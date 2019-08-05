By Stefan Stevenson

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — The Texas Rangers have slowly regained a swagger.

Sure, it might have returned with a little help from the Detroit Tigers.

But it’s back and they’re suddenly fun again. The Rangers won their four consecutive game with a sweep-clinching 9-4 win Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Park.

And once again, they did it with a late rally.

Willie Calhoun’s bases-loaded triple — the first of his career — snapped a 4-4 tie in the seventh. Calhoun lined the triple into the right-field corner and made it to third standing up. He later scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-4.

The rally was set up by walks from Jeff Mathis, Shin-Soo Choo and Nomar Mazara, who fought back from a 1-2 count to load the bases ahead of Calhoun.

Danny Santana’s two-run home run in the fifth gave Texas a 4-3 lead but Detroit tied it with an unearned run in the seventh.

Texas is now three games over .500. It’s the Rangers’ longest winning streak since they won six consecutive games at the end of June. That also included a sweep of the Tigers, who are an MLB-worst 32-75.

Choo’s double in the eighth drove in Delino DeShields to make it 9-4.

It’s the Rangers fourth series sweep this season.

———

Twins blank KC

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — It was a soft ending to a rough weekend.

Lefthander Devin Smeltzer avoided hard contact for six innings in a last-second outing as the Twins edged Kansas City 3-0 on Sunday to complete a three-game series sweep of their American League central division opponent. A sacrifice fly by Eddie Rosario in the sixth and solo home run by Jason Castro in the seventh was enough offense on a day in which Royals righthander Sean Keller was tough to deal with.

But Smeltzer, who entered the clubhouse at 10 a.m. from Class AAA Rochester, was a little tougher.

Smeltzer shut out the Royals for six innings on two hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Only three times did a Royals player hit a ball over 100 miles per hour — and two of those were by Jorge Soler. Smeltzer avoided the fat part of bats all afternoon, crafting his way to his first career major league victory.

The Twins swept an opponent, in a series of at least three games, for the first time since May 24-26 against the White Sox. While there was success, there were some rough patches.

It actually starter on Thurs when they blew a 4-1 ninth-inning lead in a 5-4, 11-inning loss at Miami, a loss that stopped them from sweeping the Marlins. Byron Buxton injured his shoulder during the game and landed on the injured list a day later. Before the weekend ended, Michael Pineda and Sam Dyson would follow him to the IL. Smeltzer was called up for Dyson and inserted as Sunday’s starter.

Smeltzer gave up one hit the first time through the Royals batting order and retired eight straight batters before issuing a walk to lead off the seventh. He was removed at that point, but received a standing ovation from the announced crowd of 30,171 as he left the field.

In five appearances, including three starts, Smeltzer has a 2.28 ERA. He is making a case to be part of the Twins playoff push. He should remain in the rotation until Pineda returns from a right triceps strain.

Smeltzer best fastball hit 91.2 miles per hour but he spotted it well and mixed in a change up and curveball to keep the Royals from threatening.

With the sweep secured, the Twins now prepare for big tests this weekend against the N.L. East-leading Braves and their A.L. Central rivals the Indians. Cleveland defeated the Angels on Sunday to remain three games behind the Twins in the division.

———

A’s broom St. Louis

OAKLAND, Calif. (TNS) — Manager Bob Melvin didn’t expect new A’s starter Tanner Roark would feel any pressure to make a good first impression.

But his teammates had to like what they saw from the 32-year-old right-hander, who allowed just one run through five innings in the A’s 4-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in front of 24,603 on Sunday.

Catcher Dustin Garneau, back in Oakland two years later after being claimed on waivers from the Angels on Saturday, made a good second-time first impression. He doubled in two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to put the A’s in front 2-1.

The A’s (64-48) won their third in a row and sixth in seven games with their two-game sweep of the Cardinals, and remain one-half game back of Tampa Bay for the second American League wild card spot.

Roark (7-7), who came to the A’s in a trade with Cincinnati this week, walked two and struck out six while throwing 109 pitches in his debut.

“I don’t think that will be the case for him, going out there and worrying about having to make a great first impression. I think he’s going to go out there and do his job,” Melvin said of Roark before the game.

“He’s a bulldog. We were lucky to get him.”

Roark retired seven of the first eight St. Luis batters he faced before loading the bases with two walks and a hit batsman in the third. He escaped unscathed, but not before throwing 35 pitches in the inning, including 14 to Paul Goldschmidt, who eventually earned one of those walks.

Paul DeJong put the Cardinals on the scoreboard with a 419-foot homer to left to lead off the fourth.

But that didn’t last. The A’s took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning when Garneau — in his second at-bat since arriving — doubled to deep center, scoring Mark Canha and Stephen Piscotty, who both were hit by pitches from Adam Wainwright.

Jurickson Profar hit his 15th homer of the season with one out in the sixth, pushing Oakland’s lead to 3-1 and chasing Wainwright.

St. Louis pulled within 3-2 in the eighth, but the A’s restored their two-run margin when Garneau scored on a wild pitch by John Gant in the bottom of the inning.

— Left-hander Sean Manaea, rehabbing after shoulder surgery last September, suffered what the A’s believe is a minor setback when he felt soreness in his right side during his outing last Tuesday for the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators. Melvin said Manaea is being shut down for a few days. He pitched six innings against the New Orleans Baby Cakes, allowing two earned runs and striking out eight.

———

Astros mulch M’s

HOUSTON (TNS) — Based on what had transpired in the first two games of the series, including being no-hit for the second time this season on Saturday night, and facing Astros ace Justin Verlander on Sunday, well, not much was expected from the Mariners.

The Mariners managed to get a hit and score a run, something that wasn’t a given into the afternoon finale at Minute Maid Park.

But a win against the Astros?

Well, that’s just one accomplishment too far at this point.

In a game that was vastly more competitive than anticipated, the Astros got a solid outing from Verlander and just enough offense to finish the three-game series sweep with a 3-1 victory over Seattle.

The Mariners were outscored 19-3 in the three games. They had a total of seven hits in the three games which equaled the number of home runs that the Astros slugged against them. Houston is now 12-1 in the season series vs. Seattle with six more games left to play.

While 14 teams have been no-hit twice in the same season, no team has endured the misery three times. For almost four innings, it appeared like the Mariners were going to carve out a special place in dubious baseball history by getting no-hit three times in a season and in back-to-back games.

Verlander carved them up for the first three frames, striking out six of the 10 batters he faced while issuing a walk. That left the Mariners hitless for 15 straight innings. Their last hit — a Kyle Seager single — had come in the sixth inning of Friday’s loss.

But with two outs in the fourth inning, Seager bookended the hitless streak with an oops of an infield single off the end of his bat that cue-balled toward third base and managed to stay fair.

The streak was done.

Per Stats LLC, the only team in the last 40 years to go hitless in more consecutive innings was the Dodgers in 1981, also against the Astros with 16 straight.

So that was avoided.

Verlander shrugged off the singled and struck out Tim Beckham with a nasty curveball to end the inning.

The Astros gave him a lead in the bottom of the fourth against veteran lefty Tommy Milone. A leadoff double from Alex Bregman, a double from Yordan Alvarez and Carlos Correa’s infield RBI single made it 1-0 to start the inning. Milone limited the damage to just one run getting a big inning-ending double play off the bat of Robinson Chirinos.

Houston pushed the lead to 2-0 in the sixth. Alex Bregman doubled off Milone, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Alvarez’s sac fly to center.

The Mariners got their lone run in the seventh, also breaking a scoreless streak of 17 inning when Seager hammered a first-pitch fastball from Verlander into the Astros’ bullpen that cut the lead to 2-1.

Seattle had some level of hope for a rally.

But reliever Matt Magill allowed another run to score in the bottom of the inning on a sac fly. With the Mariners’ offense in total dysfunction mode, overcoming a two-run lead was seemingly impossible.

They never threatened against the Astros bullpen in the final two innings.

———

Rockies topple Giants

DENVER (TNS) — Giants manager Bruce Bochy’s farewell tour around the country has taken him to stadiums and cities he’ll miss dearly when he retires after the season.

It also brought him to Coors Field, a ballpark he’d rather avoid altogether.

Bochy spent Sunday morning reminiscing about all of the dark chapters his teams have authored in Denver over his 25-year career. In the Giants’ final game in Colorado this season, they wrote their manager another.

Rookie starter Tyler Beede gave up three first inning runs and couldn’t complete four frames while a slumping Giants offense didn’t pose much of a threat in a 6-2 loss.

“As a competitor, I need to do better than that,” Beede said. “With the position the bullpen was in the last couple of days, I felt a responsibility to go a little deeper than that and that’s really the biggest thing I was bummed about.”

The defeat dropped the Giants back to .500 on the season as the Rockies handed them their second consecutive series loss. After the club won 16 of 19 games to open the month of July, the Giants have already lost three of their first four in August.

Bochy wrapped up his career at Coors Field with a 96-118 record in 214 games at the stadium. He called it the hardest place to manage because of the demands the stadium creates for pitching staffs and on Sunday, it was not hard to see why.

Beede gave up eight hits and five runs in 3 2/3 innings in a start that required Bochy to deplete his long relief depth ahead of a pivotal nine-game homestand featuring series against three teams with winning records.

Beede’s continued struggles are an increasing source of concern for a Giants organization that’s short on starting pitching depth at the upper levels. Since shutting out the Padres with eight innings of three-hit ball on July 19, Beede has posted a 7.98 ERA over his past three appearances.

“It’s been three in a row where the results haven’t lined up,” Beede said.

His struggles have coincided with those of Shaun Anderson and Dereck Rodriguez, who was optioned following a rough outing on Thursday in Philadelphia.

The Giants will likely call up rookie Conner Menez from Triple-A to start Tuesday’s game against the Nationals and expect Johnny Cueto to return during the first week of September, but the Giants will need better performances from their starting pitchers to be within striking distance of a playoff berth when Cueto is activated.

The club’s offense hasn’t provided enough production lately, failing to capitalize with runners in scoring position and receiving minimal contributions out of a veteran core that appeared energized during the Giants’ July hot streak.

“In this ballpark, more than any other ballpark, this is where you want to put pressure on them, create some action, get some guys on base and cause some stressful innings for the pitcher,” Bochy said. “We just couldn’t do it today.”

Sunday’s game was particularly disappointing for first baseman Brandon Belt and catcher Buster Posey who combined to go 0-for-8, but the Giants did have one player who enjoyed a career day at the plate.

Shortstop Donovan Solano led off the game with a solo home run against Rockies starter Kyle Freeland and followed with a 445-foot blast to left center field in his next at-bat. Sunday marked Solano’s second career multi-home run game and his first since he hit two for the Marlins in a game against the Braves on September 25, 2012.

Bochy opted to rest Brandon Crawford against the left-handed Freeland, but Solano continued to prove why he should be in the lineup at various positions on a near-daily basis. Since June 20, Solano has recorded 35 hits in 89 at-bats and has reached base in more than 40% of his plate appearances.

The Giants acquired Scooter Gennett to play second base earlier this week and activated Evan Longoria from the injured list on Sunday, but Solano’s versatility and willingness to play all over the field may compel Bochy to use him more frequently over the final two months of the season.

Solano’s strong day wasn’t nearly enough to send Bochy out with a lasting final memory at Coors Field. Instead, Bochy left the dugout Sunday with a sense of frustration that’s all-too-familiar for him in Colorado.

At least he won’t have to visit again.

———

Dodgers nip Padres

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — Max Muncy struck the final blow in a slugfest Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium, as his double to right field off Kirby Yates walked off the Padres 11-10 in the ninth inning.

To that point, both teams had held the lead twice and were tied once in the middle. Four times, one scored and the other answered in the next half-inning.

The Dodgers went up 3-0 in the bottom of the second; the Padres scored five in the top of the third. The Padres added a run in the fourth; the Dodgers scored three in the inning’s bottom half to tie it 6-6. The Dodgers went up 7-6 in the bottom of the sixth; the Padres took back the lead in the top of the seventh and added two runs in the eighth.

Craig Stammen stranded the runner on first base he inherited from starter Chris Paddack with no outs in the fifth inning and allowed A.J. Pollock’s solo homer in the sixth. After Trey Wingenter pitched a perfect eighth, Andres Munoz allowed his first runs as a major leaguer.

The 20-year-old rookie, making his eighth appearance, walked Corey Seager and gave up an infield single to Muncy before A.J. Pollock poked a double the other way down the right field line to score Seager. Beaty’s grounder to shortstop was the first out of the inning and brought Muncy home to make it a one-run game.

Turner pinch-hit for Negron and also sent a grounder to Fernando Tatis Jr., who threw home to get Pollock. After Munoz walked Martin, Yates came in to get pinch-hitter Will Smith on a soft liner to Tatis.

Joc Pederson led off the ninth with a double to right field but was thrown out at third when Hosmer fielded Alex Verdugo’s grounder and threw across the diamond, where third baseman Manny Machado tagged him.

A potential game-ending grounder by the next batter, Seager, instead put runners at first and second with one out when second baseman Luis Urias failed to field the ball cleanly and Seager beat his throw to first.

Muncy followed with the deciding hit on a full-count fastball.

It seemed like so much had happened since so much had happened while the game’s starting pitchers were in.

Paddack had more than Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda, but not what he needed to subdue even a Sunday afternoon Dodgers lineup that did not feature Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner or Will Smith at the start.

The rookie right-hander was lifted after Alex Verdugo lined a single to center field leading off the fifth. It was Paddack’s earliest exit in eight starts and just the fourth time in his 19 career starts that he did not make it through at least the fifth inning.

The last time he has been on the mound at Dodger Stadium, he held the prolific Dodgers scoreless for 5 2/3 innings. Sunday, he allowed a season-high six earned runs.

The difference was the change.

Just seven of Paddack’s 16 change-ups were strikes on Sunday. He landed 27 of 34 change-ups for strikes in his previous outing against the Dodgers.

For the season, he entered Sunday’s game throwing his change-up for a strike just shy of 70% of the time. In his seven quality starts (at least six innings, no more than three earned runs), that number is 71%% and has never been below 58 percent.

Like virtually every pitcher, fastball command is paramount for Paddack. But Paddack’s change-up, when it is right, makes his fastball exceedingly difficult to time.

Opponents were batting .178 (34-for-191) against Paddack’s fastball this season before Sunday. The Dodgers went 5-for-15 on fastballs Sunday, including two homers.

For those homers, the Dodgers pounced on another anomaly for Paddack — his penchant for giving up the two-strike bomb.

Muncy’s homer leading off the second inning was the fourth 0-2 home run Paddack has allowed. After a walk to Matt Beaty, Russell Martin hit the third 1-2 homer Paddack has allowed. Of the 17 home runs he has allowed, eight have come with two strikes.

A couple doubles around a hit batter and a two-run single by Kristopher Negron accounted for the Dodgers’ three-run fourth inning.

Maeda breezed through two innings before getting pulled after a stormy two-thirds.

Francisco Mejia’s one-out double and Paddack’s two-out RBI single started the Padres’ first answer-back inning, and Hosmer’s second career grand slam finished it.

Manuel Margot’s second home run two days stretched the Padres’ lead to 6-3 in the top of the fourth before the Dodgers got the three off Paddack in the bottom of the inning.

After Pollock put the Dodgers on top in the sixth, Tatis started the seventh by reaching on an error by Julio Urias, the third of seven relievers the Dodgers used Sunday. After Greg Garcia walked, Manny Machado’s single up the middle drove in Tatis and sent Garcia sliding into third. Hosmer’s sacrifice fly to left field brought in Garcia.

Mejia’s third hit of the game, a single, led off the eighth. Ian Kinsler drew a pinch-hit walk, and Tatis drove in Mejia with a single before Garcia’s sacrifice fly scored Kinsler from third.

———

Braves fall

ATLANTA (TNS) — Safe to say that just days after the Braves great trade deadline bullpen makeover, prospective closer Shane Greene is the one acquisition who has everyone’s attention.

No, not the first impression that he or anyone else in the Braves orbit wanted.

Liken it to serving Spam sliders as appetizers at a fancy dinner party or setting fire to the principal’s desk the first day of school, if you will.

In a span of about 18 hours, Greene has recorded a blown save and a loss. In his first two innings as a Brave, he has given up seven hits and four earned runs. Those are just two fewer earned runs than he gave up in 39 previous innings with Detroit this season.

“Unfortunate that I showed up with everybody excited for me to get the job done and I haven’t gotten that job done two days in a row. I got to pitch better,” Greene said Sunday following the Braves 10-inning, 6-4 loss to Cincinnati.

The three runs Greene gave up Sunday were the result of a three-run homer on the first pitch Tucker Barnhart saw. Just like that, a Braves specialty — the late-inning rally — was undone.

Ronald Acuna, who drove in the winning run in extra innings Saturday after Greene blew that save, could not rescue the new reliever this time. Acuna blasted a dramatic two-run homer in the ninth to tie Sunday’s game, but that was insufficient this day.

“Just couldn’t put the (10th) inning down — two out and nobody on, couldn’t get the last out,” said a rather grim Braves manager Brian Snitker.Greene had erased a lead-off single by Josh VanMeter by getting Nick Senzel to ground into a double play. Just one more out and the Braves would take the series from the Reds. But Greene gave up back-to-back, hard-hit singles to Aristides Aquino and Jose Iglessias, setting up Barnhart for his winning blow.

“Today I threw a homer pitch and he hit it over the fence,” Greene said.He added, “Last night I felt like I had really good stuff, just some bad luck there. (Sunday) I made one bad pitch and paid for it.”

“Back door cutter that started backdoor and ended up more middle in,” said Greene’s catcher, Tyler Flowers. “That’s a spot that guy does damage. Obviously he was ready to get something out of that AB.”

Snitker was in no position or mood to make any judgments about his new closer, one of three relievers the Braves acquired at the close of July. “I haven’t seen him enough to think anything yet. Those guys have those kind of games. We’ll see,” the manager said.

Greene wasn’t the only problem Sunday.The Braves were 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. They were playing with a new-look lineup, not starting Freddie Freeman in order to give him a little break, moving Josh Donaldson into the No. 3 spot and Adam Duvall into clean-up.

Starter Julio Teheran faced the minimum the first two innings and then lost the plate. He ended up walking six Reds, which tied a career high for him, while going five innings and giving up three runs.

But all focus was on the new closer and the squandering of what might have been another spectacular moment for Acuna.Flowers spoke for patience, for the team still comfortably leading the NL East. “Write it off as one of those things,” he said. “Everybody knows what he’s capable of and what he’s going to bring. We just got to work through it, get him back to where he was and he’ll be just fine for us.”

———

Yu paces Cubs

CHICAGO (TNS) — Yu Darvish provided quality, and Jason Heyward supplied a timely quantity of production Sunday as the Cubs completed a three-game sweep of the Brewers with a 7-2 victory at Wrigley Field.

Darvish struck out eight and walked none in five innings. He was pulled after 93 pitches, with Tony Kemp’s fielding error on a potential double-play grounder extending the second and a two-out grounder skipping off the glove of first baseman Anthony Rizzo in the fifth. The latter was initially ruled an error and changed to a hit.

Darvish’s only blemish was an opposite-field home run by Christian Yelich with two out in the first. After Kemp’s miscue on a grounder by Ben Gamel, Darvish retired the next 10 batters.

This marked the fourth time in Darvish’s last six starts he did not allow a walk. He has walked two or fewer in his last 10 starts.

Heyward, batting leadoff for the fifth consecutive start, answered Yelich’s home run with a shot over the center-field wall in the bottom of the first.

With two out in the second, Heyward pulled a pitch by Adrian Houser for a triple to score David Bote, and Nicholas Castellanos followed with a single to short to score Heyward.

Kyle Schwarber hit his 25th home run in the fifth, and the Cubs responded well in the sixth to manager Joe Maddon’s mandate to make more contact in key situations.

Kemp led off the sixth by hitting a knuckle-curve by Jeremy Jeffress into right field for a single. Bote’s grounder to short advanced Kemp to second, and pinch hitter Ian Happ poked a soft single to left.

Heyward hit a grounder to short slow enough to stay out of a double play and score Kemp to extend the Cubs’ lead to 5-1.

Rizzo tied a career high with four hits, all singles.

The Cubs won without Kris Bryant, who has been nagged by a sore right knee for the last month.

Brewers rookie Trent Grisham collected his first three major-league hits, including a home run off Tyler Chatwood in the eighth. Chatwood, however, struck out five in three innings to earn the save.

The Cubs open a three-game interleague series Monday night against the Athletics at Wrigley Field.

———

Mets scuttle Bucs

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — The Mets’ nearly perfect road trip came to an imperfect end Sunday: Robinson Cano suffering a strained left hamstring during their 13-2 win against the Pirates.

That was about the only downside to another well-rounded victory for the Mets, who won a fourth series in a row and have won nine of their past 10 games. After going 5-1 against the White Sox and Pirates this week, the Mets are 55-56, the closest they have been to .500 since June 11, when they were 33-34.

Noah Syndergaard cruised through seven innings of one-run ball, and six Mets batters had multiple hits. Michael Conforto and J.D. Davis, both 2-for-4, homered in the first inning. Jeff McNeil added a long ball in the seventh.

Cano (3-for-3) got hurt in the fourth inning, when he pulled up lame after rounding first on what looked to be his third double. He immediately grabbed the back of his left leg, walked gingerly to the Mets’ dugout and was replaced at second base by McNeil for the bottom of the fourth.

Already this year, Cano, 36, has gone on the injured list twice, once in May and once in June due to a strained left quadriceps. Cano has four years and $96 million left on his contract.

Among the Mets’ internal infield options: Luis Guillorme (pulled from Triple-A Syracuse’s game right after Cano got hurt), Dilson Herrera (didn’t play Sunday) and Ruben Tejada.

The injury is particularly poorly timed considering Cano’s bat had seemed to be coming around. Since the end of his career-high 0-for-23 run, Cano was 10-for-his-last-17, including four consecutive multi-hit games and five extra-base hits.

Syndergaard limited Pittsburgh to three hits and a walk as he lasted at least seven innings for a fifth consecutive start (posting a 1.78 ERA in that stretch). His ERA is 3.96, below 4.00 for the first time since his first inning of the season.

The Mets hammered Pirates righthander Joe Musgrove for eight runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings. Todd Frazier (3-for-5, three RBIs) knocked him out with a two-run single.

———

Indians sweep

CLEVELAND (TNS) — The Angels continued their rapid descent in the American League wild-card standings with Sunday’s 6-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field, their fourth straight defeat and eighth loss in 10 games.

Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber, a former Laguna Hills High School and UC Santa Barbara standout, threw his third complete game of the season, allowing two runs and five hits, striking out eight and walking none in a 107-pitch effort to improve to 11-4 with a 3.31 ERA.

Oscar Mercado, Francisco Lindor and Jason Kipnis each hit solo home runs, and Kipnis’ clutch two-out, two-run single in the fifth inning helped push the surging Indians to their 37th win in 52 games since June 4.

The Angels were 54-49, a season-high five games over .500, and four games back in the wild-card race after completing a two-game sweep of the Dodgers on July 24 for their ninth win in 12 games.

After losing five of seven games to the Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers, who are both on pace to lose more than 100 games, and getting swept in the three-game series in Cleveland, the Angels are nine games behind Tampa Bay for the second wild-card spot.

Angels starter Jaime Barria labored through 3? innings, allowing three runs and five hits — including the three solo homers — striking out six, walking three and throwing 89 pitches.

The right-hander caused a five-minute, 10-second delay in the second inning when he returned to the clubhouse or training room to deal with a blister on his right big toe, but he was able to remain in the game.

Reliever Luke Bard, who flew overnight from Salt Lake to Cleveland after being recalled Sunday morning, wasn’t so lucky. After retiring Mercado with two on to end the fourth inning, the right-hander was hit in the right triceps by a 103-mph Carlos Santana line drive and pulled from the game. Bard appeared to escape serious injury — he was diagnosed with a triceps bruise.

Mercado homered to center field in the first inning off Barria, and Lindor homered to center in the third. Brian Goodwin’s double and Albert Pujols’ RBI single in the fourth pulled the Angels to within 2-1.

Kipnis homered to center in the bottom of the fourth for a 3-1 lead and singled to right off Angels reliever JC Ramirez with runners on second and third to push the lead to 5-1 in the fifth.

Kole Calhoun hit a solo homer to right, his 25th of the season, off Bieber in the seventh to cut the lead to 5-2.

The Angels tacked on an insurance run off Hansel Robles in the eighth when Kipnis walked, Jordan Luplow capped a 10-pitch at-bat with a double off the left-field wall and Lindor hit a sacrifice fly to center for a 6-2 lead.

———

Garcia hits grand slam

CHICAGO (TNS) — Leury Garcia hit a grand slam, Eloy Jimenez added a three-run shot and Tim Anderson also went deep to lead the White Sox to a 10-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

The Phillies are still in the NL wild-card hunt but lost two of three at home to the below-.500 White Sox. Not even appearances by Chase Utley, Ryan Howard, Pedro Martinez and the rest of the 2009 NL champions could inspire the Phillies and they trailed all the way against Reynaldo Lopez (6-9) and three relievers.

The Phillies spent $330 million to bring Bryce Harper aboard and fuel expectations they could make a serious playoff push for the first time in nearly a decade.

But the disappointment of the season hit hard Sunday when the Phillies made the surprise demotion of starting third baseman Maikel Franco to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Franco was hitting just .231 with 15 home runs and 47 RBIs (mostly batting eighth in the lineup) in 102 games. Franco was once projected as a cornerstone player for the Phillies, appearing in more than 150 games in both 2016 and 2017. His best season came in 2016 when he hit 25 home runs and had 88 RBIs.

The Phillies have a glut of outfielders and the trade deadline deal to get former All-Star Corey Dickerson left them looking to shake up the roster. Scott Kingery started at third base Sunday and will replace Franco. Rodriguez will serve as the right-handed bat off the bench. Dickerson hit a two-run homer in the ninth.

“This felt like an appropriate time to make a very difficult move for the clubhouse because we all care deeply about Maikel Franco,” Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. “He’s an exceptional teammate and person and we all love him. But we felt like the best roster for the Philadelphia Phillies had Sean Rodriguez on it right now because of his versatility and his ability to play all over the diamond.”

Philadelphia sent Drew Smyly (2-6) to the mound for his third start for the Phillies — a castoff expected to hold the fort for a crumbling rotation. The Phillies have at one point sent three members of their opening day rotation to the bullpen, and Jake Arrieta is pitching through bone spurs in his right elbow. The Phillies aren’t out of the NL playoff picture but they fell to 6-15 since the All-Star break.

Smyly allowed five runs in the second inning, four of them on Garcia’s 431-foot blast that landed just shy of the outfield concourse. Garcia’s seventh homer of the season was his first career grand slam.

Lopez was chased after 5 1/3 innings and the White Sox leading 5-3. Aaron Bummer came out of the bullpen and got Rodriguez to hit into a double play to end the rally. Jimenez sealed the win in the eighth when he went deep off Mike Morin in the eighth for his 18th homer of the year.

———

Orioles win close

BALTIMORE (TNS) — There won’t be much to cut for the season-highlight tape from the Orioles’ 6-5 win Sunday over the Toronto Blue Jays, but it was enough to salvage a series split before an announced 18,837 at Camden Yards.

Consider the sources of the Orioles offense: a sun-field pop-up in the first inning; a two-out, run-scoring error followed by a two-run double by Trey Mancini in the second inning; and a pair of bases-loaded walks by Double-A call-up Yennsy Diaz in the fifth inning.

Around all that, the Orioles (38-73) got five innings from Tom Eshelman after an adventurous first inning from opener Jimmy Yacabonis. Eshelman allowed a run on three hits to begin the second inning, and didn’t record an out until his 20th pitch. He cruised after that, and pitched well enough to earn his first career win before being chased by a pair of home runs in the seventh.

Dillon Tate allowed a third run in that inning, but Branden Kline, Richard Bleier and Shawn Armstrong kept the Orioles ahead the rest of the way. Armstrong earned his fourth save of the season as the Orioles improved to 17-38 at home.

Neither side had anywhere to go but up after a forgettable first inning. The Blue Jays loaded the bases against Yacabonis and grounded into a force at home before left fielder Anthony Santander caught a fly ball and alertly threw to third base to get a tagging Cavan Biggio for the third out of a scoreless inning.

The Orioles similarly ran into the third out of the first inning, but only after Toronto lost a Jace Peterson pop-up in the sun to allow a run to score before easily throwing Peterson out at second base.

———

Rays win again

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (TNS) — Yonny Chirinos allowed one run in five innings, Mike Brosseau collected three hits, including a home run, and the Rays completed a sweep of the Marlins with a 7-2 Sunday at Tropicana Field.

Tampa Bay (65-48) has won six straight games, matching a season high, and eight of its past nine games. The Rays are 17 games over .500 for the first time since June 10. They’ve scored at least six runs in seven straight games, the longest such streak in team history.

Chirinos, who threw only 63 pitches, left the game after the fifth inning because of right middle finger inflammation. He allowed two hits, a Brian Anderson home run in the fourth inning and a Harold Ramirez double in the sixth. In a bounceback outing, the 25-year-old struck out four and walked one. He allowed seven runs in four innings in his last appearance, July 28 vs. the Blue Jays.

The Rays capitalized on Marlins miscues to get on the board in the first inning. After Matt Duffy walked on four pitches, Tommy Pham hit what should have been a double-play ground ball to shortstop Miguel Rojas. The ball ricocheted off Rojas’ glove and into center field. Duffy reached third on the error, and Jesus Aguilar’s sacrifice fly brought him home. Brosseau singled later in the inning to knock in Pham. The second baseman added a home run in the third inning, driving an 0-2 fastball into the left-field seats to give Tampa Bay a 3-0 lead.

The Rays broke the game open in the bottom of the seventh. Pham walked to lead off the inning and came around on a Travis d’Arnaud single. Avisail Garcia’s double off the top of the center-field wall plated two more runs to extend Tampa Bay’s lead to 6-1. Aguilar added more insurance in the eighth with a 446-foot bomb, his first homer since being traded to the Rays on Tuesday.

The Rays featured an all right-handed lineup against Marlins starting left-hander Caleb Smith. The strategy paid off, as Tampa Bay recorded six hits in Smith’s five innings of work. Smith had allowed six hits in only one other game this season and had held righties to a .189 batting average and .255 on-base percentage.