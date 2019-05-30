By Ryan Divish

The Seattle Times

SEATTLE (TNS) — The Mariners’ quest to win a three-game series ended in failure thanks to poor bullpen work and worse defense.

Asdrubal Cabrera’s two-out single in the top of the ninth gave the Rangers the go-ahead run for an 8-7 victory against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Seattle got the tying run and winning run on base in the bottom of the ninth, but Domingo Santana struck out and Kyle Seager grounded into a game-ending double play.

The Mariners fell to 24-34 on the season. They’ve lost five of their last six games to Texas.

The bullpen gave up five runs in relief, and three errors were the main culprits.

The beginning of Mariners lefty Wade LeBlanc’s start was less than ideal. He gave up back-to-back singles to start the game. With one out, the awkward and energetic Hunter Pence smoked a triple into the gap in left-center to score both runners with ease. Cabrera later added an RBI single to give the Rangers a 3-0 lead before the Mariners even got to think about hitting.

But LeBlanc was able to right his shaky start, pitching the next four inning and allowing his teammates to take a 4-3 lead.

Seattle picked up its first run in third inning. Shed Long led off with a double and scored on Mallex Smith’s single to right.

An inning later, the Mariners grabbed the lead. Tim Beckham, who was starting in place of the inured J.P. Crawford, hit his 10th homer of the season — a two-run dinger — that just cleared the wall in right field to tie the score. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Mitch Haniger, who had struck out in his previous two at-bats, hit a ground ball fielders’ choice to score a run and a 4-3 lead.

The Rangers answered with two unearned runs in the sixth inning to retake the lead, using three errors by Mariners pitchers in one inning to score two runs. LeBlanc’s replacement, Jesse Biddle, committed two errors on one play — misplaying a one-out comebacker and then unwisely trying to throw to first, which went awry.

Seattle showed some resolve and retook the lead in the bottom of the inning. Long drew a walk and scored on Smith’s triple to the gap in left-center. Haniger followed with a two-run homer of the foul pole in left field to make it 7-5.

———

Indians outslug Sox

BOSTON (TNS) — Certainly this couldn’t have been one of the worst offenses in the American League.

This particular bunch of Indians looked rather fearsome Wednesday night at Fenway Park, with the Red Sox powerless to stop their onslaught at the plate.

Cleveland extended the momentum from its comeback victory Tuesday into the three-game series finale. Boston was overwhelmed in a 14-9 shelling, limping its way to New York and facing a daunting task in the form of a four-game weekend series with the Yankees.

The Indians were blanked for the first seven innings on Tuesday and never stopped slugging from there. Cleveland scored in each of its next nine trips to the plate, including multiple runs in six innings. Most of the 34,824 fans on hand were on their way to watch the Bruins play Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals by the time Hector Velazquez worked a 1-2-3 frame in the 8th.

Being pounded by New York could almost be expected and excused, but the Indians came into Wednesday last in the American League in hits and slugging percentage. Cleveland was one of three teams in the league yet to hit 60 home runs or crack the .700 mark in OPS. A few more nights like this one and those marks will be a distant memory, as the Indians piled up nine hits for extra bases.

Ryan Weber was unable to replicate the magic he conjured while picking up his first career victory as a starter on Thursday at Toronto. Cleveland tagged the side-winding right-hander for eight hits and seven earned runs in just four innings, leaving him in line for defeat when he eventually made his exit. Josh Taylor, Colten Brewer and Velazquez heaped on the misery from there.

Carlos Santana’s RBI triple to deep right-center in the first was his club’s first three-base hit of the season and made it 1-0. A wild pitch allowed Santana to score and doubled the lead. Kevin Plawecki’s RBI single in the second put the Indians on the board again.

Cleveland kicked again in the third, this time on an RBI single to center by Jake Bauers and Greg Allen’s two-run triple to the corner in right. Santana’s solo homer down the left-field line in the fourth was the equivalent of the extra point against Weber, who gave way to Taylor for his big league debut in the fifth.

Doubles off the Green Monster by Jose Ramirez and Plawecki scuffed Taylor for an earned run and Ramirez’s two-run double to deep right roughed up Brewer in the sixth. Lindor’s RBI single through the left side and a three-run double to left by Santana inflated an earned-run average that already stood at 5.23 for Velazquez.

The Red Sox were able to keep pace early. Mookie Betts launched a solo homer to left in the first and Boston added two more in the second to make it 3-3. Brock Holt lashed an RBI double down the line in right and Andrew Benintendi lined an RBI double to deep right.

Boston had an answer again in the fourth, cracking three straight two-out hits. Jackie Bradley Jr. drove a solo home run above the Green Monster, Christian Vazquez singled to center and Benintendi found the Red Sox bullpen in right-center with a two-run blast. It was a 7-6 game and Boston seemed to have hope of capturing a ninth straight series finale.

The Red Sox didn’t score again until the eighth, and those runs were mere consolation by that time. Xander Bogaerts crushed a two-run homer to left-center and Christian Vazquez followed a Bradley double with one of his own, smacking a drive off the wall in left-center. Boston loaded the bases with one out in the ninth before eventually succumbing on an Eduardo Nunez infield pop and a Michael Chavis fielder’s choice.

———-

Cubs beat Astros

HOUSTON — Kris Bryant was back in the Cubs lineup Wednesday night as the designated hitter, though he was reluctant to discuss the outfield collision with Jason Heyward that caused him to miss two games.

“Very mild in terms of everything,” Bryant, speaking before the Cubs-Astros game, said of his injuries. “It kind of felt like I got blindsided or tackled. I never played football, but maybe that’s what it feels like.

“I feel fine. My shoulder and everything is good.”

Bryant proved his point after striking out in his first at-bat against left-hander Wade Miley. He lined a 1-0 pitch over the center-field fence in the third as the Cubs held on for a 2-1 win that snapped a three-game losing streak.

Kyle Hendricks pitched eight innings of four-hit ball to earn the win. Hendricks walked one and struck out seven while throwing a season-high 108 pitches. Hendricks posted a 1.81 ERA in six May starts.

Steve Cishek, pitching for the first time since Friday, retired all three batters in the ninth to earn the save.

Bryant said he felt ready Tuesday after fielding grounders, hitting in the indoor cages and running on a treadmill and thought he would return to third base Wednesday.

But shortstop Javier Baez, playing with a bruised right heel he suffered May 19, started at third to limit his range after serving as the DH in the previous two games.

It was the first appearance at third for Baez since Sept. 13 against the Nationals. Baez played second base for most of last season, but manager Joe Maddon frequently started him at third against a left-handed starter to take advantage of his defensive skills.

Bryant was grateful to receive deliberate examination from doctors before getting clearance to return.

The Cubs are 0-4 in games Bryant did not start. He was unaware of that record and downplayed it.

“I see that (statistic) in the NBA,” Bryant said. “I feel they take that more seriously, with Kevin Durant gone and Steph Curry in.”

Bryant described the Warriors winning 31 of their last 32 games in which Curry played and Durant didn’t as “ridiculous.”

“Our team is good enough,” he said. “It’s not just one player here.”

Bryant seemed eager to return, especially after watching the ball carry well Tuesday night, when the teams combined for seven home runs, five by the Cubs.

“You take advantage of the park you play in, but it’s kind of crazy some of the homers hit here,” Bryant said. “It stinks missing the first two games.”

Bryant is expected to return to third base when the Cubs open a three-game series Friday night against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

The Cubs won’t have the luxury of using the DH, although Baez moved well when he charged a grounder to retire Robinson Chirinos in the second and Jake Marinsick in the third.

Addison Russell made his third consecutive start at shortstop, but Maddon firmly stated the team’s plans at that position in the wake of a report two weeks ago that the Cubs considered moving Baez off shortstop.

“He’d be playing short (Wednesday) if his foot was fine,” said Maddon, adding that Russell would have started at second and David Bote at third.

In an interesting twist, Maddon started left-handed hitters Kyle Schwarber and Heyward against Miley, and Schwarber responded quickly by smacking Miley’s third pitch for an opposite-field homer to left.

It was Schwarber’s sixth homer in his last 15 games and his second from the leadoff spot.

Missing from the lineup was left-handed-hitting second baseman Daniel Descalso, who is batting .094 (5 for 53) in May.

Maddon intimated he might give Descalso “a break” this weekend against the Cardinals’ right-handed rotation.

“The other guys are playing well,” Maddon said. “I want to do what’s best for him.”

————-

Phillies rout St. Louis

PHILADELPHIA — Genesis Cabrera had thrown the 36th pitch of his major-league career on Wednesday night when he pointed to the sky at Citizens Bank Park, appearing to alert the Cardinals outfielders that they had a routine play coming their way.

But Cabrera, who the Phillies chased early in an 11-4 victory, was about to receive a major-league education. That routine play left Bryce Harper’s bat at 102.9 mph. And it would not land in an outfielder’s glove. It instead rocketed into Section 147 for Harper’s 10th homer of the season.

Harper’s scorching, two-run homer was the first of four the Phillies hit on Wednesday night. He went 3 for 4, had his second-straight multihit game and drove in four runs before leaving the game with what appeared to be precaution after fouling a pitch off his right foot with the Phillies ahead by 10 runs and halfway through a blowout win.

Harper was visited by manager Gabe Kapler and a team trainer after he looked to be in serious pain after the foul tip smacked his cleat. He remained in the game, returned to the batter’s box, and sharply lined the next pitch he saw to center field for the third out of the inning. Harper was then removed.

Before leaving, Harper seemed to provide another indication that he is heating up. He caught up with Cabrera’s 97 mph fastball and sent it the other way to left field for a first-inning single. He homered in the third and recorded his 200th career double in the fourth. In his last seven games, Harper is 10-for-28 with five extra-base hits. After a slow stretch, Harper seems to be coming on.

The Phillies thumped their way to another series win and they will try Thursday afternoon for their second-sweep in 10 days. They have won or split nine of their last 10 series. The Phillies are 11 games above .500 and have a 3 {-game lead in the division. No matter what happens Thursday afternoon, the Phillies will leave in the evening for California with momentum as they open a challenging series at Dodger Stadium.

Harper’s third-inning blast was followed two innings later by homers from Andrew McCutchen, Maikel Franco, and Scott Kingery. Franco and Kingery went back-to-back, each homering off the first pitch they saw from Cardinals starter-turned-reliever Michael Wacha. Kingery went 2 for 4 and the Phillies will continue to play him heavily in centerfield in order to keep him in the lineup, especially if Franco produces at third base.

The lineup provided plenty of offense for Aaron Nola, who allowed just one run in seven innings. He struck out eight and walked three as he shutdown the Cardinals for the second-time this month. Nola, just like Harper, is providing signs that he is pulling himself away from early-season struggles. Nola has allowed one run or less in five of his seven starts.

Harper, an inning after his homer, came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. He jumped on Wacha’s first pitch and grounded it into center field for what the pitcher likely expected to be a two-run single. But this pitcher would have been wrong, too.

Harper sprinted from the batter’s box, charged around first base, ditched his helmet, and slid head first into second base to barely beat the throw from center field. He hustled his way to second base. Harper returned to his feet with his uniform soiled and waved to the dugout. Harper had his third hit of the night. His slow start seemed another night further away.

———-

Royals lose by 1

CHICAGO — Whether it was a wild pitch or a mild message about bat flips, home plate umpire Mark Carlson wasn’t interested in any excuse from Royals starter Glenn Sparkman after a changeup that hit White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson almost in the head in the second inning.

There simply was no excuse for the White Sox blowing a six-run lead and letting the Royals climb back in the sixth and eighth innings to tie the game at 7.

But Anderson kept his cool in both situations on a 65-degree night at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, declining to react to the Royals’ provocation — real or imagined — and quietly exacting a bit of revenge with an eighth-inning RBI double in an 8-7 nail-biter of win that should not have been.

After Anderson’s plunking, there was no bench clearing like April 17 when Anderson flipped his bat after a home run and Royals pitcher Brad Keller later hit him.

But the remnants of that day’s bad blood (and an even deeper history between Anderson and the Royals) could be felt Wednesday.

What was in question was intent: Sparkman’s second pitch in Anderson’s first at-bat was an 85.5 mph changeup that rose up and inside and grazed Anderson on the brim of his helmet, knocking it off.

Sparkman looked down at his hand as if questioning his grip. Anderson put a hand on his hip and looked at Sparkman but didn’t motion toward the mound.

Carlson pointed at Sparkman and gave an emphatic gesture that the Royals pitcher was ejected after an inning-plus.

Royals catcher Martin Maldonado pleaded Sparkman’s case and manager Ned Yost came out to argue with Carlson, to no avail. Sox coaches Nick Capra and Daryl Boston surrounded Anderson, and manager Rick Renteria arrived soon afterward to calm Anderson, but the shortstop didn’t appear to need calming.

In past interviews, Anderson acknowledged that his bat flip and other ways of expressing emotional moments in the game has not only rubbed the Royals the wrong way but offends some baseball traditionalists. But Anderson has said he doesn’t plan to change.

The shortstop returned to the starting lineup Wednesday after missing four straight starts with wrist soreness.

Anderson entered play leading the American League with a .337 average and looking like a strong candidate to make the All-Star Game.

“Huge,” Renteria said about his return. “He’s a big part of who we are. Obviously we’ve missed him for the last few days. The guys have done a nice job of picking him up. But we’re glad to have him back in there. He’s a big piece of who we are.”

After the Royals fought back to a 7-7 tie, Sox catcher James McCann got a hold of Ian Kennedy’s 3-1 fastball and was taking a home run trot on a fly to right-center in the eighth but had to motor to second for a double when he saw it bounce off the wall.

Anderson came up to bat with two outs and drove an RBI double down the third-base line that got past the glove of Hunter Dozier, who slammed his hand to the dirt in frustration.

———

Nationals sweep

ATLANTA — It took less than 20 minutes to deflate the enthusiasm and energy of a high-voltage crowd at SunTrust Park on Wednesday. On the heels of the Braves announcing the 2021 All-Star Game would be held in Atlanta, Kevin Gausman couldn’t keep the good vibes going.

The Braves were beaten mercilessly by the Nationals, 14-4, in one of their worst losses of the season. They allowed four runs in the first and second innings, respectively, en route to being swept in a two-game series against their rivals.

“Obviously not a good time to have one of the worst starts of my career,” Gausman said. “But the only positive is maybe we get the bad one out of the way.”

Anibal Sanchez, who played such an important role in the Braves’ division title a season ago, carried a no-hitter into the sixth in his first game back from the injured list. Sanchez entered the game with an 0-6 record and 5.10 ERA.

Life wasn’t as kind to Gausman. After retiring Trea Turner for the first out, he couldn’t catch a break. Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon singled before Juan Soto walked. Howie Kendrick flew out to plate the Nationals’ first run, and former Brave Matt Adams singled to score the second.

Keeping with the theme, ex-Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki notched an RBI against his former team. Victor Robles’ single made it 4-0. Gausman was a victim of soft hits and perfect placement by Nationals hitters.

“The stuff looked good in the first inning, then it just got away from him,” manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s a rough first inning, but a lot of guys give up four runs in the first inning, stay around and win the game. It still felt like we had a long way to go, then in the second inning it just collapsed.”

As Snitker alluded, it only got worse. Turner singled and stole second to open the next frame. Eaton walked on five pitches. Rendon tripled to right field, scoring both. Soto knocked in the third run, chasing Gausman, and Robles’ grounder scored the fourth.

The line on Gausman’s disaster: 1 inning, 8 hits, 8 earned runs. He walked two and struck out just one. The night bumped his ERA to 5.56.

“I have to try not to get too discouraged,” he said. “But it wasn’t very good tonight. … The M.O. on me is out. You’re going to get a lot of fastballs, a good amount of splits. When I can throw them for strikes, it’s good. But today I got in some hitters’ counts. That first inning was some bad luck but I let it carry over to the second.”

In a rotation stocked with competitors, Gausman can’t afford outings like Wednesday. The Braves have rotation options, and as Gausman’s living-on-the-edge pitching persists, the team may eventually opt for alternatives.

That’s a significant step downwards for the righty, who was crucial in his 10 second-half starts for the team last season. The Braves are counting on Gausman and Julio Teheran as the veteran innings eaters of an uber young staff. Gausman was expected to be a steady presence; instead he’s been unpredictable, one reason the Braves will explore the starter market over the next two months.

“I feel confident in myself and my abilities,” Gausman said. “I know I’m way better than giving up eight runs in an inning. It wasn’t my best tonight but I have another start in five days. Sometimes in this game you have to be able to forget things quickly, learn from them.”

Touki Toussaint replaced Gausman, pitching the next three innings and allowing only a run. The Nationals struck Dan Winkler hard, however, plating five against the right-hander, prompting a chorus of boos from those remaining in the crowd.

“It was rough,” Snitker said of Winkler. “He had a really good run for an extended period, so hopefully he can shake it off and get back going.”

When Sean Newcomb replaced Winkler, it was 14-0. The Braves have survived these beatdowns before — recall the San Diego 11-2 meltdown earlier this month — but laying an egg against a struggling rival was a disappointing way to return from a successful road trip.

Washington, despite winning a series over Miami, put themselves into a corner with a horrid start. The Braves had a chance to suffocate them, and instead aided their case for a revival. Even with the last two nights, the Nationals are 24-32, nine games behind the Phillies and six behind the Braves. But they couldn’t afford to fall much further behind.

The lone spec of optimism: Austin Riley hit his first career grand slam in the seventh inning. It was his seventh homer of the season in just 14 games. He has 20 RBIs, already seventh most on the team (Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with 35).

The Braves are off Thursday before opening a weekend interleague series against the Tigers. Mike Foltynewicz, Mike Soroka and Teheran will start that trio of games. The Braves embark on a road trip to Pittsburgh and Miami afterwards.

———

Marlins win series

MIAMI (TNS) — Don Mattingly, with the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants locked in a tie game in the bottom of the seventh on Wednesday, turned to a pair of veterans with the hope to spark the offense late and extend their hot streak.

The plan worked.

After Jorge Alfaro’s leadoff single knocked starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner out of the game, Curtis Granderson roped a pinch-hit single to right field and Neil Walker followed with a pinch-hit double down the right-field line off reliever Mark Melancon to bring Alfaro home and give the Marlins a lead they would not relinquish in a 4-2 series-clinching win at Marlins Park. The Marlins (19-34) have now won nine of their last 12 games, while the Giants (21-33) have dropped eight of their last nine.

Garrett Cooper hit a sacrifice fly to score Granderson for the insurance run in the seventh. A Harold Ramirez RBI single in the eighth scored Starlin Castro, who led off the inning with the Marlins’ first triple of the 2019 season.

The late offense salvaged yet another quality home start by pitcher Pablo Lopez, who gave up just one run — a solo home run by Brandon Belt in the fourth — over 6 innings of work. Lopez, who earned a no-decision, scattered four hits and a walk while striking out five. He retired final nine batters after giving up the game-tying home run to lead off the fourth.

Through five home starts this year, Lopez has a 1.84 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 29 1/3 innings. However, he has struggled in six road starts, posting an 8.26 ERA over 28 1/3 innings. He only has one start away from Marlins Park in which he threw at least five innings and gave up fewer than four runs.

Nick Anderson, Tayron Guerrero and Sergio Romo threw an inning each out of the bullpen to seal the win. Romo earned his 11th save of the year after holding the Giants — the team that drafted him back in 2005 and with whom he spent the first nine years of his MLB career and won three World Series — to one run.

The Marlins opened scoring in third when Castro hit a sacrifice fly to score Austin Dean, who led off with a single and advanced to third two at-bats later on a Brian Anderson single. The Marlins finished with 11 hits, their seventh time with double-digit hits over the last 12 games.

Miami can earn its third sweep over the past four series with a win on Thursday. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.

———

Tigers tame O’s

BALTIMORE (TNS) — The Detroit Tigers’ bats were silent, all night, totaling three hits off a left-hander named John Means.

It was another uninspiring offensive performance, with just a few hits, one of them for extra bases, sprinkled among a lot of bad at-bats.

Then catcher John Hicks came to the plate in the top of the eighth inning, hit a baseball 433 feet, immediately dropped his bat — Hicks knew he got all of it — and the Tigers were afforded new life, tying the game at 2.

An inning later, Brandon Dixon untied the game with a two-run home run to dead center field. Shane Greene picked up his 18th save and the Tigers beating the Orioles, 4-2, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, winning their first series since taking two of three from the Royals on May 3-5.

Dixon’s home run highlighted what has been an impressive month for him: In 20 May games, he’s hitting .296 with five home runs and 12 RBIs.

Left-hander Ryan Carpenter made his fourth start of the season, and he was solid, allowing two runs in five innings.

Nicholas Castellanos hit an RBI double in the fourth inning and JaCoby Jones upped his hitting streak to six games.

It was another solid start from the left-hander — his second consecutive after two rough ones — who threw five innings. The Orioles made good contract, launching two line-drive comebackers in back-to-back innings, but he largely kept their bats at bay. Carpenter allowed two runs on four hits, walking two and striking out three. He wasn’t great, but he gave the Tigers a chance to win.

It wasn’t pretty early, with Means getting a lot of quick at-bats and setting a career-high in strikeouts, with seven. But the Tigers’ bats awoke when it mattered most, with Hicks’ game-tying home run in the eighth and Dixon’s go-ahead homer in the ninth. Six different Tigers accounted for the team’s hits.

Greene has been virtually automatic in the back of the bullpen, picking up his 18th save in 19 tries. There’s a different attitude when he takes the mound this season, one of a pitcher who has fully acclimated to closing. A key to Greene’s success has been recording quick outs in the ninth inning. Also, a hat tip to lefty Nick Ramirez, who threw three scoreless innings in relief of Carpenter, allowing the Tigers an opportunity to come back.

———

Angels edge A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (TNS) — The 28-year-old rookie settled into a freshly assembled cubicle in the visiting clubhouse at Oakland Coliseum on Tuesday. As he slowly pulled on Angels-issued workout garments he hadn’t donned since spring training, a few players and clubhouse attendants stopped by to greet him and offer congratulations.

Cesar Puello, a journeyman who was 17 when he signed out of the Dominican Republic with the New York Mets nearly 12 years ago, had been granted only brief major league opportunities during his long and winding career. Those who approached the soft-spoken outfielder understood the magnitude of his latest call-up.

A day later, in the lineup because Mike Trout was recovering from fouling a ball off his foot, Puello made the most of his chance in the Angels’ 11-inning, 12-7 defeat of the Oakland Athletics. He went 3 for 6 and hit his first career home run in his first big league game since Oct. 1, 2017.

“I’m just thankful to God,” Puello said in Spanish. “I’m happy to have helped the team win.”

His bases-loaded single in the first inning split the right-center field gap just deep enough to send home two runners and give rookie starter Griffin Canning, who yielded one run on a solo homer and scattered two other hits in six innings, an early lead. Those were the first RBIs of Puello’s career.

It wasn’t long before Puello added two more, drilling reliever Yusmeiro Petit’s 90-mph fastball into the left-field stands 416 feet away.

In 3,075 professional at-bats — all but 34 in the minors — Puello had hit 75 homers. He had not received a lengthy enough look at the major league level to break into a home run trot until Wednesday, when he smacked Petit’s middle-middle pitch and flipped his bat onto the grass.

“That ball he hit was crushed,” Canning said.

As the Angels (26-29) escaped the Bay Area with a second straight win and a more palatable record than the one with which they arrived, Puello’s success was augmented by the heroics of fellow rookies Luis Rengifo and Jared Walsh. Rengifo absolved Kole Calhoun of a base-running blunder in the ninth inning by smacking a tie-breaking double. Walsh blooped an RBI single for a 7-5 Angels lead. After Hansel Robles, the Angels’ de facto closer, blew a save and sent the game to extra innings, the Angels mounted a five-run rally in the 11th.

Puello scored the first run of the decisive inning after reaching base on a hit-by-pitch, another highlight in a day full of firsts.

“I couldn’t be happier for him,” Calhoun said. “Really came through today.”

Puello played 10 years in the minor leagues before getting his first crack at an MLB roster in 2017. The Angels, who came across Puello when he became a minor league free agent in June of that season, designated him for assignment after one game. The Tampa Bay Rays picked him up off waivers and kept him on the roster through the end of the season.

But Puello, a rising prospect for the Mets when he was suspended for performance-enhancing drugs in 2013 as a result of the Biogensis investigation that also caught Alex Rodriguez and Ryan Braun in violation of MLB’s drug policy, didn’t stick with the Rays. He spent 2018 toiling in the Pacific Coast League, first playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks’ affiliate before signing a new minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants.

A minor league free agent for the sixth time in his career last winter, the Angels signed him in late November in an under-the-radar transaction. His time with the club in spring training was understated, too, but Angels officials watched him closely in the event an occasion presented itself.

Months later, after posting a .941 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and collecting 27 RBIs in 42 games at triple-A Salt Lake, Puello finally made waves with the Angels.