By Stefan Stevenson

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — The Texas Rangers used an opener for the third time this season and for the third time it worked.

Jesse Chavez pitched to the first six batters before “starter” Adrian Sampson took over with two out and one on in the second. Sampson struck out Dylan Moore to end the second and retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced. Sampson allowed one run on four hits over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out five an earned the win as the Rangers swept the Mariners with a 2-1 win Wednesday afternoon at Globe Life Park.

“It’s not always going to work out, they’re not always going to go scoreless, but I feel like it’s the best opportunity for some of our (starting pitchers) to just navigate through a game,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “Sampson did a good job, he passed it into the eighth inning with a one-run lead.”

Woodward explained before using the opener for the first time on May 11 in Houston that the main advantage is keeping the top half of the opponent’s lineup from seeing the starter three times.

Hunter Pence reached on a two-out error in the first and scored on Nomar Mazara’s double to right field. In the sixth, Pence his 10th homer to make it 2-0. The Mariners’ lone run came in the seventh but Sampson induced a 4-3 double play to end the inning.

It’s the second time Chavez has worked a scoreless “opener” outing. He pitched a perfect first in Houston last week in front of Drew Smyly, who eventually took the loss after allowing four runs over 4 2/3 innings. Chavez has allowed one hit in 2 2/3 opener innings. He’s still not sure he likes the direction of the league.

“Deep down it bothers me. But I know I’m not built up to do what Sampson does,” he said. “So therefore it’s my job to hand it off to him in the best situation I can. An ideal situation would have been nobody is on. That’s what I pride myself on, not putting guys in a situation where they have to be pressed.”

This was the eighth time the Rangers have used an opening pitcher, including five times last September.

You can’t argue with the results, at least from the openers’ perspective. In a combined 11 2/3 innings for the five pitchers, they’ve allowed no runs on four hits, with three walks and 13 strikeouts.

Sampson isn’t sure about the use of an opener, either, but he’s not complaining.

“I don’t know, but I like the results so if we’ve got to keep doing it, we’ll keep doing it,” said Sampson, who improved to 2-3 with the win. “If not, then I’ll just continue going out there with the same mentality. As long as we get wins, everyone’s happy.”

As a hitter, Pence understands the reasoning behind using an opener.

“There’s a lot of logic to it. I think it has its strengths with certain (pitchers),” he said. “I can imagine as a hitter at the top of the order facing the bullpen guy your first at bat and then seeing the starter in the later innings for your second at bat for the first time, it can be a little strange. I definitely believe there’s a lot of merit to it. You’re seeing it play out.”

But does the opener translate to wins? So far the Rangers are 5-3 using an opener, including 2-1 in 2019.

———

Keller wins for KC

ST. LOUIS (TNS) — After Tuesday’s torrential rains subsided, the sun indeed came out Wednesday, just like that song from “Annie” promised. Instead of the adorable little redhead singing the tune, though, 6-foot-5, 230-pound right-hander Brad Keller made the sweetest music of any Royals starting pitcher in weeks.

Keller set the tone and the Royals followed, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 8-2 in front of an announced 42,725 in the first game of a split doubleheader at Busch Stadium. The Royals never trailed, breaking the game open with a six-run third inning.

Jorge Soler hit his team-leading 11th home run of the season, and Whit Merrifield went 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI. Nicky Lopez reached base three times (one hits, two walks), while Adalberto Mondesi and Hunter Dozier drove in two runs apiece.

Tuesday night’s game was postponed because of severe weather that included thunderstorms, heavy rain and tornado warnings in St. Louis and a state of emergency for anticipated flooding.

Keller (3-5) pitched into the eighth inning, including seven scoreless to start the day, and held the Cardinals to one hit until the eighth. He allowed two runs, two hits and four walks in seven innings after he didn’t record an out in the eighth.

“Anytime you get run support like that, you just basically go out there and say here it is and try to get in deep in the game as possible,” Keller said.

Keller hadn’t recorded a win since April 12 against Cleveland, and he’d lost each of his last four decisions over six starts. He’d walked 14 batters in his previous 16 innings.

On Wednesday, Keller needed just 75 pitches to get through six innings. He allowed just one hit, in the second, then went on cruise control through seven.

Keller hadn’t pitched seven innings since the season opener, when he held the Chicago White Sox scoreless after a rain-delayed start at Kauffman Stadium.

Keller gave up a walk and a single to start the eighth inning. Kevin McCarthy, called up Tuesday, took over. McCarthy, who’d posted a 0.87 ERA in the minors since April 28, gave up a two-run double.

“I felt like my misses were a lot more around the zone, sliders in the dirt — not hanging,” said Keller, who retired 10 consecutive batters during one stretch. “That last inning, just some splitters got away from and kind of sailed. For the most part, I felt like the fastball was close.”

The Royals’ six-run third inning, after they’d already grabbed a 1-0 lead, only added to Keller’s comfort level. Keller came into the day having muddled through recent starts distinguished by a lack of command and an inconsistent pitching delivery.

The Royals’ six-run third started off with a single lined up the middle by backup catcher Cam Gallagher, his second hit in his past two games.

Keller laid down a sacrifice bunt to put a runner in scoring position, and Merrifield’s second single of the day scored Gallagher.

After Lopez’s single left runners on the corners, Mondesi singled through the right side of the infield to score Merrifield. The Cardinals intentionally walked Alex Gordon to pitch to Dozier, and he hit a sacrifice fly to center field for the third run of the inning.

The next three came all at once when Soler, who’d homered twice against Cardinals starter Michael Wacha in 10 previous at-bats, smoked the first pitch an estimated 411 feet into the left-field stands. By the end of the third, the Royals led 7-0.

“Dozier had a couple of really good at-bats, sac flies and Soler with the big home run really got us going right there,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “Big at-bats by Mondi, by Whit, by Nicky. The top six guys were really, really good and Cam had a couple good hits.”

In the seventh, Mondesi hit his major league-leading seventh triple of the season, driving in Lopez.

———-

Cards split DH

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals jumped on Kansas City starter Homer Bailey for five runs in the first two innings on home runs by Marcell Ozuna and Matt Carpenter and went on to a 10-3 win to earn a split of a doubleheader with the Royals at Busch Stadium on Wednesday.

Ozuna hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Carpenter hit a two-run homer in the second.

The Royals won the first game, 8-2.

Bailey’s career-long struggle against the Cardinals continued as he dropped to 6-16 in 29 career starts against them. He has not beat the Cards since May 2014.

After collecting four hits in the first game, the Cards had 12 in the nightcap against seven Kansas City pitchers, including four homers. Dexter Fowler hit a solo shot in the sixth inning and Kolten Wong piled on with a three-run homer in the seventh.

Fowler had a single, double and his fourth homer.

Adam Wainwright (4-4) pitched five innings and allowed three runs on six hits to earn the win.

John Gant, Andrew Miller, Carlos Martinez and John Brebbia covered the final four innings, allowing two hits.

The Cardinals emerged with a 25-24 record heading into an off day before a three-game series against Atlanta.

The game marked the third time in the last 12 games the Cardinals have scored 10 or more runs. However in the other nine games in that stretch they have averaged three runs.

The Cardinals ended the night five games behind the Cubs in the National League Central.

———

Mets win 3rd straight

NEW YORK (TNS) — Washington ace Max Scherzer dominated the Mets on Wednesday, but New York won one crucial battle.

The Mets drove up Scherzer’s pitch count and he only lasted six innings, which forced the Nationals to use their bullpen — which has a league-worst 6.61 ERA — to get the final nine outs.

Odds were, the Washington ‘pen was going to crack sooner or later. And it did.

Juan Lagares, with his team down a run in the eighth, cleared the bases with a double to the left-center gap off Nationals closer Sean Doolittle. Rajai Davis, who was called up when Brandon Nimmo hit the injured list, smoked a three-run home run off Doolittle in his first at-bat with the Mets.

The late fireworks led the Mets to a 6-1 victory over the Nationals. New York has now won three in a row and can sweep Washington on Thursday.

Davis became the 11th player in Mets history to hit a homer in his first at-bat with the team. Robinson Cano did it on Opening Day.

On Wednesday, the Mets sent Nimmo to the injured list and Jeff McNeil was out of the lineup with left hamstring tightness. Michael Conforto remains sidelined as he recovers from a concussion. Then Cano hurt his left quad running out a grounder in the third inning.

For much of the night, it did not look like the remaining parts of a battered group had enough gas to overcome Scherzer. The Mets almost wasted a terrific outing from their own ace.

Over six shutout innings, Scherzer allowed just four hits and two walks. He fanned nine Mets.

But he threw 109 pitches and could go no longer.

On the other side, deGrom dazzled with six innings of one-run baseball. He gave up a first-inning home run to Adam Eaton but allowed one hit the rest of the way.

One important moment came in the sixth, when deGrom showed his ability to bounce back. He had issued consecutive walks with one out, but recovered by striking out Juan Soto swinging before getting Matt Adams looking to end the inning and keep his team afloat.

In the eighth, Adeiny Hechavarria — in the game for Cano — doubled and Todd Frazier walked. Carlos Gomez was hit by a pitch before Lagares brought all three home.

Not long after, Davis introduced himself to the crowd in a loud way, stamping a victory with a big fly.

Before that, this game stood opposite of Tuesday.

A night ago, the Mets battled. They overcame deficits. They converted in key at-bats.

They eventually showered Amed Rosario in Gatorade and celebrated for the first time in nearly a week. So much off-field drama had occurred, but the on-field product did nothing to help matters.

The Mets, however, looked to change that. They had won two in a row and, with Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg looming, faced an opportunity to make a real statement.

Instead, Scherzer shined and it looked as if the Mets would fall flat.

For as much as this group talks about fight, it has backed it up the last two games.

The Mets desperately need wins, but injuries have made it difficult. Their outfield is decimated and the infield took a blow when Cano slowed up on his sprint to first base.

The Mets haven’t helped themselves with their inconsistency to this point in the season, but the injuries have forced their creative hand. Before the game, Mets manager Mickey Callaway talked about possibly using Dominic Smith in left field and perhaps allowing Edwin Diaz to get four outs.

Entering the game, deGrom and Scherzer had faced off three times. DeGrom was 2-1 with a 2.37 ERA, while Scherzer was 1-2 with a 3.66 ERA.

———

Yanks storm to ‘W’

BALTIMORE (TNS) — The formula for the New York Yankees’ eighth straight victory over the Orioles was similar to many of the previous seven.

A day after reaching 100 home runs allowed, the Orioles gave up five more in Wednesday’s 7-5 loss to their division foe, with Gleyber Torres and Gary Sanchez hitting three between them to continue their assault of Baltimore’s arms. Right-hander Dan Straily’s troubles at Camden Yards came in the form of six runs on four home runs in his four innings. He has a 12.09 ERA at the Orioles’ home ballpark.

With his fourth multihomer effort against the Orioles (15-34) this season, Torres has hit 10 of his 12 home runs in 2019 off the American League’s worst team. Sanchez’s fourth-inning solo shot was his ninth long ball against Baltimore as Wednesday’s game gave the Yankees (31-17) six straight games at Camden Yards with at least three home runs, the longest streak for any team at any ballpark in baseball history.

Torres and Sanchez have been frequent suppliers of those blasts, becoming the 10th teammates with at least nine home runs against a single opponent in the same season and the fifth pair of Yankees to do so. If Sanchez hits another home run off an Orioles pitcher at some point in the team’s eight remaining meetings, he and Torres would become only the second duo with double-digit home runs against a team. The other was Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig against the Boston Red Sox in 1927.

In their first six decades of existence, the Orioles allowed nine home runs in a season to only three players. They have now done so in each of the past four seasons, with Sanchez and Torres joining teammate Aaron Judge and Boston’s Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez in providing the dubious streak.

Torres’ 10th home run against the Orioles, which came off Gabriel Ynoa in the fifth, matched Trey Mancini for the most in Orioles games this season, while Torres and Sanchez have seven homers each at Camden Yards, more than any of the Orioles’ batters.

On Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia’s first pitch of the fifth inning, an 86.6 mph sinker down and away, Orioles rookie shortstop Richie Martin hit his first career home run.

Martin has struggled offensively while producing defensively since the Orioles took him with the first pick of the Rule 5 draft, with manager Brandon Hyde regularly sitting him against right-handers to give him favorable matchups. But Martin’s swing sparked a rally Wednesday, as Renato Nunez homered off Sabathia later in the frame to draw the Orioles within two runs.

In his next at-bat, Martin blooped a single into short right field.

The Orioles’ fifth-inning rally almost brought them closer to a comeback.

After sending a potential home run a few feet foul, Pedro Severino doubled, bringing Joey Rickard to the plate as the potential tying run. Rickard lined Sabathia’s first pitch to him up the middle, and Severino tested center fielder Brett Gardner’s arm. He was unsuccessful in doing so and was thrown out at the plate, but Hyde hurried out to challenge the play, claiming that Sanchez, the Yankees catcher, violated the home-plate collision rule. After a review, the call was upheld.

Rickard’s single came on what became Sabathia’s last pitch, and the Yankees bullpen pitched four shutout innings for the victory.

———

Marlins rally

DETROIT (TNS) — The Miami Marlins put their season-long winning streak in jeopardy for six innings Wednesday until their offense finally came alive. For six innings in Detroit, the Marlins never mustered more than a single hit in a frame, so they went into the seventh with just one run, trailing the last-place Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Just a week ago, this was essentially the norm for Miami, which spent the first quarter of the season setting a historic pace for offensive futility. Not any longer. The Marlins connected for four hits in five batters to open the top of the seventh, erasing a two-run deficit and sending Miami on its way to a 6-3 win in front of 14,506 in Michigan.

The Marlins (15-31) opened the frame with three straight hits by outfielder Harold Ramirez, corner infielder Martin Prado and utility man Neil Walker to tie the game at 3. Two batters later, infielder Miguel Rojas laced another single to center to send Walker home and give Miami the lead for good at 4-3. With a second straight series win, the Marlins extended their season-best winning streak to five straight games.

The three-run sixth inning completed Miami’s rally from down 3-0. Jose Urena started off shaky before regrouping to go six innings. The Tigers (18-28) needed only two batters to take a 1-0 lead, as middle infielder Gordon Beckham led off with a double and super utility man Niko Goodrum knocked him home with a single to center. In the second, an error by slugging third baseman Brian Anderson cost Urena (2-6) an unearned run, then the starting pitcher coughed up back-to-back two-out hits in the third to let Detroit extend its lead.

Although he allowed seven hits and two walks, Urena allowed only two earned runs and struck out seven to keep the Marlins within striking distance. Their reinvigorated offense took advantage of the opportunity.

Outfielder Garrett Cooper initiated the rally in the sixth, and for the second straight game Miami got to celebrate a player’s first career home run. On Tuesday, Ramirez belted an opposite-field homer to extend an early lead for the Marlins. On Wednesday, Cooper’s blast into the visitors’ bullpen finally put them on the board in the top of the sixth and sent Miami into the seventh down 3-1.

Ramirez started another crucial rally Wednesday. The rookie led off with a single to left and Prado followed with another to put runners on the corners and set up Walker to tie the game. Walker launched a double off the wall in right-center to send Ramirez and Prado home, and tie the game. After catcher Jorge Alfaro struck out, Rojas delivered the go-ahead hit.

An inning later, Anderson provided some insurance with a two-run homer to right. On its five-game winning streak, Miami has scored at least five runs three times. The Marlins had only managed so many in a single game five times total in their first 41.

The extra runs made the task easier for the Miami bullpen. Relief pitchers Austin Brice and Tayron Guerrero both danced around a runner in scoring position in their innings, and pitcher Sergio Romo pitched a low-stress 1-2-3 ninth for his eighth save of the season.

———

Pads sweep

SAN DIEGO (TNS) — The Padres selectively swept the Diamondbacks out of town with a 5-2 victory on a rainy Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park.

Scoring all of their runs in the first three innings, the Padres built an early lead that was more than enough for Eric Lauer (3-4), who turned in his finest start of the season.

Kirby Yates’ third save in three days completed the Padres’ first sweep of a three-game series since they took three from the visiting Phillies in August 2017. Not since June 2013 had the Padres swept the Diamondbacks in a three-game series.

Beyond regaining sole possession of second place in the National League West in mid-May, the components of this victory that the Padres hope are indicators of sustainable progress were their own starting pitcher’s precision and their offense’s ability to work opposing pitchers.

Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly was not good in his 1 2/3 innings. But the Padres didn’t help him, which their aggressiveness at the plate has caused them to do at times.

Of the 34 pitches Kelly threw outside the zone, the Padres swung at just two. Both of those swings were by Greg Garcia, who ended up getting a single and a double in his two at-bats against Kelly.

By the time Wil Myers’ walk brought Arizona manager Torey Lovullo from the dugout to remove Kelly (4-5), the Padres had scored four runs on five hits, a sacrifice fly and a four walks.

Eric Hosmer’s single drove in two runs in the first, and Hosmer scored on Ty France’s double. In the second, Garcia hit a one-out double and went to third on Franmil Reyes’ 110-mph liner off Kelly’s foot. Kelly stayed in the game, allowing a sacrifice fly to Manny Machado and walking Hosmer and Myers before getting pulled.

The Padres added a run off Jimmie Sherfy in the third on Austin Hedges’ single, a sacrifice bunt by Lauer and a single by Garcia, his third hit of the day.

They couldn’t sustain their incredible patience at the plate but still finished the game having chased just 19 of the 87 pitches they saw outside the zone, among their best days of the season.

It’s not that the Padres have excessively swung at bad pitches. They simply haven’t been as selective as they’d like this season.

Their 31.6% chase rate entering Wednesday’s game ranked 21st in the majors. More indicative of what they’d like to improve is that they entered the game having had 12.5% of their plate appearances last just one at-bat, the third-highest ratio in the majors.

Their average, on-base and slugging percentages are all below league average for one-pitch plate appearances.

Just two Padres saw one pitch in a plate appearance Wednesday, one of them being France, who was hit by a pitch in the seventh.

As the offense was making Diamondbacks pitchers work, the 23-year-old Lauer relatively breezed through a day in which intermittent showers twice sent the Petco Park crowd scrambling for cover.

It was almost as good as Lauer had ever been in the majors, and it was a start he’d acknowledged he needed for some time.

He allowed his third and fourth hits and first run of the game in the sixth inning and then ended that inning on a groundout by Adam Jones. It was Lauer’s first time through six innings in his past seven starts, and in that game he had allowed five runs to the Giants.

Lauer (3-4) struck out the side in the seventh, the final one coming on his 100th pitch. It was just his second time through seven innings in 33 career starts. His other such outing was last July 10, when he allowed four hits in 8 2/3 in a 4-1 victory over the Dodgers.

After Trey Wingenter pitched a perfect eighth, the Diamondbacks scored a run on two hits before Adam Warren could get an out in the ninth. That prompted Padres manager Andy Green to call on Yates, who retired three straight batters for his 20th save.

———

A’s on a roll

CLEVELAND (TNS) — The Indians spent most of Wednesday afternoon flailing after Frankie Montas’ splitter and didn’t put up much of a fight in a 7-2 loss at Progressive Field that completed a series sweep for the Oakland A’s.

The Indians (25-23) generated plenty of scoring chances against Montas, but failed to convert any of them. They had multiple runners on base in three of the first five innings but came away empty-handed each time.

Montas (6-2) finished with six scoreless innings while allowing five hits and two walks and striking out nine. He threw 24 splitters and registered 11 swings-and-misses, according to Baseball Savant, as the struggling Indians lineup had no answer for it.

“Once he would speed us up with his fastball, then he would go to that change or split, whatever you want to call it,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “And it really gave us trouble, especially when we’d get runners in scoring position because that’s when he would go to it more. He starts pitching backward. That gave us a really tough time.”

Jake Bauers struck out and Jose Ramirez was retired on a flyout with two runners in scoring position in the first. An inning later, Francisco Lindor struck out swinging with, again, two runners in scoring position. And in the fifth, Carlos Santana and Bauers, again, each went down on strikes with multiple runners on base.

Indians starting pitcher Jefry Rodriguez (1-4), meanwhile, was roughed up for five runs (four earned) on seven hits and four walks with three strikeouts in four innings in his worst start of the season.

The A’s (25-25) took a 2-0 lead in the first after Rodriguez walked the bases loaded. Jose Ramirez committed an error that brought a run home and a sacrifice fly by Robbie Grossman made it 2-0.

The A’s went on to tack on runs in each of the next three innings, taking a 5-0 lead and forcing Rodriguez’s exit from the game.

“Command,” Francona said when asked about Rodriguez’s biggest issue. “He was fighting it right from the beginning. To his credit he didn’t cave. He kept fighting. It was right from the get-go, he was having trouble commanding the baseball.”

Mark Canha later homered off Dan Otero, and Nick Hundley, who earlier had homered off Rodriguez, doubled in a run off Tyler Clippard to build a 7-0 lead.

Bauers, who also struck out three times on Wednesday, hit a two-run home run in the eighth for his fifth blast of the season and first at Progressive Field as a member of the Indians.