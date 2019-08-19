By Teddy Greenstein

Chicago Tribune

MEDINAH, Ill. (TNS) — Justin Thomas was nervous driving to Medinah on Sunday with a six-shot lead. Nobody wants to shrink like Greg Norman did at the 1996 Masters.

Thomas scrolled through some texts wishing him luck. That didn’t help. After arriving at Medinah, he came upon well-wishers who offered him unsolicited advice: Talk to your caddie, stay relaxed, keep talking.

Thomas offered thanks but acknowledged later what he was really thinking: “I’ll be OK as long as you stop talking.”

Thomas’ lead shrank to two after 10 holes, but the Louisville, Ky., native played beautifully down the stretch. He birdied half of his remaining holes to finish at 25 under par, three better than a charging Patrick Cantlay.

Thomas, 26, not only won the BMW Championship, pocketing $1.665 million for his 10th tour victory. By rising to first on the FedEx Cup points list, he opens the Tour Championship with a two-shot lead, at 10 under par. (Cantlay opens at 8 under. Brooks Koepka, 7 under.)

“I can 1,000% say I’ve never slept on a Wednesday lead,” Thomas said to laughs in the media center. “I will try to win the tournament as if everybody starts at zero.”

Here are five takeaways from the week:

— Medinah yielded crazy-low scores.

Hale Irwin shot 8 under to win the 1990 U.S. Open at Medinah. Tiger Woods finished 11 under in winning the 1999 PGA Championship and 18 under in 2006. See a trend? Of course. The more pertinent question: Does it matter?

Conditions were perfect for scoring: Rain slowed the greens and effectively widened the fairways. And most holes were played with barely a breeze. Medinah has a SubAir system to suck moisture from the greens, but it’s not as elaborate as the one at Augusta National. Perhaps the PGA Tour could have gone to extremes to speed the greens, but what would that have accomplished?

Some Medinah members might be perturbed that the course record fell twice — Hideki Matsuyama shot 63 (twice, actually) and Thomas fired a 61 that featured a hole-out from 180 yards. But as one Western Golf Association official put it: The tour never wants to make the golf course the story. It makes the players the story. The USGA has taken the opposite approach at some U.S. Opens and gotten roasted for it.

— Give Cantlay some props.

The super-serious Californian shot 65 on Sunday despite bogeying No. 1. He showed some guts on No. 15 by choosing a driver and taking a line close to the pond short and right of the green. He executed the shot perfectly but missed the 19-foot eagle try.

“Patrick put a lot of heat on me,” Thomas said.

— Phil Mickelson entertained … but mostly on social media.

The storm that tore through the western suburbs yielded a lightning strike at Mickelson’s hotel in Itasca. Nearly a dozen fire trucks arrived and the hotel had to be evacuated. Mickelson scurried from his room without the tools of his trade.

“I may miss my tee time because I am without clubs and clothes,” he tweeted.

Asked if he was thinking he should have grabbed his clubs on the way out, Lefty replied: “No, I was thinking I’d be (home in) San Diego a little earlier than expected.”

Mickelson got an assist from some Emergency Medical Technicians and made his tee time with 20-30 minutes to spare.

“Turns out my clubs acted as a fire retardant,” he joked on Twitter.

Mickelson finished tied for 48th but said of the tournament and Medinah: “It was electric. I love it here.”

— Olympia Fields has a tough act to follow.

Players praised Medinah, and more than 130,000 spectators showed up over the six days. The last three Chicago-area BMWs, at Conway Farms, yielded average crowds of about 122,000.

Nearly an inch of rain fell Sunday morning, but the course drained beautifully, allowing no delay in tee times. And all the public parking was on asphalt, so mud was only an issue for the golf balls.

“It has been spectacular in every way, shape and form,” Western Golf Association CEO John Kaczkowski said Sunday. “Medinah is a huge property, but there were a lot of people here and it looked crowded on TV.”

BMW will remain title sponsor for three more years, a coup for the tour and WGA.

“That doesn’t mean it will only be three years,” Kaczkowski said. “It means: Hey, let’s go three more years and hopefully that leads to seven or 10.”

Olympia Fields will host in August 2020, and longtime member Mike Bruni will serve as tournament chair.

Bruni said Medinah has “set a very high bar in every category. And that’s awesome for Chicago — spectators and golfers.”

The 2021 and 2022 venues have yet to be determined, but Colorado clubs Cherry Hills and Castle Pines will be strongly considered. Conway Farms is among those interested in hosting in 2022.

—The Tiny House will become a fixture at golf tournaments.

Medinah member Vaughn Moore rented it out for the week and turned it into an entertainment hub for friends, including Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Moore also welcomed visits from pros such as Paul Casey, who relaxed in one of the Adirondack chairs as if chilling in his own backyard.

Bruni said Olympia Fields members are already scouting potential spots on its grounds for multiple Tiny Houses, as many as four.

“It has been a huge hit,” Bruni said Sunday from the site of Medinah’s Tiny House, off the 14th tee. “We will maximize it.”