By Stefan Stevenson

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — The Texas Rangers were scuffling for the first time in more than a month and had lost four consecutive games for the first time since being swept by the Astros in Houston in early May.

A couple of losses in Tampa Bay took the shine out of their recent road trip, and the short, four-game homestand against Los Angeles this week took a dark turn when Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in his Southlake hotel room before Monday’s series opener.

That game was postponed to a later date, and the Angels regrouped with heavy hearts to win the first two games of the series. Thursday’s finale had all the makings of an Angels’ sweep, especially when Mike Trout hit his third home run in two games in the first inning.

But Lance Lynn didn’t back down and instead pitched seven, defiant innings as the Rangers salvaged the series finale with a 9-3 win at a sold out Globe Life Park.

Rougned Odor hit two home runs and drove in five RBIs to pace the offense. Odor had struck out in his five previous at-bats, including in the second inning Thursday before his two-run homer in the fourth. He stretched Texas’ lead to 9-2 with a three-run homer in the seventh.

Odor has 12 homers and 43 RBIs this season in what has so far been a dreadful offensive year for the second baseman. He lifted his batting average to .191 with 2-for-4 night in the win.

“He needed that for sure. He’s working hard. He’s trying to figure things out,” said Nomar Mazara, who matched a career high with four hits, including two doubles. “This game is not easy. You’ve got guys out there throwing nasty stuff. For him to have a game like that, gives him a little breath. Hopefully he can continue to do this and get to the break and figure stuff out and come back and have a great second half.”

Lynn allowed nine hits, but eight of them were singles. He walked none and struck out five over 115 pitches to improve to 11-4 and lower his ERA to below 4.00. He dismissed manager Chris Woodward with two outs and two on with Shohei Otani at the plate before getting a fly out to end the threat.

“He’s a bulldog. He saw Woody come out of the dugout and he was like, ‘No, I’m not coming out of the game,’” Mazara said. “When you got a guy like that and the pitch count doesn’t matter and he’s just trying to get out of the inning it means a lot. Woody walked back laughing like this guy is crazy. When you’ve got a guy like that on the mound it makes everything easier.”

Odor said Lynn’s competitiveness on the mound pushed him to have better at-bats.

“When you have a guy like Lance Lynn pitching you always battle, always give 100 percent,” said Odor, who had his second multi-homer game of 2019. “He pushes us to play better.”

If Odor is showing signs of breaking out of a season-long slump, it bodes well for the Rangers’ offense.

“I feel like he has been a click away for awhile but he just didn’t have the results,” Woodward said. It’s really nice for him to get some results tonight.”

The Rangers begin a three-game series Friday against the Twins in Minnesota before the All-Star break.

Texas resumes play after the break with a four-game series against the Astros on July 11 in Arlington.

———

Cards win by 1

SEATTLE (TNS) — There was a moment six or seven pitches into his final at-bat of the game that Cardinals leadoff hitter Tommy Edman elevated a pitch toward the right-field foul pole and appeared to have done his game-winning homer from Wednesday one better.

The bases were loaded. The Cardinals were down by a run, and the rookie that had delivered the win Wednesday with a homer had hit a fly ball with the bases loaded. The ball drifted, drifted, drifted just foul.

His at-bat continued.

Edman fouled off another pitch, and forced the Mariners’ reliever to throw a ninth pitch of the at-bat. The rookie, batting left-handed, drilled that third pitch for a groundball single that didn’t do as much damage as a grand slam or even his homer from the night before. Didn’t need to.

For the second time in as many games, Edman brought home the go-ahead run that carried the Cardinals to a 5-4 victory Thursday and a series against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Edman’s single scored Dexter Fowler from third to tie the game at 4, and Harrison Bader sped around third to beat the throw home for the eventual winning run. Including his three-run, pinch-hit homer Wednesday, Edman delivered five of the Cardinals previous eight runs.

The other three Thursday came on a solo homer by Matt Wieters and a two-run shot by Fowler that momentarily tied the game at 3.

The Mariners would reclaim the lead as Mariners do with the home run. Tim Beckham leadoff shot in the bottom of the fourth inning put the M’s ahead and effectively ended starter Michael Wacha’s outing. A walk to the No. 8 assured it, and Wacha was gone after allowing four runs on six hits and two walks. He did not strike out a batter in his final start before the All-Star break. The Mariners threatened in every inning they had against Wacha.

A home run in the first inning pushed them to an early lead. A series of hits to open the third inning led to a two-run rally that pushed Seattle ahead again to a 3-1 lead. And then the Beckham homer.

Daniel Ponce de Leon was the first Cardinal reliever into the breach, and he retired the first four batters he faced. With the help of two double plays, Ponce de Leon got more outs (eight) than batters faced (seven). John Gant handled the seventh but had to leave the eighth after taking a hard groundball off his right calf muscle.

Andrew Miller struck out two with the tying run at third and the go-ahead run at second base in the eighth inning.

Carlos Martinez pitched the ninth for the save, his third of the season.

The Cardinals head to San Francisco for a three-game weekend series before the All-Star break.

———

Indians sweep KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — Royals starting pitcher Homer Bailey didn’t go deep into Thursday’s outing, but he left with a lead having minimized damage in a way he couldn’t in his previous start.

A grand slam in Toronto changed the entire outlook of that start. This time, Bailey kept the Cleveland Indians from putting any crooked numbers on the scoreboard. However, the Royals’ bullpen did not fare nearly as well.

Six of the Indians’ eight runs came after Bailey’s outing ended. The Royals couldn’t cling to a one-run lead, and ultimately fell 8-4 in the series finale in front of an announced 18,076 at Kauffman Stadium on the Fourth of July. Heavy rain delayed the game’s start by two and a half hours.

The Indians (48-38) swept the series, and the Royals (29-59) now hit the road for their final series before next week’s All-Star break. The Royals, having now lost 10 of 13, won’t play at home again until July 12.

Cheslor Cuthbert went 2-for-4 with a double, Cam Gallagher hit his first home run of the season and had two hits, while Terrance Gore doubled and scored a run.

A six-run seventh inning erased the Royals’ 3-2 lead and dug a hole they couldn’t escape in their final three turns at bat. Four of the runs were earned, and they all came against the Royals’ bullpen tandem of Jorge Lopez and Wily Peralta.

Lopez gave up hits to each of the four batters he faced before he got pulled from the game. All four earned runs in the inning came against Lopez. Lopez’s trouble started when he gave up back-to-back singles to Kevin Plawecki and Bobby Bradley. Then Tyler Naquin’s double to right field scored the tying run.

Francisco Lindor’s two-run single put the Indians in front for the first time since the second inning. That marked the end of Lopez’s outing. Lopez, who’d posted a 3.79 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP in his 10 relief appearances this season, did not record an out.

Peralta, who’d given up five earned runs in his previous 5 2/3 innings, watched the one inherited runner score on a throwing error by Gallagher on an Oscar Mercado sacrifice bunt. Mercado ended up on second base, and he scored on a sacrifice fly two batters later.

Jose Ramirez’s second home run of the game closed out the scoring for the inning.

Royals starter Bailey allowed two runs on six hits and two walks in five innings. He pitched into the sixth, but he allowed a leadoff double to Carlos Santana, and Royals manager Ned Yost turned the inning over to left-handed reliever Tim Hill. Hill retired three batters in a row to preserve a 3-2 lead.

The Indians broke the game open in the seventh, and the Royals got one run in the ninth on Gallagher’s home run.

———

Braves rout Phillies

ATLANTA (TNS) — It was the Fourth of July, after all, so the Braves stuck with that most American of rituals and scheduled a fireworks show after their game at SunTrust Park.

With the Phillies in town, though, there wasn’t any need to wait.

Fireworks have been a nightly occurrence against Phillies pitchers this season. Home runs are on the rise across baseball, but no team in the National League gives up more of them — 145 and counting entering play Thursday night.

Well, add five more to the tally, including the back-breaking shot by Ozzie Albies in the third inning and Dansby Swanson’s three-run shot in the eighth that sent the Phillies on their way to a 12-6 pounding.

For the first time all season, the Phillies are in third place in the National League East, having slipped to a half-game behind the Washington Nationals. They are 6 { games behind the first-place Braves, whom they led by 3 { games on May 29.

Seven batters into the game, the Phillies seized a 4-0 lead on five singles against Braves All-Star sinkerballer Mike Soroka, but it took only 45 pitches for Zach Eflin to give it all away — and then some.

Eflin gave up seven runs on seven hits and lasted only three innings. Less than a month ago, he was the Phillies’ most consistent starting pitcher with a shot at making the All-Star team. In his last three starts, he has given up 15 earned runs in 14 innings for a 9.64 earned-run average, and he has a 5.14 ERA over his last eight starts.

If only Eflin were the Phillies’ biggest problem.

Earlier this week, manager Gabe Kapler said the Phillies had unlocked a “specific adjustment” that they believed would limit the number of home runs hit against them. After Aaron Nola shut out the Braves on Tuesday night, the Phillies allowed seven homers in the last two games, including four by starting pitchers Nick Pivetta and Eflin.

Problem solved? Not quite.

“I’m well aware of where we rank in the National League in terms of home runs given up,” pitching coach Chris Young said on Wednesday. “I think it’s something as a group, as a staff, that a lot of people have spent a lot of time digging into.”

More digging will be required, apparently.

Solo homers, such as the one that Swanson hit against Eflin in the first inning, usually don’t hurt quite so much. But three-run shots are a killer, and as poorly as Eflin executed a fastball to Albies in the third inning, the Phillies’ overall approach with a runner on second base and two outs was even worse.

Eflin appeared to pitch around Brian McCann, walking him on four pitches to get to Albies, a switch-hitter who is less dangerous from the left side. But Albies has power from both sides of the plate, including nine homers left-handed, and he jumped on an elevated fastball and launched it over the right-field fence to give the Braves a 7-4 lead.

“If we know home runs are happening for certain reasons (across the league), we need to limit walks,” said Young, who was promoted from assistant pitching coach in November to replace Rick Kranitz, now the pitching coach of a Braves staff that has allowed only 108 homers. “We need to make sure we’re doing the right things from a game-planning perspective.”

So much for that.

Rookie reliever Edgar Garcia replaced Eflin and gave up back-to-back solo homers to Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson in the fourth inning to stretch the margin to 9-4. After the Phillies trimmed it back to 9-6 in the sixth inning, Swanson teed off for a three-run shot against just-recalled lefty Austin Davis.

Fireworks, indeed.

———

Yanks survive

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (TNS) — The usual brigade of Yankees fans at Tropicana Field had found their voice in extra innings and the chants were directed at DJ LeMahieu.

“M-V-P, M-V-P.”

“Le Machine” to his teammates for his all-around play and uncanny production, LeMahieu delivered a go-ahead, two-run single in Thursday’s 10th inning.

Two batters later, Gary Sanchez launched a massive three-run homer that totally erased Aroldis Chapman’s blown save and sent the Yankees toward an 8-4 win against the second-place Rays.

The All-Star closer gave up the tying runs in the ninth, blowing a 3-1 lead, but rebounded to strike out Austin Meadows with the bases loaded to give the Yanks a fighting chance.

They took advantage against the Rays’ bullpen, with leadoff walks by Gio Urshela and pinch-hitter Aaron Judge.

Judge’s 10-pitch at-bat and Brett Gardner’s bunt hit on a sacrifice attempt set up LeMahieu’s ground single to left off Oliver Drake.

LeMahieu is now batting hard-to-fathom .480 (36-for-75) with 51 RBIs this year with runners in scoring position.

Sanchez, who’d been a weak 0-for-4 heading into the 10th, walloped one into the upper deck in left — his first home run since June 21.

The Subway Series followed the London Series, and the Yankees also had three off dates in that stretch, which followed a home set against the Blue Jays.

During that period, J.A. Happ was, well, just along for the ride.

Happ hadn’t pitched in a game since he started on Old-Timer’s Day at Yankee Stadium and looked as if he might have trouble navigating through the present-day Paul O’Neills and Willie Randolphs.

On that Bronx Sunday, the Houston Astros tagged Happ for eight runs on 11 hits — three of them home runs — and soared his ERA to 5.23.

All those results were season-highs for the lefty, plunging him into a mini-vacation made possible by the Yankees’ schedule.

Happ’s hiatus ended on a holiday, and it was a good showing after a shaking beginning.

Pitching into the sixth inning at Tropicana Field, Happ was in line for a victory against the second-place Rays before 21,974 fans indoors on the Fourth of July.

The Yankees (56-29) opened a 7.5-game lead on their closest AL East competitors to start a four-game series leading up to the All-Star break.

It’s the largest deficit by the Rays (50-38) this season.

Since June 14, when the Rays led the AL East by a half-game, the Yankees have won 15 of 17 games and Tampa Bay has gone 8-11.

Chapman gave up a run in the ninth but was on track to notch his 24th save of the season when a series of events — and his own command issues — caught up to him.

After walking the leadoff man, Nate Lowe, Chapman served up a one-out, RBI double by Joey Wendle that had to survive a Yankees replay challenge.

The Yankees unsuccessfully argued that Lowe’s left hand did not touch the plate as he made a swipe-slide past catcher Gary Sanchez.

Replays upheld the call of “safe” on the field.

There were two out when Chapman threw two wild pitches, sending Wendle home with the tying run.

After yielding two more singles and a four-pitch walk to load the bases, Chapman came back from a 2-and-0 count to strike out Austin Meadows and send the game to extra innings.

Getting the start at first base, Mike Ford singled to open the third and started a two-run rally against Rays right-handed starter Yonny Chirinos.

A passed ball sent Ford to second and he scored on Mike Tauchman’s RBI single.

Tauchman was playing right field with Judge rested from the starting lineup. Ford started at first base, with LeMahieu starting a third base for Urshela, who arrived just before the game.

Urshela remained back in New York on Wednesday night for an MRI on his upper left leg, which came back clean.

With two out in the third, Aaron Hicks delivered an RBI double to right for a 2-1 lead.

Leading off the seventh, designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion lashed his fourth home run (25th of the year) as a Yankee, making it 3-1.

Happ yielded a two-out, RBI double to Avisail Garcia in the first and required LeMahieu’s deft play toward the foul line and strong throw to nail Mike Brosseau to end the inning.

———

Cubs bash Bucs

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — If criticism from team President Theo Epstein and their own fans weren’t enough to get the Cubs going, manager Joe Maddon provided an extra spark Thursday afternoon.

Maddon’s fiery temper erupted after his players were the targets of more errant Pirates pitches, and the Cubs responded convincingly.

Whether Maddon’s unsuccessful charge at counterpart Clint Hurdle will inspire the Cubs to a second-half surge remains to be seen, but many players rallied around their manager during their 11-3 win. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak and moved them into a share of first place in the National League Central.

Javier Baez was buzzed by a couple of pitches from the Pirates’ Jordan Lyles in the fourth inning with the Cubs ahead 4-3, and Maddon stormed out of the dugout.

“I appreciated that,” said Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, who guided Maddon back to the dugout following his ejection. “We needed that. We took his fire, and seeing Joe doing that means a lot to us.

“It was the first time I saw Joe this mad.”

Maddon hid his ire around a group of reporters and cameramen while elaborating on why he was upset about the numerous pitches that sailed near the heads of his batters. After Maddon’s ejection, David Bote was beaned in the head by reliever Clay Holmes with the bases loaded during a five-run fifth, causing home-plate umpire Joe West to issue warnings to both dugouts.

That was an inning after Maddon had pointed at and attempted to charge Hurdle, who was standing a few feet in front of the Pirates dugout. But Maddon said he was ejected because “(West) was concerned I’m inciting something.”

Maddon said West, a former quarterback at Elon College, would make a good left tackle after blocking him from the path of Hurdle.

“I had direction,” said Maddon, whose spin move to elude West was unsuccessful.

Maddon and the Cubs have tired of teams pitching too high and tight to their hitters, especially Kris Bryant.

“No one should be getting hit in the head,” said Bryant, who has been hit 11 times this season. “I don’t think (Bote’s beaning) was on purpose, but it was frustrating. Balls keep going right in front of your face.”

The Cubs, who concluded a stretch of 50 games in 52 days with a 22-28 record, were extremely relaxed after admitting that Wednesday’s 6-5 loss was one of their toughest of the season.

Bryant, batting third for the first time this season, went 4-for-5 with a home run and two triples. Contreras collected three hits and three RBIs. Robel Garcia collected his first three major-league hits, including a home run. Jose Quintana retired the final 11 batters he faced.

“Pent-up frustration is one thing,” Maddon said. “When your guys get kept thrown at their heads, that’s another thing. It’s not just us. It’s an industry-wide concept they’re into, and I have it from really good sources. They have a nice bunch of players, and I have a lot of respect for them.”

Maddon also issued a vague reference to retaliation. “It’s a good team, and they’re good guys. But if they keep pitching like that, a lot of these guys are not going to like their pitching staff.”

The Cubs and Pirates meet at Wrigley Field on July 12-14.

“I cannot wait,” Maddon said.

Hurdle and Maddon have exchanged words from long distance dating back to April 2018, when Hurdle expressed disbelief over Baez not running out a popup.

“Where’s the respect for the game?” Hurdle said. “The guy hits four homers in two days, so that means you can take your bat and throw it 15, 20 feet in the air when you pop up like you should have hit your fifth home run?”

Maddon replied: “Whenever you want to be hypercritical of somebody, just understand you are revealing yourself and your beliefs more than you’re evaluating somebody — because you have not spent one second in that person’s skin.”

Tensions between the two teams surfaced in September 2015, when Chris Coghlan of the Cubs slid hard into Jung Ho Kang at second base, and Kang tore a ligament.

They escalated three weeks later in the NL wild-card game when Jake Arrieta was hit by a pitch and Sean Rodriguez of the Pirates was ejected.

And in May 2018, Major League Baseball ruled that Anthony Rizzo should have been called out on interference for a hard slide that caused catcher Elias Diaz to commit a throwing error. Two days later Joe Musgrove slid hard into Baez at second, causing the two players to exchange words and the benches to empty without punches being thrown.

“I’m eager to play them again,” Maddon concluded.

———

Grand slam sinks Twins

OAKLAND, Calif. (TNS) — Marcus Semien homered twice and broke open a close game with an eighth-inning grand slam to give the Athletics a 7-2 Fourth of July win over the Minnesota Twins.

Semien had tied the game with a solo home run in the fifth when he stepped to the plate in the eighth with the bases loaded and the Athletics leading 3-2. He hit the first pitch he saw from reliever Mike Morin for his 13th home run of the season and fourth career grand slam.

Wei-Chung Wang got his first major league win and a depleted bullpen held up its end as the Athletics took two of three from the American League Central leaders before a crowd of 20,836.

The Athletics are 48-40, exactly where they were a year ago after 88 games en route to a 97-win season Next up is a three-game series in Seattle heading in to the All-Star break.

Semien hit his 12th home run of the season for the Athletics in the fifth inning, a solo shot that tied the game off starter and loser Jose Berrrios (8-5). They added the lead run that inning when Mark Canha grounded into a double play with the bases loaded.

Wang pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Tanner Anderson, and was followed with a scoreless inning by Lou Trivino and another by Joakim Soria.

Anderson didn’t make it through the fifth, trailing 2-1 after Ehire Adrianza’s two-out RBI single, scoring Nelson Cruz.

As Anderson labored through a 27-pitch first inning, it didn’t appear the Athletics would get the 4 2/3 innings they actually got. Anderson gave up nine hits and two runs, just one earned, with two walks and three strikeouts.

Cruz also scored Minnesota’s first run when Chris Herrmann interfered with Adrianza’s bat with the bases loaded, forcing in the first run of the game.

Herrrman got that run back in the fourth inning by lining a clean RBI single to left center, scoring Khris Davis, who had singled.

Semien’s home run leading off the fifth tied the score for the Athletics, who lost a chance at a bigger inning. A Berrios walk to Matt Chapman, a single to right by Matt Olson and another walk to Davis loaded the bases with no one out.

The Athletics settled for just one more run when Canha hit into a ground ball double play, scoring Chapman.

———

Boyd energizes Tigers

CHICAGO (TNS) — Miguel Cabrera walked into the clubhouse Thursday morning and saw Matthew Boyd grinding over the scouting reports.

“Please give us seven innings today,” Cabrera said. “Please, seven innings. Save the bullpen.”

Boyd looked up, nodded, and said he was shooting for at least that.

“OK, nine innings — be a man,” Cabrera said, laughing. “Just pitch.”

Boyd pitched. Superbly. But only for five innings. He struck out a career-high tying 13, but was at 107 pitches and, after allowing his second home run of the game, was pulled with one out in the sixth.

Fortunately, the offense had built up enough equity to give Boyd his first win since May 28 and the Tigers salvaged one of the three games against the White Sox, 11-5.

The 13 strikeouts give Boyd 142 (in 107 innings and just 20 walks) at the break, the most by a Tigers lefty since Mickey Lolich fanned 156 in 1972. Also, according to STATS, he is the first pitcher in the live ball era to strikeout 13 without a walk in less than six innings.

And he was well-supported for once. Niko Goodrum, Miguel Cabrera and Jeimer Candelario homered to lead a 15-hit attack and the Tigers opened the game up with a five-run sixth inning.

For Goodrum, who had three hits and scored twice, it was his first homer in 108 plate appearance dating back to May 31.

Cabrera’s blast was vintage. The ball left his bat at 106 mph and traveled 453 feet into the seats in left center. It was his fifth of the year and his first since June 14.

Cabrera also doubled and scored in the sixth, one of four doubles in the inning.

Nick Castellanos, despite getting two hits taken away by excellent defensive plays, extended his on-base streak to a Major-League best 27 games with a single and a double. He also knocked in two runs.

Victor Reyes, just recalled from Toledo, and Harold Castro each had a pair of hits and an RBI and John Hicks, who snapped an 0-for-31 skid on Wednesday, lashed a two-run single with an exit velocity off the bat of 107 mph.

The 11 runs ties the Tigers’ season-high. It was the third time they’ve scored in double figures, and the first since May 8 against the Angels.

Boyd had the White Sox in the proverbial rocking chair for five innings, taking strikes and swinging at pitches on the edges. He finished with 21 swing-and-miss strikes and 18 called strikes — 11 each with his four-seam fastball.

He punched out Yoan Moncada three times and with two of those stranded four runners. He got him with two runners on and two outs in the third, then with runners at the corners and one out in the fifth.

The White Sox dinged him in the fourth. His ex-battery mate James McCann doubled on a 2-2 fastball and one batter later, Jose Rondon hit a 1-2 fastball into the Tigers’ bullpen in right field. And they chased him in the sixth after McCann singled and Eloy Jimenez, after striking out twice, hit a 434-foot home run.

The Tigers took a 9-4 lead into the bottom of the seventh — where things have gotten dicey in recent games. Blaine Hardy, who got the last two outs of the sixth, gave up two singles (one on a ball shortstop Jordy Mercer typically fields) and was replaced by Buck Farmer.

Jose Abreu singled on a ball that fell between a diving Reyes and Castellanos in right-center field. Bases loaded.

But Farmer limited the damage. He struck out McCann, gave up a sacrifice fly to Jimenez and got Rondon to ground out.

Daniel Stumpf and Shane Greene made sure there was no late-inning shenanigans by the White Sox.

———

Marlins lose again

WASHINGTON (TNS) — Don Mattingly has seen an inning like the top of the eighth far too many times throughout this Miami Marlins season. He probably even saw similar ones too often Thursday alone, when the Marlins fell to the Washington Nationals, 5-2, for their sixth loss to the Nationals in 10 days.

It started with a double by Jorge Alfaro and then a single by Harold Ramirez. Miami staged a legitimate threat to erase a three-run deficit with no outs against Washington’s infamously combustible bullpen only to watch it fizzle away against two more relief pitchers. None of the next four batters could get a hit and Miguel Rojas lined out to the shortstop to end the inning. Another opportunity wasted in what feels like a season full of them.

“It’s the difference between winning and losing, to be honest with you,” Mattingly said. “You don’t get big hits, they do; you don’t big outs, they do; you lose. It’s pretty much as simple as that. We did have guys out there, which is at least encouraging, but at the end of the day you get your ass kicked again and you go home.”

It has certainly been worse for the Marlins (32-53) this season than it is right now. Through 41 games, Miami was on pace for one of the worst offensive seasons in modern MLB history and well on its way to a season with fewer than 60 wins. In their last 44 games, the Marlins are playing .500 to build a comfortable cushion out of the Major League cellar.

Still, Miami is nearly 20 games out of first place and guaranteed to take the National League’s worst record into the All-Star break. The Marlins still have the least productive offense in the NL by more than 50 runs, and have the worst slugging percentage and on-base-plus-slugging percentage in the Majors.

All six of their losses to the Nationals (45-41) in the last two weeks played out in the way which has frustrated Mattingly. In four of the six losses, Miami scored first. In five of the six, the Marlins lost by three runs or fewer.

On Thursday, Miami needed only five pitches to jump ahead of Washington. As the crowd of 27,350 still filtered in for a morning start at Nationals Park, Rojas belted his first home run of the season to give the Marlins an immediate 1-0 lead. The lead grew in the second when JT Riddle singled off Anibal Sanchez, went to second base on a wild pitch, made it to third on an error and finally came home when Rojas hit a line-drive fielder’s choice to center field.

Even these early innings felt like they could have been more for Miami. After the homer in the first, slugger Garrett Cooper and second baseman Starlin Castro each connected for a pair of one-out singles before Sanchez escaped. In the second, pitcher Elieser Hernandez was thrown out at second for the fielder’s choice when a better baserunner would have likely made it to second and kept the rally going.

The Marlins left at least one runner on base in every inning and went 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position.

“I feel when you have a young club like this you are going to have to battle with a lot of that because guys tend to get a little bit bigger when they have a run in scoring position or big opportunities,” Rojas said. “It’s all about knowing and understanding what the pitcher is trying to do to you, putting yourself in better counts.”

For the last quarter of the season, Washington is the one team to consistently make Miami pay for its myriad flaws. In their last 44 games, the Marlins are 1-9 against the Nationals, which has kept a promising month and a half from being an outright breakthrough for Miami. In their last 14 games, the Marlins are 0-6 against Washington and 7-2 against everyone else.

It starts with the lineup, which is one of the few groups to regularly crack Miami’s pitching staff. On Tuesday, the Nationals erased a 1-0 deficit in the first inning on a two-run homer by Juan Soto in Washington. On Wednesday, the Nationals belted two more home runs to score all three runs in a series-clinching victory.

Washington extended its franchise-record homer streak against Hernandez (1-3) on Thursday. First, catcher Kurt Suzuki belted a solo home run off the pitcher in the second inning to cut the Marlins’ lead to 2-1, giving the Nationals at least one home run in 18 consecutive games. Two innings later, Anthony Rendon crushed another off Hernandez to tie the game at 2. An inning after that, Rendon finally gave Washington the lead on a single up the middle to bring home slugger Gerardo Parra.

“I just have to make less mistakes,” Hernandez said through an interpreter.

Even when Miami’s pitching has held up against Washington’s, the Nationals’ has shut down the Marlins. Even though he never exactly settled in, Sanchez (5-6) survived despite five hits and three walks in six innings.

Miami put a runner in scoring in scoring position in three of the starting pitcher’s final four innings, but could never string together multiple baserunners. Sanchez handed the ball off to the bullpen with a 3-2 lead for the final three innings.

Even in the ninth, Miami got one final chance, putting two on against Fernando Rodney with two outs. Once again, nothing materialized. The Marlins couldn’t get a run across and the relief pitcher notched his second save of the season.

“Our record’s not that great, so we’re getting our ass kicked by everybody, basically,” Mattingly said. “This game here is very similar to a lot of our games. We get some guys out there, we score a couple runs, we don’t get a big hit, we don’t get a big out, we pitch OK and we lose.”

——-

Dodgers reach 60 wins

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ latest home win — a 5-1 decision over the San Diego Padres on Thursday — concluded without heart-racing theatrics. There wasn’t a game-winning home run or a walk-off walk to complete a five-walk binge. The celebration was tame. The orange jugs of Gatorade stayed full in their dugout. The ending to the holiday victory at Dodger Stadium — their 37th in 46 home contests this season — was rather ordinary in comparison to their previous five.

Those victories all came down to their final at-bat, a run not seen in the majors since the 2004 Oakland Athletics provided the dramatics. Los Angeles (60-29) settled for a methodical ho-hum triumph over a sinking divisional foe to extend their home winning streak to nine games.

Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger each smashed a solo home run. Muncy’s 21st blast landed in the loge level down the right-field line in the second inning. Bellinger led off the sixth inning with his 30th homer, making him the first Dodger and 19th player in National League history to reach that total before the All-Star break. At 23 years old, he is the youngest to accomplish the feat since Mark McGwire in 1987.

Their slugging efforts came in support of Hyun-Jin Ryu. In his final appearance before his scheduled All-Star game start, Ryu did not execute with the remarkable command he displayed for much of the first half. He entered the night with seven walks on the season and walked three Padres in his six innings Thursday. It was his first three-walk outing since April 21. It was uncharacteristic. And he was still more than effective enough.

The left-hander worked around the imprecision to hold San Diego (42-45) scoreless. He gave up three hits and walked five. He exited with a 1.73 ERA, by far the lowest in the majors for a starter, thanks to his ability to avoid damage in messy spots. The Padres went 0 for 3 with runners in scoring position, lowering opponents’ batting average to a minuscule .110 in that situation against Ryu.

The Padres countered Ryu with Dinelson Lamet, a hard-throwing right-hander making his season debut after undergoing Tommy John surgery and missing the entire 2018 campaign. His first inning back was a breeze. He threw nine pitches and touched 99 mph to secure the three outs in order.

But he encountered a speed bump in the second inning when he tried sneaking a fastball by Muncy, who gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead.

Lamet held the Dodgers to that until the fifth inning, which began with Matt Beaty delivering a leadoff single. Lamet walked the next two batters — Chris Taylor and Russell Martin — to load the bases. Ryu struck out swinging, but Joc Pederson was hit by the next pitch to score Beaty. Alex Verdugo followed with a scorching line drive to left fielder Hunter Renfroe. Taylor tagged up and scored with a headfirst slide to increase the margin to three runs.

Bellinger widened the gap in the sixth inning. The Padres had brought in a left-hander, Logan White, to oppose Bellinger. Last year, when left-handers inexplicably tormented Bellinger, that would have been a problem. The Dodgers might have even replaced him with a pinch-hitter. This year, it is not.

Bellinger stayed with a 2-2 slider over the heart of the plate and hooked it to the middle of the bleachers beyond the wall in right-center field for his third homer in two nights. The lead was up to four runs. A few minutes later it was five on Taylor’s sacrifice fly.

The Padres scored in the eighth inning against Zac Rosscup, but that was it. There would be no need for heroics to become the first team in baseball to 60 victories. It was just another orderly takedown for a club winning in every way possible.