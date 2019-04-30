The Lady Red soccer team was on the road at Regent Preparatory in Tulsa for the first round of the Playoffs.

The game between Grove and the Lady Warriors was played on Friday, April 26, and the game was down to the wire. Regent Preparatory took the early lead, scoring once in the first half, followed by Grove tying the game early in the second half. The goal was scored by Raegan Hernandez, with an assist from Emely Hernandez.

The third and final goal of the game was scored by the Lady Warriors with a mere 2:37 left in regulation. Goal keeper Anna Bacon made an impressive diving save, only to have a Regent Preparatory forward take another shot and score.

Bacon would finish the game with five saves. The Lady Red took four shots, with one on target. The Lady Warriors had thirteen shots, with seven on target.

The loss concludes the Lady Red's season with a winning record of 12-4.