By Stefan Stevenson

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — The Texas Rangers are supposed to be the trash of the American League West.

The Houston Astros are supposed to be World Series contenders.

History, of course, makes fools out of those who draw early conclusions, but with six April games in the books between the Lone Star rivals, one thing seems abundantly clear:

The Rangers aren’t intimidated.

Texas roughed up another Astros starter for the second consecutive game to take the weekend series with an 11-10 win Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Park. The Rangers have won four of the first six games — all in Arlington.

It was Collin McHugh’s turn to take it on the chin. A day after Gerrit Cole allowed a career-high eight earned runs in 4 1/3 innings, McHugh was charged with a career-high nine earned runs and knocked out after 3 1/3.

It was the shortest of his five starts this season. In his first four starts he allowed five combined earned runs.

Just as they did on Saturday night, the Rangers struck early with three first-inning runs. Joey Gallo’s two-run triple scored Shin-Soo Choo and Elvis Andrus.

They added four more in the third, including back-to-back homers from Hunter Pence and Logan Forsythe.

They added three more in the fourth after Jeff Mathis and Delino DeShields started the inning with infield singles.

With one out, Danny Santana loaded the bases on a catcher’s interference call on Robinson Chirinos. Andrus’ two-run double gave the Rangers a 9-1 lead. Gallo’s first-career sacrifice fly scored Santana to make it 10-1.

“I think it’s something that was missing in previous years,” Andrus said of the team’s feisty offensive approach under first-year manager Chris Woodward.

“This year, it was a good idea from the coaching staff to have a game plan every time, especially when we’re facing this pitching staff. Nobody is panicking and doing their best and passing the baton.”

The Astros knocked Shelby Miller from the game with five runs in the sixth. Miller was charged with four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks in 5 1/3. He earned his first win since April 18, 2017, when he was with Arizona.

After winning 10 in a row, the Astros have now lost three of their past four. They lost two of three in Arlington before starting the win streak.

The Rangers, meanwhile, have won six of their past seven as they embark on a seven-game road trip to Oakland and Seattle.

The first six games against the Astros have gone about as well as Woodward could have hoped. The offensive approach he has been preaching since spring training has proved to be effective, especially against Houston.

“It’s amazing. It’s a great start to the season,” Woodward said of the 4-2 start against Houston. “Both of (the series) were at home. I know they play well at home. When we get there, it’s obviously going to be a test.

“I like how our guys came out and executed a game plan and took it to them. They beat us both times in the first game, we came back, showed no quit and kind of took it to them.”

The 11 runs are the most allowed by the Astros since the Ranger scored 11 against them on July 27.

The Astros had five homers, including solo shots from Josh Reddick and Carlos Correa in the eighth off Brett Martin, and a solo homer from George Springer in the ninth off Jose Leclerc.

Leclerc walked the bases loaded and then walked in a run with a two-out walk to pinch-hitter Jose Altuve.

Shawn Kelley replaced Leclerc with the bases still loaded to face Chirinos. Kelley struck out the former Ranger to preserve the win.

“I think it’s just further proof that we’re buying into what we said in spring training, what Woody preached,” said Kelley, who earned his first save since June 2017 with the Nationals. “Whether it’s the offense, the defense, or a pitcher comes in in a big spot, we’ve picked each other up.

“We haven’t played perfect baseball by any means, but we’ve done a good job of picking guys up, whether we need some runs scored on offense or whether we need some big pitches to get out of a jam. That’s what good teams do. It’s early, but if we can sustain that there’s a genuine belief in this locker room that we’re for real.”

———

Cards survive

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals were out-homered by the New York Mets four to nothing Sunday at Busch Stadium. The percentages of the homerless team winning that game generally rank as slim and none.

But some key hitting and aggressive base running provided the Cardinals a big early lead and their bullpen held on for a 6-4 victory that was Dakota Hudson’s first as a starter. Hudson worked five innings and gave up three home runs (and runs), one of which was a home run knocked over the wall by Dexter Fowler.

Jordan Hicks, the last of four Cardinals relievers, gained his sixth save in seven tries, freezing Juan Lagares with a 104 mph fastball to end the game.

But Fowler, Paul Goldschmidt, Kolten Wong and Marcell Ozujna all delivered key hits as the Cardinals scored three in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth and Yadier Molina, Wong and Ozuna all took extra bases in that time.

The Cardinals roughed up New York ace Noah Syndergaard for six runs and eight hits in the first four innings.

Syndergaard did get a home run, though when center fielder Fowler, attempting to make a leaping catch in the fourth, inadvertently ticked the ball over the wall.

———

Yanks hold on

NEW YORK — It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t easy, but if the celebration near the first-base bag was any indication, it was worth it.

Austin Romine’s walk-off single to right-center scored Mike Tauchman with no outs in the 10th on Sunday as the Yankees overcame losing a big lead late and defeated the Royals, 7-6, at Yankee Stadium.

Romine also had the game-tying hit, an RBI single in the eighth to knot it at 6.

Handed a 5-0 lead, Chad Green allowed three straight batters to reach to kick off the top of the eighth — on a single, a walk, and another single. Green was lifted for Adam Ottavino, who promptly allowed a two-run double to Adalberto Mondesi. The next batter, Alex Gordon, teed off on a cutter that didn’t quite cut, a three-run homer that tied the game at 5. Hunter Dozier’s homer off Ottavnio put the Royals up 6-5. The Yankees tied it in the bottom of the inning Tauchman doubled and Romine singled past a diving Chris Owings at third to score the run.

Earlier Sunday, Aaron Judge was officially placed on the injured list, the 13th Yankee to currently have that designation. Despite that, though, in the earlier innings Sunday, the Yankees managed to put together a complete performance, with contributions from a slew of replacement parts.

It started with James Paxton, who struck out 12 over six innings, his second straight game of 10 strikeouts or more and the 13th of his career. Making good use of his fastball and cutter, Paxton allowed only two runners to reach second base and, at one point, struck out eight of nine batters. He allowed no runs on three hits and a walk, bringing his ERA down to 3.10.

The Yankees’ offense got things started almost instantly, thanks to a little help from Royals catcher Martin Maldonado. DJ LeMahieu kicked things off with a leadoff double, and he moved over on Luke Voit’s (very long) fly out. Then, with Brett Gardner at bat, Jorge Lopez’s fastball got away from Maldonado, skittering to the backstop and allowing LeMahieu to score the game’s first run.

While Paxton made easy work of the Royals’ lineup, the Duct Tape Yankees scored again; with two outs in the second, Mike Ford collected his first major-league hit, a double to left, and Romine drove him home with a single.

The Yankees tacked on three more in the fifth, when Voit singled with one out, Brett Gardner beat the shift with a single of his own, and Clint Frazier launched his sixth homer 429 feet to the bleachers in left, putting the Yankees up 5-0. It was his second home run in as many days.

The Royals were able to stir up a little trouble against Paxton in the seventh, when Gordon led off with a double and Dozier walked, ending the pitcher’s afternoon. Tommy Kahnle, though, was able to close the door, on a strikeout, flyout and strikeout.

———

Rockies on a roll

DENVER — Roman Quinn ran through the outfield Sunday afternoon, hopelessly chasing a fly ball that would smack against the center-field wall. Two more runs crossed the plate, an eventual 4-1 loss to the Rockies began to unravel, and a difficult weekend continued.

The Phillies began a seven-game road trip by dropping three of four at Coors Field, where they have won just two of their last 11 games. Jerad Eickhoff kept the Phillies close for five innings before the Rockies got to him in the sixth and Quinn was sent darting in the outfield.

Eickhoff pitched six innings and allowed four runs and that seemed like an insurmountable deficit for a Phillies offense that had just two hits in the first eight innings and scored the lone run with two outs in the ninth.

Eickhoff’s curveball offered enough promise that the pitcher could be rediscovering the form he had three seasons ago. Eickhoff struck out eight, walked four, and allowed seven hits.

Sunday was the first time he had pitched in the sixth inning — in the majors or minors — since last August. It was then that his command seemed to fall off. He began the inning with back-to-back walks and then Ian Desmond stroked an RBI single. Tony Wolters brought in two more with a double to center and Quinn was off running.

The Phillies had just one runner reach third base and their first four hitters — Andrew McCutchen, Cesar Hernandez, Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins — combined to go 2 for 17. The Phillies went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position and Harper and Hoskins both flew out to the warning track. Harper walked in the eighth inning to keep his on-base streak alive as he has reached base in all 21 games this season.

The offense missed a chance to find a spark in the fourth inning when Hernandez cost them a run, maybe even two, with a baserunning miscue. Hernandez slid into second base after Hoskins appeared to ground into a double play. But Rockies second baseman Garrett Hampson dropped the exchange and umpire Joe West waved Hernandez safe. Hernandez, assuming he was out, walked off the field and was caught in a rundown.

Maikel Franco followed with a double that would have scored Hernandez and Quinn ended the inning with a fly out to center that may have been deep enough for Hoskins to tag up and score. What could have been a rally was just a scoreless inning and a difficult weekend rolled on.

———

Braves win

CLEVELAND — Capping a Cleveland weekend saturated in suboptimal conditions, the Bringer of Rain arrived Sunday night.

The Braves defeated the Indians, 11-5, and snagged a series win behind the bat of Josh Donaldson. In his return to an American League park — the very venue he called home last September — he raked. He had three hits, including two homers, and didn’t shy away from showboating on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.”

And then there was Max Fried, whose break-out campaign is growing with every start. His two runs across 6-1/3 innings made his ERA to 1.38. He pitched with little pressure, owning a two-run lead before he even took the mound and a five-run lead before his second frame.

“The fastball command has been so much better,” manager Brian Snitker said. “The slider is becoming a really good pitch for him. The ability to spin the ball, it’s what we’ve been looking for out of him. The consistency in his delivery. He just seems to be taking it a pitch at a time.”

A series win seemed improbable late Saturday night, when the Braves lost Game 1 of a doubleheader and trailed the nightcap 7-0. The offense woke up, scoring five in the ninth, and they won 8-7.

No rally required in the finale. The Braves jumped on Indians starter Shane Bieber early, chasing him after 2-1/3 innings and scoring in the first four frames. The Braves plated two in the first, three in the second, three in the third and one in the fourth. Every position player in the lineup had a hit. At one point, the Braves had scored 17 unanswered dating back to their seven-run hole Saturday.

Through four innings, it was 9-0. The Braves had 10 hits. Despite a shoddy strike zone, Fried held the Indians to one. Unlike the evening before, this blowout didn’t turn into a competitive finish. The Braves kept their foot on the gas, putting their last set — getting swept by the Diamondbacks — far in the rearview mirror.

Donaldson homered in the first, sending a low slider into the center field, just right of the outfield trees.

“They probably threw me about 45 sliders yesterday in the doubleheader,” Donaldson said. “So after he started me off slider and slider again, I thought it was probably going to be a slider again today since it worked for them.”

His second homer came on a too-high fastball that he dented to left (the ball was marked at 398 feet, shorter than the eye-test estimate). Donaldson has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, hitting .340 in that span.

On both homers, Donaldson enthusiastically celebrated. The second, particularly, grew traction on social media when Donaldson proudly flipped his bat and stuck out his tongue while beginning his trek around the bases.

Cleveland posted seven hits against Fried, though the offense was less productive than that’d indicate. The lefty walked the first three batters of the game and none the remainder. He struck out six while temporarily taking over as MLB’s ERA leader. His mistake — which Francisco Lindor planted in the seats during the seventh inning — will be overshadowed by a parade of swings-and-missed induced by his famed curveball.

The Braves hoped some of their youngsters would make strides in the early season. Fried has instead made a gigantic leap. Past his blister issues, Fried is receiving the consistent opportunity he wasn’t able to lock down in his first year-plus of his career.

“Mentality, just going after guys,” Fried said of the difference between this year and the past. “Just trusting my stuff, knowing I can throw the pitches where I want to. At the end of last year I felt pretty good. I felt like I was able to go after guys and be myself. I just realized that being the best version of me is going to be plenty good enough.”

He’s been the Braves’ best arm by a mile. On a team where command has reigned inconsistent, his control is impeccable. At times he’s painted the perfect picture of keeping hitters off balance. It’s four starts plus two bullpen appearances, but Fried has showed everything for which the Braves hoped.

“He’s really good,” catcher Brian McCann said. “To have the stuff he has and have that composure on the mound, he’s out there executing pitches. He’s not thinking about mechanics or pitches. When he pounds the zone like he did tonight, as he’s done all year, he’s tough to hit.”

The Braves are off Monday with an upcoming three-game series in Cincinnati starting Tuesday.

———

Padres defeat Reds

SAN DIEGO — Breathe easy, San Diego.

The Padres are again a winning team. And it is the way in which they avoided a seven-game skid Sunday that provides at least a measure of comfort, certainly more so than arbitrarily sneaking one game over .500 via Sunday’s 4-3 win over the Reds.

They hit.

At least for an inning.

Austin Hedges’ solo homer was the outlier in the Padres’ decisive, third-inning, four-run rally. The rest of the runs scored as a result of a five straight hits, the kind of uprising that had been absent throughout a homestand in which the Padres failed to score more than two runs.

In fact, the Padres hadn’t led in a week — the third inning on Sunday, April 14, to be exact — when Wil Myers’ two-out drive in the third inning sent Matt Kemp crashing hard into the wall in left field. Two runs crossed the plate when the ball evaded Kemp’s glove and bounced back toward the infield and a third scored on Eric Hosmer’s ensuing double, one of five straight hits in the inning.

The uprising started with Hedges leading off the inning with his third homer of the season. It might lasted a little longer had Fernando Tatis Jr. not been thrown out attempting to steal second after a one-out single extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

Singles from Manuel Margot and Manny Machado preceded Myers’ two-out double.

The Padres managed only three hits outside the third inning but it was enough for left-hander Joey Lucchesi, who struck out a season-high eight batters and was an out away from his first quality start of the season when he walked Curt Casali and allowed two-out single to Jose Iglesias in the sixth .

Left-hander Brad Wieck needed one pitch to Jesse Winker — the Reds’ leader with six homers — to end the threat.

The lone run charged to Lucchesi scored in the scored when Matt Kemp led off with a double and scored on Iglesias’ one-out single, a hot shot against a drawn-in infield that Tatis nearly gloved.

Solo homers in the seventh inning off Wieck (Kyle Farmer) and Craig Stammen (Eugenio Suarez) shaved the Padres’ lead to 4-3.

Closer Kirby Yates got a double-play ball to erase a leadoff single in a scoreless ninth for his 10th save, the most in the majors.

———

Jays sweep A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. — Another highlight-reel play courtesy of Ramon Laureano was not enough to prevent the Athletics being swept away Sunday at the Coliseum.

The Toronto Blue Jays, who lost all seven games to the A’s last season, won 5-4 before a crowd of 16,105 to sweep the three-game series.

Difficulties with starting pitching continued for the Athletics, as Brett Anderson, down 2-0 in the third inning, had to leave after spraining his left ankle coming off the mound in an attempt to field an infield single by Randal Grichuk.

Whether Anderson (3-1) will be good to go in his next scheduled start when the A’s leave on a nine-game road trip this week remains to be seen.

Daniel Hudson (1-1), who pitched 1 1/3 innings after Toronto starter Aaron Sanchez left after four innings with a broken middle fingernail on his pitching hand, was the winning pitcher.

The A’s put the tying and lead runners aboard in the ninth on a leadoff single by Stephen Piscotty and a one-out single by Laureano, but closer Ken Giles struck out Josh Phegley and got Robbie Grossman on a pop up to Richard Urena at short to end the game.

Trailing 5-1, the Athletics had their biggest inning of the homestand in the bottom of the eighth, scoring three runs on a run-scoring single by Marcus Semien, a sacrifice fly by Matt Chapman and a bloop single by Khris Davis to pull within a run.

With Davis at second, where he reached on an error following his single, Kendrys Morales hit solid liner to right that was caught for the third out.

Anderson escaped the second inning when Laureano stole a two-run home run from Teoscar Hernandez, a play in which the center fielder overthrew first base attempting to double off Justin Smoak, with catcher Nick Hundley backing up and throwing out Smoak attempting to reach second.

However, Anderson didn’t make it out of the third inning.

Rowdy Tellez opened with a single, Danny Jansen walked and Billy McKinney sacrificed the runners to second and third. Alen Hansen followed with a single and Freddy Galvis hit an infield chopper that Morales threw to home for an out and a fielders choice.

Grichuk’s infield chopper to third went for an infield single, scoring a run for a 2-0 lead, with Anderson injuring an ankle while attempting to get in fielding position. He was replaced by Yusmiero Petit.

The A’s scored in the fourth inning when Morales hit into a double play with the bases loaded, scoring Semien from third.

Toronto added to its lead in the sixth when Tellez hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Brandon Drury. Laureano made it a close play at the plate, throwing a strike to Hundley on the fly. Drury, who had singled, reached third when reliever Ryan Buchter threw an errant pickoff throw into the Toronto bullpen in a pickoff attempt at first.

The Blue Jays made it 5-1 in the seventh when Smoak hit a two-run home run off J.B. Wendelken.

———

BoSox bounce Rays

TAMPA, Fla. — The Rays — a team built on pitching, defensive and timely hitting — will decidedly be in need of late-inning heroics to pull out narrow victories this season.

However, Tampa Bay’s search for success in closely-contested games continued after Boston’s 4-3 win over the Rays on Sunday. It’s still early, but the Rays find themselves 0-3 in one-run games this season and 0-3 in extra inning games.

More troubling, the Red Sox extended the Rays’ losing streak to four games before 18,740 at Tropicana Field on Sunday.

The Rays (14-8) are left with a big question: does keeping it close stand as a positive, or is the inability to yield clutch plays represents a troubling trend that could haunt them throughout the year.

“It’s hard to point out the positives because we’re here to win ballgames and we haven’t done that the last four days,” center fielder Kevin Kiermaier said. “Today was another tough one but they got the big hit. Once again, that’s kind of been the storyline of these last four days. When we’ve had our opportunities, we’re just not capitalizing in big moments.”

Boston did capitalize. The Red Sox completely manufactured the winning run, parlaying a single, a walk, a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly to take the lead in the top of the 11th, but that’s what great teams do: find a way. Catcher Christian Vazquez provided the winning RBI with the sacrifice fly that brought home Rafael Devers from third.

Boston’s late-game effort overshadowed bounce-back efforts from three Rays who have endured recent struggles: Tommy Pham, Diego Castillo and Daniel Robertson.

Pham took an eraser to memories of his ninth-inning base-running error that ended Tampa Bay’s comeback bid on Saturday by driving a Matt Barnes pitch over right center to tie the game in the eighth inning, but the Rays still needed more heroics to sustain their hopes.

They got it from Castillo, who shut down the Red Sox in the ninth and 10th innings, striking out five of the eight batters he faced. The performance came after Castillo took the loss in his last two outings, including back-to-back homers in Friday’s 6-4 defeat against Boston.

Robertson, who entered the game 2-for-27, staked Tampa Bay to an early lead with an RBI double in the third inning.

In the end, however, the Rays could not complete the comeback, leaving lingering questions about its hot start to the season, as well as manager Kevin Cash’s decision to pull starter Tyler Glasnow after only 76 pitches.

The Rays’ beleaguered bullpen — Tampa Bay brought up extra arms from Triple-A Durham over the last three days — seemingly increasing the demand for Glasnow to go deep into the game on Sunday. He appeared capable, coming in with a record of 4-0 and an AL-leading 1.13 ERA.

And while Glasnow may not have been as sharp on Sunday — walking three after issuing the same number of base on balls through 24 innings to start the year — the hard-throwing right hander held his own, other than a solo homer by Mitch Moreland.

The right-hander limited the Red Sox to one run through 5 1/3 innings. Cash, however, turned to the bullpen after Mookie Betts reached base on a two-strike single.

“He had thrown the ball well,” Cash said. “It was really a tough decision on my end. Went ahead and thought to get aggressive right there. We had a lead. We had a chance to get to our best matchups going forward and it just didn’t work.”

It didn’t work at all. The hope was that Kolarek would induce Moreland into an inning-ending double play. But Red Sox manager Alex Cora lifted Moreland for Steve Pearce. Kolarek issued a pass to Pearce, Chaz Roe walked J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts followed with a two-run single off of Roe to erase Tampa Bay’s 2-1 advantage.

Glasnow could only pull his jersey over his intense gaze as he looked on from the dugout.

Cash said he understood pitcher’s frustration. To his credit, Glasnow said after the game his disappointment came only from the moment and he continues to believe in Cash’s calls.

“We have such a good bullpen, I respect any decision Cash makes,” Glasnow said. “Those guys have gone out and closed the door for me multiple times. That’s kind of how baseball is.”

The Rays’ efforts to recover from the three-game continues against Kansas City on Monday, but the effort will be stunted by a thumb injury that put Austin Meadows on the injured list Sunday, and pitcher Blake Snell’s lingering toe injury — which remains a question mark and will keep him out of the series.

Another question mark: can they win the close games?

———

Halos drop M’s

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels tried something different Sunday, and it worked, which seemed like an upset for a team that had so much go wrong last week.

Looking to ease pressure on an underachieving rotation, manager Brad Ausmus employed reliever Hansel Robles as an “opener” against the Seattle Mariners and replaced the right-hander with original starter Jaime Barria in the second inning.

Robles, making his first start in his 235th career game, retired the side in order in the first, and Barria allowed only one run and four hits in five innings while facing the top batters in the order only twice.

Tommy La Stella hit two solo homers, giving him six — a career-high — on the season. Kevan Smith and Brian Goodwin also homered, and the Angels snapped a six-game losing streak with an 8-6 victory before an announced crowd of 34,155 in Angel Stadium.

The decision to use Robles as an opener and Barria in long relief was spurred by concerns about a rotation that has provided little length or production three weeks into the season.

Angels starting pitchers entered the game with a 6.19 ERA, the second-worst mark in baseball behind the Boston Red Sox, and had thrown 100 1/3 innings in 21 games, an average of 4 2/3 innings per start.

“We had been talking about it for a little while,” Ausmus said before the game. “It’s a way to actually extend the starter (because he) doesn’t have to face the top part of the lineup, which is generally the best part of the lineup.

“When he starts to go through the middle of the lineup a third time … it’s more toward the middle or bottom half. That’s the idea. In theory, you can get more use out of your starter. And Robles is one of our better relief arms. We want someone who can get those better hitters out.”

Robles needed only 13 pitches to complete the first inning before giving way to Barria, who, with the help of his defense, escaped a second-and-third, one-out jam in the second. Ryon Healy was hit by a pitch and took third on Tom Murphy’s double to left. Dee Gordon flied to medium right. Healy held at third, but Murphy strayed too far off the bag at second. First baseman Justin Bour cut off Kole Calhoun’s throw from the outfield and threw to second to nail Murphy to end the inning.

The Angels took their first lead of the four-game series in the second when Goodwin led off with a walk and Smith got just enough of his barrel on a 91-mph inside fastball from Mike Leake to send a two-run home run over the center-field wall.

The Mariners sliced it to 2-1 in the third when Mitch Haniger doubled to center with two out and Domingo Santana lined a run-scoring single that nearly hit Barria in the face on its way to center field.

Barria retired the next eight batters before Santana’s one-out hit in the sixth, and he got more defensive help when center fielder Mike Trout fielded Santana’s hit in the right-center field gap, spun and fired a one-hop throw to shortstop Andrelton Simmons, who applied the tag on Santana at second.

The Angels pushed the lead to 3-1 in the fourth when La Stella lined a two-out solo homer to right. Goodwin’s two-out homer to center made it 4-1 in the sixth.

Ty Buttrey escaped a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the seventh when he got Mallex Smith to ground into a fielder’s choice, and the Angels tacked on two runs in the bottom of the inning on Bour’s RBI single and Simmons’ RBI double off reliever Shawn Armstrong.

La Stella lined the first pitch of the eighth inning over the wall in right-center, tying him with Trout for the team lead in home runs and giving him six homers in 30 at-bats over his past 11 games. Calhoun’s RBI double made it 8-1.

The huge cushion proved needed. The Mariners rallied for five runs in the ninth when Murphy hit a two-run homer and Gordon hit a solo shot off Noe Ramirez and Haniger hit a two-run homer off Cody Allen.

Allen then walked Santana and was pulled in favor of right-hander Luis Garcia, who got Edwin Encarnacion to pop out and end the game.

———

Bote belts walk-off hit

CHICAGO — Tyler Chatwood threw six scoreless innings in a spot start Sunday afternoon as the Cubs beat the Diamondbacks 2-1 at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs led 1-0 on Javier Baez’s run-scoring triple off Robbie Ray in the sixth, but Jarrod Dyson’s one-out home run off Pedro Strop in the ninth tied it and denied Chatwood the win.

After Javier Baez doubled leading off the ninth and advanced on Adam Jones’ error, Willson Contreras was hit by a pitch. David Bote singled off Archie Bradley to give the Cubs the walk-off win, moving their record to 10-10.

Chatwood started off with a four-pitch walk to the first batter he faced, but settled in and allowed only two hits and two walks over his six innings of work.

He had a 6.00 ERA in four relief outings after losing his spot in the rotation last July. Chatwood was given a chance to start when the Cubs moved Jose Quintana to Tuesday’s series opener against the Dodgers.

In a roster move, the Cubs called up right-handed pitcher Alec Mills and optioned left-hander pitcher Randy Rosario to Triple-A Iowa.

———

Giants beat Bucs

PITTSBURGH — After rain washed away the final four innings at PNC Park on Saturday, Sunday was all about a drought.

With a 407-foot, three-run home run in the top of the fifth, Giants catcher Buster Posey ended the longest homer-less streak of his career in a 3-2 comeback victory.

Posey had gone 237 at-bats without homering, but his go-ahead shot off Pirates starter Chris Archer broke a drought that dated back to June 19, 2018. The home run also marked the first Posey has ever hit against the Pirates as he finally left the yard in his 186th at-bat and 49th career game against Pittsburgh.

“He couldn’t have picked a better time to hit his first one,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “Down two runs, the three-run homer, we needed it. That was the game.”

For the first time this season, Posey started behind the plate in all three games of a series as the Giants have been cautious about providing him with rest early in the year. After collecting a double earlier in the game, Posey slugged a 107-mile per hour shot to dead center field which marked his hardest-hit homer since the 2016 season.

“It obviously felt good,” Posey said. “I’ve been trying to stay positive and know this is a process. I come to the field each day with an attitude to keep on going and hopefully things are where my expectations are at some point.”

Posey’s home run was also the sixth ball he’s hit harder than 105 miles per hour this season, which is twice as many as every other hitter on the Giants roster.

“I’m sure even for Buster it’s a weight off his shoulders,” Bochy said. “I really thought he took some good swings today. He was really aggressive.”

The Pirates provided drama in the bottom of the ninth against closer Will Smith, but right fielder Steven Duggar, second baseman Joe Panik and Posey completed a perfect game-ending relay to the plate to stop Jung-ho Kang from scoring the tying run on a base hit by former Giants prospect Bryan Reynolds.

“Duggar, a great job getting that ball to Panik right away,” Bochy said. “Joe just threw a perfect throw, that’s a catcher’s dream throw.”

As dark clouds hovered above PNC Park on Sunday, the Giants were unable to bring another drought to an end. A scoreless first inning allowed the Giants to set a new National League record as they’ve now gone 23 consecutive games to open the season without pushing across a run in the opening frame of a game.

The Giants’ inability to score early has forced the team to play from behind for much of the first month of the year and they did so again on Sunday. Starter Dereck Rodriguez retired the first nine batters he faced but the right-hander allowed a pair of extra-base hits in the bottom of the fourth.

Rookie Cole Tucker doubled to open the inning and with two outs and two strikes, first baseman Josh Bell broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer that cleared the bleacher seats above the right field wall. Of the 80 runs the Giants have surrendered this season, half have come with two outs.

The two runs Rodriguez allowed on Bell’s homer were all he gave up in 5 2/3 innings as the Giants righty limited the Pirates to just three hits while dropping his season ERA to 3.54. Following Bell’s home run, Rodriguez led off the fifth with a single to ignite the three-run rally.

“It was cool, I was excited I got on base and then I was excited that Buster got ahold of it,” Rodriguez said. “It was awesome.”

Rodriguez has earned wins in both of the Giants’ victories on their eight-game road trip, defeating Acher on Sunday and Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg on Tuesday. While the Giants have struggled at the plate all season, Rodriguez has provided consistency on the mound against heralded opponents.

“I really don’t think about the other pitcher,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve got to do my job and worry about their hitters more than the pitcher.”

———

Twins win

BALTIMORE — One day after the Twins and Orioles combined for the most home runs in one day in major-league history, they combined for the fewest ever on Sunday.

So the Twins made a couple of doubles work just as well.

Willians Astudillo doubled home a run, and Byron Buxton extended his major-league lead in doubles to produce another run, and the Twins completed a three-wins-in-24-hours sweep of the Orioles with a 4-3 victory at Camden Yards.

The victory, the Twins’ eighth in their last nine games in Baltimore, insured that the Twins will remain atop the AL Central for at least another day, but the game could not have been more different than the pair of wins that put them there a day earlier. Minnesota and Baltimore walloped a combined 17 home runs during Saturday’s doubleheader, the most ever on a single day in baseball history, but didn’t even come close to knocking a ball out of the park on Sunday.

In place of the fireworks came speed and pitching. Jorge Polanco raced to third base after hitting a shallow fly ball that left fielder Dwight Smith Jr. lost in the sun and allowed to drop for a three-base error. That allowed Polanco to score easily on Astudillo’s double into the left field corner, and C.J. Cron soon singled him home, too. Jake Cave singled him Nelson Cruz in the third inning to extend the lead.

Buxton, who surged to the MLB lead in doubles with four in this series, led off the fourth inning with a screamer that short-hopped the left field wall, his 12th of the season. Any other player would likely have spent the rest of the inning there, because Polanco followed with a 301-foot routine fly ball to right field, and Astudillo hit a 262-foot pop fly into shallow center field. But Buxton tagged and moved up on both outs, scoring a run that would turn critical a few innings later.

Kyle Gibson pitched six relatively harmless innings, his most effective start of the season, and gave up just two runs. They came in the third inning, when after a couple of hits and a wild pitch, Smith redeemed himself for his costly error by delivering a two-out, two-run single.

Trevor May threw a scoreless seventh, but allowed two straight singles to lead off the eighth inning, and manager Rocco Baldelli went to Trevor Hildenberger for another tense escape. The sidearmer struck out Trey Mancini on a changeup, and got Cedric Mullins to ground back to first base. After loading the bases by walking cleanup hitter Renato Nunez, Hildenberger got ahead of left-handed hitter Rio Ruiz 0-2 and fooled him with a low changeup, which Ruiz check-swinged back to Hildenberger to end the inning.

The Orioles made the game tense again in the ninth, with Jonathan Villar doubling home a run and moving Jesus Sucre to third base with two outs. But after intentionally walking Mancini, Taylor Rogers fell behind Pedro Severino 3-0 before forcing him to fly out to right field, earning his third save of the season.

———

Nationals blank Miami

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins’ offense had no problem executing against the Washington Nationals’ Max Scherzer on Saturday night to clinch their first series victory of the season.

Sunday against Stephen Strasburg was another story.

The Marlins managed just two hits off the three-time All-Star while striking out 11 times during Strasburg’s eight shutout innings on the mound to drop the series finale against the Nationals 5-0 and miss out on their first series sweep since September 2017. The Marlins won the first two games of the series 3-2 on Friday and 9-3 on Saturday. It’s the sixth shutout loss of the season for the Marlins (6-16), who went 3-6 over their nine-game homestand.

The Nationals (10-10) scored two of their three runs on solo home runs off Trevor Richards that barely cleared the left-field fence — first by Ryan Zimmerman with two outs and a full count in the third inning and later by Brian Dozier with one out in the seventh. In between the two homers, Adam Eaton scored on a sacrifice fly from Howie Kendrick in the sixth that scored Adam Eaton from third base and could have been an extra-base hit if Lewis Brinson didn’t make a running grab in deep center field.

Zimmerman hit his second homer of the game in the ninth inning off reliever Tyler Kinley, and a Wilmer Difo RBI single off Wei-Yin Chen four batters later closed scoring.

The Marlins, meanwhile, managed to put just seven runners on base all game — three after Strasburg exited following the eighth — and went 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position. Kyle Barraclough, who the Marlins traded to the Nationals in October for international pool money, and Sean Doolittle combined to pitch a scoreless ninth to seal the shutout.

Barraclough struck out Curtis Granderson and Martin Prado to start the frame before walking Brian Anderson and Neil Walker before being pulled for Doolittle. Starlin Castro promptly reached base on a fielding error by third baseman Kendrick to load the bases but Miguel Rojas flew out to right field to end it.