By Cindy Boren

The Washington Post

(TNS) — A tearful Serena Williams wept as she took a chair, retiring four games into her match against Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu in the Rogers Cup final Sunday in Toronto and raising questions about her fitness for the U.S. Open.

As Williams wept after calling a medical timeout, the 19-year-old Andreescu bent down to hug her and a trainer approached as a mic picked up Williams saying she had back spasms. She was down a break at the match’s 16-minute mark.

Williams continued to weep as she addressed the crowd in Toronto after the match. She apologized and vowed “to keep going.”

“I’m not a crier, but guys,” Williams told the crowd. “I’m sorry I couldn’t do it today. I tried but I just couldn’t do it.”thank you all.”

The match followed the Friday semifinal between Williams and Naomi Osaka, the first match between the two since Williams’s emotional outburst in their U.S. Open final last September. Williams won this time, 6-3, 6-4. She was attempting to win her first tournament since giving birth in September 2017.

The U.S. Open starts Aug. 26, giving the 37-year-old Williams a little over two weeks to get on track.

The Rogers Cup was Andreescu’s first tournament since May.

“What I’ve been through the past two months has not been easy,” Andreescu told the crowd. “I kept telling myself, ‘Never give up.’ I’m trying to look at my injury not as a setback but more of a challenge. I tried to embrace it as much as I can.”