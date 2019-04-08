By Chris Hine

Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — No matter how hard they may try or how much interim coach Ryan Saunders preaches the importance of defense, its effectiveness evades the Timberwolves.

The Wolves were trying to for the season sweep of Oklahoma City on Sunday and when they needed stops to try and secure a late victory, all they gave the Thunder was the green light.

The Thunder came away with a 132-126 victory as Russell Westbrook had a triple double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists. Paul George added 27.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a big second half, scoring 25 of his 35 points to go with seven rebounds and Andrew Wiggins continued to strong play against Oklahoma City with 24 points on 9 of 15 shooting, but the defense wasn’t enough down the stretch. The Thunder scored on four of their last five possessions to get the win.

The Wolves fell behind early as Oklahoma City scored the first seven points of the game and trailed by as many as 14 in the first half, but they came back on the strength of Wiggins, Josh Okogie and solid bench minutes. Gorgui Dieng continued his solid play with eight first-half points while Keita Bates-Diop provided five and solid defense. Okogie had a few highlight-reel dunks and was active defensively while Wiggins made plays against the Thunder, as he typically does. Wiggins entered the afternoon averaging 29.3 points against Oklahoma City this season on 49 percent shooting.

The Wolves took a brief lead in the second quarter 50-48 on an Anthony Tolliver basket, but Oklahoma City took a 62-60 lead into halftime.

The Wolves took a 10-point lead in the third quarter thanks to the sharpshooting of Dario Saric, who caught fire from three-point range. Saric hit all four of his 3-point attempts in the quarter as the Wolves outscored Oklahoma City 37-33. One of Saric’s 3s came during a 12-1 run that propelled the Wolves to a 93-83 lead. Towns got going in the quarter after a slow first half when he was just 1 of 5 from the floor with six turnovers. But the Thunder made a run to close the third as the Wolves bench had trouble holding off Westbrook and George, who cut the lead to 97-95 by the start of the fourth.

Saunders stuck with the bench early in the fourth and Oklahoma City took advantage, opening up an eight-point lead by the 8:26 mark. Oklahoma City scored 15 of 17 points over that span.

The Thunder built the lead in the fourth and despite Towns’ best efforts to bring back the Wolves, they couldn’t complete the job.

———

Mavs rally from 15 down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If the Dallas Mavericks were intending on tanking games for better lottery odds, the memo never got to the players.

Although Luka Doncic was unavailable again Sunday because of a right thigh bruise, the rest of the available players on the roster put together a furious comeback in the second half and held on to beat the Memphis Grizzies in a back and forth, 129-127, win in overtime.

No one came up bigger than Salah Mejri, whose put-back with 1.5 seconds left in regulation after four consecutive missed shots on the same possession, tied the game and sent it to overtime. Mejri was active at both ends of the floor, scoring 19 points, grabbing nine rebounds and blocking four shots. But he wasn’t alone in the heroics.

“He did almost everything,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said. “He protected the rim, he got rebounds, he got put-backs, he hit 3s. He drove and dunked it. He made a couple of nice passes. He showed us the package.”

Trey Burke led the Mavs with 24 points on 8 of 16 shooting. Seven Mavs scored in double-figures and Jalen Brunson had 10 assists to go with 12 points.

It’s the Mavs’ first OT win this season and their bench celebrated like it was a playoff game with each huge basket down the stretch.

“Our guys like each other, they like to play, they like to compete,” Carlisle said. “We’ve had a rough year and wins have not come easily at all. We get a chance to close out a game, it’s a big deal.”

The Grizzlies led by as much as 15 before the Mavs started their rally late in the third quarter. Mejri’s step-back 3 from the top of the key gave the Mavs a 1-point lead with 7:12 remaining in regulation. But a 10-2 Memphis run gave the Grizzlies a four-point lead with just over two minutes remaining. Mejri had nine points in the fourth quarter and seven in the overtime and was 7 of 11 from the field in the stretch.

“I love pressure. I’m a pressure guy,” Mejri said. “Whenever the game is on the line I love that feeling so I guess that’s what turned me on.”

Fans at FedEx Forum started chanting “We want Dirk” with about five minutes remaining but the Mavs announced at halftime that he was not returning for the second half. With Nowitzki potentially playing his final game in Dallas on Tuesday, the Mavs probably wanted to let him rest up.

———

Lakers edge Jazz

LOS ANGELES — After the Los Angeles Lakers’ 113-109 win over Utah Jazz, Jemerrio Jones walked up to Luke Walton to thank him for the opportunity. He’s done it in each of the last five games; every time he had the pleasure of playing in the NBA.

“He means it,” Walton said. “He’s very thankful for the opportunity to play.”

When will he stop?

“When they give me more than 10 days,” said Jones, who was called up from the G League on March 30. As he said it a locker room full of teammates heard and started laughing, accustomed to Jones’ honesty.

“This is just the 10 days right here. Quit playing. I’m gonna take advantage of it. That’s why I say I appreciate the opportunity,” he said.

Jones, who says he’s 6-feet-5 with shoes on, made his first NBA start Sunday at Staples Center. He played more than 37 minutes and did what he does best: rebound. Jones grabbed 16 rebounds to go with five points and five assists. It was the first time a Laker had 16 or more rebounds in his first start since the NBA started tracking starters’ statistics in the 1970-71 season.

To play in the NBA was an opportunity Jones got long before he thought he would, and there’s not a moment he takes for granted.

His energy was part of why, for a second straight game, the Lakers (37-44), fueled by a group of players who are either on one-year contracts or who spent much of the season on the Lakers’ developmental team, proved problematic for a Western Conference team fighting for playoff seeding. On Friday, they beat the Los Angeles Clippers, who might now fall to the dreaded eighth seed and have to face the Golden State Warriors in the first round. On Sunday, they damaged Utah’s chance for the fourth seed.

“I feel like we’re playing out there with a little bit of jealousy,” JaVale McGee said. “Kind of mad you guys are in the playoffs and we’re not, so we’re going to mess up y’all bracket just for the hell of it.”

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Lakers with 32 points and McGee scored 22 points with eight rebounds; both are on one-year deals. Alex Caruso scored 18 points with 11 assists and Johnathan Williams added 14 points and eight rebounds; both are two-way players.

As they have been for weeks, the Lakers were severely shorthanded. LeBron James, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart have been shelved due to injuries, and Reggie Bullock, Tyson Chandler, Rajon Rondo and Lance Stephenson also didn’t play.

That meant a starting lineup of Jones, Caruso, Caldwell-Pope, McGee and Mike Muscala and a rotation of just eight players. It’s a group that has played with fight in these last few days of a lost Lakers season.

“It’s great to watch the game being played when you just have guys out there giving it their all and no agenda other than to try to win the game,” Walton said.

They led by seven after one quarter, punching first. The Jazz recovered to take a five-point lead into halftime, but the Lakers weren’t conceding. Utah’s lead fell to two after three quarters, and in the fourth the Lakers took control behind Caldwell-Pope’s 18 points in the quarter.

Early in the third quarter Jones grabbed a defensive rebound that McGee also eyed. Propelled by momentum, McGee collided with Jones and threw his arms around him to make sure not to knock him over. Jones grinned.

“He reminds me of Tony Allen,” McGee said.

With fewer than five minutes left in the game, Mitchell thought he had an easy layup. But as he released the ball, Jones was there. He blocked Mitchell’s shot and shouted toward the crowd. Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” played, as it often does after blocks, the lyric “sit down, be humble” directed at the victim of said block.

In that moment though, the name of the song also could have described the man blocking the shot.

———

Warriors dump Clips

OAKLAND, Calif. — Based on the video tributes, throwback jerseys and sell-out crowd, the Warriors appeared to say goodbye to Oracle Arena. And yet the Warriors appeared to say hello again.

The Warriors finished their 47th and final regular-season at Oracle Arena with a 131-104 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. That only meant the Warriors might do this again, soon.

The Warriors (56-24) secured the No. 1 seed over the Denver Nuggets (53-26), while the Clippers (47-34) are tied with the San Antonio Spurs (47-34) and below the Oklahoma City Thunder (47-33).

So perhaps later this week, the Warriors will invite the Clippers back to Oracle Arena again. That will hinge on Wednesday’s games between the Clippers-Jazz and the Spurs-Mavericks.

“Do we want to play the Warriors in the playoffs? Yes,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “Do we want to do it in the first round? Probably not. But you have to take it when you get it.”

Warriors guard Klay Thompson admitted last month he would prefer to play the Clippers because of the shorter trip to Los Angeles as opposed to Oklahoma City and San Antonio. Warriors coach Steve Kerr was not as forthcoming, fearful that his honesty could lead to a viral quote.

“I can’t say anything about them and who I’d rather play,” Kerr said. “All three teams are playing at a really high level. This is not going to be your typical 1-8 matchup. So there’s going to be a difficult matchup no matter how it plays out. We’ll just see what happens.”

What happened on Sunday: the Warriors gave fans a show that served two purposes.

They gave Warriors fans plenty of nostalgia commemorating the final regular-season game at Oracle Arena. The Warriors approved the players’ idea to wear the “We Believe” jerseys, a throwback to the 2007 team that upset the Dallas Mavericks as an eighth seed in the playoffs. Warriors luminaries Rick Barry, Sleepy Floyd, Adonal Foyle and Mo Speights attended the game.

The Warriors also gave fans plenty to make them excited for another anticipated postseason run. Stephen Curry (27 points) and Kevin Durant (16) mostly took care of the scoring. Draymond Green did a bit of everything (10 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists). That allowed Klay Thompson to take a backseat (12 points). That enabled DeMarcus Cousins to fight through both a tough shooting night (12 points on 4-of-15 shooting) and foul trouble (four).

So even if Kerr would not say it, it would appear the Warriors would have no problem disposing the Clippers in the first round. Their identity hinges on a lot of depth in Landry Shamet (17), Lou Williams (13), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (12), Wilson Chandler (11) and Montrezl Harrell (11). But without any star power, the Warriors proved too overwhelming.

———

Magic clinch playoff spot

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic fans, check out that asterisk next to your team’s name in the Eastern Conference standings.

It means your team is going to the NBA playoffs.

Yes, you read that right. The Orlando Magic are back in the playoffs.

And they got there by earning it the hard way — on the road in Boston.

Terrence Ross scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and the Magic found their offense in the second half as they earned arguably the biggest victory in the past six seasons by beating the Boston Celtics 116-108 Sunday night at TD Garden.

The victory clinched the franchise’s first playoff appearance since the 2011-12 season and earned the Magic their first Southeast Division title since 2010.

Nikola Vucevic finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds, and Evan Fournier had 24 points for the Magic, who are 21-9 in their past 30 games.

“It feels incredible,” Vucevic said. “A whole year fighting, the ups and downs. We made it the hard way. We had to come in and win a tough building and we did it. I’m so proud of this team. No one thought we could make it. … It’s an amazing feeling.”

The Magic (41-40) outscored the Celtics 68-56 in the second half as the swept a season series from Boston for the first time since 1996-97.

“We want to be a factor in the playoffs, but man it feels good,” he said. “… Like I said at the beginning of the season, for us, it means so much. We’ve lost so many games and we’ve struggled so much these last few years.”

Kyrie Irving led the Celtics (48-33) with 23 points.

A playoff berth never felt so good.

The Magic scored the first five points of the third quarter to set the tone for a 35-point frame. Trailing 69-68, they went on a 10-3 run to get control.

After a Fournier three-point play made it 99-85, it looked the Magic were on their way. But the Celtics rallied behind Irving, whose 3 tied it at 106-106.

But Fournier snapped the tie with a driving dunk over a defender as the Magic scored 10 of the final 12 points of the game.

The Celtics used a 17-5 run over a 4:55 stretch to build a 41-32 lead in the second quarter on a dunk by Daniel Theis.

The advantage reached 50-37 — the largest of the game to that point — on a long jumper by Irving as the Celtics appeared ready to pull away.

Bu the Magic battled back as Vucevic scored four quick points to spark an 11-2 run to close the quarter and trim the lead to four by halftime.

The Magic nearly clinched a playoff spot earlier in the day.

The Heat lost 117-109 in overtime to the Raptors, but the Hornets knocked off the Pistons 103-91. Had both lost, the Magic would have earned a playoff spot and the Southeast Division title before taking on the Celtics.

The loss in Toronto left the Heat needing the Pistons or Nets to lose to keep their playoff hopes alive. They got the help they needed when the Hornets knocked off the Pistons.

Now the Heat must win their final two games and get two losses by the Pistons to reach the playoffs.

If they don’t, guard Dwyane Wade’s illustrious 16-year career will end with him missing the postseason for just the third time.

The Heat play host to the 76ers on Tuesday before closing the season Wednesday in Brooklyn against the Nets.

The Nets improved to 41-40 as they clinched a playoff spot with a 108-96 win over the Pacers in Indianapolis and held onto the sixth spot in the standings.

With the Heat losing and the Nets winning, the Pistons would have clinched a berth had they won. Instead, they’ll have to beat the Grizzlies (Tuesday) and the Knicks (Wednesday) to increase their chances.

The Magic, meanwhile, will finish the regular season no worse than eighth. But if they win in Charlotte on Wednesday to finish 42-40, it could set up a potential three-way tie between the Magic, Nets and Pistons.

So how would the seeding shake out?

Under that scenario, the Magic would get the sixth spot over the Pistons and Nets thanks to them winning their division. For multi-way tie situations the first tiebreaker goes to a division winner, according to league rules.

For multi-way ties, the NBA says the first tiebreaker is: Division leader wins tie from team not leading a division.

Neither the Pistons (Central) nor Nets (Atlantic) are or will be division champions.

———

Nets moving on to second season

INDIANAPOLIS — The impossible journey that began when general manager Sean Marks and coach Kenny Atkinson tackled the monumental rebuilding project the Nets faced in Brooklyn reached its playoff destination far sooner than anyone would have dared predict.

The Nets completed a road back-to-back sweep with a 108-96 victory over the Pacers Sunday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2015. They were assured of at least the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and would move up to sixth with one more loss by the Magic, who played Sunday night in Boston.

In the locker room, video captured the Nets chanting, “One, two, three, playoffs!”

After going 2-5 on a 17-day West Coast trip and then losing a couple of tough ones at home to Milwaukee and Toronto, the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference, Atkinson was especially gratified that the Nets won a road back-to-back for the first time since 2014 to get in.

“I’m just glad the way we did it — here against a tough Indiana team, on the road, on a back-to-back, which we’ve struggled with in the past,” Atkinson said. “It’s just a wonderful way to qualify for the playoffs.”

Describing the “jubilant” locker room scene, Atkinson added, “I told them, it’s the old story — no one believed we could do it. I think those are the most beautiful moments in sports.

“We’ve kind of proven everybody wrong, the predictions. Even their head coach — they proved me wrong. They’re much better than I thought they were going to be. I didn’t know that tightness until I got to know that group of guys in there. It’s just a great group of guys.”

The Nets came in knowing Miami lost Sunday afternoon in Toronto, meaning they needed one win in their final two games to qualify. They took control in the second quarter with an 11-0 run, including a trio of 3s from Joe Harris for a 48-36 lead. The Pacers never got closer than four the rest of the way.

Late in the fourth period, the Nets put together a 10-2 spurt, including six points from Caris LeVert to push their lead to a high of 105-87 with 7:25 left, and they coasted home.

D’Angelo Russell led the Nets (41-40) with 20 points, and they got 19 from Harris and 18 from LeVert. The Nets finished with a whopping 52-33 rebounding advantage. The Pacers (47-34) got 17 points and 12 rebounds from Domantas Sabonis and 16 points from former Net Thaddeus Young.

Harris was one of the original building blocks plucked off the G League scrap heap by Marks and Atkinson in their first season, when he endured a 1-27 stretch at midseason. Asked when he believed the Nets could make the playoffs, Harris pointed to the eight-game losing streak the Nets experienced after LeVert suffered a dislocated ankle in November and how they responded with seven straight wins.

“I think the confidence in this locker room just kind of went to another level where we were beating some of the better teams in the league — both East and West,” Harris said. “We knew we could compete with anybody and we had that chip on our shoulder. We definitely earned getting to this point right here.”

No one had a rougher journey than LeVert, who was Marks’ initial first-round pick in 2016. He missed 42 games but fought his way back to rejoin the playoff push by early February.

“This is what you dream about when you are a kid,” LeVert said. “You dream about March Madness, you dream about the NBA playoffs. You want to be able to play for a championship, play for your city, play when it matters.”