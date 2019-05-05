Mission accomplished for Copan High School’s Aaron Hunt.

Hunt both cleared the 14-foot height and successfully defended his Class A state championship in the pole vault.

In the Class 2A state competition, Barnsdall High School’s Braden Kelley soared 6-foot-2 in the boys’ high jump to also capture a gold medal.

Pawhuska’s boys track squad powered to the team state championship with 85 points.

Huskie champions included the 4x400 relay team (Evan Frey, Tre Harper, Mason Gilkey, Andrez Ramirez), the 4x200 relay team (Ramirez, Frey, Gilkey, Jack Long), the 4x100 relay team (no names listed), and Gilkey (400m dash).

Championships earned by the Pawhuska girls included the 4x400 relay (Tatyana Curry, Kaiti Moen, Haley Grooms, Alyssa Reynolds), the 4x200 relay (Kiana Taylor, Reynolds, Curry, Grooms),

Caney Valley High School’s Kaitlyn Clemons cleared the girls high jump at 5-foot-6 to earn a silver medal.

For Oklahoma Union High School, Joey Russ rocketed to second-place in the Class 2A boys 300 hurdles.

——-

Note: A full report with the results for more area athletes is planned later in the week.