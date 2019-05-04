Before torrential rains unleashed their fury Friday afternoon, a few are high school track stars carved out success in their state track meets.

In Catoosa, Dewey High School made history at the Class 3A championships.

During his 20-or-more years associated with the Dewey track program, head coach Dan Close had never had three athletes qualify for a state final — until Friday.

Jayme Guilfoyle, Erika Dillon and Gabby Higbee each finished among the top eight in the girls’ 100 hurdles prelims to move on to Saturday’s final.

At Western Heights, meanwhile, Caney Valley jumped Kaitlyn Clemons soared to second place in the girls high jump final. Both Clemons and the champion cleared 5-foot-6, but Clemons needed one more try to get it.

(Note: A complete report on available state and regional track results from the weekend is planned for Sunday’s E-E sports.)