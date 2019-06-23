Well the St. Louis Cardinals had it going again, which should bring plenty of joy to their fans.

Hard to believe the MLB season has reached the midway point.

A lot of storylines to follow, including the race in the NL Central, which is tightening up from top to bottom.

As a Minnesota Twins fan, I’m hoping they can continue to play well during the dog days of June and July.

Not much else to followe right now.

Blast from the past

Following is an excerpt of an E-E article from 2004.

Drew Phillips already has scored his first run in professional baseball.

In fact, the former Copan High/Doenges Ford Injuns’ standout has recorded two tallies for the Billings (Mont.) Mustangs.

The Mustangs are a rookie league team which is part of the Cincinnati Reds minor league system. Phillips recently was drafted by the Reds on the 34th round of the Amateur Baseball Draft.

He was assigned to Billings.

Phillips, 23, has made two game appearances for the Mustangs (3-2). He has seven at-bats and is batting .143 with one single.

Phillips (6-2, 195, right-hander) also has been hit with a pitch and earned one walk. He has scored two runs and struck out once.

His on-base percentage is .333.

He is wearing No. 11.

Phillips finished up his baseball eligibility last spring at Northwestern Oklahoma State.

He set 14 new career, game or season records for the Rangers.

Phillips batted .398 with a team-leading 66 runs for the Injuns in 1999.

He also drove in 41 runs, led the team with 19 doubles and five triples.

Phillips also pilfered 24 bases that season.

He excelled for Copan High despite sitting out his sophomore year after transferring from Dewey.

Phillips spent several days with his family in Bartlesville before leaving for Billings two weeks ago.

He is the first area player to play pro baseball since Tim Pugh and Curtis Shaw in the 1990s.

Phillips played Bartlesville Legion ball.