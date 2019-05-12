By Mike Tupa

A lot of people forget also won the discus throw.

Yes, 2001 was a magical year for Class 5A girls track, for Bartlesville High School and for its thrower extraordinaire Amanda Warehime.

The senior dynamo with the bright eyes and the shy smile heaved the shot put to hard that the reverberations of its crashing into the pit still echo today.

46-4.5.

That’s how far Warehime’s winning tossed stretched the tape measure that day under a destiny-tinted sun.

46-4.5 — the furthest any high school in Oklahoma history had recorded in the shot put.

And, she’s still not happy about it.

“I was pretty angry because I knew I could throw better,” she said during a recent interview. “I felt like I didn’t put it all out there. … I knew I had more in me.”

But, 18 years later — or at least going into this past weekend’s Class 6A competition — Warehime’s mark still stands as the best-ever shot put throw in girls’ state meet competition.

As of last March 20, Warehime — who is now Amanda Hancock — had another reason for her feat.

On that night she was given a nod into the Bartlesville Athletic Hall of Fame.

Hancock is part of a class of four individuals and one team to be inducted Oct. 26 into the BA HOF, which is overseen by the Bartlesville Sports Commission.

The list also includes former College High School boys basketball coach Sid Burton, former Sooner High School student-athlete Mike Coast, E-E Sports Editor Mike Tupa and the 1991 Bartlesville High School girls cross country team.

This group is the 12th class of inductees into the prestigious hall, which opened in 2008.

Hancock said BSC Board Member Tim Bart — who chairs the BA HOF selection committee — called her with the good news.

“I was pretty shocked and pretty happy,” she said.

She made her first call afterward to her mom and dad.

In addition to her record-breaking career as a thrower — which also included throwing in college at both the University of Oklahoma and the University of Arkansas — Hancock also had played a key role on Bartlesville’s powerful 2000-01 girls basketball team — coached by Gerald Thompson — which carved out a 14-12 record and finished one win shy of going to state.

Then, a few months later, Hancock slashed through her state track competition like a diamond-tipped buzzsaw.

Not only did she shine in the shot put — she also hurled the discus 143-4 to win first by nearly 14 feet and claim her second gold medal.

Back in the seventh grade, Hancock had shown promise — but not much polish — when she first started competing.

A coach talked her into trying out.

“I kind of winged it for a while,” she said. “No one around me knew how to coach it.”

By her sophomore year at Bartlesville High, Hancock experienced a tutelage with throwing coach Flo Gonzalez, who helped her elevate her game.

Then Coach Brad Farrow helped take her potential to a soaring height.

“He helped me out quite a bit,” recalled Hancock. “It was Coach Farrow that said strength will take you only so far, that there was a wall you could hit on strength.”

Farrow “knew the technical details,” Hancock continued. “He was very thorough. About a month-and-a-half into the season I realized there was a lot more to it than strength.”

At state, Hancock posted her pinnacle effort — but as mentioned, she felt more upset than gratified.

“I knew I had more in me,” she explained. “I was upset to have waited so long in my career to realize technique matters.”

Even now — 18 years later — Hancock still doesn’t take complete joy in her accomplishment.

“I’m very self-motivated,” she explained. “I know my limits. … I knew I could do it.”

For perhaps that reason, Hancock didn’t think much about how her record has held up for nearly two decades.

“I haven’t even thought about that because life passes,” said Hancock, who is married to Matt Hancock and has two children, Emily and Cash.

“It’s kind of surprising to me because I know there’s a lot of girls out there who are great athletes,” she said about the durability of her record. “I guess they weren’t blessed like I was with a really, really good coach. I’m surprised it has stuck around as long as it has.”

Hancock didn’t stick around long at Oklahoma, staying just one year in the track program, due to a difference of mind with the coach.

She still finished sixth as a freshman shot putter in the Big 12 in both the indoor and outdoor seasons.

“I didn’t expect to be in the finals, let alone on the (medals) stand,” she said.

Hancock transferred to compete for her sophomore year at the University of Arkansas.

As mentioned, another aspect of her prep athletic experience was on the basketball court — as well as playing club soccer until she was 18.

“I love competition no matter what I’m doing,” she said. “I’m a very, very competitive person. Even though basketball is a team sport, it was also a sport you could give me the ball and I’ll take care of it. I know what I can so. … It (playing basketball) was very enjoyable. I wish I could have played it in college.”

She credited the scrappiness of the players for the success during the 2000-01 season.

“We knew the strength and weaknesses of each other … and we had each other’s backs.”

Hancock competed for 13 years in youth soccer.

She also might have found a niche in volleyball — but gave it up in high school due to the constricting type of uniform the coach wanted the team to wear.

Following her college years, Hancock married a football coach and a teacher and she worked in a finance department.

After they had their first child, the couple relocated their family to Bartlesville.

“In the meantime, I got my first teaching certificate,” said Hancock, added a career in education “kind of just chose me. Everything just fell into place. I never thought about being a teacher and a coach and all of a sudden it just fell into place.”

Hancock taught for 10 years — and helped coach with the Bartlesville track team — and then took a four-year break to be with her son.

Hancock returned back a few years ago as the Bartlesville throwing coach.

She said the athletes are glad to have someone push them hard.

“They want to excel,” she said. “It’s better than to coach someone there just to get a suntan.”

In fact, Hancock competes with her boy throwers “which kind of motivates them a lot.”

But, while she has been a quiet but ferocious lion in competition, Hancock is more reticent about her selection to the BA Hall of Fame.

“I’m not good at being recognized,” she said. “It’s been a work in progress for me to accept it. I’ve always been a humble person. … I’m pretty excited that my kids are going to be able to see it.”

Hancock hopes her honor will impress her children that “hard work pays off.”

“It’s pretty humbling,” Hancock added. “It’s something I would never have dreamt of.”