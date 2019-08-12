By Joe Lyons

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS (TNS) — Lane Thomas’ grand slam with two outs in the seventh changed the game as the Cardinals rallied from an 8-4 deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-9 and complete a three-game sweep before a crowd of 43,912 on Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals, who beat the Pirates 6-2 Friday and 3-1 Saturday, will take Monday off before beginning a two-game series in Kansas City against the Royals on Tuesday.

“I knew he didn’t want to walk me and figured eventually he’d throw me a fastball,” Thomas said after hitting his third home run and driving in his 10th run for the Cardinals this season. “I just tried to get ready for it and make a good swing.

“For the most part, my role lately has been defense and that’s something I’ve been working on with (coach and former Cardinal outfielder Willie McGee).”

Earlier the game, Thomas narrowly missed on a diving catch in center.

— So close, man,” he said. “I think I’m going to have the trainers tighten up the front of the glove. It was so close … .”

Pittsburgh’s Pablo Reyes homered to lead off the ninth.

The Cardinals added to their lead in the eighth inning, getting a single from Tommy Edman and a two-run homer from Dexter Fowler.

“Got the 3-0 green light and made it work,” Fowler said of his 13th homer of the season. “Only played half the game (coming on when Jose Martinez left with an injured shoulder).

“We don’t feel like we’re ever going to quit. I always believe that if we’re hitting last, we’ve got a chance … “

The Cardinals took the lead with a five-run seventh inning.

After one-out hits from Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna, Yairo Munoz and Andrew Knizner were hit by consecutive pitches by Pittsburgh reliever Kyle Crick forcing in a run to cut the lead to 8-5.

Lane Thomas then hit a 3-2 pitch into the Pirates’ bullpen for a grand slam that put the Cardinals on top 9-8

The Pirates added to their lead in the sixth inning, picking up a pair of runs on a two-out bloop single from Adam Frazier.

Against rookie Junior Fernandez, Pittsburgh got hits from Colin Moran and Erik Gonzalez and a pair of strikeouts. With two on and two out, Fernandez was replaced by Tyler Webb, who gave up a two-out, two-run bloop single to Pittsburgh leadoff hitter Adam Frazier.

First baseman Josh Bell put the the Pirates back on top 6-4 with a two-run homer with two outs in the fifth.

The blast, his second of the game, came a hitter after Bryan Reynolds walked. It was his second two-run shot of the day and his fifth multi-homer game of his career. All five have come this season.

Bell now has 29 homers and 93 RBIs this season.

The Cardinals tied it 4-4 n the fourth inning. After Paul DeJong led off with a walk, he came around to score the tying run on a two-out triple to right by Lane Thomas.

Right fielder Jose Martinez (right shoulder discomfort) was replaced at the end of the fourth inning and replaced by Dexter Fowler.

Pittsburgh regained the lead in the third inning, coming up with a pair of runs.

With one out, Bryan Reynolds doubled off the wall in right. After Starling Marte was hit by pitch, Josh Bell singled to right, where the Cardinals’ Jesus Martinez overran the ball, allowing a run to score on the error.

Pittsburgh’s lead moved to 4-2 when Marte scored on Melky Cabrera’s grounder to second.

In the bottom of the third, the Cardinals got a run back when Tommy Edman bunted for a hit with one out, stole second and took third when the throw went into center. He scored on a two-out single by Paul Goldschmidt.

The Pirates jumped on top early. But the Cardinals came right back to tie it.

After Adam Frazier led off the game with a single, Bryan Reynolds followed with a shot to the gap in right-center. Lane Thomas, the Cardinals’ center fielder, made a diving attempt but was unable to make the play.

With runners at second and third and none out, Starling Marte hit a fly ball to shallow center and Thomas responded by making the catch and firing a strike to catcher Andrew Knizner to cut down Frazier and complete the double play.

Josh Bell followed with a two-run homer to right. it was his 28th round-tripper of the season.

In the bottom of the inning, after a one-out walk to Jose Martinez, Paul Goldschmidt ripped a 1-2 pitch 441 feet into the bleachers in right-center to tie the game at 2. It was Goldschmidt’s 26th homer of the season.

Lane Thomas had two hits, including the grand slam, and drove in five for the Cardinals, who also got a four-hit game from Paul Goldschmidt, who hit a two-run homer in the first and drove in another run in the third. Tommy Edman had a three-hit game for the Redbirds. Dexter Fowler, who came off the bench to replace injured Jose Martinez, hit a two-run homer in the eighth.

Marcell Ozuna also had a two-hit game for the Cardinals, who came on strong in the later innings to outhit the Pirates 14-13 in the game.

The Pirates were led by Josh Bell, who had three hits, including a pair of two-run homer runs. Pittsburgh received a three-hit game from Bryan Reynolds and Colin Moran while Adam Frazier (two RBIs) and Bryan Reynolds had two-hit games. Melky Cabrera drove in the other Pirates’ run.

Minor gives major effort

MILWAUKEE (TNS) — The Texas Rangers’ offensive futility tour continues.

But as long as Mike Minor is on the mound, they still have a chance.

Minor did about all you could ask of a pitcher Sunday afternoon as the Rangers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 1-0 win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

After the Rangers grabbed a 1-0 lead on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s sacrifice fly to right, which scored Willie Calhoun in the seventh, Minor shut the Brewers down in his next two frames.

Two of the Brewers’ four hits came in the seventh inning, including an infield hit with two outs but Minor induced a harmless groundout to end the inning.

A lead-off double in the eighth by Hernan Perez didn’t faze Minor either. He struck out pinch-hitter Christian Yelich before retiring the top of the order with a ground out and fly out.

Jose Leclerc pitched the ninth to earn the save. Minor has won his past three starts and improves to 11-6.

Four of the six games on this current road trip have been decided by one run. Texas has played in an American League-high 38 one-run games this season.

The Rangers begin a three-game set against the Blue Jays in Toronto Monday to close out their nine-game trip.

They Rangers’ offense has struggled to push across runs and that trend continued on Sunday. They’ve score 10 runs on 27 hits in their past 54 innings (six games) on this road trip. Minor has won twice on this trip with 1-0 scores. He beat the Cleveland Indians in the trip-opener on Monday.

It’s not as though they haven’t had chances to score. In fact, the Rangers had two on with one out in the first inning but Calhoun flew out and Rougned Odor struck out.

That extended their run of recent struggles with runners in scoring position to 0 for their last 23. Kiner-Falefa’s finally snapped the stretch with his seventh-inning sac fly.

Brewers starter Jordan Lyles was just as impressive as Minor. He held the Rangers to one run on three hits in seven innings. He walked three, including Shin-Soo Choo twice and Calhoun to start the seventh. Calhoun’s walk snapped a string of 11 consecutive outs. Odor followed with a double off the glove of first baseman Yasmini Grandal to give the Rangers two runners in scoring position with no outs. Delino DeShields was caught looking on a slider for the first out.

Kiner-Falefa singled with one out in the second but Jeff Mathis’ 94 mph line drive to third base ended the inning on a double play as Kiner-Falefa was had no time to get back to first base.

Royals rock Tigers

DETROIT (TNS) — One can be fun, but two is just a blast. And the two big, young right-handed power hitters in the middle of the Royals’ lineup certainly had a blast in the final game of their series in Detroit.

The Royals’ No. 3 and No. 4 hitters, Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler, smashed two home runs apiece and went back-to-back in the eighth inning as the Royals hammered the Detroit Tigers into submission in the late innings of a 10-2 win in front of an announced 19,790 at Comerica Park Sunday afternoon.

The Royals (43-76) salvaged a split of the four-game series after having lost the first two games. The win also meant the Royals went 3-6 on the 10-game road trip, with one suspended game in extra innings against the Boston Red Sox still unfinished.

Soler moved to within three of tying Mike Moustakas’ single-season franchise record for home runs (38, set in 2017), and he hit seven during the three-city road trip. Dozier clubbed six homers during the 10 games away from Kauffman Stadium. Dozier now has 22 homers this season.

Soler collected five RBIs to bring his team-leading total to 87, while Dozier now has 66.

Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis (8-10) turned in his 11th quality start of the season and moved within one of his win total from last season. He allowed two runs on six hits and didn’t walk a batter in six innings.

Coming on the heels of Mike Montgomery’s seven-inning scoreless outing on Sunday, the Royals had back-to-back starters pitch at least six innings without a walk for the first time since Eric Skoglund and Heath Fillmyer did it on Sept. 18-19.

The Royals will have Monday off before they start a five-game homestand with two games against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ruiz sinks Astros

BALTIMORE (TNS) — The Orioles took the field for Sunday’s series finale against the Houston Astros in one of those “What are the odds?” situations that make baseball such an interesting sport.

When you give up 23 runs the night before and you’re facing one of the best starting pitchers of his generation the next day, well, ending the weekend in the win column had to seem like an impossible dream.

It must have seemed like something even worse than that after the Orioles carried a lead into the ninth Sunday and let it get away, but they staged a three-run rally in the bottom of the inning to score an amazing, 8-7 victory before an emotionally drained announced crowd of 17,979 at Camden Yards.

No. 9 hitter Rio Ruiz saved them from one of their most deflating losses of a very deflating year when he crushed a two-run walk-off homer off Astros closer Roberto Osuna that landed on Eutaw Street and erased the two-run lead the Astros took against closer Mychal Givens just minutes before.

Of course, the odds said it never should have got to that point in the first place.

In the immediate aftermath of Saturday night’s pitching meltdown, manager Brandon Hyde laid it all on the very broad shoulders of right-hander Asher Wojciechowski.

“We’re in a tough stretch obviously, facing these guys again tomorrow, so we’ll need a real nice start out of Wojo,” Hyde said. “We need Wojo to step up and give us a really good start and we have a doubleheader on Monday. Not the easiest two days.”

Quite a gauntlet to throw down on a pitcher with just 18 major league starts and a 6.06 career ERA. Shut down the team that scored an Astros-record run total and looks like the favorite to win the World Series.

Oh, and do it in a pitching duel with a former Cy Young Award winner who came into the game with a 15-4 record and a league-leading 2.68 ERA.

It didn’t start particularly well. Wojciechowski was staked to a quick lead when Jace Peterson slapped a two-out RBI double in the first to score Trey Mancini, but the Astros struck right back with three runs in the second on another moonshot by shortstop Carlos Correa.

Correa hit a 474-foot shot Saturday night that, according to Statcast tracking data that dates to 2015, was the longest home run ever hit in a game at Oriole Park. It cleared both dugouts in left center field and the fans standing at the rail above them. Sunday’s homer landed in the upper bullpen, a mere 426 feet from home plate.

But that would be the only run-scoring swing off Wojciechowski, who gave up just four hits and struck out five.

Hyde said before the game that he expected his hitters to be eager to face Verlander, and he was right. The Orioles grinded out at-bats so well that the Astros ace needed 109 pitches to get through five innings.

The Orioles chipped away at the early lead with a run in the bottom of the second on an RBI single by Mancini and tied the game when Pedro Severino doubled in the fifth and Jace Peterson hammered a long triple to center to tie the game.

Hanser Alberto followed with a sacrifice fly to give the O’s the lead and Mancini padded it with another RBI single in the sixth.

It would come down to a battle of the bullpens, which didn’t bode well for the Orioles after Shawn Armstrong relieved Wojciechowski and immediately gave up a run on a pair of no-out hits. But Paul Fry and Miguel Castro held the Astros in check and turned the game over to Givens to try an get the final four outs against the top of the Astros order.

That’s when the Astros did what they had done for all nine innings Saturday night. Before reliever Mychal Givens could get an out, George Springer singled, Jose Altuve doubled and Michael Brantley lined a triple down the right-field line and circled the bases when it was misplayed by Anthony Santander.

It just wasn’t to be … or was it?

Peterson led off the bottom of the ninth with a double. Richie Martin grounded out, moving Peterson to third and Chance Sisco was hit by a pitch before Chris Davis hit a sacrifice fly to make it a one-run game when Ruiz stepped to the plate.

Rockies avoid sweep

SAN DIEGO (TNS) — As Dinelson Lamet negotiated his way through one of the best starts of his career, three separate times the 27-year-old Tommy John patient was a pitch or two away from pushing the bullpen into early action.

That was the case again in the early innings Sunday.

The Rockies are simply a better hitting team than the lowly Mariners.

Lamet labored early in his first start of the year on four days’ rest and gave up a game-tying homer in the sixth inning, and solo homers alone could not carry the Padres to their first four-game series sweep in nearly eight years in an 8-3 loss to the Rockies at Petco Park.

The Padres, with little to show against German Marquez outside early solo jobs from Francisco Mejia and Josh Naylor, settled for their first series win of the second half. They had not completed a four-game sweep since Aug. 18-21, 2011, at home against the Marlins.

Lamet took a no-hitter into the seventh inning Tuesday in Seattle, throwing a season-high 104 pitches and tying a career-high with 12 strikeouts in just his sixth big league start since his elbow reconstruction.

He was so strong, in fact, that the Padres green-lit Sunday’s first appearance on four days’ rest, an outing that began just about as wildly as a Tuesday gem in which he issued four walks inside the first three innings.

Likewise Sunday, Lamet walked the first batter on four pitches, walked another before first the inning was over and hit and walked the second and third hitters, respectively, in the third inning. Lamet, however, didn’t give up a hit until Charlie Blackmon’s one-out double in the third inning and was through five scoreless innings — thanks in part to a nine-pitch fifth — when Blackmon singled to start the sixth.

Lamet’s next pitch was his last: a middle-middle, 96 mph fastball that former Padre Yonder Alonso pulled to right for his 100th career homer and a game-tying blast.

Green was on his way to the mound as Alonso jogged home.

Lamet threw 57 of his 85 pitches for strikes — including 23 in the first inning alone — and allowed only three hits but finished with three walks, a hit batter and a wild pitch in five-plus innings. He struck out seven.

Right-hander Craig Stammen fared no better after Lamet’s sixth-inning exit, allowing two more runs to score on four hits before Green called on rookie Michel Baez to fetch the last out.

Left-hander Matt Strahm allowed runs in the eighth a half-inning after Greg Garcia’s double-play ball cut the Padres’ deficit to 4-3 and newcomer Carl Edwards Jr. allowed two runs on two hits and two walks in his Padres debut in the ninth.

The Padres had little else going against Marquez outside that rally-killer and solo homers from Mejia in the second and Naylor in the third inning.

Marquez struck out nine and allowed three runs on five hits and two walks in eight innings. He needed only six pitches to get through the fifth, sat down the Padres with 13 more offerings a half-inning after the Rockies’ go-ahead rally, traded a run for a double-play ball in the seventh and stranded Wil Myers’ pinch-hit, lead-off single in the eighth.

Pinch-hitter Ian Kinsler flied out with runners on first and second to end the game in the ninth.

Angels lower the Bemboom

BOSTON (TNS) — Anthony Bemboom pulled up to Fenway Park at 12:45 p.m., a mere 20 minutes before the Angels closed a four-game series Sunday afternoon. He had never worn an Angels jersey in a major league game. Nor had he caught most of the pitchers on the staff.

But the 2012 draft pick of the Angels, recalled from triple-A Salt Lake because of Kevan Smith’s back issues, didn’t let hesitation cloud his mind. He relied on adrenaline, and some five hours of sleep, to carry him into his newest challenge.

The approach served Bemboom well.

In the Angels’ 5-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox in 10 innings, Bemboom drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th, hitting the first pitch into right field for a single that scored Kole Calhoun from third base.

Bemboom hadn’t even swung a bat since learning Saturday night that the Angels, who re-acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays last month, needed him.

“I wasn’t thinking about it too much,” said Bemboom, who made his MLB debut in May and only had five plate appearances before sustaining a knee injury. “It’s one of those things, you take a million swings, you’re thinking about it a lot. Honestly that probably helped me a little bit, to simplify it.”

Bemboom entered the game at catcher in the eighth inning, and was tested immediately. With the score tied 4-4, reliever Cam Bedrosian issued a walk to Mitch Moreland, and the Red Sox lifted the lumbering designated hitter for pinch-runner Mookie Betts. Betts broke for second base on the fifth pitch to Christian Vazquez and Bemboom threw him out by several feet.

The deadlock persisted until Bemboom, who made it triple-A with the Angels before going to the Colorado Rockies and eventually the Rays, came to the plate in the 10th inning.

“I’m sure he had some adrenaline,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “New club, new team, back in the big leagues. That helps. He made an excellent throw. It’s tough to catch guys you’ve never seen before, especially with the shadows creeping over home plate.”

Before Mike Trout crushed a ball over the 37-foot-tall fence in left field here Saturday, Calhoun liked to tease the Angels star for never hitting a home run at Fenway. Calhoun hadn’t even homered in Boston himself.

Calhoun remedied that in the eighth, sending a 97-mph fastball from Matt Barnes over the Angels bullpen in right-center field. It was his 26th of the season, which tied a career-high. The towering solo shot tied the score 4-4 and absolved rookie Patrick Sandoval of a loss.

Sandoval followed up his MLB debut from last week with a gutsy performance, but was charged with four runs over 4 2/3 innings. He struggled at times executing his pitches. In a second-inning sequence, he issued back-to-back walks on eight balls in a row. The latter occurred with the bases loaded and pushed in a run. It cut the Angels lead to 3-1.

Sandoval bounced back and retired five in a row, but he gave up a two-run homer in the fourth to Vazquez and left three runners on base for reliever Ty Buttrey in the fifth. A passed ball by Max Stassi allowed Boston to take a 4-3 lead.

Fortunately for the Angels, who have won two in a row after a season-worst eight-game losing streak, Buttrey pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Bedrosian followed with seven uneventful outs, maneuvering around two walks and a hit. Closer Hansel Robles retired all four batters he faced to secure a series split.

And Bemboom, a 29-year-old who has continued to chase a major league dream despite a number of injuries and team changes, completed the roundabout journey that delayed his Angels debut.

“It’s good to kind of have that light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “You know that you’re working toward something and have that belief you can get back there.”

Dodgers win

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — The lower his earned-run average goes, the more Dodgers left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu flirts with history.

Ryu came off the injured list to allow five hits in seven scoreless innings of Sunday’s 9-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks before 44,619 in Dodger Stadium to improve to 12-2 with a major league-best 1.45 ERA in 22 starts.

Ryu’s ERA is better than the franchise record for lowest single-season ERA by a pitcher with a minimum of 20 starts, the 1.58 mark that Hall-of-Famer Rube Marquard posted for the 1916 Brooklyn Dodgers.

Next on the list are two legendary left-handers, one who appears headed for the Hall of Fame and one who has been inducted: Clayton Kershaw (1.69 ERA in 2016) and Sandy Koufax (1.73 ERA in 1966 and 1.74 ERA in 1964).

Ryu, who struck out four and walked one, threw 91 pitches, 58 for strikes. He wasn’t particularly overpowering, inducing only six swinging strikes, but he had excellent command and kept the D-Backs off-balance with the varying speeds of his changeup, cut-fastball, two-seam fastball, curve and four-seam fastball.

The Dodgers backed Ryu with a 14-hit attack that included four home runs off Arizona starter Mike Leake — two by third baseman Justin Turner and one each by Cody Bellinger and Will Smith — the 13th time this season the Dodgers have hit at least four homers in a game.

It was the 19th quality start of the season for Ryu, who was placed on the 10-day injured list because of neck stiffness Aug. 1. Arizona mounted only one serious threat against Ryu, putting two on with no outs in the sixth, but Christian Walker flied to the wall in right field, and Wilmer Flores grounded into a double play.

Ryu improved to 3-0 with an 0.45 ERA in three starts against the Diamondbacks this season.

The Dodgers wasted no time inflating Leake’s ERA, which jumped from 4.24 to 4.58. Joc Pederson was hit by a pitch to open the first and Turner hit a towering fly ball that barely cleared the left-field wall for a two-run homer.

Bellinger followed with a laser into the left-center field seats for his 38th homer and a 3-0 lead, the 11th time this season the Dodgers have hit back-to-back home runs. Of Bellinger’s seven hits this month, four have been homers.

Matt Beaty’s single, Ryu’s sacrifice bunt and Pederson’s two-out RBI single pushed the lead to 4-0 in the second, and Seager’s two-out double and Smith’s two-run homer to left on an 0-and-2 slider — the rookie catcher’s seventh homer of the season — made it 6-0 in the third.

Turner led off the fifth by driving a 1-2 slider over the wall in left-center for his 19th homer of the season and the ninth multi-homer game of his career. Bellinger doubled to right and took third when Seager’s fly ball off the glove of right fielder Adam Jones was ruled a double. Smith’s sacrifice fly to right made it 8-0.

Eduardo Escobar hit a solo homer off Dodgers reliever Yimi Garcia in the eighth inning, and Nick Ahmed hit a two-run homer off JT Chargois in the ninth.

Rays blank Mariners

SEATTLE (TNS) — Ryan Yarbrough’s first game in Seattle was a pretty impressive one.

And nearly a historic one.

Yarbrough came one out short of throwing the Rays first complete game in more than three years in what ended up a 1-0 sweep-clinching win over the Mariners.

The Rays had not thrown a complete game since Matt Andriese did so on May 14, 2016, with their MLB record streak now at 571 games. Yarbrough became only the second starter work into the ninth in that span, as Alex Cobb did so on July 21, 2017, against Texas.

Yarbrough got the first two outs in the ninth and was at 99 pitches for the day when manager Kevin Cash pulled him to bring in Emilio Pagan, who retired pinch-hitter Omar Narvaez on a ground out to end it.

Yarbrough started his career with the Mariners, drafted and signed in 2014 and made it to Double-A before being traded to the Rays in January 2017, and said Saturday he was excited by the chance to pitch for the first time against the Mariners and in Seattle.

Eric Sogard’s fourth inning homer provided the only run the Rays needed.

The win improved the Rays record to 69-50 and completed a sweep of the Mariners, their first in Seattle since 2010 and third all time. Given that they came into the series having lost straight in Seattle over three years, it was a good weekend visit.

The Rays took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Sogard, the only lefty in their lineup, homered off Seattle lefty Wade LeBlanc. Manager Kevin Cash batted Sogard, acquired last month from Toronto, third to sure he would get an at-bat against Mariners right-handed opener Sam Tuivailala, but it paid off his second time up instead.

That was the 13th homer of the season for Sogard, who had hit only 11 homers total over his first eight big-league seasons.

The Rays played some impressive defense again. Mike Zunino threw out speedy Dee Gordon trying to steal second. Willy Adames made a good pickup and strong throw on a grounder by ex-Ray Mallex Smith, who was originally called safe and then the call was overturned. Guillermo Heredia made a running catch at the centerfield wall to save extra bases.

Yarbrough said Saturday he was excited to finally get to face the Mariners, that he was eager to pitch in front of some former teammates and coaches still with Seattle, and to get to take the mound at T-Mobile Park.

“It’s cool coming back here to Seattle,” he said. “It’s a team you especially want to throw against … that you get a little excited for.”

Yarbrough made clear then he had no regrets about being traded by the Mariners in January 2017 with Mallex Smith and minor-leaguer Carlos Vargas to the Rays for Drew Smyly.

“Honestly I feel like being traded here was the best thing that could have happened to me,” Yarbrough said. “Obviously being able to have Kyle Snyder (as his pitching coach) for those couple years. And I wasn’t throwing my cutter until I got over here, which obviously has been one of the bigger weapons for me so far in my career.

“With how they approach development here, especially on the pitching side, it was probably the best thing for me to come here. And I couldn’t be more excited to be here.”

The Rays left after the game for San Diego, where they haven’t played since 2004. The interleague series against the Padres opens Monday night at Petco Park.

Mets fail in sweep bid

NEW YORK (TNS) — The bullpen door swung open, and out stepped Sean Doolittle. The Washington Nationals’ closer jogged back to the mound he had trudged off two days earlier, after he blew a save and before he spoke of demons. New York Mets fans at Citi Field rose in derisive applause.

“It made me laugh. It made me smile,” Doolittle said. “In a weird way, it relaxed me a little bit. I’m at my best when I’m able to have a little fun with it.”

Doolittle entered Sunday afternoon’s game with a 15.00 ERA and 1 for 4 in save opportunities against the Mets this season. He had a 1.90 ERA and a 24-for-26 save conversion rate against everyone else.

The first batter hit the ball hard but into a glove. The second didn’t hit the ball at all and returned to the dugout shaking his head. The third grounded to the shortstop, and when the ball nestled in the webbing of first baseman Matt Adams’s glove, it secured the Nationals’ 7-4, sweep-averting victory. It was the first time in their past six tries that the Nationals led the Mets in the eighth inning and emerged with a victory.

The Nationals’ six-game losing streak against the Mets was over. The intense series with late comebacks, playoff implications and an atmosphere to match was over. The 10-day, three-city road trip was over at 5-4.

“This is going to be a dogfight all year long,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “It’s fun, and I love it.”

Sunday’s fun didn’t come without a scare. Outfielder Juan Soto rolled his right ankle running the bases in the seventh inning and had to leave the game. X-rays were negative, and the Nationals will treat Soto as day-to-day. Soto was upbeat after the game and said he might feel good enough to play Monday night against Cincinnati at Nationals Park.

In Soto’s stead, Victor Robles hit a lead-padding, two-run homer in the ninth to help sweeten a series that had delivered two heartbreakers both stunning and predictable. First came Friday and Doolittle allowing four runs in the ninth to get walked off. Then came Saturday and Fernando Rodney allowing the tying home run and the eventual winning run to reach base in the eighth. Then came Sunday, offering the Nationals absolution.

It was simple. Win, and re-establish a 1 1/2-game lead over the Mets in the National League wild-card race; lose, and fall a half-game behind them. The Nationals left Citi Field having allowed the hottest team in baseball, which entered Sunday having won 15 of 16, to gain just a single game in the standings.

Doing so was no small feat. The Nationals needed their No. 3 available starter, Aníbal Sánchez, to beat Jacob deGrom, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, who is better against the Nationals than he is against pretty much everyone else. In 17 career starts against the Nationals entering Sunday, deGrom had a 2.44 ERA; in his two starts against Washington earlier this season, he allowed one run in 12 innings.

But the Nationals jumped out to a lead Sunday by doing what Martinez had praised the Mets for all series: putting the ball in play. In the first, the Nationals had the bases loaded with two outs when newly acquired Asdrúbal Cabrera smoked a grounder toward first. Mets first baseman Pete Alonso laid out to stop the ball but threw it away as deGrom ran to cover the base. The Mets scrambled, the Nationals sprinted, the bases unloaded, and Cabrera ended up on third.

Almost as quickly as the Nationals gained the lead, though, they gave it back. With two outs and two on in the second inning, Sánchez allowed three straight hits - one of which was a bunt single by deGrom - to knot the score at 3.

The Nationals did not scratch deGrom again, but they did make him work. They fouled off tough pitches over and over, running up deGrom’s pitch count and putting runners on. The right-hander left after the fifth at 101 pitches - the first time he had been chased before completing seven innings since the all-star break.

The score remained deadlocked into the seventh, when the Nationals loaded the bases with one out. Adams struck out for the fourth time, but then Cabrera delivered again.

“I tried to hit the ball to the other side of the field,” he said. “I got jammed.”

Martinez praised the utility man’s ability to stay inside a fastball and hook a two-run liner down the right field line. But even when things went right for the Nationals, they went wrong, too. Soto was injured rounding third base and was tagged out. The young outfielder stood on the field for a few moments, shaking his legs, trying to loosen up. He grabbed his glove and began to jog to left field but stopped after a few steps. It was too much, and he exited the game.

The Mets got a run back in the bottom of the inning, but Daniel Hudson relieved Hunter Strickland with runners on first and second and two out, and stranded them. The Nationals’ lead remained intact.

“When you’re playing a team that’s that good and that hot, you’re going to have to absorb some punches,” Doolittle said. “Just because you take a lead doesn’t mean they’ll roll over. That’s what we did in the seventh.”

The eighth has given the Nationals trouble this season, but Wander Suero got the Mets in order. Doolittle polished off the ninth in what he called “an important outing for me.”

In the first two games of the series, the bullpen was the culprit. In the last one, it became one of the main reasons for the win. The intensity of these games at the end of a long road trip left the Nationals drained.

“Let’s get on that train,” Martinez said, “and go home.”

A’s outlast White Sox

CHICAGO (TNS) — White Sox ace Lucas Giolito set a career-high with 13 strikeouts on Sunday, but Chris Bassitt was just as dominant for the Athletics.

Bassitt allowed four hits in seven innings as the A’s topped the Sox 2-0 in front of 30,951 at Guaranteed Rate Field; he struck out seven and walked two. The A’s won two of three in the series.

The Sox couldn’t take advantage of their rare scoring opportunities. They placed runners on first and second with no outs in the second, but Yolmer Sanchez flew out to right and Matt Skole was thrown out trying to advance to second.

The Sox had runners on first and second with one out in the fourth, but Bassitt struck out Skole and Sanchez to end the inning.

Tim Anderson doubled in the first to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

Center fielder Leury Garcia was a late scratch because he “wasn’t feeling good,” manager Rick Renteria said.

Twins lose on grand slam

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — Indians outfielder Greg Allen celebrated after hitting a home run off Jose Berrios in the first inning on Sunday. The Indians scored two first-inning runs off Jose Berrios and never relinquished the lead.

The Twins had their chance to win Sunday’s game in the bottom of the ninth inning and took it.

They failed, and Cleveland took advantage in the next inning. As a result, the Twins and Indians are tied for the AL Central lead.

Carlos Santana hit a grand slam off Taylor Rogers in the 10th inning, and the Indians beat the Twins 7-3 to take three of four games in the series and claim a share of the top spot in the division.

The Twins were stymied for eight innings by Cleveland pitching, but they rallied for two runs in the ninth inning off All-Star closer and Chaska High School product Brad Hand. With one out, Marwin Gonzalez lined a double to the left-field wall with runners on first and second. The lead runner, Luis Arraez, scored to tie the game at 3-3, but the Indians’ relay to the plate arrived in plenty of time to retire pinch runner Ehire Adrianza, who tried to score from first.

In the top of the 10th, Indians No. 9 hitter Kevin Plawecki bounced a single to right off Taylor Rogers before the Indians top of the order came up. Francisco Lindor drew a walk, Greg Allen bunted for a base hit to load the bases and Santana untied it with his blast into the bullpen.

Hunter Wood then retired the Twins in order in the bottom of the inning, and the Twins completed a week-long stretch of home games against playoff contenders Atlanta and Cleveland 2-5.

Both the Twins and Indians are 71-47. Cleveland can push the Twins to second place in the division with a victory over Boston on Monday, as the Twins are idle before beginning a six-game road trip with two games at Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Braves split

MIAMI (TNS) — The walks came back to haunt Hector Noesi.

The 32-year-old right-handed pitcher making his second career start for the Miami Marlins — and second career MLB appearance since 2015 — nursed a two-run lead against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday when he surrendered back-to-back walks to Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson to start the fourth inning. Three batters later, Ender Inciarte belted a home run to right field to give the Braves a lead that would be extended an inning later when Ronald Acuna Jr hit a home run of his own.

A Marlins rally attempt fell short as the Braves won 5-4 to split the four-game series at Marlins Park.

The Marlins (44-73) won the series opener 9-2 on Thursday and clawed back from a four-run deficit in the ninth inning on Saturday to earn a 7-6 walk-off win in extras. The Braves (70-50) won 8-4 on Friday before holding on Sunday to avoid the series loss.

But before those two walks and two game-defining home runs, Noesi held his own against the National League East-leading Braves. Atlanta’s first three batters reached base — Acuna Jr with a single, Ozzie Albies with a walk and Freddie Freeman with an RBI single — to take a 1-0 lead before Noesi retired eight consecutive batters with five strikeouts mixed in. He struck out two more after giving up the leadoff walks in the fourth before giving up the home run to Inciarte on an 0-1 pitch.

All told, Noesi tied a career high with eight strikeouts but gave up five earned runs — four of which came on the two home runs.

The Marlins put up three runs in the first on a Starlin Castro RBI single and Harold Ramirez two-run double. Jorge Alfaro’s infield single in the sixth scored Castro, who had four hits on Sunday, to bring the Marlins within a run.

Cubs rally with 6 runs

CINCINNATI (TNS) — It wasn’t a must win game for the Cubs, it just felt like one after all talk about road losses and the home run binge by Reds rookie Aristides Aquino the previous three games.

With Luis Castillo dealing and the Reds off to an early 3-0 lead against Jon Lester, it looked like another case of road rage was in the making.

But the Cubs bounced back Sunday with six unanswered runs in a 6-3 win, splitting the four-game series to start their 10-game road trip off on a good note.

Kris Bryant’s two-out, three-run, go-ahead home run in the four-run seventh was the turning point for the Cubs, while the relief corps combined for four scoreless innings, including two from rookie Rowan Wick.

Pedro Strop came on in the ninth and notched his tenth save.

The Red took a quick lead off Lester in the second on Joey Votto’s run-scoring double and an RBI single by Aquino, before Eugenio Suarez’s solo home run in the fifth made it 3-0.

The Cubs finally broke through against Castillo on Javier Baez’s two-out, RBI double in the sixth, and pulled to within one on Tony Kemp’s run-scoring groundout in the seventh.

After Jason Heyward’s hustle resulted in an infield hit and knocked out Castillo, Nicholas Castellanos singled off reliever Michael Lorenzen to put the tying run at second.

Bryant then came through with the biggest hit of the season, as Castellanos pumped his first in the air rounding second.

Without Brandon Kintzler and Steve Cishek, manager Joe Maddon called on Wick in the seventh to hold the lead. Wick struck out two of the first three hitters he faced, throwing 96 mph fastballs to Joey Votto before freezing him with a cutter for strike three to end the inning.

After Ian Happ homered in the eighth to make it 6-3 and Wick got through the bottom of the inning unscathed, despite nearly being beheaded by a Jose Peraza liner.

After all the angst about the Cubs inability to win on the road, a late-inning comeback like Sunday’s could be just the answer Maddon was looking for.

Yankees win, 1-0

TORONTO — Masahiro Tanaka has never pitched a no-hitter, either during his Japan League or in the majors.

If not for one tricky bounce, Masahiro Tanaka might have taken a no-hitter into Sunday afternoon’s eighth inning at Rogers Centre.

The very first batter that Tanaka faced, rookie Bo Bichette, opened the Blue Jays first inning with an infield hit that sure-handed third baseman Gio Urshela charged and bobbled before throwing late to first base.

That was Toronto’s only base hit until Justin Smoak — previously just 2-for-28 against Tanaka — lashed a clean, ground single to right field, leading off the eighth.

With minimal offensive support, Tanaka pitched into the eighth inning and scored a 1-0 victory before 27,790 fans.

Permitted to begin the ninth inning, Tanaka gave up a leadoff single to Brandon Drury. Tanaka exited to a standing ovation behind the Yankees dugout as closer Aroldis Chapman entered.

Waging a 13-pitch battle against pinch-hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — an at-bat that included a home run distance foul ball — Chapman induced a double play grounder.

Chapman had faced Guerrero’s Hall of Fame father once in his career, striking him out.

After yielding a two-out single, Chapman struck out Cavan Biggio to end it. It was Chapman’s 31st save of the season.

The Yankees scored their only run in the fifth, on back-to-back doubles by Gio Urshela and Brett Gardner to start the inning against Trent Thornton.

Entering the game, Tanaka had pitched to an 11.57 ERA over his previous four starts, and his overall ERA had soared from 3.21 to 4.93 since June 22.

Tanaka gave up three hits — all singles — on Sunday afternoon and the first place Yankees split the four-game series with Toronto and closed out a 5-2 road trip that began with a three-game sweep at Baltimore.