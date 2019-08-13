By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Well, Shayne Cramer inspired plenty of firepower in his debut as the head softball coach of Caney Valley High School.

But, the opposing Pawhuska High School Lady Huskies displayed just a little more on their way to a 14-8 victory Monday in Ramona.

Pawhuska pounded 17 hits, led by J. Nelson, t. Williams and S. Laird with three apiece and T. McCartney with a pair of doubles and two RBI’s.

Curry also and tripled and finished with three RBI’s.

But, Caney Valley — which had led 6-3 in the early innings — also put the stick not he ball.

Paced by Paige Urquhart with a double and three singles, and Olivia Foster with three base hits, Caney Valley slammed 12 hits.

M.J. Hines added two singles and two RBI’s, while Shaylee Ragan and Anna Young each contributed a double.

“We had a rough start, a good middle and a rough ending,” Cramer summarized. “It was a tale of three different ballgames.”

Cramer utilized two pitchers — Katelynn Conner as his starter, Gentry Webb as a reliever, and Conner again to finish up.

Pawhuska scored 10 runs off Conner — but only seven of them were earned.

“She did a really good job,” Cramer said.

Cramer suited only 11 girls; the 100-degree heat took its toll as the game grew older.

“We were pretty gassed,” he said.

On the defensive side, Cramer praised the play of Caney Valley’s Addy Lakey at second base.

“She had two great catches and turned a doubleplay,” he said. “She played lights out.”

Anna Young contributed a big hit, he added.