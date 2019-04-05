By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

When two fiercely determined baseball teams battle it out, only one can emerge triumphant.

On Thursday night, it was the visiting Charles Page High School Sandites.

The Sandites clawed to a 4-3 victory — in an extra-inning thriller — despite a valiant effort by the Bartlesville High School Bruins at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium.

Playing without their leadoff hitter and starting shortstop Jakob Hall, the Bruins came within one or two hits of splitting the season series with Sand Springs.

But, it was what it was.

Sand Springs rallied from a 2-0 deficit to lead, 3-2, and then — in the eighth inning — wrenched out the win.

Bartlesville displayed plenty of spit and grit also.

The Bruins rallied in the bottom of the sixth to tie the score, 3-3, on Noah Wassom’s two-out screaming line-dive single to the leftfield corner to drive home Tanner Tate.

But, Wassom was left stranded at second and the Bruins didn’t score again.

In the top of the eighth, Sand Springs’ Cal Watkins earned a leadoff walk off Bruin reliever Noah Yearout.

Yearout snapped back to fan the next batter on three pitches.

Then came the controversial play of the night.

Before Yearout threw the first pitch to the next batter, Kyler Copeland, Watkins took off toward second. Bruin catcher Silas Earley threw a bullet to shortstop Dakota Ward to try to tag out Watkins.

The ball arrived just an eye blink — maybe two — prior Watkins reached base and, from the front angle Ward appeared to get his glove down in time.

But, the base umpire — who was top of the plate — signaled Watkins safe.

Bruin head coach Austin Jarvis went on the field to talk to the umpire.

But, the decision held up.

When play resumed, Copeland lashed a single to center and Watkins motored from second to home to push Sand Springs ahead, 4-3.

Yearout whiffed the next two batters to leave Copeland standing at first.

But, in the bottom of the eighth, Sand Springs closer Watkins retired the side in order — on a grounder to the third baseman, who made a diving stop, jumped up and gunned the ball to first just in time; on a line out to the second baseman; and with a strikeout.

The loss dropped the Bruins to 1-2 on the week and 11-9 for the season.

But, even without Hall, Bartlesville nearly pulled the turf out from under the feet of the Sandites.

Yearout, Calvin Johnson and Tanner Tate each spanked two hits for the Bruins; Tate and Wassom blasted a double apiece.

Andrew Harden finished with a single and two RBI’s.

The Bruin lineup also struck out only two times.

Bryce Weathers turned in a solid pitching effort for the Bruins. He allowed only five hits and three runs in 6.1 innings, while giving up two walks and recording two strikeouts.

Yearout allowed just one hit — and struck out four batters — in 1.2 frames, but suffered the loss.

Sand Springs’ starter Seth Villines scattered seven hits and gave up two runs in 5.0 innings, with one walk and one strikeout.

Watkins threw the last three innings, allowing three hits and no walks.

Bartlesville jumped all over Villines early.

Harald Borg — who normally bats in the nine-hole but was bumped to leadoff — started off the bottom of the first for Bartlesville by lashing a knee-high scorching line single into left.

Yearout came up next and belted a ground ball single up the middle.

Villines retired the next two batters on deep lineouts.

But, then it was Harden’s turn to shine.

The left-handed hitting first baseman faced a 1-and-1 count when he ripped a rope to center that brought home both Borg and Yearout to put Bartlesville ahead, 2-0.

Johnson followed with a single.

But, the next Bruin batter grounded out to second to end the inning.

Sand Springs scored three runs in the top of the third — on a short pop fly single by Watkins, a sacrifice bunt by Copeland and a runner scoring on the same play, sliding under the tag on another close play.

Sand Springs’ 3-2 lead held up until the bottom of the sixth.

Tate ignited the Bruins’ game-tying rally by smashing a one-out double to deep right — after Tate had battled back from an 0-and-2 count and fouled off two pitches.

Two batters later, Wassom went after the first pitch and sent a sizzling missile down the line for the double that plated Tate.

But, Sand Springs somehow wrote the final script — getting the call on the close steal in the eighth — to its favor.

The Bruins — who have dropped back-to-back losses for the first time in about three weeks — will look to snap back next Monday when they journey to Stillwater.

Stillwater will pay a visit Tuesday to Doenges Stadium.

Playoff seeding will consist of cross district play between 6A-4 and 6A-3, depending on where teams are seeded in the final district standings.

The Bruins still eye a long season in front of them.

They have 15 remaining regular season games scheduled, including a stint in next week’s Northwest Optimist Tournament, where they will play several west side schools, including Putnam City North and Norman North.

Bartlesville’s remaining home schedule includes: Stillwater (April 9), Shawnee (April 22), Muskogee (April 25), Putnam City West (April 27) and Grove (April 29).

Their two remaining closest away games, geographically, are against Skiatook (April 19) and Ponca City (April 18), both non-district tests.

Bartlesville has carved out a 10-2 record in its last 12 games.