thorn in our side.”

Counting the end of last season, Yelich has hit safely in 10 consecutive games against the Cardinals with seven homers and 18 RBIs.

Paul DeJong, Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt all homered for the Cardinals, who struck out 15 times otherwise. Michael Wacha fanned seven in six strong innings for the Cardinals, who lost three out of four in the season-opening series here.

“Wacha was fantastic,” Shildt said. “You couldn’t ask for a better pitching performance out of Michael.”

The Brewers, trailing 4-1, rallied for two runs in the seventh. One scored on Travis Shaw’s popup, which dropped to the side of third baseman Carpenter, who, with the shift, was lined up at the shortstop position. Carpenter, turning his back, retreated into the outfield to try to make the catch and then couldn’t find the ball again.

“It was an awkward spot,” Shildt said. “You can’t defend the whole field. (Shaw) found some grass. He kind of put it where we weren’t.”

The Cardinals’ Kolten Wong, as he stole second base in the top of the ninth, was hit in the back of the neck by catcher Yasmani Grandal’s throw on which second baseman Mike Moustakas whiffed. But Wong stayed in the game.

ChiSox rock Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dylan Cease didn’t start the season with the White Sox, but the shadow of their top pitching prospect hovers over the rotation.

Eventually Cease will be in that rotation, meaning someone will have to go. And it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out the likeliest candidate would be Lucas Giolito, who obviously has other plans.

Giolito dominated on another chilly day at Kauffman Stadium, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning and dominating in a 6-3 win over the Royals.

Alex Gordon’s one-out single in the seventh broke up Giolito’s no-hit bid, and the Royals added two more in in the inning to prompt his removal after 99 pitches.

Giolito allowed two runs on three hits over 6 2/3 innings to help the Sox avoid a season-opening sweep. Alex Colome picked up his first save of the season.

Back-to-back home runs in the fourth by Jose Abreu and Yonder Alonso, who had three RBIs, paced the Sox offense.

After the game Giolito said he heard fans screaming from the fifth inning on, “so there’s no way” to ignore the no-no.

“It feels good to start off on a good note,” he said, acknowledging that he has struggled early in seasons past. “I wanted to change that this year and start off on a good note.”

How important is it for Giolito to get off to a good start with Cease in the rearview mirror?

“As I tell the players all the time, just control (what) you can control,” manager Rick Renteria said, repeating last year’s mantra. “I don’t want them to worry about anything on the periphery. It really doesn’t matter. For us, Dylan’s moved forward. We’re watching him from a distance, allowing him to do what he does.

“All I can do right now is hope the players that I have control exactly what they have in front of them. I don’t want to give them anything more to consume themselves with. I think that’s counter-productive. And they’re professionals. They understand. We talk about it a lot. … Leave the noise off to the side. In human nature it’s very easy for us to get consumed with everything that’s going on around us, and that happens to everybody.”

The Sox stuck with Giolito last year despite his struggles, which included a 6.13 ERA and 4.67 walks per nine innings, both worst among qualifying pitchers. He still made 32 starts and threw 173 1/3 innings. Management’s faith in Giolito wasn’t lost on him.

“Getting the opportunities I’ve gotten has been huge for me,” he said before Sunday’s gem. “The organization, the coaching staff, my teammates sticking with me when I was putting up not great numbers, having some starts when I’m not giving the team a chance to win at all. … Just having the clubhouse behind me, all these people in my corner who want to see me successful, it just helps give you more confidence in the work you’re putting in to improve as a player.

“I’m looking forward to showing off some of that work this year and putting together much more consistent starts and numbers overall.”

It’s only one start, but the no-hit bid should give Giolito a confidence boost that lingers. A revamped delivery and fresh start appear to have gotten him back on track.

Renteria said he never lost confidence in Giolito’s abilities, while also acknowledging that no one is safe forever.

“It’s very easy to become pessimistic, even in short spurts,” Renteria said. “I’m not that kind of guy. I’m more optimistic than pessimistic. But I’m also a realist. When we do need to make changes, the organization has always been open to conversations.”

Naturally if the Sox were in contention last year they might not have kept Giolito in the rotation. But sometimes you need to find out a player’s character, and the rebuild gave them an opportunity to see how he’d handle himself in tough times.

“See if we can build on some of the failures,” Renteria said. “Everybody looks at the successes as things to build on. No, it’s the failures you want to take advantage of because those are the things that you’re going to learn more from. Once they start understanding the things they shouldn’t be doing and really taking to heart and understand the things they need to correct and reapply it, success starts to come.

“How they handle it is probably the biggest thing. He got roughed up a little bit and had some misfires but all in all still handled it as well as he could.”

If Sunday’s performance can be replicated on a consistent basis, Giolito won’t have to look over his shoulder whenever Cease is ready.

Rockies lose in shutout

MIAMI — Sandy Alcantara, future ace?

It’s one of the biggest questions of the seasons for the Miami Marlins, as they try to build a staff of young arms that will carry them into a brighter future.

But why wait for the future?

Alcantara’s present is darn impressive.

In his 2019 debut — a 3-0 Marlins shutout of the Rockies on Sunday — the 23-year-old, hard-throwing righty was as good as it gets.

Alcantara sliced through a potent Rockies lineup over eight scoreless, quick innings, but needed Sergio Romo cleaned up Wei-Yin Chen’s mess in the ninth before he could exhale.

Romo did, retiring all three Colorado batters he faced for his first save as a Marlin to close out a tidy 2 hour, 32 minute affair.

“The MVP over there today is Sandy Alcantara,” Romo said at his locker afterward. “Pretty good job by him today.”

Romo was being intentionally understated. Alacantara was lights out.

He scattered four hits over a career-high eight innings and only was in one real pickle the entire day.

That came in the third inning, when the Rockies had Tony Wolters on third with one out.

But Alcantara first got Charlie Blackmon to pop out, and then escaped the inning thanks to a bit of fortune.

David Dahl smashed a screaming one-hopper down the first baseline. Nine times out of 10, a run would have scored.

But Neil Walker got leather on the ball, which popped straight up.

“I didn’t know where it went,” Dahl said. “I heard Sandy running to first saying ‘Up!’ I looked up and somehow it ended up in my hands. It ended up being a big run.”

Sort of.

Alcantara, and the Marlins in-progress bullpen, only needed one to win.

And if it were a bit later in the season, Don Mattingly probably would have sent him out for the ninth. Twelve of Alcantara’s 24 outs came on ground balls, and many of those were early in the count. He didn’t walk a batter all afternoon, showing great command.

“All the pitches were working,” Alcantara, speaking Spanish, said through a translator. “I was very aggressive. I was throwing pitches right where I wanted.”

Added Walker: “He was really impressive. He was in control from Pitch 1 to his last pitch. Filling up the strike zone, obviously. Finishing guys off with a slider and his fastball. It was really impressive to see how him and (catcher Jorge Alfaro) were working today. Really good start to the season.”

And it’s now two encouraging outings from the Marlins’ top four starters. Trevor Richards allowed a lone run in six innings Saturday.

“He was pretty much dominant all day,” Mattingly said. “He was aggressive. He was pounding the strike zone. He was using his change-up, he was using his breaking ball. Two seam and the four.

“Sandy just set the tone. Throwing zeroes all day.”

Phillies use broom

PHILADELPHIA — In the nearly six years since Sunday Night Baseball’s last visit to town, the Phillies endured seasons of 89, 89, 99, 91, 96 and 82 losses. Citizens Bank Park all but fell off the national baseball grid. ESPN couldn’t find the place with a compass, to say nothing of Google Maps.

Bryce Harper changed all that in three days.

Philadelphia is baseball central once again, and the $330 million star in right field is the primary reason. Harper stole the show on Sunday night, from his theatrical bow to the fans in the bleachers before the first pitch to his seventh-inning solo homer that prompted more “M-V-P” chants from his adoring public.

The Phillies won again, 5-1, completing a three-game, season-opening sweep of the Braves, the defending division champions. It marked the first time since 2011 that the Phillies opened a season with three wins in a row. That also happens to be the last year that they made the playoffs.

There’s a long way to go, of course, before it will become reasonable to start thinking about October. April is only just beginning. And the Phillies still have enough questions, mostly related to their pitching, to keep the skeptics fully fueled.

But Harper has turned the baseball world’s attention back to Philadelphia for the first time in a long time. And Harper Mania is only going to grow this week, as he makes his return to Washington on Tuesday night to face the Nationals.

Harper’s home run against Braves reliever Shane Carle gave the Phillies a 4-1 lead. It also nearly touched off a brawl. Two pitches later, Carle hit Rhys Hoskins on the left shoulder and was ejected from the game. Harper was on the top step of the dugout, screaming at Carle in the latest display of emotion from the slugger.

It was an emotional weekend for Harper. He hit his first Phillies homer on Saturday night and gave a spirited curtain call in which he yelled, “Let’s [bleeping] go!” He reached base four times Sunday night, drawing a walk in the first inning, lining a double off the base of the left-field wall in the third and walking again in the fifth before going deep.

The first Sunday Night Baseball game in Philadelphia since April 21, 2013, was a special enough occasion that the Phillies arranged their starting rotation to get Jake Arrieta on the mound. Arrieta had made two previous Sunday night starts, both with the Cubs, and threw a no-hitter in the first.

It was a struggle for Arrieta, who dealt with control problems for six innings. It wasn’t until the final batter of the fourth inning that he threw more strikes than balls. He issued six walks, including the leadoff batter in the first and sixth innings.

But Arrieta still made it through six innings while giving up only one run. He threw 104 pitches, the fifth-highest total for any starting pitcher through their first start this season behind Max Scherzer (109), Trevor Bauer (108), Kenta Maeda (106) and Eduardo Rodriguez (105).

The Phillies tied the game at 1 on Andrew McCutchen’s leadoff homer in the third inning. They added two runs in the fifth without getting a hit. Braves rookie Kyle Wright, making his first career major-league start, walked McCutchen and hit Jean Segura with a pitch. Lefty reliever Max Fried walked Harper and Hoskins, forcing in a run, before J.T. Realmuto lifted a sacrifice fly.

Harper did most of the rest, stealing the show once again.

Mariners beat BoSox again

SEATTLE — Omar Narvaez stood and watched.

Can you blame him? The first-year Mariners catcher’s arms were extended, hips flipped open, bat hanging triumphantly behind his head. For a second or two, the 27-year-old Venezuelan was a 5-foot-11, 220-pound statue, gazing up into the seats as a blistered baseball bolted out of the ballpark. He watched, and so did everybody else, admiring a Mariners offense that has consistently, mercilessly clobbered the defending champs.

Narvaez’s three-run homer was the most emphatic moment — and the loudest crack of the bat — in a seven-run third inning for the Mariners on Sunday. Seattle (5-1) ultimately posted 12 hits and two homers, topping the Boston Red Sox 10-8 to take three out of four games in the series.

On a sunny Sunday in Seattle, the Mariners’ offense shined. Besides Narvaez, four other M’s hitters posted multiple hits in the game. Ryon Healy finished 2 for 4 with a double, his eighth extra-base hit in six games this season. Dee Gordon piled up three RBIs via a single and a sacrifice fly. Mitch Haniger finished 2 for 5 with a bouncing double down the third base line that plated two, and Jay Bruce belted his second dinger of the season. For the slow-starting 1-3 Red Sox, this was death by a hundred hits.

In that explosive seven-run third inning, the Mariners brought 10 batters to the plate. They piled up four hits, three walks and a sacrifice fly … but it all started with an error. Haniger led off the inning by sailing a fly ball into left field and advancing to second base when Boston’s J.D. Martinez lost it in the sun. Red Sox starter Rick Porcello failed to escape the frame, lasting 2 2/3 innings and allowing six hits and nine runs (just four earned) with four walks.

That offensive output helped ensure a win for 34-year-old lefty Wade LeBlanc, who went 5 1/3 innings and surrendered seven hits, six runs (four earned), three walks and a Martinez 3-run homer in his first start of the season. Nick Rumbelow also served up an immediate solo homer to reigning American League MVP Mookie Betts after replacing LeBlanc in the sixth inning.

The Seattle bullpen momentarily stiffened, as Matt Festa and Roenis Elias combined for a pair of scoreless innings. But Cory Gearrin and Chasen Bradford also combined to walk four Red Sox in the ninth inning, forcing in one run in the process, before a Jackie Bradley Jr. ground out mercifully ended the bases-loaded threat.

On this day — and five others in March — the Mariners’ offense was enough. In six games this season, Scott Servais’ squad has averaged 8.2 runs. That included 35 runs in the four-game series with the Red Sox. If you hit enough, it seems, inconsistent pitching can be overcome. Same with Seattle’s defense, which unfortunately leads the major leagues with nine errors (and counting).

At the end of that highlight-heavy third inning, Mariners center fielder Mallex Smith scored from first base on the aforementioned Haniger double. In fact, the speedy Smith didn’t even stop at home, sprinting helmet-less through the plate and into the dugout, happily high-fiving teammates along the way.

In that moment, Smith mirrored the Mariners’ offense in March. Just when you think they’re going to stop, these Mariners keep right on going.

Long ball lifts O’s

NEW YORK — Their first one Saturday showed, at the very least, that it was possible for the Orioles to scratch a win together this season.

In doubling down with a 7-5 win Sunday to clinch an improbable series victory over the host New York Yankees this weekend, the Orioles’ second win of this young season confirmed what was clear in their first: the only time they’ll use the word easy this year will probably be facetious.

Brandon Hyde’s Orioles rode home runs from Renato Nunez, Trey Mancini and Joey Rickard and survived an uneasy start from Dylan Bundy by cobbling together 16 outs from a bullpen that was asked for all 27 on Saturday.

The resulting victory improved the Orioles to 2-1 on this young season, their first winning record since they were 1-0 after Opening Day a year ago.

A 197-minute rain delay came from what was meant to be a passing early-afternoon shower, and it was still drizzling when the Orioles teed off for a big first inning against Yankees starter J.A. Happ. Dwight Smith Jr. doubled and went to third on Mancini’s fourth infield single of this young season, and both scored when designated hitter Nunez crushed the Orioles’ first home run of the season.

Mancini broke his small-ball run with a towering home run to center field in the fourth inning, giving the Orioles and starter Dylan Bundy a 4-0 lead.

Bundy, however, couldn’t sustain his early success and lost his delivery over the course of the third and fourth innings. By the time he left with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth, he’d struck out eight, allowed just two hits, but walked five Yankees batters.

Left-hander John Means — one of the only relievers available after the Orioles used six pitchers to secure Saturday’s white-knuckle 5-3 win — came in and allowed all three of those runs to score on an 11-pitch walk to Brett Gardner and a two-run single by Aaron Judge.

But these Orioles, apparently, answer back. Jonathan Villar reached on an infield single, stole second base, and advanced when catcher Gary Sanchez’s throw went into center field. The Yankees drew the infield in to try and keep him at third, but Smith flipped a run-scoring single into left field to give the Orioles some cushion.

And though Means ended up using his changeup to great effect in the ensuing three innings, collecting five strikeouts mostly because of the dozen whiffs he got with the changeup against the right-handed Yankees lineup, that extra run came in handy. He finally hung a changeup with two outs in the seventh to Sanchez, who hit it out to left field to cut the Orioles’ lead to 5-4.

A wall-scraper of a two-run home run from Rickard went into the first row of seats in right field with two outs in the eighth inning and, for the second inning in a row, brought Mychal Givens in ahead of the ninth-inning assignment that was assumed to be held for him.

Givens made things far more interesting than they had to be when, with one out, he hit DJ LeMahieu, then committed an error trying to start a double play with a throw to second on a comebacker. After striking out Judge, he walked Giancarlo Stanton to load the bases before getting out of the jam with a ground ball.

The ninth inning was on track to be much simpler before a two-out walk and an infield single brought the tying run to the plate. After LeMahieu singled home a run, Givens — having thrown a career-high 49 pitches a day after throwing 16 — gave way to Paul Fry.

Fry struck out Troy Tulowitzki for his first career save, and Means’ win was the first of his career.

Dodgers outlast Arizona

LOS ANGELES — For most of their season-opening four-game series against Arizona Diamondbacks, the Los Angeles Dodgers played like the vastly superior team, like a club primed to ravage through the National League West as most prognosticators, human and machine, project. But for a few innings in their 8-7 win Sunday, after another pitching debacle cost them a comfortable lead, the Dodgers appeared headed to a sour series split.

Then their offense, a relentless machine already running on all cylinders, went back to work. After Justin Turner reached on an error and Cody Bellinger filed an infield single on the 10th pitch of his at-bat against Yoshihisa Hirano, A.J. Pollock supplied another gut punch to his former team with a two-run double down the right-field line. Max Muncy then knocked a sacrifice fly for the go-ahead run before Kenley Jansen tossed a perfect ninth inning to close a series victory in which the Dodgers outscored their foes by 20 runs.

The Diamondbacks were a playoff team two years ago. Now they’re a team attempting to rebuild on the fly without stripping the operation down entirely. They traded franchise cornerstone Paul Goldschmidt during the offseason. They let Pollock and Patrick Corbin walk in free agency. They lost outfielder Steven Souza Jr. to a gruesome knee injury before opening day. They kept Zack Greinke and David Peralta and signed Adam Jones, but the talent drain is substantial.

Entering Sunday, the Dodgers had trailed twice in the four-game series: in the early hours Saturday morning when the Diamondbacks went ahead for the win with two outs in the 13th inning and when Jarrod Dyson hit a home run to begin Saturday night’s game. Joc Pederson responded with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the inning and the Dodgers never stopped mashing the Diamondbacks’ pitching staff.

Fresh off an 18-run barrage partially fueled by a two-inning batting practice session against a catcher, the Dodgers didn’t waste time scoring more Sunday against Luke Weaver, one of the three players the Diamondbacks acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals for Goldschmidt.

The Dodgers’ first three batters all reached base and scored in the first inning. Alex Verdugo supplied the timely blow, knocking a two-run double in his first start of the season. Cody Bellinger clubbed a 425-foot moonshot for his fourth and the Dodgers’ 14th home run of the season to lead off the third inning. The blast unleashed an outburst from Weaver. The Dodgers were coasting again.

The momentum abruptly shifted in the fourth inning. Walker Buehler had retired nine of the 10 hitters he faced through three innings, surrendering just a single in the third. His fastball touched 99 mph and sat 96 to 98, but his lack of a normal spring training was evident. Buehler, who made just one Cactus League start, was not missing bats and the formula backfired on him in the fourth.

Ildemaro Vargas started the inning with a double. David Peralta followed with a single to drive in Arizona’s first run. Jones then singled before Buehler issued a four-pitch walk to Jake Lamb. Ketel Marte ended Buehler’s day with a two-run single to move the Diamondbacks to within a run. Buehler threw 66 pitches. The Diamondbacks fouled off 20 of them. He induced two swing-and-misses. He walked off the mound with no outs and runners on the corners.

Pedro Baez was called on to put out the fire; he spread it instead. First, Nick Ahmed cracked a two-run double. Two batters later, Weaver hit a two-run home run to give Arizona a 7-4 lead. It was the first home run of his career. It was not the first time boos from the Dodger Stadium crowd showered Baez.

The Dodgers sliced one off the deficit in the fourth inning. In the fifth, the Dodgers concocted a prime scoring opportunity, but Corey Seager, who didn’t start and pinch-hit in the pitcher’s spot, popped out with the bases loaded to end the threat without a run. It would not be long before the Dodgers’ bats woke up again.

Padres grind past Giants

SAN DIEGO — The Chris Paddack era began at 1:11 p.m. on a Sunday afternoon, the last day of March.

It was 81 degrees. Paddack’s first pitch was a 93 mph fastball that Steven Duggar skied high into the blue sky. It fell into the glove of left fielder Wil Myers just inside the left-field foul line.

Those are details you’ll want to know in order to claim you were there.

The Padres offense showed up just in time to keep Paddack from taking the loss in his major league debut and then did just enough to beat the Giants 3-1, their third win in the season-opening four-game series.

After Paddack allowed one run on two hits and a walk in five innings, the Padres tied the game in the bottom of the fifth when Franchy Cordero walked, went to second on a high throw trying to double him up and scored on Eric Hosmer’s single.

In the seventh, after the Giants had loaded the bases by intentionally walking Hosmer, Manny Machado hustled out a grounder to just beat out what would have been an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the seventh inning to drive in his first run as a Padre.

Myers’ bunt single led off the eighth inning. He went to second when Fernando Tatis Jr.’s grounder slipped under Pablo Sandoval’s glove and into left field and scored on Austin Hedges’ single.

Adam Warren (1-0) pitched the sixth and seventh, Craig Stammen the eighth and Kirby Yates a perfect ninth for his third save.

All that will possibly be a footnote to history, as Paddack, the most celebrated Padres pitching prospect since Jake Peavy arrived in San Diego in 2002, delivered in his first start.

The run on him came with two outs in the fifth inning when Sandoval lined a double to left-center field on the 10th pitch of his at-bat. That scored Brandon Belt, who had worked the only walk against Paddack.

Paddack left to an ovation after getting the next batter on a fly ball.

The 23-year-old right-hander, facing a lineup stacked with seven left-handed hitting Giants, finished with seven strikeouts.

Padres starting pitchers, the team’s perceived shaky link, has so far been the Padres’ bond. The fur starters have allowed two runs in 21 1/3 innings.

Eric Lauer went the longest, six innings in the opener. Lauer and Joey Lucchesi, who went 5 1/3 innings Friday, did not allow any runs. Nick Margevicius lasted into the sixth inning before being lifted when he surrendered a lead-off single.

Even with the shortest outing of the group, Paddack was arguably the most impressive.

He was certainly the most anticipated, having been acquired in the 2016 trade that sent Fernando Rodney to the Marlins and then come back from Tommy John surgery late that summer to dominate at Single-A and Double-A last year and impress everyone who saw him in spring training.

Almost 40 family members and friends and his high school baseball coach made the trip from Texas, sitting a few rows behind the Padres dugout. Fans wore pins featuring a sheriff’s badge with “Paddack’s Posse” written in rope script. At least a couple team employees sported bolo ties. Executive chairman Ron Fowler’s wife, Alexis, spent part of the game watching from the front row wearing a cowboy hat.

A’s down Halos

OAKLAND, Calif. — Frankie Montas has always had the makeup of a prototypical ace. He’s got the strong body type that allows him to pitch deep into games. The blazing fastball to pump by hitters for strikeouts. All that has been missing is the consistency.

He might be figuring out that last piece to his game this season.

Montas carried over his dominant spring training numbers into his first start of the regular season by continuing what has been a strong run of pitching by A’s starters to begin the year. The right-hander followed up six-inning performances by his fellow rotation mates from the previous three games with six strong innings of his own, allowing just one run on three hits with no walks and six strikeouts in Sunday’s 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels in front of 23,265 fans at the Oakland Coliseum.

“He was a little amped up to begin the game,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Montas, who allowed the first two batters to reach base. “Nick Hundley did a good job with him. Got him to throw a couple of splits and made him get his arm across the body. Other than one pitch, that’s exactly what we hoped for.”

Pitch command is really what separates Montas now. He began his career as a hard-throwing prospect who at times had trouble throwing strikes. Montas hit Mike Trout with a pitch in the first but went on a string of 16 consecutive batters retired after that before surrendering a solo home run to Kole Calhoun in the sixth that put the Angels (1-3) on the board.

Montas was pulled after allowing a double to Justin Bour leading off the seventh, but the strong outing capped off yet another solid performance from a member of the starting rotation that might not be as much of a weakness as originally thought coming out of spring training.

“We didn’t have enough spring to really think this could potentially happen,” Melvin said. “I don’t think you ever envision four guys going out there and giving you these results. Frankie was the one guy that was really coming along. It all just came together and we got four really good outings from our starters.”

Not only was Montas able to consistently throw his fastball for strikes, but also the new splitter he added to his repertoire this spring in an effort to boost his chances to make the Opening Day starting rotation.

“The splitter has made a big difference. Now I have three plus-pitches and hitters can’t just worry about the fastball and slider. They have to worry about another pitch.”

The A’s do not have a true “ace” on their starting staff as it stands. Mike Fiers was given the Opening Day start, but if any pitcher currently in the rotation has the ability to evolve into that dominant pitcher that can carry a rotation, Montas would be that guy.

Now figuring it all out at 26, Montas has gained confidence on the mound to go with his electric stuff. His spot in the rotation was not a lock in spring. Now he knows he belongs.

“He’s throwing strikes now,” A’s shortstop Marcus Semien said. “When you have three pitches, you’re a lot better when you throw 98 mph. His splitter is going to be big against lefties and his slider looked great. I’m excited to watch him this year.”

Khris Davis kept pace with his four-way hold for the major league lead in home runs as he crushed his fourth of the year in the fourth inning. It was a solo shot off Tyler Skaggs that gave the A’s (3-3) a 1-0 lead at the time. Davis joined Mark McGwire (5 in 1992) and Jimmie Foxx (4 in 1932) as the only A’s players with at least four home runs through the first six games of the season.

Known for his opposite-field power, Davis pulled the ball over the left-field wall for a third consecutive homer.

“Usually he starts off a little slower, it’s good to see him start out hot,” Semien said of Davis. “He’s pulling homers now, too, which is great.”

Semien doubled in the fifth and later scored on a single by Matt Chapman to add to the A’s lead. Praised over the years by A’s manager Bob Melvin for his consistency, Semien has been the model to begin the new season. Finishing the day 2 for 4, Semien has recorded at least one hit in each of the A’s first six games and is batting .409.

“He becomes a better hitter every year,” Melvin said. “Nobody works harder than Marcus Semien. He knows what he needs to work on and takes coaching very well. At one point in time, he was just a power hitter. He’s confident and nobody is going to outwork him.”

The bridge to Blake Treinen was flawless after a shaky performance the previous two nights. Pitching after a day of rest, Lou Trivino held the Angels hitless in the seventh, as did Joakim Soria in the eighth. Treinen shut the door in the ninth for his second save of the year and second in as many days. The A’s took three of four from the Angels and welcome the Boston Red Sox on Monday night for the start of a four-game series.

Tigers nip Jays

TORONTO — After two days and 24 innings, the long, local nightmare ended: The Detroit Tigers scored.

With two outs in the top of the seventh inning Sunday afternoon, Jordy Mercer watched a pitch sail inside, flipped his bat toward the Tigers dugout and trotted to first base. Yes, the Tigers had snapped their lengthy scoreless streak on a bases-loaded walk.

The next batter, Jeimer Candelario — hitting in the leadoff spot after starting the season 1-for-12 with seven strikeouts at cleanup — dumped a single into right field to score two more runs, but that three-run lead would be erased an inning later.

Relieving Matt Moore after seven shutout innings, Joe Jimenez allowed a three-run home run to pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez in the eighth, but three innings later, the Tigers retook the lead on a Nicholas Castellanos RBI single.

In the 4-3 win, Candelario recorded a career-high five hits, and despite getting no offense for nearly three games, the Tigers head to New York with a series split.

Moore was fantastic, throwing seven scoreless innings. His fastball velocity sat in the mid-90s throughout, and he did not allow a hit until the bottom of the sixth.

Moore struck out six batters and walked one.

Give credit to manager Ron Gardenhire for moving Candelario up in the order, allowing him to focus on putting the ball in play and getting on base. Candelario opened the game with a soft single to left, then singled in the sixth before his big hit an inning later. Candelario’s two-run single was exactly the kind of timely hit the Tigers have been looking for to stop this slump.

The Tigers did a nice job of manufacturing those three runs in the seventh. Niko Goodrum led off the inning with a double to left field, before Christin Stewart moved him to third with a groundout to second. After John Hicks walked, Mikie Mahtook struck out looking and Grayson Greiner was hit by a pitch before Mercer walked. The productive out from Stewart loomed large.

Mercer saved the game by throwing out the winning run at home plate from his knees in the 10th inning. On the play — a low line drive off the bat of Freddy Galvis — the ball ricocheted off Mercer’s glove on a diving attempt, rolling a few feet into shallow left field. The runner on second base, Richard Urena, did not stop at third, and Mercer threw a one-hop strike to home plate to get him.

Nationals get walk-off

WASHINGTON — Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler was one of the best pitchers in baseball after the All-Star break last season. On Sunday, in his first outing of 2019, he was not.

Wheeler struggled through five innings, giving up six hits and four runs in a 6-5 loss to the Nationals. The Mets nearly got the job done anyway, rallying in the eighth inning from three runs down to tie the game. But reliever Justin Wilson gave up a solo home run to Trea Turner in the bottom of the ninth to give the Nationals a walk-off victory.

It wasn’t all bad for the Mets (2-1), who head to Miami after taking the season-opening three-game series off the Nationals.

Rookie sensation Pete Alonso cranked another prodigious RBI double on Sunday, one-hopping a ball off the left-field wall in the third inning to give the Mets a 1-0 lead.

But the Mets have high expectations for Wheeler, and this was a frustrating way to start the season. And a frustrating way to end the game. Turner, who also hit an impressive, three-run homer off of Wheeler in the third inning, hit a ball that just got over the left-field wall to win the game.

It was Wilson’s first loss as a Met. His one-out, full-count fastball wasn’t a bad pitch. But Turner turned on it for his second homer of the day.

The Mets likely wouldn’t have been in this position had Wheeler pitched to his usual standards. The 28-year-old appears to finally be healthy after missing two full seasons (2015, 2016) with Tommy John surgery and most of another season (2017) with other injuries. He was a force in his final 12 starts last season, going 10-1 with a 1.96 ERA.

But he didn’t get those kind of results on a blustery day at Nationals Park. His pitch count ballooned early, he made a critical mistake at the wrong time, and the Mets were never able to get back into the game.

The decisive sequence came in the third inning, where in the span of a few minutes, Wheeler let the game slip away. He have up a lead-off double to Victor Robles and a base hit to Adam Eaton. Then, he threw a first-pitch fastball to Turner that caught too much of the plate. Turner demolished the pitch, sending it deep into the left-field stands.

Three hard hit-balls in three batters. Three quick runs. And suddenly, the Mets were down 3-1 and facing their first deficit of the season.

Wheeler calmed down quickly, retiring seven straight batters after allowing the game-changing home run. But he allowed another run in the fifth inning, surrendering singles to Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon and allowing a stolen base.

He left the game with 95 pitches thrown. It was only the second time in his last 11 starts that he lasted fewer than six innings, and only the second time that he allowed more than three runs. Wheeler’s bad day is not a reason to panic. It was really only a bad few minutes.

Aside from the three hard-hit balls in the third inning, Wheeler kept the Nationals’ bats in check. He struck out seven and walked only one. But the mistakes were costly and it’s clear that Wheeler has a little work to do to recapture last-year’s late-season mastery.

But even with Wheeler’s bad day, the Mets nearly found a way to win. Trailing 5-2 in the eighth, they stormed back and tied the game.

Robinson Cano and Michael Conforto started the rally with singles. Amed Rosario and pinch hitter Wilson Ramos kept it going with RBI singles. And Juan Lagares tied the game at 5 with an RBI single over the head of the shortstop.

But it was all for naught when Turner smacked his second home run in the bottom of the ninth.

Twins romp past tribe

MINNEAPOLIS — Michael Pineda was paid last season by the Twins to basically stay in the gym.

While Pineda navigated through rehabilitation following Tommy John elbow surgery, the Twins made a $2 million bet that he would, once healthy, resemble the up-and-coming pitcher he once was with the Yankees.

So he sweated, made trips to Fort Myers, Fla., for rehab, worked through a throwing program and reported to camp ready to contribute.

Sunday was the culmination of his work, and the Twins’ patience.

Pineda was a force, giving up one hit during an abbreviated stint as the Twins rolled through the Indians 9-3 to win the third and deciding game of their series against the defending American League Central division champions.

Pineda pummeled the strike zone with all of his pitches while tossing four shutout innings that undoubtedly made the Twins feel like their investment could pay off big time. After they paid him $2 million last season, Pineda will earn $8 million this season. That would be quite a bargain in a league where average pitchers can make several million more in a season.

In four innings, Pineda gave up one hit and walked one batter while striking out five. He was pulled as part of a prearranged piggybacking pairing with Martin Perez.

Even if planned, the move seemed odd. Pineda faced the minimum over the first three innings as he threw to wherever catcher Willians Astudillo’s glove was and watched Cleveland hitters struggle. The only hit was an infield single to Santana in the second on a wild throw by second baseman Jonathan Schoop. But Astudillo backed up the play and fired to first to nab Santana as he attempted to scramble back to the bag.

Pineda made it look easy and probably deserved at least another inning. But the Twins stuck to their plan to keep Perez built up to enter the rotation when a fifth starter is needed on April 16.

Perez needed 82 pitches to get through 3 2/3 innings. He was a strike away from getting out of the eighth but gave up a bases-clearing double to Santana.

The Twins offense proved it can hit in cold weather as it knocked Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco out of the game with a five-run fifth inning to make the game a rout. Nelson Cruz hit the Twins’ first home run of the season. Astudillo hit two doubles in his season debut.

They took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Astudillo clubbed an RBI double that scored C.J. Cron. Byron Buxton whacked a hanging breaking ball in the fourth for two-run double that pushed the lead to 3-0.

Cruz’s two-run homer — on a ball that struck the facing of the second deck in left-center — gave the Twins a 5-0 lead in the fifth. Two batters later, Cron hit a line drive that left fielder Jake Bauer misread and watched sail over his head for a double. That was it for Carrasco, who was charged with six runs on 10 hits over 4 { innings. It tied the most hits he allowed to any opponent last season during his masterful 17-10 campaign. That opponent happened to be the Twins — on Aug. 7 during a 3-2 win over Cleveland at Progressive Field.

Schoop added an RBI double, then Astudillo hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Marwin Gonzalez. Schoop should have been thrown out attempting to advance from second to third on the play, but Carlos Santana airmailed his throw to third for an error, allowing Schoop to score.

The Twins added a run in the eighth, when Astudillo scored while Buxton was in a rundown following a single by Jake Cave.