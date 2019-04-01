By Michelle Kaufman

Miami Herald

(TNS) — Roger Federer used his finesse and arsenal of weapons to thwart John Isner’s powerful serve, and the 37-year-old Swiss maestro won his fourth Miami Open title, 6-1, 6-4, in just over an hour.

The Hard Rock Stadium center court crowd gave Federer a loud ovation as he lifted his arms in triumph.

“We are all just in awe,” tournament director James Blake, a former Top 10 player, said to Federer during the trophy ceremony.

It was Federer’s sixth win over Isner in eight matches, and he improved to 16-1 lifetime against Americans in finals.

“It’s been a super long journey for me here,” Federer said. “My first wild card was here, my first final in 2002 against (Andre) Agassi. I won the junior world title in 1998 at Key Biscayne, and played juniors in Flamingo Park. Miami’s always been important to me. To stand here now really means a lot.”

Isner, the defending champion, stands 6-foot-10, towers over his opponents, and relies on a lethal serve. But on Sunday afternoon, Federer disarmed him with his shot variety and return of serve. Going into the final match Isner had won all 10 sets he played at this Miami Open, and nine of those were in tiebreakers.

Federer never let it get that close. He cruised through the first set in 24 minutes, seemingly undaunted by Isner’s 130 mph serves. Isner injured his foot during the first set, continued to play, but his movement was limited in the second set.

“Roger, you were entirely too good today,” Isner said to Federer during the trophy ceremony. “You were entirely too good this whole tournament. You were entirely too good your whole career. It’s absolutely incredible what you’re doing. Keep playing and never retire.”

Isner will head home to his wife and six-month-old daughter, Hunter Grace.

“Getting married and having a kid is something I have always wanted to do, and gave me a new perspective. I will fly home and get to be with them, and that is a very, very good consolation prize.”