By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

YEAH!

Drat!

Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indian players were squeezed through the gamut of emotions during an unforgettable Friday of American Legion baseball action at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium.

In the opener, the Indians broke through!

They snapped a long losing streak — extending back to the first week in June — by overpowering the Ada A’s, 14-8.

In the nightcap — which lasted more than three hours — the Indians and their pitcher Haydn Wood were sailing along with a comfortable lead through five innnings, 7-2.

But, the boys from Ada took advantage of three Indian errors in the top of the sixth to storm back to a 7-7 tie.

The game remained deadlocked at the end of the seventh.

But, in the top of the eighth, Ada erupted for six more runs to win, 13-7, and split the doubleheader.

Injuries took their toll in the second game on the Indians, particularly the loss of veteran shortstop Cole Ellis, who had been the team’s offensive catalyst all day. He appeared to injure a leg while diving for a grounder and made his way slowly off the field with a pronounced limp.

In addition, Hunter Harlan — who bats in the top half of the order — also appeared to hurt a leg while he was hustling out a close play (he was safe) early in the second game. Even though he stayed in the game, Harlan appeared to impacted.

But, all-in-all, the Indians — who are guided by veteran manager Anthoney Towers — turned in a successful showing during the grueling 100-degree weather under a cloudless sky.

In the first game, Wood and Kaleb Brown both scored three runs to help fuel the offense.

Bartlesville staked starting pitcher Ellis to an early 2-0 lead, but Ada turned it around with five runs in the top of the second.

However, the Indians responded with five runs in the bottom of the second; Bartlesville led the rest of the way.

Game two started well for the Indians and their gritty pitcher Wood.

He allowed a leadoff single, but the Indian defense turned a doubleplay and kept the A’s from scoring.

Ellis and Shawn Sutton led off the bottom of the first with back-to-back singles, followed by a base hit by Wood to plate Ellis.

Ada tied the score, 1-1, in the top of the second.

But, in the bottom of the second, Ellis ripped to drive home Kyler Brandon to elevate Bartlesville back into the lead, 2-1.

Bartlesville added three more runs in the third inning to go ahead, 5-1.

Meanwhile, Wood and his defense kept the Ada offense mostly in check for the first five frames. But, the first three Ada batters in the top of the sixth reached base on errors — by three different Indians — which fanned the flames of the visitors’ comeback.

Note: Additional blow-by-blow action and details of Friday’s games will be available in the E-E Sunday edition.