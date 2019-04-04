By Chris Hine

Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

DALLAS (TNS) — The Wolves came to Dallas to play their second road game of the season and on Wednesday they returned to American Airlines Center to complete the symmetry by playing their second-to-last road game, a 110-108 win over the Mavericks.

In their own ways, both games provided a snapshot of the Wolves’ season. In the first meeting, Jimmy Butler did not play, opting to stay in Minnesota to rest before the Wolves traded him in November. The Wolves allowed 140 points that night, just one in a long line of systemic defensive issues that would ultimately contribute to their elimination from the playoff race.

On Wednesday a lot of those faces from that game weren’t present in the arena — no Tom Thibodeau, Taj Gibson, Jeff Teague, Luol Deng and Derrick Rose, all of whom have spent the last stretch of the season on the injury report and the Wolves trotted out several players who either weren’t on the team or were glued to the bench that night.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a big game on both occasions, as he snapped out of his recent slump by scoring 28 points on 12-of-15 shooting. Towns had shot 25 of 72 (35 percent) over his last four games. Towns also grabbed 13 rebounds while Andrew Wiggins added 19 for the Wolves. A Wiggins layup with 19 seconds remaining provided the difference during a back-and-forth final few minutes that saw the lead change hands multiple times. A Jalen Brunson 3-point attempt missed for the Mavericks at the buzzer.

Rookie of the year candidate Luka Doncic led Dallas with 27 points, 12 rebounds and six assists while Dwight Powell added 25.

The Wolves rectified their recent issue of starting games slow and held a 32-27 lead after the first. It helped that Towns seemed to snap out of his recent funk. He was aggressive and dominant on the offensive end of the floor, flushing down a couple of dunks with authority on this way to 11 points and five rebounds in the opening quarter. As Ryan Saunders hinted after Friday’s game against Portland, Towns and Gorgui Dieng play minutes together, something they have not done much of this season. With the pair on the floor, the Wolves took their biggest lead of the half 30-20.

Towns came out and the Mavericks cut into the Wolves’ lead toward the end of the first and beginning part of the second quarter.

Dallas began feeding veteran Dirk Nowitzki early in the second quarter and Nowitzki responded with a pair of buckets that tied the score at 34.

In their first meeting of the season Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic provided a glimpse of how good he was going to be this season in scoring 26 points thanks in large part to his James Harden-esque stepback jumper. Doncic stayed quiet for most of the first half but heated up toward halftime, scoring 10 points in the second quarter, seven in the final 4:06.

The Wolves re-established control throughout the third quarter. The Wolves 72-71 with 6:39 to play in the third when a 10-2 spurt put them back up on and forced a Rick Carlisle timeout after a 3-pointer from Keita Bates-Diop. The Wolves benefited from Dallas’ disappearing 3-point shooting in the quarter as the Mavericks shot 0-for-10 in the third, enabling the Wolves to build their largest lead of the game, 93-81, by the opening of the fourth quarter.

The Mavericks made it a game, cutting the Wolves lead to three multiple times before a Doncic stepback 3 gave them the lead 104-101 with 2:45 remaining. But a Wiggins three-point play followed by four consecutive Towns points gave the Wolves the lead back 108-106 with 48.4 seconds to play.

———

Philly loses again

ATLANTA — The 76ers suffered yet another ugly loss to a losing team.

This time, it was a 130-122 setback to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night at State Farm Arena. As a result, the Sixers (49-29) have lost two straight and four of their last six games.

The Hawks (29-50), meanwhile, have won five of their last six games. Atlanta has also won three of the four season series meetings against the Sixers. This defeat came two days after Philly suffered a 122-102 loss to the struggling Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.

The loss, coupled with the Boston Celtics’ victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, kept Boston in the race for the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Sixers’ other losses during the six-game stretch was to the Orlando Magic (March 25) and the Hawks (March 23).

The Sixers did what they’ve done all season — struggle on defense. They were, once again, terrible against the pick-and-roll, which led to poor rotations and open three-pointers.

The Hawks shot 52.2 percent while making 12 of 36 3-pointers.

Rookie point guard Trae Young finished with 33 points, 12 assists and seven assists. John Collins added 25 points and eight rebounds as all five Hawks starters scored in double-figures.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the Sixers lost their best reserve perimeter defender. James Ennis III left the game in the fourth quarter with a right thigh bruise and didn’t return. He was hobbling on the court before leaving the game.

This was Ennis’ second game back after missing two games with the bruise.

JJ Redick finished with 30 points while making 6 of 13 3-pointers on a night he broke the Sixers’ single-season record for made three-pointers. He has 231 with four games remaining. Kyle Korver set the former franchise record of 226 during the 2004-05 season.

Tobias Harris added 21 points for the Sixers. Ben Simmons had 15 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. Jimmy Butler finished 16 points and seven rebounds after missing Monday’s game with back tightness. He did have a late scare in Wednesday’s matchup after he hit in the face by Young while both were going for the ball near midcourt with 32.5 seconds left in the game.

Young was called for a flagrant foul. Butler was on the court in pain for several minutes. After getting up, he missed both foul shots.

The swingman didn’t participate in the team’s morning shootaround at the arena. He was at the hotel, receiving treatment. At that time, coach Brett Brown said he didn’t expect him to play against the Hawks.

However, Butler arrived to the arena several hours before the game to test out his back in a workout. It was announced that he would play 1 hour, 39 minutes before the contest. Butler suffered the injury in Saturday’s 118-109 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

This marked the third consecutive game and 13th Sixers center Joel Embiid has missed this season because of tendinitis in his left knee. Reserve Furkan Korkmaz was out for the 21st consecutive game after suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Meanwhile, the Hawks were without Vince Carter (load management), Dewayne Dedmon (left ankle soreness), Miles Plumlee (left knee cartilage injury), Alex Poythress (right ankle sprain) and Omari Spellman (left ankle sprain).

Carter was a part of the Hawks television broadcast team for Fox Sports South.

———

Celtics hand heat costly loss

MIAMI — The bottom of the Eastern Conference playoff race has proven more forgiving than the Boston Celtics.

So while the Miami Heat fell out of a playoff seed, to No. 9 in the Eastern Conference race, with Wednesday night’s 112-102 loss to the Celtics at AmericanAirlines Arena, their second loss to Boston in as many games, they not only still stand within a half game of the No. 7 playoff seed in the East, but within a game within No. 6.

What the Heat no longer control is their playoff destiny, winning out offers no assurance of a postseason berth, due to their poor standing in the NBA’s tiebreakers.

And only four games remain.

The Heat had another balanced scoring effort, boosted by double-doubles from centers Hassan Whiteside and Bam Adebayo, despite the two splitting the minutes in the middle.

Whiteside closed with 18 points and 15 rebounds, Adebayo with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Guard Dion Waiters led the Heat with 21 points.

Forward Gordon Hayward led the Celtics with 25 points, with guard Kyrie Irving adding 23 and forward Al Horford 21.

A turning point came when Heat guard Goran Dragic missed an open 3-point attempt and the Celtics busted out for a layup and 100-94 lead with 4:56 to play. From there, a Hayward 3-pointer later made it 103-96.

The Heat trailed 31-29 at the end of the first period, 53-49 at halftime and 83-81 going into the fourth quarter.

———

Raptors win

NEW YORK — The Nets’ playoff hopes are hanging by a slender thread as they struggle through a brutal finishing stretch of the schedule. For the second straight game, they dug an early hole and couldn’t climb out before suffering a 115-105 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday night at Barclays Center.

Their second straight loss dropped the Nets to 39-40 and fell into a seventh-place tie in the Eastern Conference with the Magic, who defeated the Knicks. Fortunately for the Nets, Miami lost to the Celtics and dropped to ninth.

Trailing by 12 entering the final period, Russell scored nine straight points at the end of an 11-4 Nets surge to cut the deficit to 94-89 with 9:59 to play. Plenty of time by Nets standards.

But a trio of 3s by Pascal Siakim, Serge Ibaka and Kyle Lowry began a 12-5 Raptors spurt to restore a 108-96 cushion. But Russell once again responded by burying three straight 3-pointers as the Nets trimmed the difference to 110-105 with 1:24 to go.

They needed stops to come all the way back, but Ibaka got an offensive rebound and scored before Russell missed a fourth 3-point try. After two empty possessions by both teams, Russell had the ball stolen by Fred VanVleet and he made the first of two foul shots for a 113-105 lead with 38 seconds left.

Russell topped the Nets with 27 points and had seven rebounds and six assists, and they got 14 points from Spencer Dinwiddie and 12 each from Jarrett Allen and DeMarre Carroll. The Raptors (56-23) were led by Siakim with 28 points and 10 rebounds and got 26 points from Kawhi Leonard and 23 from Ibaka.

Coming into the game, the Nets’ seventh-place playoff status in the Eastern Conference looked precarious because of a schedule that pitted them against the second-place Raptors followed by road games at first-place Milwaukee and fourth-place Indiana and a home finale against eighth-place Miami.

After digging a 22-point first-quarter hole in their previous loss to the Bucks, coach Kenny Atkinson stressed the need to get off to a good start. “Like the Milwaukee game, we weren’t ready from the start,” Atkinson said. “It’s huge right from the get go. First group’s got to be ready. You could argue that determined the game the other night, so, it’s important we get off to a good start.”

Talk about famous last words. After taking an early 13-9 edge, the Nets allowed the Raptors to go on an extended 27-9 run to take a 36-22 lead when Siakim hit a jumper to open the second quarter. In the middle of that stretch, the Raptors made five straight 3-point attempts, including three by Ibaka.

The Nets managed a 20-12 push that included seven points from Russell to cut their deficit to five but reach halftime trailing, 57-50. After a 3-for-11 effort from 3-point range in the first half, they were searching for an offensive spark to get them going against a team that virtually is assured of the second seed in the East and was just trying to stay sharp for the playoffs.

With 8:31 left in the third period and the Nets down by 12, Atkinson reached into his tool box and inserted Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Treveon Graham in search of defensive toughness and physicality. The immediate results weren’t good as the nets turned the ball over three straight times, including two offensive fouls by Hollis-Jefferson, who also was hit with a technical foul Leonard converted for a 74-61 lead.

The Nets twice pulled within nine points in the third period, but couldn’t maintain any traction. When former Net Jeremy Lin drilled what the referees credited as a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, it appeared Toronto had taken its biggest lead at 93-78. But the basket was wiped out by replay review, so the Nets were only 12 down heading to the final period.

———

Magic move into playoff seed

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s not really much of a secret this season where the Orlando Magic will go when they need some quick offensive firepower. The answer is usually Terrence Ross, and Wednesday night at Amway Center he delivered again and in a big way.

The Magic appeared to be running away with a victory against the lowly New York Knicks, but a third-quarter rally saw New York get within two points after the Magic led by as many as 16.

Enter Ross.

The shooter hit three consecutive 3-pointers to end the third quarter and the Magic needed every bit of it, using the momentum to eventually put away the Knicks, 114-100.

The victory was the eighth straight for Orlando at home and it allowed the Magic to keep pace in the playoff race, putting them one game shy of leveling their season record (39-40). The Magic moved up into the eighth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot after the Miami Heat lost to the Boston Celtics Wednesday night. Orlando has three games remaining, while Miami has four.

Ross ended the game with 23 points while Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 29 points and 13 rebounds, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier added 19 points apiece.

The Magic victory ruined a career night for former Orlando player Mario Hezonja, who had his best game as an NBA player with 29 points and nine rebounds on 11-of-22 shooting. He fouled out with 3:35 remaining.

Challenged by head coach Steve Clifford after sub-par defensive efforts during their past three games, the Magic responded against the Knicks in the first half. Sparked by bench players Ross, Michael Carter-Williams and Wes Iwundu, Orlando turned an early Knicks lead into a 21-point swing that had the Magic leading 58-45 at halftime.

Orlando will play its final regular-season home game Friday against Atlanta at Amway Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

———

Bulls break streak

WASHINGTON — The video tribute aired during a first-quarter timeout, rolling back the years all the way to his rookie season with the Wizards and his college career at Georgetown.

Otto Porter Jr. smiled and waved.

Porter’s season ended after he logged 24 minutes on March 17 in Sacramento because of lingering soreness in his right shoulder. In 15 games after the Bulls acquired him for Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker in February, he averaged 17.5 points, shot 48.8 percent from 3-point range and helped his new team to a 7-8 mark.

That’s why Wednesday’s trip back to where he still owns a home, which included a morning shootaround at his alma mater, wasn’t the only reason the veteran small forward was upbeat even before the depleted Bulls snapped a five-game skid with a 115-114 victory over the Wizards.

Walt Lemon Jr. rebounded from his off night in New York on Monday to lead the scoring with 24 points and eight assists on 11-for-16 shooting. He sank the game-winning free-throws with 1.8 seconds left.

“I didn’t know what to expect (after the trade) so I went in with an open book and we were able to manifest something good, something positive, uplifting,” Porter said. “So hopefully, it will encourage our fans and organization and team.”

Porter has yet to play with Wendell Carter Jr., Chandler Hutchison or Denzel Valentine, one starter and two projected rotation players for next season. His shooting ability created spacing for Lauri Markkanen and Zach LaVine. His defensive versatility allowed coach Jim Boylen flexibility.

“It’s going to be fun,” Porter said. “I can’t wait for everybody to get back and be healthy because it’s going to be very important to our development this summer and to what we want to accomplish next year.”

Along those lines, management met with Porter’s trainers to create the optimal offseason plan. Porter has dealt with hip and leg issues during his six-year career.

Porter, who said he still feels “more like a deep soreness” in his shoulder, said he’d split his offseason time between Chicago and Washington. And, yes, that includes workouts at Georgetown.

“I’m never leaving this place. This is always going to be my home, so anytime I can come back to Georgetown or come back to D.C., you know I’m always going to pay my respects,” Porter said. “I always come back, see my former coaches and also see the guys. This is my family. This isn’t just this is where I went to school. That’s how strong this brotherhood of Georgetown is to me.”

NBA Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, who led his alma mater to a 19-14 mark in his second season as coach of the Hoyas, even stopped by the Bulls’ morning shootaround.

“He’s carrying on the tradition,” Porter said. “This university is based on tradition, and to have one of their prime guys to represent Georgetown from when it was huge — and it’s still huge — it means everything.”

Hearing Boylen talk, Porter means plenty to his plans when he returns as coach next season.

“I didn’t realize he was such a poised, kind of calm guy when things are chaotic. He came in and settled us down a bunch,” Boylen said. “That’s a knack for a player. When you’re a coach and look down the bench to see a guy who can do that, it’s just a great feeling.

“I also think his voice resonated as the year went on. He spoke up this morning in our film. We need more of that. I know that sounds like little things. But any time a guy can ‘Amen’ what you’re doing, it’s important. And he does that a lot. And I appreciate it.”

With seven regular rotation players still out, JaKarr Sampson added 18 points and nine rebounds as seven Bulls reached double figures.

The Bulls overcame falling asleep on a Wizards inbounds play that almost cost them the game. Cristiano Felicio sprinted out late from a timeout to defend, but with only four defenders set, Shaq Harrison fouled Chasson Randle, who sank two free throws with 12.7 seconds left. Jim Boylen said Felicio was asking one of the coaches if Bulls had a foul to give.

Playing his former team, Portis posted his second 20-point, 10-rebound game over his last three in just 24 minutes. Parker sat out the second half with a sprained left knee.

———

Pacers pound Pistons

DETROIT — Blake Griffin missed his third straight game, and the Detroit Pistons’ struggles continued as they desperately try to clinch a playoff spot.

The Indiana Pacers (47-32) held the Pistons to 15 points in the first quarter on the way to a 108-89 victory at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday — two nights after taking nine-point win over the Pistons at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Pistons — obviously missing their most important offensive player — shot 38.8 percent and 11-for-41 (26.8 percent) from 3-point range, and saw an 11-game winning streak at Little Caesars Arena end.

Wayne Ellington tried to keep the Pistons in the game.

He scored 20 of 24 points in the second half, and Reggie Jackson added 16 points after fighting foul trouble in the first half.

Andre Drummond scored 28 points, grabbed 19 rebounds, had three steals and three blocked shots.

The Pistons (39-39) are sixth in the Eastern Conference playoff chase, but competitors Brooklyn and Miami are playing in games yet to be completed.

The Pacers had five players in double figures, led by Thaddeus Young’s 21 points.

The Pacers were missing their starting backcourt on Darren Collinson (sore groin) and Wesley Matthews (hamstring) for the second straight game.

The Pistons managed 11 points in the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, the first game of Griffin’s absence.

They were slightly better Wednesday, scoring 15 points in trailing by three after one quarter.

The Pistons were an offensive mess the entire first half, trailing 44-36 at halftime. They committed 10 turnovers and shot 31 percent from the field with Luke Kennard’s 10 points keeping them afloat.

Jackson only played seven minutes.

With Griffin sitting for the third straight game, some are wondering if the Pistons are playing the seeding game, going for the seventh seed to potentially face the Raptors instead of the 76ers, who are currently third.

Casey called such thinking nonsense before the game.

“We just want to be in the dance,” Casey said. “This is a year everybody has us eighth anyway, our thing is to just get there and make some noise. Sixth seed is great, seventh seed is great, eighth seed is great.”