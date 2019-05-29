By LaMond Pope

Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO (TNS) — There was plenty of rain, two delays and one Yolmer Sanchez mud angel.

There just wasn’t a final score Monday for the opener of the White Sox’s three-game series against the Royals.

Sanchez provided the conclusion Tuesday, knocking in James McCann with a single with one out in the ninth to give the Sox a 2-1 victory.

Sanchez hit a 1-0 pitch to center off reliever Kevin McCarthy to end the game.

The game resumed at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, with the score tied at 1 in the bottom of the fifth.

After a rain delay of 2 hours, 55 minutes Monday, Sanchez tied the game with a single in the fifth and moved to second on a wild pitch. With rain continuing to pour down, the umpires called for the tarp. Before heading to the dugout, Sanchez stopped at third, flopped and created the rain angel.

Ivan Nova pitched the first five innings for the Sox, allowing one run on six hits with two strikeouts. Homer Bailey pitched 4 1/3 innings for the Royals. Brian Flynn replaced him after the first rain delay and allowed the hit to Sanchez.

Tuesday’s regularly scheduled game will begin at 6:40 p.m.

Lucas Giolito will be on the mound for the Sox; he looks to continue his recent string of strong starts. Giolito is 6-1 with a 2.77 ERA on the season and is 4-0 in May with a 1.35 ERA in five starts.

Brad Keller starts for the Royals. Keller is 3-5 with a 4.43 ERA.

It got heated the last time Keller faced the Sox. The Royals took exception to Tim Anderson’s bat toss after a fourth-inning homer on April 17 and Keller hit Anderson with a pitch during his next at-bat. Benches cleared, with Keller and Anderson among those ejected.

Earlier Tuesday, the Sox placed pitcher Ryan Burr on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Saturday, with a strained right elbow capsule. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Burr is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA in 16 relief appearances and 20 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings.

The Sox recalled right-hander Jose Ruiz from Triple-A Charlotte. Ruiz is 0-0 with a 5.11 ERA in 13 relief outings over two stints with the Sox. He has nine strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings.

———

Cards fall by 1

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — Nick Pivetta stood in the eye of the storm.

It was the fifth inning Tuesday night. The Phillies were facing the Cardinals in the opener of a three-game homestand at Citizens Bank Park. And it was raining — nay, pouring — as Pivetta called for a new, dry baseball in the middle of an at-bat against Dexter Fowler.

The metaphor was unavoidable. For Pivetta, this was a new, fresh opportunity after a month in exile at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He gave up three runs, including two home runs, in the first inning. But here he was, on the verge of completing the fifth inning and leaving the mound with a lead.

Pivetta made it through. He got Fowler to fly out, and after giving up a two-out hit, got Paul DeJong to fly out, too. Then, three relievers passed the baton over the next four innings to assure that Cesar Hernandez’s two-run homer in the fourth inning would hold up as the decisive blow in a 4-3 victory.

For Pivetta, it was progress.

Even before the Phillies decided to bring back Pivetta, manager Gabe Kapler noted the right-hander’s struggles in the first inning of starts, an issue that didn’t go away during his time in Triple-A.

In his first four starts of the season, Pivetta allowed four first-inning runs. He gave up six runs in the first innings of his six starts for Lehigh Valley. And it took all of 13 pitches — after rain delayed the start of the game by 50 minutes — for him to drop the Phillies into a hole against the Cardinals.

Paul Goldschmidt smoked a full-count slider over the left-field fence for a solo home run. Four pitches later, after Pivetta hit DeJong with a curveball, he left a fastball over the plate that Marcell Ozuna crushed for a two-run homer.

But if it has become predictable to see Pivetta get roughed up in the first inning, the idea that he would be the catalyst for the Phillies’ comeback in the third was entirely far-fetched. Hitless in seven at-bats this season and 7 for 91 (.077) in his career, he looked foolish by ducking out of the way of a first-pitch curveball from Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright.

A funny thing happened, though, on the way to Pivetta being an automatic out: He stroked a one-out single to center field, advanced to second on Andrew McCutchen’s single, and moved to third on a wild pitch.

The stage was set for slumping Bryce Harper, who sat on a curveball and lined a two-run double down the line in right field to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Phillies surged ahead in the fourth inning. J.T. Realmuto lined a single on Wainwright’s first pitch of the inning before Hernandez went deep to open a 4-3 advantage.

Pivetta held the lead and turned it over to the bullpen in the sixth inning. He looked particularly strong during a stretch in the third and fourth innings when he mowed through the top of the Cardinals’ order. He struck out Fowler on a fastball, got Goldschmidt to roll over a sinker and fanned DeJong on a fastball and Ozuna on a curve.

———

ChiSox win

CHICAGO (TNS)— Lucas Giolito capped a dominating May in style.

The right-hander matched a career high with 10 strikeouts to lead the White Sox to a 4-3 victory in Tuesday’s regularly scheduled game against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Giolito pitched eight strong innings, allowing three runs on three hits to continue an impressive May.

Entering the game, Giolito was 4-0 in May with a 1.35 ERA in five starts. That stretch included a complete-game, four-hit shutout in his last start Thursday against the Astros. With Tuesday’s outing, Giolito improved to 7-1 with a 2.85 ERA.

He surrendered two hits in the first, including a three-run homer to Alex Gordon. Giolito didn’t allow another hit until a single by Cam Gallagher leading off the eighth.

Giolito also had 10 strikeouts Sept. 3, 2017, in seven innings against the Rays.

The Sox tied the game with three runs in the third. Leury Garcia had an RBI single while Jose Abreu and Yonder Alonso knocked in runs with sacrifice flies.

Charlie Tilson put the Sox ahead, driving in James McCann with a single in the fourth. McCann had three hits in the game and is batting .350.

Alex Colome pitched a scoreless ninth for his 10th save as the Sox won both games Tuesday. The day began with a 2-1 victory in the completion of Monday’s suspended game.

———

Astros roll

HOUSTON (TNS) — The Cubs are learning the hard way that five home runs aren’t enough, especially at Minute Maid Park.

Alex Bregman hit two home runs Tuesday night, including a two-run shot off reliever Brad Brach with two out in the bottom of the sixth inning that snapped a tie and sparked the Astros’ 9-6 win.

The loss was the fifth in the past six games for the Cubs (30-23), who remain one-half game ahead of the Brewers in the NL Central.

But holding that margin has become more daunting, thanks to a pitching staff that has allowed 46 runs in its past six games.

Cubs starter Jon Lester, despite allowing six runs on eight hits through the first five innings, started the sixth at 91 pitches and retired Jake Marisnick and rookie Garrett Stubbs before walking Derek Fisher.

Brach, who was warming up in the fifth, took over but surrendered a homer to Bregman, his 17th of the season. Bregman’s homer also was his 12th this month, setting a franchise record for most in a month that was previously set by Jimmy Wynn in May 1969.

Bregman’s homer deflated the Cubs, who rallied behind two home runs by David Bote. Bote hit a two-run shot in the sixth off Josh James for his second career multi-homer game, and Kyle Schwarber followed with a game-tying blast that landed in the Astros bullpen in right-center.

That marked the fifth time this season the Cubs hit consecutive home runs. Their five homers tied a season high set May 17 at Washington.

Three of the Cubs’ five home runs traveled to the opposite field. Jason Heyward, returning two days after he experienced soreness above his right side in a collision with fellow outfielder Kris Bryant, led off the second with a homer to left field. Addison Russell followed with a home run to right-center for his third homer in four games.

Bote capped the rally by pulling a homer well over the left-field wall.

But the Astros rallied for four runs in the fourth against Lester, who has allowed 16 earned runs in his last 14 innings covering three starts.

The bottom of the order started the damage against Lester, as Marisnick’s double set up a game-tying single by Stubbs, making his major league debut.

Fisher added an RBI single, and Michael Brantley capped the rally with a two-run double.

Javier Baez, nursing a right heel bruise, handled the designated hitter duties for the second consecutive game and went 1 for 5. But Baez struck out three times and now has eight in his past two games.

Bryant missed his second consecutive start because of the collision, and manager Joe Maddon wasn’t sure if Bryant would start in Wednesday’s series finale.

Bryant did field grounders before Tuesday’s game.

————

Rangers rock

SEATTLE—A day after playing their most crisp and complete baseball game in recent weeks, the Seattle Mariners served up an unnecessary and unwanted reminder of how and why they have their current losing record— now 24-33 — and how it’s gotten there following a 13-2 start to the season.

That torrid start seems more like an impossible achievement than a distant memory given the uninspired, careless and non-competitive baseball this team has played for stretches since then.

The latest defeat in this prolonged stretch of losing — an 11-4 drubbing Tuesday by the Texas Rangers — was Seattle’s 10th loss in its last 12 games. After beating Texas in back-to-back games April 25-26 at T-Mobile Park to improve to 18-11, the Mariners have won back-to-back games just once since then while posting a 6-22 record.

And to make matters worse, young shortstop J.P. Crawford, who was performing well since being called up from Class AAA Tacoma, had to leave the game in the eighth inning after severely rolling his left ankle in a rundown between third base and home. Crawford, who had two hits and a walk in the defeat, had to be helped off the field by athletic trainer Matt Toth and was in obvious pain. A trip to the injured list seems likely.

For the second consecutive start, Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales lost in his matchup against the Texas combo of opener Jesse Chavez and non-starting starter Adrian Sampson.

But unlike a 2-1 nail-biter down in Texas where Gonzales allowed two runs (one earned) and the Mariners provided no offense, this time Gonzales got rocked for eight runs in four-plus innings. And the Mariners offense? Well, it was slightly more productive. But when you give up seven runs in the fifth inning and find yourself down 11-0, the outcome is pretty well decided. The only drama becomes how bad will you get beaten and when back-up catcher Tom Murphy would pitch?

However, the Mariners bullpen was rested enough that they didn’t need Murphy to make his third appearance in relief this season to soak up some innings.

A night after playing a rare game without committing an error, the Mariners didn’t make it through the first inning without a miscue. With runners on first and second, the Rangers attempted a double steal. Catcher Omar Narvaez’s late throw to third base short-hopped Kyle Seager and bounced under his glove and into left field. The error was charged to Narvaez, but it’s a play Seager typically makes or at least knocks down. Instead, it allowed Shin Soo-Choo to score with ease while Hunter Pence, who was running from first base, never slowed down as the ball rolled into shallow left field. He easily beat the offline throw from Crawford.

A two-run error in the first inning is a suboptimal start to be sure, but not necessarily surprising given how this team has played in the field. It was the Mariners’ 60th error of the season, running their total of unearned runs to 51. Both totals lead Major League Baseball by a wide margin.

The remainder of the runs scored off Gonzales were definitely earned by the Rangers. In the third inning, Joey Gallo hit a rocket single off the glove of Shed Long that had a 111 mph exit velocity. Nomara Mazara followed with a two-run homer to dead center on a 0-2 fastball. Gonzales tried to elevate with two strikes, but it didn’t get high enough and at 89 mph, the ball rocketed off Mazara’s bat at 108 mph.

Gonzales started the fifth inning and never recorded an out. He gave up a lead-off double to Isaiah Kiner-Falefa, a single to Soo-Choo and hit Elivs Andrus with a pitch. The bases didn’t stay loaded for long. Pence hit a two-run double to left-center to make it 6-0, ending Gonzales outing.

Reliever Brandon Brennan couldn’t put an immediate stop to the run scoring. After Brennan struck out Gallo and intentionally walked Mazara, Asdrubal Cabrera lined a single to right field, scoring two more runs that were charged to Gonzales. Gonzales was credited with four innings, six earned runs allowed on eight hits with no walks and four strikeouts to fall to 5-5.

But the inning wasn’t over. Ronald Guzman put the Rangers in double figures, golfing a changeup into the outdoor seating of the Hit It Here Cafe for a three-run homer and 11-0 lead. It’s the 12th time in 57 games that an opponent has scored double-digit runs against the Mariners.

The Mariners couldn’t quite match the seven runs in the bottom of the inning, but picked up two on Mallex Smith’s two-run double to left-center. Crawford added a run-scoring single in the sixth to make cut the lead to 11-3.

Sampson, a Redmond product and Skyline High standout, picked up his second victory against the Mariners in as many extended relief outings.

Chavez worked a 1-2-3 inning, but Sampson, who was once in the Mariners organization, did the heavy work. With a very vocal and supportive cheering section of friends and family, Sampson pitched five innings, allowing three runs on eight hits with a walk and six strikeouts to improve to 3-3.

———

Nats win close

ATLANTA (TNS) — The Braves who showed up in San Francisco and St. Louis didn’t look like those who played in Tuesday’s return home.

Stephen Strasburg pitched well, stifling the Braves’ bats in Washington’s 5-4 win, the first of a brief two-game series. Winners of five consecutive series, the Braves’ old woes resurfaced in their first meeting with the Nationals.

“We walked two in and lost by one,” manager Brian Snitker said. The Braves’ record, 30-25, is acceptable given their expectations. But walks never seem to far from their losses, and it’s a flaw that doesn’t go unnoticed.

The Braves struggled with the strike zone. Max Fried, who threw 88 pitches (53 strikes), uncharacteristically walked three. His final walk came with the bases loaded, awarded the Nationals a 3-2 lead and chasing Fried from the game during a three-run sixth inning for the visitors.

“His pitches got away from him — he’s been so precise, and he wasn’t bad tonight,” Snitker said. “It’s not going to be pinpoint all the time. I thought he did a great job with staying in counts and keeping the game in check.”

Anthony Swarzak, pitching in his first home game, issued a four-pitch bases-loaded walk upon entry, expanding Washington’s lead. Howie Kendrick homered off Swarzak in the seventh for a 5-2 lead.

In all, the Braves walked six hitters. Bases on balls have been a recurring enemy through the season, and though they’d been more tamed lately, walks feel like the inevitable doom looming around the corner of every tight game. That hadn’t been the case lately, however. The Braves were 12-4 in their last 16 entering Tuesday, winning in large part because of that improved pitching, especially in the rotation.

Not only has Fried spearheaded their starting five, but he’s received generous run support in doing so. He was receiving over nine runs of support over nine innings, second most in the majors, before his latest showing. The Braves gave him just two to work with this time, courtesy of Nick Markakis’ RBI-single and Brian McCann’s sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Since Snitker’s lineup change, the offense ranked among the league’s finest. But Strasburg, while often injured, looked the part of an ace in dismantling the Braves. They had five hits against the former No. 1 pick but couldn’t piece together one of the offense erupts that’s so often resulted in wins.

“That was my first time facing him, I felt like he had a pretty good curveball today,” said Josh Donaldson, who went 2-for-4. “Almost like a changeup curveball, would get there and stop then go the other way. Whatever it was, he had a pretty good curveball.”

Strasburg struck out 11 over seven innings, leaving breathing room for the Nationals’ MLB-worst bullpen. That’s the thing about having such a leaky ‘pen: Run support really matters. Austin Riley launched a two-run homer off Kyle Barraclough in the eighth that pulled the Braves within a run. It was his sixth in 13 games and the flashiest part of a three-hit day.

“He did it again,” Snitker said. “He’s battling and staying alive in that batter’s box. It’s an explosion when he hits it too. He has some kind of power.”Dansby Swanson was left stranded at first in the ninth. And as Snitker said, they lost by one after walking in two runs.

The Braves start Kevin Gausman on Wednesday, hoping to salvage a series split. The Braves and Nationals should get used to each other: They have 18 more meetings, and Washington will comprise roughly 17% of the Braves’ remaining schedule.

———

Twins come alive

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — What a cool rookie prank the Twins played on Devin Smeltzer in his MLB debut Tuesday. They hid their pitcher-crushing offense from him until he was done.

Smeltzer, a phenom left-hander who rose from Class AA to the majors in just eight weeks, made one of the most memorable introductions in Twins’ history, shutting out Milwaukee on three hits over six innings. And once he departed to back-slaps and high fives, the Twins battered Milwaukee’s bullpen in their now-typical lightning-strike style. In the span of six batters, the Twins turned a scoreless pitcher’s duel into a five-run lead and eventually a 5-3 victory over the Brewers to split their two-game border battle in Target Field.

Smeltzer, who was languishing as a reliever in the Dodgers’ system until the Twins asked for him in last July’s Brian Dozier trade, became only the fourth Twins rookie ever to announce his presence in the major leagues with six or more shutout innings in his debut, joining Eric Milton, Anthony Swarzak and Andrew Albers. But Smeltzer allowed fewer hits (three), struck out more batters (seven) and issued fewer walks (none) than those rookies.

But because Milwaukee right-hander Zach Davies matched him zero for zero, Smeltzer is also the only one of the four not to debut with a win.

The victory went to Matt Magill, who took over in the seventh inning, maintained the shutout despite a leadoff double by Ryan Braun, and watched as the Twins celebrated Davies’ departure with rockets all over the ballpark. Jason Castro greeted lefthander Alex Claudio with a single, and moved to third base when second baseman Keston Hiura fielded Willians Astudillo’s ground ball but hit Castro in the shoulder with it.

Max Kepler, the newly crowed AL Player of the Week, then broke the offensive silence with a double off the wall in right-center, scoring the night’s first two runs. Two batters later, C.J. Cron doubled to almost the same spot against right-hander Junior Guerra, scoring Kepler.

And with the crowd chanting “Ed-die, Ed-die,” Eddie Rosario blasted an 85-mph splitter from Guerra over the seats atop the right field wall, giving the Twins a five-run cushion and the announced crowd of 27,120 a reason to party. The Brewers got home runs later from Kuira and Yasmani Grandal, but the Twins’ bullpen held.

Nobody could have been happier than Smeltzer, unless it was his parents Tom and Chris, who flew in from New Jersey earlier in the day after the Twins made the surprise announcement that the 23-year-old left-hander, who owns a 1.15 ERA in nine minor-league starts this year, would be called up for that night’s game.

Smeltzer appeared nervous as he warmed up in the bullpen, but once the game began, he was unfazed by his big-league surroundings and masterful on the mound. Using a fastball that nipped 90 mph only seven times and never after the first inning, Smeltzer confounded the Brewers’ powerful lineup with his command of the strike zone — and his ability to avoid it.

The first inning was a striking example of his ability to pitch without blow-you-away velocity. Smeltzer struck out Lorenzo Cain, with the All-Star outfielder reaching awkwardly for an 85-mph changeup on strike three. He retired reigning MVP Christian Yelich on a ground ball to shortstop, his final pitch the only one that pierced the strike zone. And he froze Braun with a 90-mph fastball near the bottom of the zone, recording his second strikeout.

In all, Smeltzer threw 17 pitches in his first big-league inning, 12 of them strikes, and three of them swing-and-misses. But only four pitches were actually in the strike zone.

Smeltzer had some close calls, too. Grandal tripled off the center-field wall to lead off the second inning, with Byron Buxton bruising his knee on the play and coming out of the game. But Smeltzer retired the side with Grandal still standing on third. Yelich also drove the ball to the warning track in the third inning, and Kepler made a leaping catch at the right-field wall in the fourth, turning that one into an inning-ending double play.

———

Jays fall

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (TNS) — So if a team rolls to a fourth straight win and hardly anybody is there to see it, it still counts, right?

Before a gathering, if you can call it that, of 5,876, the smallest ever for a Rays game in 22 seasons at Tropicana Field, they did a little bit of everything that’s been working in beating the Blue Jays, 3-1, and improving to 33-19.

Avisail Garcia had a starring role, going all method actor in taking on the role of leadoff hitter by racing around the bases for his first career inside-the-park homer.

Five pitchers combined on the victory. And the defense was relatively sturdy.

The Rays got off to another quick start, with Garcia singling, going to second on Tommy Pham’s walk, to third on Austin Meadows’ right-side grounder and — after a Willy Adames walk loaded the bases — scoring on Travis d’Arnaud’s sac fly to deep center.

Then Garcia totally immersed himself in the role, racing around the bases for the first inside-the-park homer of his career.

He needs to thank Toronto’s Randal Grichuk, who lost and thus grossly misplayed what was a routine fly to right field. So routine that Garcia put his head down and threw his bat before starting toward first.

Grichuk ran in, maybe hoping to pick up the flight of the ball. So when it landed about 30 feet behind him and bounced toward the wall, Garcia was free to round the bases and head for home.

He slid in with his left hand across the plate, then sat up and clapped his hands before heading to the dugout celebration.

Garcia was batting leadoff for the second time in a week, for reasons no more complex, manager Kevin Cash said, than wanting to get him to the plate as many times as possible against a lefty starter, Clayton Richard on Tuesday for Toronto.

The inside the-park-homer created some excitement, and a few notes.

It was the first of Garcia’s eight-year big-league career. The second by a Rays player this season, actually within a week, as Kevin Kiermaier had one Thursday night in Cleveland. The first at Tropicana Field since Eduardo Perez had one on Opening Day 2018. And the first by a Ray at the Trop since David DeJesus on Sept. 7, 2014.

The Rays got yet another solid team pitching effort.

Ryne Stanek gave them two innings as the opener, Ryan Yarbrough had a second solid inning since his return from Durham in working 3 2/3, allowing two hits, and the combination of Chaz Roe, Emilio Pagan and Diego Castillo taking it from there.

Cash was talking before the game about how well they had pitched overall, especially since losing Tyler Glasnow to a May 10 forearm strain, and specifically the work of spot starters/bulk inning guys Jalen Beeks, Yonny Chirinos and Yarbrough.

“Our pitching has been outstanding,” Cash said. “We hear it from different teams that we come in and play and then leaving, a lot of compliments on our pitching side. We all know that’s how we’re built. It’s nice to have when you lose at that point arguably the best pitcher in the American League to be able to slot in. Not that we’re not missing a beat because we miss Tyler. But guys can fill in and pick up some big void.”

Such as Beeks, Chirinos and Yarbrough.

“We have counted on them more to provide a little more length than maybe when Tyler is healthy (and) you can make quicker decisions during their days,” Cash said. “But they’ve been really good for us.”

Yarbrough has made two solid outings since his return from a month-long exile to Triple-A.

“Saying that we didn’t lose confidence (in him) was accurate, but at the same time when you get sent down there’s probably a reason behind it,” Cash said. “I think he appreciated, and we appreciated, that there was work to be done. He went down there and did it and came back and picked us up in a huge way against Cleveland and kind of set that series off on a good note.”

Blake Snell starts for the Rays on Wednesday, saying he will be challenged by the dynamic hitters in the Toronto lineup as well as by his own personal goal.

Snell has done a lot of good this season despite missing time with a broken toe, and especially lately with a 1-1, 1.48 ERA over his last four starts.

But what he hasn’t done well enough this season, and what clearly agitates him, is pitch deeper into games, completing seven innings only once, on April 2 vs. Colorado.

“I want to complete seven every time,” he said Tuesday. “I was good at getting through six but not through seven (only seven times in 31 starts). So seven is the goal, and I’ve failed that goal so far. So it’s been frustrating. In order to do that I’ve got to be more consistent. I can’t have deep counts to start the game as well as ending the game. … But there’s a lot of good also happening within the starts. So I’ve just got to find a way to get through seven and continue to grow.”

———

Tigers blank O’s

BALTIMORE (TNS) — With the Detroit Tigers reeling, losers of 12 of their last 13 games entering Tuesday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, it was time for Matthew Boyd to step up.

It was Boyd’s four-inning start against the Astros on May 13 that started the slide, and he was unable to stop it in his next two starts against the Athletics and Marlins, though he did all he could on May 23, throwing six scoreless innings.

On Tuesday night, he went out and earned the win.

Boyd threw six scoreless innings, allowing just five singles (six hits total), keying the Tigers’ 3-0 win. Boyd struck out eight batters and walked one. His 12-inning scoreless streak is the team’s longest this season.

The Tigers provided him three runs — Miguel Cabrera hit an RBI single in the top of the first inning, JaCoby Jones hit an RBI double in the top of the second and Niko Goodrum hit a solo home run in the fifth inning — which was enough against an underwhelming Baltimore offense.

The biggest situation came in the seventh, when Boyd allowed the first two men on, giving way to reliever Buck Farmer. The right-hander did his job, striking out both batters he faced, and Daniel Stumpf recorded a lefty-on-lefty out to end the inning.

Joe Jimenez pitched a scoreless eighth and Shane Greene picked up his 17th save of the season in the ninth. With the win, the Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak.

For as good as Boyd was throughout his six innings, the back-end of the Tigers bullpen did their part to secure the win, pitching three scoreless innings. Farmer’s two strikeouts came in the biggest situation of the game, with the Orioles threatening, and though it wasn’t easy — Jimenez threw 31 pitches — he danced out of potential self-inflicted damage in the eighth. Jimenez walked a batter, hit another, and struck out two.

Though the results haven’t held up, the Tigers have been scoring early in games, taking some of the pressure off their starting pitchers. In each of their three games against the Mets over the weekend, they scored in the first inning. In this game, Cabrera drove in Christin Stewart with two outs in the first and Jones drove in Grayson Greiner with two outs in the second. It wasn’t an offensive explosion by any means — they only scored once more, on a wall-scraping home run by Niko Goodrum — but the early runs put them in a good position.

Boyd was good, again. He allowed singles in each of the first four innings but none really started a threat. His fastball velocity was up a little bit early, perhaps a result of the humid-like conditions in Baltimore. Overall, it was a vintage 2019 Boyd performance, though he certainly would have liked to have avoided the seventh-inning trouble that pulled him from the game. In the win, Boyd lowered his season ERA to 2.85.

———

Pads hold off NY

NEW YORK (TNS) — The Padres stopped scoring for a while on what ended up being a wet and briefly wild Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Then, as rain fell in the seventh inning, the Padres bullpen — almost half of it — gave up three-quarters of a four-run lead. Craig Stammen eventually pulled it together with one run to spare.

And for the 24th time in 24 chances to do so this season, the Padres won a game they led after seven innings, because Kirby Yates saved his major league-leading 21st game in 21 opportunities.

The Padres didn’t do much after their biggest first inning of the season, but the damage done before they even made an out turned out to be all they needed for a 5-4 victory, because Eric Lauer (4-4) was sharp enough and the six relievers who followed him were just good enough for long enough.

Greg Garcia started the game by slapping a ball the other way for what seemed would be the game’s first out. But third baseman D.J. LeMahieu bobbled the slow roller, and Garcia was aboard.

It would be 4-0 before Masahiro Tanaka (3-4) retired his first batter.

Garcia went to second on Franmil Reyes’ hard single to right field and scored on a bloop single that Manny Machado fisted high off the handle of his bat into left field.

Two pitches later, Eric Hosmer sent a sinker that Tanaka left too far above the bottom of the zone 426 feet into the netting that covers Monument Park, beyond the center-field wall.

Hunter Renfroe followed with a strike out, and after Wil Myers’ bunt single the Padres did not get another hit until Hosmer’s single with one out in the fifth inning.

The Padres added a run in the sixth when Ty France grounded a one-out single up the middle, went to second on Austin Hedges’ single that he muscled the other way on a fastball below and well outside the strike zone and scored on a perfect bunt by Garcia that seemingly surprised the Yankees.

To that point, Aaron Hicks’ first-inning single and Gary Sanchez’s 436-foot homer in the fourth inning was all the Yankees had mustered against Lauer.

He had thrown 73 pitches and gotten a first-pitch strike against 14 of the 18 batters he had faced. He began the sixth by getting LeMahieu to fly out on an 0-2 cutter. It was the seventh time Lauer had gotten ahead 0-2 Tuesday, but LeMahieu did what the others had not — fouled off three two-strike pitches.

Luke Voit and Hicks followed with hard singles. With Sanchez on deck, Padres manager Andy Green walked to the mound to make a change.

As the Yankees threatened for the first time, the night’s first “Let’s go Yankees” chant broke out.

Wisler struck out Sanchez and got Gleyber Torres on a fly ball to left field.

Skies that had looked ominous all night finally opened up, and the Padres’ bullpen leaked.

Left-hander Brad Wieck came in to start the eighth. He walked Kendrys Morales and struck out Clint Frazier before Phil Maton was called on to face Thairo Estrada, who walked.

Green went to his third pitcher, left-hander Robbie Erlin. Brett Gardner hit a 105.7 mph grounder that skipped off the top of Hosmer’s glove for a single that loaded the bases.

Stammen came in to face LeMahieu, who hit a grounder through the middle of the infield to bring in two runs. Voit followed with a dribbler up the third base line that re-loaded the bases, and Hicks hit a grounder to second base that got the second out but also got the Yankees to 5-4.

Stammen got Sanchez on a fly ball to left and then retired the Yankees in order in the eighth before Yates came in to face his former team.

Yates, who posted a 5.23 ERA in 41 games for the Yankees in 2016, allowed a single by pinch-hitter Gio Urshela before Brett Gardner’s short pop fly resulted in a fielder’s choice and LeMahieu grounded into a double play, with the final out not becoming official until after a replay challenge.

———

Marlins rip foe

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins’ short three-game homestand started off in the worst way possible. Trevor Richards gave up a first-pitch, leadoff home run to San Francisco Giants second baseman Joe Panik when he hung a 90-mph fastball high in the strike zone, forcing the Marlins to play from behind from the start on Tuesday.

The game quickly turned in the Marlins’ favor, though.

Richards settled down after that first-pitch mistake and the Marlins offense continued its recent hot streak — highlighted by home runs by Jorge Alfaro, Garrett Cooper and Rosell Herrera — to lead Miami to an 11-3 win over the Giants at Marlins Park. The Marlins (18-34) have now won eight of their last 11 games. The Giants fall to 21-32 and have lost seven of their last eight.

Richards retired 21 of the final 23 batters he faced after giving up the home run, allowing just a walk in the fourth inning and a single in the fifth. He threw 92 pitches over 7 innings of work and struck out five batters for his sixth quality start in 11 appearances this year.

The offense, meanwhile, quickly made up the early deficit. The Marlins tied the game in the second on a Miguel Rojas two-out RBI single that scored Starlin Castro from second base. Castro then gave the Marlins the lead for good with a two-run double in the third that scored Garrett Cooper and Neil Walker.

A Harold Ramirez RBI single in the fifth — his second of three hits on Tuesday — put the Marlins up 3-1 before Alfaro turned on an 88.6-mph fastball from Giants reliever Nick Vincent and sent it 438 feet to center field for his team-leading eighth home run of the season. Cooper followed with a three-run home run in the sixth. It was Cooper’s third of the season

Herrera closed scoring with a pinch-hit home run to lead off the eighth. It was Herrera’s first home run of the year and the Marlins’ 15th over the past 11 games after hitting just 24 total through the first 41 games of the season.

The Marlins finished with 14 hits for their sixth double-digit hit game over the last 11 games. Every starter reached base at least once.

Elieser Hernandez threw the final two innings, giving up four hits and a pair of consolation runs in the ninth.