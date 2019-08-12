By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

A blistering beginning propelled Terry Hughes to a fiery finish during a successful foray this weekend at the Adams Men’s Golf Association club championship tourney.

Hughes hammered out to sub-par rounds (70-71—141) to blitz to a five-stroke win in the Championship Flight.

Jordan Boerio climbed the ladder to second place — thanks to a sizzling 71 on the second day — with 146 (75-71).

Jeff Rude (73-74—147) rounded out the top three.

In the A Flight, Michael Bostwick swept both the gross (75-81—156) and net (67-73—140) titles.

Rusty Brown followed in second place in both divisions — 160 (85-75) for gross and 144 (77-67) for net.

David Harding grabbed third place in gross (76-86—164) and in net (69-77—146).

Jim Jenkins cruised to first place in gross in the Senior Flight (74-71—145), followed by Wendell Price (74-76—150) and Ken Moore (76-75—151).

But, on the net side of the Seniors Flight, Price grinded to first place, with 136 (67-69), followed by Jenkins (70-67—137) and Ruben Anguiano (68-72—140).

Championship Flight

Hughes set the tone on Saturday by shooting 71 — the only sub-par round of the day among all the divisions.

Rude and Steve Hughes both came in with 73 to trail Terry Hughes by two strokes at the end of the first round.

On the second day, Terry Hughes conquered the course with the low round of the weekend — a two-under par 70.

Boerio was only other golfer in the flight who broke par (71 on Sunday).

The eight golfers in the flight combined to shoot 79-or-less in 13 of the 16 rounds.

Rounding out the field were: 4-Steve Hughes (73-79—152), 5-Ross Novak (79-75—154), 6-Brandon Lewis (81-75—156), 7-Michael May (78-80—158) and Blake Kobel (84-79—163).

A Flight gross

Bostwick tallied the low round (75) during the first day and survived an 81 on the second day to win by four strokes.

The fourth-through-seventh place finishers included: 4-John Whitworth (85-92), 5-Larry Cobb (88-91—179), Tyler Rude (94-86—180), and Mike Colaw (98-107—205).

A Flight net

Whitworth finished fourth, with 149 (71-79), followed Cobb (75-78—153), Rude (86-78—164) and Colaw (80-79—169).

Senior Flight gross

Jenkins snapped off a one-under par score of 71 on the second day, to join Terry Hughes and Boerio as the only participants to break par on the weekend.

Tying for fourth — with 163 — were Dean Murphy (85-78) and Gary Reheis (84-79).

A trio knotted for sixth place — with 165. They included Jim Beel (86-79), Bob Wilson (82-83) and Tom King (81-84).

Rounding out the final five scores were: Anguiano (81-85—166), Mark Abbott (89-85—174), Wayne Majors (87-88—175), Jim Meyer (88-90—178) and Danny White (97-94—191).

Senior Flight net

Abbott finished fourth, with 142 (73-69).

There was then a four-way logjam for fifth place, with 143, including Murphy (75-68), Reheis (74-69), White (73-70) and King (70-73).

Wilson checked in alone at ninth place, with 145 (72-73).

The remaining four finishers included: Beel (77-70—147), Moore (74-73—147), Majors (74-75—149) and Meyer (74-76—150).