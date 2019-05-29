Jay loses their boys’ varsity basketball coach and Colcord gains a girls’ basketball coach as Coach Miguel Ortiz leaves Jay to coach in Colcord.

Ortiz leaves after 3 years in Jay; 2 years as assistant basketball coach with Coach Terry Sweeney and one year as boys head basketball coach.

The Jay Bulldogs regret losing Ortiz, as he has been very good for the Bulldog program, but Jay will miss him.

Colcord Hornets girls are excited about getting a permanent coach, as Coach John Sheehy stepped in briefly when Coach Nolan stepped down due to medical issues.

Terrill Denny, Colcord Athletic Director, said “We are honored and blessed to have Scotty Nolan and Coach Sheehy, you couldn’t ask for two better men.”

It is a good move for Ortiz on several levels; he lives five minutes from Colcord high school, his wife works for Colcord schools as the Kitchen Manager and their daughter attends Colcord schools.

The real advantage he is looking forward to is coaching his daughter as she moves into the eighth grade and his wife can attend all the games, where she couldn’t for Jay games.

With his family already plugged into the Colcord school system, Ortiz said “it already feels like family.”

What hurts when leaving Jay?

He quickly responded “I’ll miss the kids, that’s the hardest thing, especially the junior class because I’ve coached them since they were freshmen.”

“Plus, I’m really going to miss Jay because of the great staff and kids.”

When asked if coaching girls would be different than coaching boys he said “It’s not a whole lot different and I’ve coached them in the past, in some ways, girls are easier to motivate, boys can be more stubborn.”

He continued “The girls are already to work and Colcord is getting a couple of good girls from Mosely.”

In the past, Ortiz has coached not only basketball, but baseball, football, track and cross-country, but does he have a favorite sport?

“Basketball is right up my alley, so it’s my favorite.”

He will also be assistant coach of softball and head coach of track.

As mentioned before, he looks forward to the 5-minute commute, but having full access to the gym is really exciting.

He explained “Bulldog Arena has so many things going on, it wasn’t always easy to get gym time unless we used the old gym.”

Ortiz isn’t wasting any time getting started in Colcord as Jay’s classes ended May 17 and on May 20 “Summer Pride” begins in Colcord.

Jay hasn’t announced Ortiz’s replacement and the Bulldogs are waiting to find out.

We wish Coach Ortiz the best in his new assignment.