By Lynn Worthy

The Kansas City Star

HOUSTON (TNS) — Two grand slams by the same team in the same game isn’t something you see very often. It’s also not very often that a team can say that an offensive outburst like that isn’t even their biggest scoring day of the week.

The Royals, having scored 15 runs and collected 19 hits earlier in the road trip, smashed their way to a 12-2 win over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday night. They hit three home runs and collected 13 hits against the Astros pitching staff.

Ryan O’Hearn and Whit Merrifield each hit the first grand slam of their respective major league careers to account for eight of the 12 runs the Royals scored. They became the first pair of Royals to hit grand slams in the same game since Abraham Nunez and John Buck did so against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland on Aug. 13, 2004.

Jorge Soler also blasted a solo homer as the Royals evened their three-game series at one game apiece heading into Wednesday’s rubber match.

Soler started the scoring with a solo home run off the top of the batter’s eye behind the center-field wall. Soler’s blast tied him with Hunter Dozier for the team lead in homers (nine) and gave the Royals a 1-0 advantage in the second inning.

Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy (1-1) had to wriggle out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning after he gave up a leadoff double to Michael Brantley and two-out walks to Aledmys Diaz and Robinson Chirinos. He got Jake Marisnick to ground out for the third out.

The Royals tacked on five runs in the third after Merrifield started the frame with the club’s 20th triple of the season. Merrifield scored on Adalberto Mondesi’s RBI double down the left-field line. Then after a walk by Alex Gordon, a fielder’s choice that allowed Dozier to reach and Soler loaded the bases, O’Hearn lined the first pitch from Collin McHugh into the right-field stands for the team’s first grand slam of the season.

O’Hearn’s fourth home run of the season, put the Royals ahead 6-0.

They added another two in the fourth on a Merrifield RBI single and a Dozier RBI triple. McHugh allowed eight runs on seven hits (two home runs) and three walks in three innings.

The Astros didn’t get into the scoring column until Alex Bregman squared up a Duffy 2-1 pitch that stayed in the middle of the plate for a solo homer to left-center field.

The Royals’ second grand slam came in the seventh inning. With O’Hearn (fielder’s choice), Chris Owings (hit by pitch) and Martin Maldonado (single) on base, Merrifield jumped on a 1-0 pitch and sent it sailing high and far to left-center field for the Royals’ second grand slam of the night.

Duffy finished the day having allowed two runs (the second scored after he left the game with two outs in the seventh) on six hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings. He also struck out five to pick up his first win of the season.

Royals reliever Glenn Sparkman pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, the first time he’s pitched in his home state as a major leaguer.

The Astros put infielder Tyler White on the mound for the ninth inning instead of using up anymore of their bullpen.

———

Phillies dump Cards

ST. LOUIS (TNS) — Smash this.

In the midst of a three-week slump, and one week after getting called out on Twitter by the ’90s band Smash Mouth, Bryce Harper got back to smashing baseballs on Tuesday night. His fourth career grand slam punctuated an error-filled, six-run second inning and sent the Phillies on to an 11-1 rout of the Cardinals, squaring their three-game series at Busch Stadium.

Harper’s slam backed ace Aaron Nola, who recorded his fourth consecutive strong start by giving up one run on three hits in six innings, and the Phillies won for the seventh time in 11 games.

Oh, but it meant so much more than that.

This was pure catharsis for Harper, whose funk predates even a five-hit game three weeks ago in Colorado. Going back to April 13, the Phillies’ $330 million superstar was 15 for 84 (.179) with 30 strikeouts. He had only one multi-hit game and was slugging only .333.

All hitters go through slumps. It’s inevitable. But when it happens to Harper, it attracts national attention, even from rock bands.

Harper tried everything to snap out of it. He took batting practice on the field and in the indoor cage. He tweaked his stance. He insisted on staying in the lineup rather than taking a rest. He even ditched his batting gloves in his first plate appearance Tuesday night and drew a four-pitch walk against Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson.

By the time Harper came to the plate in the second inning, batting gloves back in use, the Cardinals’ circus act had already begun. They allowed Odubel Herrera to hustle into second base on a grounder up the middle. Catcher Yadier Molina was charged with a passed ball. Hudson issued a pair of walks. And second baseman Kolten Wong and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt each committed throwing errors, the latter allowing two runs to score.

The bases were loaded for Harper and the stage was set against Hudson, who entered the game having allowed 25 hits — including seven homers — in 63 at-bats against left-handed batters. Harper took a first-pitch sinker for a ball, fouled off another sinker and laid off a fastball in the dirt. The next pitch was an elevated slider, and Harper teed off, sending a missile into the right-field seats to open a 6-0 lead.

It was Harper’s first grand slam since April 19, 2017, as a member of the Washington Nationals. It was his first homer of any kind since April 26 and only his third since April 9.

With a 6-0 lead in tow, Nola cruised against a Cardinals offense that hit three homers one night earlier against Phillies starter Vince Velasquez. Through five innings, Nola allowed only a single by Jose Martinez. It wasn’t until Matt Wieters slugged a leadoff homer in the sixth inning that the Cardinals scored their run.

After opening the season with a 7.45 ERA through four starts, Nola has looked more like the pitcher who finished third in the National League Cy Young Award voting last year. He has given up six runs on 26 hits in 24 innings for a 2.25 ERA in four starts against the Rockies, Marlins, Tigers and Cardinals.

Harper added a single in the two-run fifth inning, kick-starting a rally that continued with base hits by Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto. It was Harper’s first multi-hit game since he went 5 for 7 on April 19 in Colorado.

There had been signs that Harper might be ready to bust out. He recorded a hit in three consecutive games last week against the Nationals, including a pair of doubles. And although didn’t get any hits in Monday night’s series opener, he did hit the ball hard, lining into a double play in the first inning.

“I feel fine. Just keep missing pitches,” Harper said a few days ago. “That’s about it. Swing feels good, hands feel good. Just swinging at pitches out of the zone.”

Perhaps one big swing will be what gets him through it.

———

Bucs down Rangers

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Shelby Miller is a starting pitcher. He says so, and so does his Baseball Reference page.

The right-hander is scheduled for his seventh start of the season Wednesday and No. 131 of his career. He has six career relief appearances, and he doesn’t have much interest in adding to that total.

The Texas Rangers, though, are considering it, and it appears to be more of a front-burner item than it was a week ago when the subject was first broached with manager Chris Woodward.

Miller, essentially coming back from Tommy John surgery in 2017 after his 2018 comeback try was aborted, will take the mound against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 7.99 ERA. It’s probably a bad time to mention he has a 6.52 career ERA at PNC Park.

Timing is everything, and Wednesday would be an excellent time for Miller to deliver his best outing of the season.

“Obviously, I don’t want to be in the bullpen,” Miller said Tuesday. “I’ve started my whole career. If I continue to not figure this thing out, that would be an option. I don’t see myself being down there.”

Adrian Sampson started the opener of a two-game interleague series Tuesday only seven days after tossing 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Pirates at Globe Life Park. He didn’t have the same good fortune in a 5-4 loss in which he allowed five runs in five innings.

Hunter Pence drove in all four runs for the Rangers, including a two-run homer in the fourth that staked Sampson to a 2-1 lead, but the right-hander coughed up two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to send the Rangers to a third straight loss in seven days to the Pirates.

The Rangers, who hadn’t played at PNC Park since 2007, got within a run in the seventh as Pence delivered a two-out two-run double.

Miller also faced the Pirates last week, allowing four runs in 3 1/3 innings Wednesday. He opened with three scoreless innings only 40 pitches before the first four Pirates reached in the fourth on a single, two walks and another single. Miller was pulled two batters later after a three-run double by Bryan Reynolds.

Big innings have haunted Miller this season, as he has been unable to stop rallies quickly enough.

“It’s getting past that hiccup where if I do get in trouble, it’s minimize the damage as far as not letting the inning escalate,” Miller said. “The walks are killing me. I didn’t really give up many hard-hit balls last time.”

Woodward is aware that Miller is still trying to knock off some rust while pitching healthy for the first time since 2016. Miller’s command isn’t as sharp as it was, and he’s trying to find ways to be more efficient with what he has now.

The fastball is fine, but the off-speed pitches have been inconsistent.

A manager’s job, though, is to give players their best chance to succeed, and one thought is that Miller might be better as a reliever. His mid-90s fastball might be more of a weapon in small doses.

Woodward wants Miller to be a starter and hopes he delivers his best outing of the season Wednesday. But he also said that it’s important for Miller to have a good start as the evaluation process continues.

“We should be willing to maximize our guys in their best role possible,” Woodward said. “If this is just the first month or first two months where he can gain some traction and some stamina and maintain his stuff through 80 or 90 pitches, then maybe that’s moving forward.

“But we’ve got to keep our eye that and if it’s not progressing that way, then maybe we use him in a different role. It’s not a slight on him. We’re not looking down on him. We’re just trying to maximize our guys in whatever role was think is best.”

———

Yankees win

NEW YORK (TNS) — They’d dealt with it all. The hour-plus rain delay, the deflating defensive missteps, the two late, unearned runs, and the missed scoring chances.

There was every reason why the Yankees should have lost on Tuesday night, and two very good reasons they didn’t: Gio Urshela and DJ LeMahieu.

Down by two with one out in the ninth, Urshela blasted Anthony Swarzak’s dead-red, 0-and-2 fastball to center field for a two-run, game-tying homer. Cameron Maybin singled, stole second and then, with two outs, LeMahieu singled to right for the walk-off, 5-4 win at Yankee Stadium.

It was a gleeful end to a mostly frustrating night.

Masahiro Tanaka, looking for a bounce back start, was betrayed first by his splitter and then by his defense.

That’s what brought him to where he was in the fourth inning, screaming on the mound after the second of three gaffes behind him, all involving Clint Frazier. Tanaka, coming off a few rough outings, gamely battled the Mariners despite not nearly having his best stuff Tuesday, but it wasn’t quite enough for what would have been his third win of the year.

The game was delayed at 8:31 p.m. for one hour and 12 minutes in the seventh, with the Mariners up 2-1, at which point the Yankees put runners on the corners with one out, off reliever Cory Gearrin. Cameron Maybin, though, hit a comebacker for an inning-ending double play. The Mariners tacked on two unearned runs in the eighth, courtesy of an error by Gio Urshela. The Yankees got one back in the bottom of the eighth, when Brett Gardner scored on a wild pitch.

As for Tanaka, Tuesday was frustrating, though not disastrous.

After struggling in three of his previous four starts, and missing that effective splitter for most of them, Tanaka again struggled to find his signature pitch, and pretty much abandoned it before using it to let up a solo home run to Edwin Encarnacion in the sixth.

Tanaka did manage to use his slider and sinker to decent affect, but that didn’t stop the Mariners from capitalizing in the second on a walk and that first outfield misplay.

Tanaka walked Domingo Santana to lead off the inning and Jay Bruce laced a line drive to center. It dropped in and was missed on the bounce by Frazier, allowing it to bound to the wall and land runners on second and third. Santana was eventually cut down at the plate, but Bruce later scored on a sacrifice fly for the 1-0 lead.

Gardner scored on a ground out in the third, but then came the fourth, and Tanaka’s uncharacteristic show of frustration. Bruce was again in the middle of it.

With one on and one out, Bruce hit a high fly ball that took its sweet time coming down, and when it finally did, Frazier and Gardner each appeared to think the other was going to grab it. It fell between them for a “single” as Tanaka screamed on the mound. He got the next two outs, including another tricky pop-out to end the threat. As three players circled, Urshela eventually took control and made the grab near home plate.

The Mariners took the lead on Encarnacion’s homer in the sixth, though Tanaka had no one to blame for that run but himself. Encarnacion deposited a splitter a few rows into the seats in left for a 2-1 lead and his 11th homer.

Tanaka’s night got a little bit worse in the seventh, when Beckham hit a fly ball to Frazier in right, and it tipped off the lip of Frazier’s glove. Beckham got to second, and Tanaka crouched on the mound as he faced the outfield. He got the next two outs without further damage.

Rain intensified and play was delayed, ending his night. He threw 95 pitches, 61 for strikes. He allowed two runs, both earned, five hits and two walks, with four strikeouts.

All told, it was an improvement for Tanaka, who had a 6.10 ERA in his previous four starts. Before the game, Aaron Boone said he believed he was close to finally figuring it all out, particularly that splitter, which he threw only eight times Tuesday.

———

BoSox even series

BALTIMORE (TNS) — Considering how many home runs the Orioles allowed during a record-smashing April, maybe it was only a matter of time before those lively baseballs started flying regularly out of Camden Yards again.

Orioles pitchers had limited opponents to just two homers through the first five games of May, but the Boston Red Sox resumed the bombardment Tuesday night, hitting three home runs in an 8-5 victory before an announced 10,703 that evened the three-game series at a game apiece.

The ball also carried well for the Orioles — who hit a pair of homers — but Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland launched a tie-breaking three-run shot off rookie reliever Brandon Kline in the fifth inning that carried the defending world champions back to within one game of .500 (18-19) after a very frustrating start.

The O’s tried to stage a late-inning comeback, scoring twice in the eighth on an RBI double by Dwight Smith Jr. and a long run-scoring single by Chris Davis, but that would not be enough.

Orioles starter David Hess came into the game tied for 10th in the majors in home run vulnerability and ranked sixth-lowest among American League pitchers in run support, which didn’t figure to be a winning combination against the hard-hitting Red Sox.

It didn’t take long for Boston to flex that muscle. Hess walked Mookie Betts with one out in the first inning and J.D. Martinez scorched a line drive over the left-center-field fence that came off his bat at 107 mph. It was the 200th home run of his career.

That would set the tone for the evening, and the Orioles answered back in a hurry against Boston right-hander Hector Velazquez. Rio Ruiz hit a game-tying homer to right-center in the bottom of the inning and there would be a few more big swings to come.

Hess would keep the Red Sox in check for the next two innings, but he could not keep down his pitch count. He gave up a solo home run to Xander Bogaerts to lead off the fourth and left at the end of that inning after throwing a total of 92 pitches.

The Orioles were quick to tie the game again with a two-out homer by Hanser Alberto in the bottom of the fourth, only to have the game begin to unravel in the fifth.

Hess’s high pitch count forced manager Brandon Hyde to bring on Kline to start the fifth and the heart of the Red Sox lineup was waiting for him. Betts led off the inning with a single and Kline walked Martinez to bring Moreland to the plate.

Moreland came into the game leading the Red Sox with nine homers and was second on the team with 21 RBIs. Kline was coming off a two-inning performance against the White Sox last week that earned him his first major league victory.

Kline threw three pitches — all of them mid-90s four-seam fastballs. He missed up with the first one. Moreland fouled off the second, then launched a towering fly ball over the left-center-field fence.

Thanks to three scoreless innings of relief by Gabriel Ynoa, the three-run lead stayed right there and gave the Orioles a chance to get back into the game, but their eighth-inning rally fell short and the Red Sox tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the ninth.

The series concludes Wednesday night when Andrew Cashner (4-1) faces struggling Red Sox ace Chris Sale (1-5).

———

Angels tame Tigers

DETROIT (TNS) — In one of the most uneventful games of the early season, the Detroit Tigers lost to the Angels on Tuesday evening, 5-2.

Daniel Norris’ fastball was beaten up in the third inning, the Tigers could not solve rookie right-hander Griffin Canning and they failed to reach the .500 mark in the loss.

Norris allowed three consecutive singles to open the top of the third inning, all three batters scored and the Tigers could not match the offense in the remaining seven innings.

They eventually got to Canning, chasing him in the sixth inning after JaCoby Jones led off with a double, Nicholas Castellanos tripled him home and Miguel Cabrera drove in Castellanos with a single.

That rally cut the Angels’ 4-0 lead in half, but the Tigers didn’t score again.

Overall, Norris was OK, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out two batters.

Zac Reininger’s struggles continued, allowing a run on two hits in the sixth.

Norris built off his last start, pitching five innings again and showed positive signs of development. But his fastball remains sitting around 90 mph, and opposing batters aren’t having too much difficulty in the batter’s box. Norris has good enough stuff to get by, but does he have enough to have sustained success without that mid-90 mph fastball? It remains early, but it doesn’t seem so. Norris threw 90 pitches, likely forcing his early exit.

After a slow April, Castellanos is starting to show the signs of his production returning. Castellanos dropped his hands to line a Canning fastball into the right-center field gap in the sixth, scoring the Tigers’ first run. Castellanos has been squaring pitches up more consistently as of late, and perhaps the burden of performing in a contract year is beginning to fade away.

Superstar Shohei Ohtani, who had been rehabilitating from right elbow ligament reconstruction surgery, was activated by the Angels, going 0-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout.

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire was not visible in the dugout throughout the game, and bench coach Steve Liddle appeared to be managing the game.

———

Twins blank Jays

TORONTO (TNS) — Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has seemed to know when to start the right catcher at the right time. Because of injuries on Tuesday, he just had one choice available, Mitch Garver.

Then there was a scary moment in the first inning that could have left the Twins without any experienced backstop.

Blue Jays outfielder Randall Grichuk busted his bat while flying out to left field to end the first inning. A piece of his bat broke off and struck Garver on the left side of his neck, drawing blood.

This was the last thing the Twins needed, but it didn’t slow down Garver one bit. He remained in the game, guided right-hander Jose Berrios to another victory and tagged talented Toronto right-hander Aaron Sanchez for a two-run homer that helped the Twins pull off a 3-0 shutout at Rogers Centre. Garver already has tied his home run output from last season with seven.

The Twins, who have won nine of their last 12 games, can sweep the Blue Jays in the three game series and complete a 7-3 stretch against the Astros, Yankees and Blue Jays with a win on Wednesday.

The Twins keep swinging the lumber, as they have hit 60 homers in 34 games. And Twins catchers continue to produce at the plate as well as behind it. Garver, with seven home runs, Jason Castro (four) and Willians Astudillo (one) have combined for 12 home runs as catchers.

The offense is nice, but catching is just as important, and Garver helped Berrios improve to 6-1 on the season, joining Tampa Bay’s Tyler Glasnow and the Yankees Domingo German as the only pitchers with six wins in baseball. Berrios was masterful in his seven-inning outing, holding the Blue Jays to four hits while striking out five. It was the second shutout in as many nights for the Twins, as Martin Perez was the starter and winner on Monday.

While Berrios is 6-1, Perez is 5-0. They are the first Twins teammates with at least five wins each this early in the season since Mike Marshall and Jerry Koosman in 1979.

The Twins loaded the bases in the first inning against Sanchez, who entered the game with a 3.09 ERA. They failed to get a big hit with runners on bases during Sanchez’s 31-pitch inning, but Marwin Gonzalez did draw a walk to force in a run to open the scoring.

Berrios needed 17 pitches to get out of the first, with the last one being the pitch during which Grichuk had his bat splinter off into Garver’s neck. Garver played with red marks on his neck the rest of the way. But there were no signs that it affected him.

Berrios gave up one hit the first time through the order and just one hit the second time through Toronto’s order. The Blue Jays didn’t even get a runner to second base until Billy McKinney bounced a ground rule double over the right field wall in the seventh inning.

Berrios had no trouble carrying a 1-0 lead through most of the game, as Sanchez shook off the first inning to stymie Twins hitters. But Eddie Rosario led off the sixth with a bloop single to center, bringing Garver to the plate. On a 3-1 pitch, Garver launched a fastball 424 feet to left for a two-run home run and a 3-0 Twins lead.

Berrios had thrown 92 pitches through seven innings and looked able to pitch at least the eighth. But Twins manager Rocco Baldelli went to his bullpen. Trevor Hildenberger, Trevor May and Taylor Rogers combined to get the final six outs.

———

ChiSox blank foe

CLEVELAND (TNS) — The silence is becoming deafening.

Three games. Almost nothing to show for it offensively. A banged-up starting rotation getting next to nothing in terms of support.

The Indians couldn’t buck the recent trend concerning their offensive ineptitude, and they lost, quietly, to the Chicago White Sox 2-0 on Tuesday night at Progressive Field.

It was their third consecutive loss, in which the Indians have totaled only one run combined, with 17 hits and 26 strikeouts.

It also hasn’t exactly come against the league’s hottest pitchers. In Sunday’s 10-0 beatdown at the hands of the Seattle Mariners, Erik Swanson entered with an ERA over 6.0 and flirted with a no-hitter for much of the day. In Monday’s 9-1 loss, Ivan Nova lowered his season ERA, which opened at 8.33, nearly a full run.

Tuesday’s game showed little improvement. Lucas Giolito, who entered with a 5.32 ERA, did lower it an entire run. He pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings.

The Indians (18-16) threatened in the eighth but again left an inning empty handed. Francisco Lindor singled and Jason Kinis doubled to put the potential tying runs in scoring position. Jose Ramirez then drew a walk to load the bases and set up a matchup between White Sox reliever Alex Colome and Carlos Santana, the lone hot hitter in the lineup.

Santana’s at-bat, which included a check-swing that resulted in a ball and White Sox manager Rick Renteria’s ejection and on the next pitch a near grand slam on a foul ball drilled down the right-field line, ended with a called third strike.

Starter Jefry Rodriguez turned in his third solid start in relief of the injured pitchers in the Indians’ rotation — Mike Clevinger and Corey Kluber — allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks in six innings. He also struck out six and lowered his season ERA to 2.41.

But, with the lineup struggling to such a severe degree, those two runs allowed loomed large for the Indians.