By Stefan Stevenson

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

DETROIT (TNS) — Jesse Chavez made his first real start in two years and it went about as well as the Texas Rangers could have hoped.

The Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 in their series opener at Comerica Park on Tuesday night and Chavez was a big reason why.

Joey Gallo’s return to the lineup was another.

Gallo was 1 for 3 with an RBI double in his first game since leaving a game June 1 with a left oblique strain.

Ronald Guzman was 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs. Texas scored twice in the first after Shin-Soo Choo and Willie Calhoun started it off with singles and scored on Nomar Mazara’s single and Logan Forsythe’s sacrifice fly.

They added single runs in the third, sixth and eighth innings.

But Chavez was more than enough to keep the Tigers at bay. He struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings and held Detroit to one unearned run on five hits and no walks. Four of his strikeouts were looking. He left after striking out the lead-off hitter in the seventh at 76 pitches, the most he’s thrown this season and the most he’s thrown since he made his last legit start July 30, 2017 for the Angels.

Chavez has worked as the opener four times this season but Tuesday’s outing was the first time he was pitched as a starter in the rotation. The Rangers have struggled to find consistent arms after Mike Minor, Lance Lynn and, to a lesser degree, Adrian Sampson, while Drew Smyly and Shelby Miller have struggled to sustain any kind of success.

Lock St. John made his major-league debut as Chavez’s replacement and retired both batters he faced in the seventh. Jose Leclerc walked two in a scoreless eighth.

Shelby Miller allowed a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth to Ronny Rodriguez but eventually closed it out.

———-

Royals rally

CLEVELAND (TNS) — For several innings the scoring went back and forth as if a basketball game had masqueraded as a major league baseball contest. Each possession — in this case each turn at bat — provided opportunity for a lead change.

Eventually, it looked as if the Royals offense couldn’t keep pace anymore, while the Cleveland Indians kept hammering mistakes made by Royals pitchers.

Then Hunter Dozier turned the entire night around and hushed the home crowd with one powerful swing in the ninth inning.

Trailing by three runs in the final turn at bat, the Royals scored five runs — four coming on Dozier’s first big league grand slam — and collected an 8-6 win in the second game of a three-game series in front of an announced 21,766 at Progressive Field on Tuesday night.

The Royals (28-52) can clinch a series victory with a win in Wednesday afternoon’s finale.

Dozier went 1 for 5 with four RBIs, while Whit Merrifield went 2 for 5 and drove in two runs. Cheslor Cuthbert and Humberto Arteaga had two hits apiece for the Royals (27-53). Lucas Duda also had an RBI double.

Martin Maldonado started the ninth inning off with a double down the left field line, and Merrifield followed with a single, his second hit of the night.

After Nicky Lopez’s RBI infield single scored Maldonado and pulled the Royals within two runs, Alex Gordon singled to load the bases.

Dozier blasted a no-doubter that traveled an estimated 406 feet off of Indians relief pitcher Brad Hand and gave the Royals a two-run lead — 8-6 — before an out had been recorded in the inning.

Royals closer Ian Kennedy pitched a scoreless ninth inning and struck out Indians slugger Carlos Santana swinging to end the game.

Royals starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman gave up seven hits, and three of them left the ballpark. He allowed a season-high five earned runs before manager Ned Yost removed him from the game one out shy of having pitched six complete innings.

It took two batters into the bottom of the first inning for the Indians to build their first lead. Francisco Lindor’s leadoff double set the stage for an Oscar Mercado RBI single on the ground that got through the infield and into right field.

That Mercado RBI stood as the game’s lone run until the fifth. Merrifield lined a two-run double to center field that gave the Royals a brief one-run lead, 2-1, in the top half of the inning.

However, the Royals weren’t able to tack on another run — Gordon struck out and Dozier grounded out — and were up by only one run going into the bottom half of the inning.

The Indians started the bottom of the fifth with back-to-back home runs from Roberto Perez and Mike Freeman, both to right field.

The Indians’ 3-2 lead lasted all of a half inning. In the top of the sixth, Cuthbert singled with one out and Indians manager Terry Francona called upon left-handed reliever Tyler Olson to pitch to left-handed hitting Duda.

Duda smashed an RBI double off the center field wall and tied the score 3-3. Again, the lead was of a blink-and-you-missed-it variety. Sparkman gave up a two-run home run to Tyler Naquin in the bottom of the sixth, his final inning.

The Indians led 5-3 when reliever Scott Barlow came on with two outs and a runner on in the sixth.

Barlow gave up a solo home run to Santana, his 18th of the season, in the seventh inning to give the Indians a 6-3 lead. The score remained that way into the ninth inning.

———-

Cards leave 12 stranded

ST. LOUIS (TNS) — Oakland hit three home runs against Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and scored six runs in the fifth inning on the way to a 7-3 win Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.

Flaherty allowed six hits in the decisive inning before he was relieved.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, couldn’t take full advantage of a rough outing by A’s starter Chris Bassitt, who lasted only 3 1/3 innings and had trouble finding the strike zone.

In fact, the Cardinals were fortunate to score at all as they used a misplayed fly ball by Matt Carpenter to score three times in the second inning to take the lead.

The Cardinals left two runners on base in the fourth, fifth, eighth and ninth innings without pushing any runs across. They left 12 on base for the game.

Flaherty (4-5) allowed nine homers in five June starts and has surrendered a team-high 18 for the season.

Matt Olson hit a solo home run to lead off the second for the A’s. Chad Pinder hit a two-run homer in the fifth after entering the game in a double switch. And Marcus Semien followed with a solo homer.

Bassitt walked four batters. He escaped trouble after putting two aboard in the first inning. He also nearly escaped the second despite surpassing 60 pitches.

The Cardinals had runners at second and third with two outs and Carpenter at the plate. Carpenter hit a deep fly ball to center field. Ramon Laureano backed up to the wall only to realize that the ball was going to fall shorter than he had expected.

When he lunged, he could not come up with the ball and both runners scored. Paul DeJong followed with a run-scoring double.

The Cardinals’ bullpen was effective except for one batter. John Brebbia replaced Flaherty and quickly allowed a two-run single. He, Dominic Leone and Tyler Webb then retired the final 13 Oakland hitters.

———-

Twins rout Rays

MINNEAPOLIS — Max Kepler was hit on the right elbow by a pitch and had to come out of Tuesday’s game. That unfortunate event limited the Twins’ outfield to just seven hits on the night.

Eddie Rosario, on the eve of All-Star Election Day, made his case with four hits in his first four at-bats, while Willians Astudillo, an All-Star in the hearts of Target Field’s fan base, collected three in his first three trips to the plate, and the Twins battered the reigning Cy Young winner. Minnesota pounded Tampa Bay left-hander Blake Snell with more hits than outs, scored seven times in his 3 1/3 innings, and beat the Rays 9-4.

Coupled with the Indians’ 8-6 loss to the Royals, the Twins extended their Central Division lead to 8 { games.

Snell, whose ERA was 3.06 entering June, saw that number reach 5.01 as the Twins put together back-to-back three-run innings in his brief appearance. The Rays left-hander, a narrow Cy Young winner over Houston’s Justin Verlander last season, gave up 11 hits, one walk and a 400-foot home run to Jonathan Schoop.

Rosario and Astudillo, fellow outfielders because of a rash of injuries that have already sidelined Byron Buxton and Marwin Gonzalez, did much of the damage. Rosario stretched a single into a hustle double in the second inning, and scored when Astudillo blistered Snell’s first pitch to him up the middle for an infield single. Then Rosario proceeded to collect singles in three of the next four innings, two of them driving in runs.

Not to be outdone, Astudillo doubled to lead off the fourth inning, eventually scoring on Mitch Garver’s bases-loaded single to center, and lined his third hit of the night into left field immediately after Kepler’s injury in the fifth inning. Astudillo, starting in right field for only the third time in his career, even provided a defensive highlight by colliding with the padded foul-line wall as he caught Travis d’Arnaud’s foul ball. Astudillo fell to the ground and took a moment to collect himself, but held up the ball triumphantly as the Target Field crowd — and starter Kyle Gibson, standing on the mound — applauded.

Snell was finished early for the second straight start, just the latest former Cy Young winner to be belted around by the Twins this season. Corey Kluber, Jake Arrieta, Jacob deGrom and Verlander already have suffered that fate this season, but none seemed as overmatched as Snell, whose retired only one Yankees batter in his previous start. The Twins strung together five hits in the third inning, and five more in the fourth, four off Snell.

Kyle Gibson was the beneficiary of the Twins’ offense, holding the Rays scoreless for five innings on only one hit as the Twins built an eight-run lead. Shortstop Willy Adames broke the spell to lead off the sixth inning, sailing a 1-1 fastball into the bullpens for his eighth home run.

Tampa Bay then put together a three-run rally in the seventh inning to knock Gibson out of the game. With two outs, Michael Brosseau doubled home two runs, and Brandon Lowe tripled Brosseau home.

Kepler was tagged on the right elbow by Tampa Bay reliever Hunter Wood in the fifth inning, and after being examined by head athletic trainer Tony Leo and manager Rocco Baldelli, left the game and headed to the clubhouse. His condition was not known.

———

Pads ride Machado’s bat

BALTIMORE (TNS) — The Orioles are made for opponents getting better.

The Padres on Tuesday took the tonic provided by Major League Baseball’s worst team, making Manny Machado’s return to Camden Yards a smashing success.

As in, smashing home runs in an 8-3 victory.

Machado, cheered every time he came to the plate, homered on the first pitch of the third inning. That was the second of four homers the Padres hit — Fernando Tatis Jr., Manuel Margot and Francisco Mejia launching the others.

It was the first time in Padres history more than two Dominican-born players homered in the same game, and the four homers tied for the team’s second-highest total in a game this season.

The Padres scored four runs with two outs in the second inning and piled on from there on a night the team with baseball’s worst bullpen started a relief pitcher and used three others.

The offense was more than enough to augment six innings of battling by Padres starter Logan Allen, as the rookie left-hander improved to 2-0 in two big league starts.

Coming off a debut in which he allowed just three hits and shut out the Brewers for seven innings, Allen was quickly knocked around by the Orioles (22-57).

Hanser Alberto doubled on Allen’s first pitch of the game — a ball that went 371 feet and sailed above the left-field wall and into the glove of a leaping Hunter Renfroe, who had the ball drop as his feet hit back on the warning track and he fell against the padding.

Trey Mancini followed with an RBI single that gave the Orioles their only lead.

A two-out walk and Dwight Smith Jr.’s double in the third accounted for the other run against Allen, who allowed eight hits and struck out five.

Margot started the Padres’ scoring with a second-inning single that drove in Mejia and Ian Kinsler, who had singled and doubled, respectively. Tatis followed with his ninth home run of the season to make it 4-1.

Machado led off the third with his 17th homer this season and the 100th of his career that cleared the walls at Camden Yards. At 455 feet, it was his longest in the venue and the third longest of his career.

Three more two-out runs in the fourth made it 7-2. Margot started the scoring in the inning with a homer to left. Tatis was hit by a pitch and singles by Eric Hosmer and Machado moved him around.

Mejia’s homer in the fifth completed the Padres’ scoring.

The Padres’ bullpen, which over the past month has been worse than all but that of the Mets, closed out the victory, which stopped a losing streak at three games and got the Padres to within a game of .500 at 39-40.

Phil Maton relieved Allen to start the seventh and had the first batter he faced, Richie Martin, launch a homer to right field that made it 8-3. But Maton closed out the seventh without further damage and Brad Wieck and Luis Perdomo each pitched a scoreless inning.

———

Braves nip Cubs

CHICAGO — Three walks in the fifth inning kept Adbert Alzolay from pitching deeper in his first major league start Tuesday night.

Alzolay managed to limit the Braves to one run in 4 2/3 innings, but the Cubs’ inability to solve Ozzie Albies cost them in a 3-2 loss before a crowd of 37,333 at Wrigley Field.

Albies hit a two-run homer off left-hander Mike Montgomery with one out in the seventh inning that wiped out a 2-1 Cubs lead and raised his lifetime average against the Cubs to .483 (29 for 60) with four home runs and 11 RBIs.

Alzolay allowed one hit — a homer to Ronald Acuna Jr. on the first pitch of the game — but walked four. He also struck out four.

Willson Contreras ripped a two-run double in the fourth to give the Cubs a 2-1 lead.

The Cubs were guilty of horrific baserunning. They loaded the bases with one out in the second when Alzolay attempted a safety squeeze. Javier Baez wandered too far off third base and was caught in a rundown, and Contreras was nailed trying to advance to third.

The Cubs put the tying and go-ahead runs on base with no outs in the eighth, but Kris Bryant grounded into a double play and Anthony Rizzo took a called third strike against Anthony Swarzak.

At Triple-A Iowa, closer Craig Kimbrel struck out two in a perfect ninth to finish a 5-1 win over Omaha. The Cubs and Kimbrel will assess whether he will join the team before the end of the week.

———

Sox sock it to Sox

BOSTON — It’s happened rather often in recent seasons.

The Red Sox have been able to harness the energy from a walk-off victory and channel it into their next game. Boston had such an opportunity on Tuesday night at Fenway Park and took advantage against the visiting White Sox.

Xander Bogaerts gave the Red Sox the lead for keeps with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning. There was no late magic required this time between the raindrops, as Boston coasted from there to a 6-3 triumph.

David Price turned in six strong innings and the bullpen was solid behind him. Rafael Devers doubled three times and scored a pair of runs in his first four-hit game of the season. The Red Sox are back to seven games over .500 and came out on top for the 19th time in their last 25 games played after a walk-off win.

Jose Ruiz was the third Chicago pitcher of the night to begin the fifth, as the White Sox attempted to go bullpenning. Devers smashed a double to right-center and Bogaerts crushed a drive off the advertising boards hanging above the Green Monster in deep left-center. His 15th homer of the season traveled 429 feet and snapped a 3-3 tie.

Eduardo Nunez added a sacrifice fly to center in the sixth, the ninth time in 11 innings Boston had put up at least one run. Chicago failed to place another man in scoring position, as Matt Barnes fanned a pair after a leadoff walk in the seventh and Ryan Brasier worked around a two-out double in the eighth. Brandon Workman shrugged off a two-out double in the ninth for his third save and his 35th scoreless appearance.

Christian Vazquez extended his hitting streak to 11 games in a key spot. The Red Sox appeared on the verge of another bases-loaded squander in the third when Vazquez grounded a two-out, two-run single through the left side. That base hit erased a 3-1 White Sox lead and plated the first of five unanswered runs for Boston.

It was the longest start for Price by innings and pitches thrown since his June 8 outing against the Rays. Price collected a season-high 72 strikes on 97 pitches and fanned nine against no walks. He lasted just 1 1/3 innings in a June 13 start against the Rangers and was limited to 73 pitches a week ago against the Twins.

The Red Sox enjoyed a rare lead in the first. Mookie Betts singled to deep short and was granted second base after Tim Anderson’s throw across went wide into the camera well. Devers followed by looping an RBI double down the line in left, a soft fly that landed maybe 100 feet beyond third base that made it 1-0.

Chicago answered immediately in the second. James McCann reached on an infield error and took third base on a wild pitch. Jon Jay broke his bat on a flare to left field, an RBI single that made it 1-1.

Heavy rain began to fall in the third, and the White Sox struck for a pair of two-out runs. McCann dug out of an 0-and-2 count to line an RBI double to the corner in left and Eloy Jimenez grounded an RBI single through the left side. Jay lined to deep left to end the threat and Price struck out five of the next seven men he faced to build steam later in his outing.

———-

Yanks set HR record

NEW YORK (TNS) — DJ LeMahieu went down the line and into baseball history.

LeMahieu watched it fly and the Yankee Stadium crowd looked on with him as the ball made its way toward the second deck and into the record books. His leadoff bomb in the bottom of the first inning gave the Yankees a home run in their 28th straight game and a major league record for the longest all-time streak. It was the first of four solo shots for New York in a 4-3 win on Tuesday over the Blue Jays.

For the Yankees, the win may have come at a steep price. Giancarlo Stanton was involved in a collision at third base and came out of the game with a right knee contusion. He was scheduled to go for an MRI late Tuesday night.

The silver lining for the Yankees is that they have shown the ability to produce with Stanton out of the lineup. This was only his sixth game back after a lengthy stint on the Injured List.

“As we continue to get more and more healthy and whole, there’s elite offensive players up and down the order, guys that as a whole, get on base and generally hit for power as well,” manager Aaron Boone said before the game. “It doesn’t take the whole offense to get hot at once to score a bunch of runs.”

LeMahieu, Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres and Edwin Encarnacion all homered as the Yankees (51-28) won for the 10th time in 11 games. They’ve gone 8-1 on their current homestand and are on pace for 105 wins.

LeMahieu and Judge went back-to-back in the first, while Torres added some insurance an inning later by taking advantage of the short porch in right. Encarnacion hit his 24th of the season and third as a Yankee in the eighth. Each run was necessary for the Yankees, who used Chad Green as the opener and Nestor Cortes for 4 1/3 solid innings of relief.

“If we do the job that we expect our guys to do as far as controlling the zone, it allows them to get on base even when they’re maybe not swinging the best, which is going to happen throughout the course of the year,” Boone said. “Guys up and down the lineup can hurt you if you make a mistake.”

By keeping the streak alive, the Yankees passed Alex Rodriguez’s Texas Rangers, who went deep in 27 straight games in 2002.

Fourteen different Yankees have homered throughout this run, which began on May 26 in Kansas City. Catcher Gary Sanchez has led the charge with eight blasts, and 23 for the season.

Unexpected heroes have also emerged for the Yankees, a year after smacking a record 267 home runs. LeMahieu has hit seven home runs during the streak, in his first season in the Bronx. Four apiece have from Luke Voit, Gio Urshela and Cameron Maybin, players who’ve earned bigger roles with their hot play.

The Yankees have also scored at least one run in 161 games in a row, dating back to a shutout loss on June 30, 2018. That’s the sixth-longest stretch since 1900 and the second best in club history. They set the league record in 1933 by going 308 games without being shut out.

“We’re making it very difficult on the pitcher,” Boone said. “The more and more you have to work, eventually usually they’ll get to you.”

———

Nationals rock Marlins

MIAMI (TNS) — Figuring out who the Miami Marlins’ All-Star was going to be this season never seemed like it was going to be an easy task. Even when clarity arrived in the form of Caleb Smith’s dominant start to the season, it quickly vanished, taken away by a hip injury which has now sidelined the starting pitcher for nearly three weeks. In the next couple weeks, Pablo Lopez went down with an injury, then Jorge Alfaro slumped and joined the two starting pitchers on the injured list. Every time someone started to build a case to be the Marlins’ mandatory All-Star, something happened to derail it.

It all led to a chance for Trevor Richards, the 25-year-old starting pitcher who went unselected in the 2013 MLB draft after finishing his career at Division II Drury University. His final audition, however, might have ended another improbable bid. The Washington Nationals pounced on Richards for six runs in five innings to snap Miami’s three-game winning streak with a 6-1 win at Marlins Park.

Richards, who entered Tuesday with an ERA of 3.54 while striking out nearly a batter per inning, struck out only three Nationals and gave up seven hits as his ERA spiked all the way up to 3.94. He labored early against Washington’s potent lineup, then cracked in both the second and third innings to quickly turn Tuesday into a lopsided loss for the Marlins (30-47) in front of 7,327 in Miami, punctuated by both Miguel Rojas and manager Don Mattingly being ejected in the eighth inning after charging out of the dugout to argue with home plate umpire Mike Estabrook.

It all began smoothly enough for Richards. He set down each of the first two batters on two pitches before serving up a one-out single and issuing a one-out walk. The starter finally escaped, but not until fighting through a 10-pitch at-bat against utilityman Howie Kendrick. The Nationals (38-40) worked Richards’ pitch count all the way up to 27 by the end of the first inning.

Richards (3-8) couldn’t handle another turn through the heart of Washington’s order. Starting pitcher Max Scherzer led off the third with a single and the lineup turned back over to the Nationals’ star-laden top half. Outfielder Adam Eaton walked, then Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto each pulled a single into the outfield to give Washington a 2-0 lead. A fielder’s choice by Kendrick stretched the lead to 3-0.

Making his second start after breaking his nose while bunting in batting practice, Scherzer (7-5) went eight dominant innings for the Nationals, scattering just five hits along the way. The Cy Young hopeful struck out 10 and gave up only one run in the fourth inning.

By then, the Marlins were already down 6-0. In the top of the fourth, Washington jumped on Richards for three more runs with a homer by Trea Turner, effectively ending both Miami’s chance at a fourth straight win and, perhaps, Richards’ case as a 2019 All-Star.

———

(c)2019 Miami Herald

Visit Miami Herald at www.miamiherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—————

Tampa Bay at crossroads

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For 20 years, the attendance numbers have suggested Tampa Bay is a weak baseball market. And now the owner of the Rays has said it too, albeit as politely as he could.

By now, it’s not really a shock. And it shouldn’t even be an insult. It’s just the reality of a region challenged by geography, demographics and economy.

Denying it is not a solution and shouting about it is not a strategy. Instead, it’s time for Tampa Bay to have a grown-up discussion about what it will take to remain a Major League Baseball market.

In other words, what are we willing to do? At this point, we seem to have three basic choices:

1. Embrace owner Stu Sternberg’s plan to build an open-air, boutique-style stadium that would be the Rays’ home for 35-40 games a year before the team leaves for Montreal every summer.

2. Continue working on a plan to build a more elaborate, and expensive, stadium and gamble that Sternberg is not serious when he says it’s “highly unlikely” he would keep the team here for a full-time schedule beyond 2027.

3. Accept our fate and acknowledge Tampa Bay has neither the money nor the population to remain a player in the big leagues.

If you prefer Nos. 2 or 3, I will not argue with you. There is merit in both choices. But I will say both of those options will still be viable several years from now.

That leaves the Montreal plan.

As distasteful as it might sound to fans who have given their hearts to this franchise, it doesn’t hurt to approach it with an open mind. At least until hearing the costs involved for taxpayers.

Personally, I don’t think it has a chance. Mostly, because it involves too many hurdles. Not the least of which is getting past a suddenly testy relationship with St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.

The Rays cannot even begin to discuss this plan in earnest with Montreal without getting permission from Kriseman and the St. Pete City Council. It was Kriseman who lobbied for the council to give the Rays permission in 2015 to talk to Hillsborough County officials about the Ybor City proposal.

But when Kriseman balked at the Montreal plan, the Rays moved ahead with this announcement.

“If it comes to it, and I have to do this with the next mayor, I’ll do it with the next mayor,” Sternberg said. “I’m not looking to put a gun to anybody’s head.”

Kriseman said the Rays have told him it’s not likely they would build a full-time stadium in St. Pete, but they have always left a little wiggle room in the conversation. He said he is willing to hear more about the Montreal plan, but hasn’t been given much detail at this point.

“Stu and I have always been able to work together,” Kriseman said. “That has disappointed me about this process. The way they’ve gone about this hasn’t been beneficial to achieving the end result. We’ve always been transparent and honest with each other. So, yes, I’m surprised and disappointed to hear he would say something like that today.”

In a philosophical sense, this is one of the problems with the plan.

If it works, it will be a huge victory for the Rays. That’s why they’re so excited.

Yet for Tampa Bay, it will be a consolation prize. And that’s why the mayor is hesitant.

Think of it this way:

The Rays will double their fan base, get two TV contracts, two brand new stadiums, optimum weather in both cities and potentially a new spring training site.

St. Pete, on the other hand, gets a part-time team with a new stadium bill.

And, honestly, that may be the best this community can hope for. Tampa Bay residents have put themselves in this position by not showing up at games, and Tampa Bay businesses provided the final straw by not showing much enthusiasm about the Ybor City proposal.

“We’ve had 20 years of operating history and we haven’t been able to crack the code,” team president Matt Silverman said. “And after going through three years of exploration in Ybor and getting to understand the public financing climate and understanding the level of business support to expect, it became more of a long shot that that stadium could be a success.

“The last thing we want to do is build a $900 million stadium, or a billon dollar stadium, that doesn’t work for us, doesn’t work for Major League Baseball or doesn’t work for the community.”

Sternberg said during his press conference that this is not one man’s decision. He’s right about that.

Twenty years after the Rays arrived, it’s time for Tampa Bay to have another conversation about baseball. It’s time to decide whether we still want, or can afford, to be a Major League market.

—————

M’s defeat Brewers

MILWAUKEE (TNS) — The obvious justification for the Mariners’ most recent success, which included a three-game winning streak would be the level of competition played.

Taking three of four from the Baltimore Orioles, the worst team in baseball, is expected even for a team that has played only marginally better.

But Seattle showed that its more than capable of playing well against better competition Tuesday night at Miller Park.

Behind an offense that’s picked up its production in the month of June and a solid showing from the beleaguered bullpen, the Mariners rolled to relatively easy 8-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, a team that is quite the opposite of the Orioles in every way.

Seattle banged out 12 hits and worked eight walks for constant traffic on the bases and dragging the game into 3 { hours. It’s the sort of thing that the offense did early in the season and then got away from in a miserable May where the team went 7-21.

Perhaps the biggest moment in the game came in the sixth inning when right-hander Cory Gearrin replaced starter Marco Gonzales with Seattle leading 7-3.

After recording one out, Gearrin issued a walk, and an error by shortstop J.P. Crawford put another runner on base. With two outs and reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich coming to the plate, manager Scott Servais went to the excitable Austin Adams and his many sliders.

Adams ended the drama. He struck out Yelich looking on a nasty slider. He returned to pitch the seventh, working a 1-2-3 inning that included swinging strikeouts of Ryan Braun and Mike Moustakas.

Gonzales gave the Mariners a usable if not completely efficient outing against a potent Brewers lineup. He worked five innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on eight hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Milwaukee grabbed an early 1-0 lead against Gonzales. With two outs in the first inning and Braun on second, third baseman Kyle Seager misplayed a routine ground ball off the bat of Moustakas to allow unearned run to score.

The Mariners broke open the game in the third and fourth inning against Brewers starter Kyle Davies. The speed duo at the top of the lineup got the first run. Mallex Smith looped a ball into right field that turned into a hustling double. Crawford followed with a line drive to the right-center gap that went for a RBI triple.

Facing his old team, Domingo Santana scored Crawford with a double off the glove shortstop Orlando Arcia that made it 2-1. And then Daniel Vogelbach punctuated the inning with a towering two-run homer, his 19th, to the second deck in right field.

Seattle tacked on two runs in the fourth aided by some sloppy defense from the Brewers. Back-to-back errors on Dee Gordon’s ground ball to third and Gonzales’ sacrifice bunt allowed a run to score. Crawford plated another run on a ground ball to second that made it 6-1.

After the prolonged first inning, Gonzales worked the next three innings scoreless, allowing just two base runners. But he struggled in the fifth, giving up a solo homer to Orlando Arcia and a RBI single to Jesus Aguilar before getting former teammate Ben Gamel to pop out to end the inning.

————

Phillies rally

PHILADELPHIA — The lineup Gabe Kapler posted Tuesday afternoon mirrored the one he drafted a day earlier. The Phillies homered four times on Monday night, scored 13 runs, and won their first game in nine days. The manager’s job was a little less taxing.

But an identical lineup meant a second straight start for Maikel Franco, who homered on Monday but had started on consecutive days in two weeks. Could Franco’s bench sentence be coming to an end?

“Let’s see how today goes. Yesterday was awesome,” Kapler said before Tuesday night’s 7-5 win over the Mets. “Let’s see what today looks like.”

“Today” was awesome, too. Franco put the Phillies ahead in the sixth inning with a two-run homer. Two innings earlier, he made a terrific catch and throw home to save a run for Jake Arrieta. For two days, Franco has been the player the Phillies need both offensively and defensively.

It will likely be enough for Franco to play himself back off the bench. For Tuesday, it was enough to lift the Phillies to their second straight win as they try to right themselves after a seven-game losing streak. The reports of the Phillies’ season being finished may have been exaggerated. They play two more with the Mets before traveling to Miami for three games against the Marlins. The Phillies have a great chance to recover.

Franco was one of the team’s most productive hitters for the first month of the season before falling into an ugly slump. Before Monday, he had a .469 OPS in his previous 130 plate appearances. He became the Phillies fourth option at third base, falling behind Sean Rodriguez, Brad Miller, and Scott Kingery. If Franco can be productive again, it would allow the Phillies to keep Kingery in center.

“When we were playing our best baseball, Maikel Franco was in the lineup, Maikel Franco was swinging the bat and Maikel Franco was playing defense,” Kapler said Monday night. “If he is our third baseman, we’re a really good baseball team, so this room, our coaching staff, our clubhouse, our players, pull really, really hard for him. We want him to be successful.”

Franco’s homer in the sixth was followed by a blast from Brad Miller, the veteran acquired earlier this month who purchased an oversized bamboo plant for the clubhouse in hopes of turning the team’s season around. The Phillies scored five runs in the inning as they turned a three-run deficit into a two-run lead. They homered four times for the second straight night, something they had not done since 2009.

The rally was a relief for Arrieta, who allowed five runs in six innings. He allowed two homers and his ERA increased to 4.33 after his first 16 starts of the season.

After Miller homered, Mets reliever Wilmer Font plunked Scott Kingery with a fastball in the shoulder. Home-plate umpire Joe West issued warnings to both benches, which angered the Phillies. Kapler tried to air his grievance, but was ejected almost as soon as he left the dugout. It was Kapler’s second ejection in four games after going 236 games without ever being tossed.

Franco’s home run traveled just 410 feet to one of the deepest parts of the park, but the pitchers in the Phillies bullpen seemed to know it was gone as soon as it left his bat. They left their seats and raised their arms as the home run traveled their direction. The Phillies need Franco. Even the relief pitchers know that. He circled the bases and pointed towards the bullpen as he neared second base. Franco had worked his way back to relevance.

———

Dodgers repel Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — For three months, the Los Angeles Dodgers have plowed through their competition, constructing a double-digit lead in the National League West with the best record in the majors before Tuesday. They’ve done it with an elite starting rotation and a relentless offense despite an average bullpen that constitutes a prominent flaw in context. They did not do it with the team that took the diamond for their 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night at Chase Field.

The lineup manager Dave Roberts fielded to conclude the 162-game season’s first half featured three rookies who have spent the bulk of the season at triple-A Oklahoma City, a catcher making his season debut at second base, a .214 hitter in the leadoff spot and a pitcher making his first start in two months in what amounted to a bullpen game. It did not include Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy or Joc Pederson, the club’s three leading sluggers, or the injured Corey Seager and David Freese.

“I think we have the strongest bench in baseball tonight,” Roberts said.

Those luxuries exist for a club whose division lead swelled to 13 games because the lineup’s few regulars pecked away at Robbie Ray, a nemesis they’ve often failed to defeat, and the bullpen logged six scoreless innings behind Ross Stripling. But not before a familiar scene played out just as the Dodgers were celebrating their victory: A young boy ran out onto the field, to center field, where the Dodgers’ outfielders were convened. He was tackled before he reached the players and escorted off the field. That marks the third consecutive game in which a spectator ran onto the field to approach a Dodgers player. This time, however, Bellinger wasn’t the target.

Enrique Hernandez, the .214 hitter in the leadoff spot, led off the game with a home run. Ray (5-5) then limited the damage, stifling the Dodgers until the sixth inning. The left-hander, who began the outing with a 2.89 earned-run average in 17 starts against the Dodgers, faltered in the sixth inning.

First, Justin Turner pounced on a first-pitch curveball, hitting it on a line to the seats beyond the left-field wall for his first home run in 11 days and second since May 11. Two batters later, after a double by Alex Verdugo, the fourth rookie in the lineup, Chris Taylor also doubled to give the Dodgers a 3-2 lead.

Stripling was inserted in the starting rotation to replace Rich Hill, who landed on the injured list last week, and made his first start since April 25 on Tuesday. Roberts said he envisioned Stripling pitching four innings or 60 pitches. The right-hander reached 60 pitches in three innings, giving up an unearned run in the first inning and an earned run in the third. David Peralta drove in the runs with a single and a double.

Joe Kelly replaced Stripling and completed his fifth 1-2-3 inning this season despite dropping a foul popup for an error. Julio Urias (4-2) followed with three innings to keep a 0.00 ERA over his last 15 2/3 innings. Pedro Baez, the Dodgers’ most reliable reliever, recorded a perfect eighth inning before Kenley Jansen was summoned to shut the door.

Jansen emerged throwing as hard as he has this season and began by striking out Christian Walker with a 95-mph cutter. Jarrod Dyson flied out and Nick Ahmed was down to the last strike for the Diamondbacks when he singled to right field. A nine-pitch battle between Jansen and Carson Kelly ensued. The ninth pitch, a slider, bounced in front of the plate and Kelly hit it on the bounce. The dribbler traveled a few feet, where catcher Will Smith corralled it and fired to first base to conclude Jansen’s 23rd save and a win exhibiting the type of depth few teams in the majors boast.