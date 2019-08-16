By Mike Tupa mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Friday

Aug 16, 2019


By Mike Tupa


Bartlesville High School’s softball team ran Thursday into a human buzzsaw named Mackenzie Bechtold.


The Charles Page High School senior hurler napped off a one-hit shutout — on just 54 pitches — with two walks and three strikeouts.


Bartlesville Lady Bruin veteran Sydney Price lashed a single to break up Bechtold’s no-hit bid in the Sand Springs victory, 19-0.


Maddie Neal and Abby Lott also collected walks off Bechtold.


Bartlesville head coach Kyle Minton used three hurlers — Price, Logan Cates and Maddie Neal — to attempt to stem the Lady Sandite tide.


Six of Sand Springs’ runs were unearned as a result of Bartlesville errors (5).


Usher and Skaggs both homered for Sand Springs.


Bartlesville (0-3) will play in friendly confines on Friday when it plays host at 4:30 p.m. to Choctaw High School, in the first game of a doubleheader.


Choctaw comes to town with a 3-0 record.