A half-century ago this summer, a hearty group of local boys — most of them from Bartlesville high schools (College and Sooner) — banded together to elevate the Bartlesville Doenges Ford Injuns baseball team to its first-ever appearance in the American Legion World Series. The E-E is publishing a continuing series of articles this summer commemorating the step-by-step journey throughout the 1969 campaign, which resulted in an odyssey few of them might have imagined.

Game 35 (26-9)

Injuns 10, Springfield Glendale 3

Where: Springfield

When: July 13, 1969

The Injuns muscled up at the plate to turn back a solid Missouri program to end their weekend stand in Springfield.

In the opening inning, Donnie Shelton drew a walk to rev up a Doenges Ford uprising.

Shelton pilfered second, dashed to third on Mike Yount’s base hit and rocketed home on Jimmy Lee’s base hit.

Moments later, Roger Teat continued the hit parade to plate Yount; Lee also scored on the play.

The Indians struck again in the third inning when Lee led off by being hit with a pitch.

Bill Berryhill came up next and doubled home Lee. Berryhill didn’t have to spend too much time on the basepath. Kent Martindale followed him to the plate and ripped by a safety that sent Berryhill tampering across the plate.

But, Dan Thornberry thundered the biggest hit of the game — an inside-the-park circuit clout, with Berryhill on base.

This was Thornberry’s second inside-the-wall four-base shot of the week.

In commemoration, the E-E sports coverage at the time christened his homer style as the T-berry Shuffle.

The Indians capped their scoring in the seventh, fueled by Berryhill’s two-bagger and singles by Teat, Mark Johnson and Donnie Shelton.

Alan Barnes collected the pitching win.

The Injuns won by seven-or-more runs for only the fifth time in 26 wins.