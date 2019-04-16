By Mike Tupa

Despite early season struggles the Bartlesville High School boys’ golf team is beginning to put its best foot forward.

Led by veteran Carson Rainbolt with 76, the Bruins stormed to the championship of Monday’s Sapulpa Invitational, hosted by the Sapulpa Municipal Golf Course.

Evan Lauritsen followed peeled off a round of 82 to post the Bruins’ second-best score, followed by Taton Hopkins with 84, Jarod Harder with 93 and Wyatt Wadleigh with 114 to round out the varsity team.

The Bruins assembled a team score of 335.

Other Bruins that participated were Braden Shepherd, 103, and Holden Bryant, 106.