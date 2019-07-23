(Note: This is the second part of a feature on Al Solenberger.)

By Mike Tupa

Al Solenberger’s impact lasts until today.

Mike Jackson, a former longtime volunteer — for many years — in Bartlesville youth baseball, suffered an injury that cost him a chance to be coached by Solenberger and Baginski

But, Jackson learned much from observation.

“Al was a disciplinarian who was able to get the most out of everybody,” Jackson said during an interview many years ago. “He didn’t ever browbeat you, or put you down. He was one of those people you just felt like giving him everything you had. … I had a torn ligament in my right quad, but he thought I should be there with the team, even though I couldn’t help them. He was giving me every opportunity to stay there.”

Jackson unselfishly declined the kind offer, telling Solenberger he thought the uniform should go to a healthy player.

“Right up until he died, he knew me by name and he’d wave to me if he passed me on the highway,” Jackson said. “I think it was that way with all his former players. I really want to play for Solly. That was kind of a goal for all the kids who played baseball. But, it never really happened.”

Baginski “was fun loving and he’d joke around with the players,” Jackson said. “He expected a lot of the players, also, but he was the softer side of the two. The two of them together made the whole package.”

“Vic and Al were always positive. I don’t remember any instance where they were upset or showed any negative or disappointed behavior,” said former player Mike Yount, during an interview in the late spring of 2019. Yount was a key player on the 1969 Injuns that played in the American Legion World Series.

“They simply made us believe in ourselves and that we were every bit as good or better than anyone we played,” Yount continued. “It was simply fun for them.”

But, they also had their priorities right.

“Later in life, Al Solenberger related what made him the most proud about this (1969) team,” Yount said. “He said it was the fact that every player earned a college degree. That was Al. He always saw the big picture.”

Solenberger’s talent as great baseball mind and manager — and recall Baginski was part of this, as well — doesn’t require Sherlock Holmes to uncover the facts.

Solenberger won more Glen Winget tourney titles (five) than any other Indian manager except Stan Walton (1989-1999), whose teams also won five; navigated the team tot he 1969 Oklahoma American Legion state championship, which has happened only two other times in the past 50 years; led the program to its only-ever Mid-South Regional title and appearance in the American Legion World Series.

But, those who knew him best perceive another kind of legacy.

“Solly taught me a lot, about how to stay in the game and not letting a hit bother me,” said Ron Chissoe, a star pitcher on the 1969 team. “It was always great with him.”

“Those were some of the greatest moments in my life,” said Solenberger’s son Alan Solenberger, during an interview many years ago. Alan enjoyed the opportunity to play for father.

“My dad was not the kind of coach who jumped on you if you made a mistake. His philosophy was that if a mistake was made, it was over,” Alan added.

And, Solenberger was a devoted friend.

His relationship with the Baginski family went far beyond the baseball dugout.

Alan Solenberger remembers either his family was at the Baginski’s, or vice-versa, most the time.

“They (Al and Vic) would be sitting lawn chairs, basically hashing what happened in the game and talking about the strategy for the next game.”

Fortunately, Solenberger had an employer, Howard Timmons, who allowed him the flexibility to be involved in baseball, Alan added.