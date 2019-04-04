By Mike Tupa

Emma Shelley is taking it one tournament at a time on the journey through her senior golf season.

On Wednesday, the talented and links-honed senior blistered the Jenks’ South Lakes course for 73 to capture the individual championship for the third-straight tournament.

She also spearheaded Bartlesville High School’s push to 10th place out of a 22-team field.

Two other Lady Bruins shot in double-digits — Presley Parks (94) and Madeline Lewis (94).

Rounding out the Lady Bruin five-member squad were Lisa Brown (104) and Alli Wood (109).

Veteran Lady Bruin head coach Terry Hughes said his team still needs to improve on cutting strokes in its short game.

Bartlesville shot 365 on Wednesday as a team, which is probably not a score that would qualify the entire team for the state.

But, Hughes felt encouraged that his Lady Bruins had the fifth-best score against teams likely to be in its regional.

The top seven teams in the regional — to be played in a few weeks — will advance to state.

“It tells us we’re competitive,” Hughes said about Tuesday’s showing against prospective regional rivals. “It tells us we have a shot.”

Next up, the Lady Bruins attend the Owasso Invitational at the Owasso Golf & Athletic Club.

Bartlesville qualified last year as a team, led by now-graduated Faith Hopkins, who won the individual state title and is now golfing for Oklahoma State, and Hopkins.

Parks and Woods also are returnees from last season.