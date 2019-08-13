Revised, adds information

CATOOSA —Fairland got its fastpitch softball season started on a rousing note Monday, Aug. 12.

The Lady Owls notched a 4-2 win over Verdigris — the Class 3A state runner-up in 2018 — then rolled over Welch in the Catoosa Festival.

Freshman pitcher/extra hitter Erica Schertz led the way in the sweep by going 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI and limited Verdigris to three hits.

Welch topped Catoosa 3-2.

In other games, it was Verdigris 14, Jay 1, and Jay 16, Catoosa 2.

Fairland 4, Verdigris 2

The Lady Owls spotted Verdigris a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first then took the lead with a three-run rally in the third.

A base hit up the middle by Kyndall Davis tied the game, and then Schertz delivered a two-run single to right.

Each team got a run in the fourth.

Schertz had a double and single while Makynzi Jones and Morgan Chaney added singles.

Hailey Schoeling had two singles and Daeya Moses had a base hit for the Cardinals.

Schertz struck out five and walked seven while getting the win.

Fairland 14, Welch 1

The game was tied at 1-1 after one, and then Fairland erupted for five runs in the second and tacked on eight more in the third.

Davis had a single, three runs and two RBIs for Fairland, which also got a double and single with two runs driven in by Schertz.

Savannah Hutchison drove in three runs and singled while

Alexis McGranahan and Makayla Jackson added singles.

The Lady Owls benefitted from eight walks, five hit batters, four wild pitches and two errors.

Jordan Gates picked up the win.

Welch got a single each from Reagan Etzel, Jaci Clinton, Lydia Armstrong and Avery Brannon.

Welch 3, Catoosa 2

The Lady Wildcats tied the game with a run in the third, then in the fourth, Haile Rupert had a leadoff double and Kevi Tucker doubled to left, driving in Rupert.

Catoosa broke out to a 2-0 lead in top of the first then Welch countered with single runs in the first and third.

Bryndi Biggs collected a double and single and Rupert delivered two doubles.