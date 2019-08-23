By Joe Lyons

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS (TNS) — Marcel Ozuna, Paul DeJong and Dexter Fowler hit two-run homers as the Cardinals came from behind Thursday night to knock off the Colorado Rockies 6-5 before a crowd of 36,465 at Busch Stadium.

Fowler’s blast in the seventh provided the winning margin for the Cardinals in the first of four games between the teams.

Ozuna hit a two-run shot in the fourth and DeJong did the same in the sixth.

Colorado had gone up 5-3 on a three-run blast from Nolan Arenado in the fifth.

Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman added two hits apiece for the home team.

Just back with the team after being promoted from AAA Memphis, reliever Dominic Leone (1-0) pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning for the win.

Carlos Martinez pitched around two walks in the ninth, picking up his 15th save of the season.

Yency Almonte (0-1) was the losing pitcher.

The Cardinals regained the lead at 6-5 in the seventh inning, getting a two-run homer from Fowler off reliever Yonathan Daza.

Pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter drew a walk to open the inning. It was the 15th homer of the season for Fowler.

It was the third two-run shot of the game for the home team.

White Sox rip Rangers

CHICAGO (TNS) — With a chill in the air and September around the corner, the White Sox came home Thursday to begin a seven-game stand against the Rangers and Twins.

Yoan Moncada returned to the lineup after missing three weeks with a hamstring injury, and he homered and doubled to spark the Sox to a 6-1 win over the Rangers before a crowd of 18,563.

The Sox received a minor scare in the seventh when Moncada slipped coming out of the batter’s box and fell in pain. But he eventually got up and was able to stay in the game.

James McCann also homered for the Sox, who beat the Rangers for the 11th time in their last 13 meetings on the South Side.

The Sox began the day with a 3.01 ERA from their starters since Aug. 7, the best mark in the American League in that span, and left-hander Ross Detwiler kept it going with a strong performance.

Detwiler (2-3), who came in with a 6.10 ERA, allowed one run on three hits in six innings and struck out a career-high eight before leaving after 90 pitches. The bullpen finished it out with three hitless innings.

After Matt Skole’s sacrifice fly off Rangers starter Ariel Jurado gave the Sox a quick lead in the second, they added three in the third on Moncada’s two-run line shot over the right-field fence and a solo shot by McCann, his 15th of the season.

It was their 13th home run in the last 10 games.

The Rangers broke through in the fourth on Elvis Andrus’ solo homer.

Sox rookie Dylan Cease, who is struggling with a 2-6 record and 5.93 ERA, makes his ninth career start Friday against the Rangers.

Dodgers repel Toronto

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — For the first time in his major-league career, a decade-long period of stable excellence, Kenley Jansen was booed at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday. The fans, after years and years of cascading the closer with cheers, flipped their tone when they watched Jansen surrender a go-ahead home run to Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Rowdy Tellez. It was the latest installment in an unsettling season for the former All-Star. The dissent had been building up. It boiled over Wednesday.

“I get it. Boo me,” Jansen said before the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 3-2 walk-off win over the Blue Jays on Thursday. “Yeah, (shoot), I’d boo myself. I didn’t want the results. I was effing myself out there.”

The reactions, from spectators and performer, did not derive from a poor outing in late August with the Dodgers holding a gigantic lead in the National League West. Los Angeles emerged with a 20-game lead in the division anyway while no other division leader in majors boasted one in the double digits. The game was irrelevant. But in the backdrop sits this question: Can the Dodgers seize another pennant in a weak National League and topple an elite American League team to win the World Series with the 31-year-old Jansen as their closer?

That question can’t be answered until October. But this weekend could provide an approximation when the New York Yankees, owners of the best record in baseball, descend on Los Angeles for a marquee three-game series the entire industry will shift its focus to. It could be a World Series preview. It will be a chance for Jansen and the Dodgers to test themselves against a fellow behemoth.

Before that, the Dodgers (84-44) spent their Thursday night concocting their 12th walk-off win over another, less threatening American League East opponent.

The rally started with Max Muncy working a leadoff walk. Two batters later, Cody Bellinger smacked a double. Corey Seager followed with another double to score both runners before Enrique Hernandez, on his bobblehead night, cracked a line drive to center field to score Seager.

Kenta Maeda was strong over six innings. He limited the Blue Jays to two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out nine. The Blue Jays (52-77) scored in the second inning on Derek Fisher’s RBI groundout and in the sixth when 20-year-old Vladimir Guerrero Jr. clobbered a first-pitch curveball for his 15th home run.

That was it for Toronto against Maeda. But Jacob Waguespack, making his seventh career start, was better. The right-hander held the Dodgers to one hit, one walk, and a hit batter in seven scoreless innings. The Dodgers put one runner in scoring position against Waguespack — in the third inning — before they busted out in the ninth inning.

The win developed without Jansen emerging from the Dodgers’ bullpen. The right-hander’s next performance will come sometime this weekend against the Yankees, the next challenge in a season that has become about adjusting to a thorny reality in preparation for October.

After successfully relying on his cutter so much to dominate for so long, Jansen, recognizing the pitch is not as lethal anymore, has begun acquiescing to the Dodgers’ brass, mixing his pitch selection and sequencing to become more unpredictable. The evolution started with throwing sliders more frequently at the beginning of the campaign. Over the last month, the repertoire has included more four-seam fastballs.

The evolution is a sign of Jansen coming to a realization and it has provided challenges. It requires better preparation, more thinking, and improved execution. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts noted it’s similar to the modifications Clayton Kershaw, another 31-year-old pitcher coming to terms with new limitations, has effectively implemented this season. Roberts, however, indicated Jansen has been more reluctant to expand.

“No, I don’t think so,” Roberts said when asked if Kershaw’s success has left Jansen more open to accept changes. “It should but I don’t think that’s landed with him.”

Jansen said he temporarily forgot about his new blueprint Wednesday. He started the outing by striking out Randal Grichuk on three cutters. It was a brief flashback to vintage Jansen. He explained the moment duped him.

“Sometimes I get myself in trouble because when I (blow by) hitters like that, three pitches, (it’s) like, ‘Ah (shoot), I got it today. Let’s go!’ ” Jansen said.

Tellez, a left-handed batter, was next. Jansen threw him three consecutive cutters to begin the at-bat, falling behind 2-0 along the way, before offering a four-seam fastball. A cutter, four-seam fastball, and cutter followed. The eighth pitch of the clash was a 3-2 cutter in off the plate. Tellez reacted as if he knew it was coming, tucking his hands in to swat it into the right-field pavilion. Jansen unloaded obscenities as Tellez trotted around the bases. It was Jansen’s sixth blown save in 32 opportunities and bloated his earned-run average to 3.70.

“It’s a transition,” Roberts said. “The more conversations we have, I think he’s understanding that you can still be just as effective as you have been in the past.”

After Wednesday’s game, after Muncy bailed him out with a walk-off home run, Jansen was in Roberts’ office for another conversation. They had one last week about Jansen’s previously light workload and decided he would be used at least once per series, even if it meant appearances in nonsave situations.

Wednesday’s discussion was less about baseball. Jansen said he used the time to vent. Anger, he explained, has consumed him too often this season, one that has included more failure than he’s accustomed to. He said that anger produces additional pressure and it’s time to eliminate it. He said he wants to have fun and love the game again regardless of the results. Those, he insists, will come.

“They booed me last night, that’s fine, boo me,” Jansen said. “At the end of the day, I’m here trying to help the team win a championship and I’m going to make them cheer.”

Rays overcome O’s

BALTIMORE (TNS) — Thursday’s game didn’t start well for Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Willy Adames, with throwing errors on the first two plays leading to a pair of Baltimore Orioles runs.

But he more than made up for that, ripping a home run and a two-run single as the Rays rallied, after a two-plus hour midgame rain delay, for a 5-2 victory.

By the end of the long night, the Rays improved to 75-54 and moved back into the AL playoff field, percentage points behind the Oakland A’s for the top wild-card spot, and one-half game ahead of the outside-looking-in Cleveland Indians.

They also improved to 12-6 in the final days of their 21-game stretch against teams with losing records, with three more to come against the Orioles this weekend.

Ryan Yarbrough overcame the rough start and didn’t allow anything else until the game was delayed with one on and one out in the fifth. He’d thrown only 68 pitches, but the delay was too long for him to return.

The Rays used Oliver Drake (who got the win), Colin Poche (who hit two of the three batters he faced), Chaz Roe, Jose Alvarado (who created a mess to start the eighth), Nick Anderson (who cleaned it up) and Emilio Pagan to finish.

Austin Meadows homered in the third, his 22nd, which allowed the Orioles pitchers to break a dubious major-league record, giving up their 259th round-tripper, surpassing the previous high by the 2016 Cincinnati Reds.

And Adames went deep in the fifth, his 16th of the season and 13th on the road, to get the Rays even.

Then Adames put them ahead in the sixth. Jesus Aguilar drew a one-out walk and Matt Duffy doubled to end an 0-for-15 stretch, then Adames delivered them both with a single to left. The Rays made it 5-2 in the ninth when Meadows doubled, went to third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch.

The two runs that scored, one earned and one not, were the first he’d allowed since Aug. 6, covering 17 2/3 innings over his past two outings and part of a third.

At a time when the Rays are desperately trying to piece together pitching to cover three games out of five, Yarbrough has stepped out from behind an opener and stepped right in behind Charlie Morton to give the Rays a solid second starter.

He showed that again Thursday, recovering from the early ambush to allow no other runs, and only two other baserunners, with a string of 11 straight Orioles retired in the middle, before the game was delayed by rain for more than two hours with one out in the fifth and the score tied 2-2. Play resumed at 10:59 p.m., after the 2-hour and 16-minute delay. Only a few hundred fans, if that, from the original announced 8,153 stuck around, though those who did were allowed to sit anywhere they wanted.

Manager Kevin Cash made it quite clear before the game that he felt Yarbrough, who came in with an 11-3, 3.34 record, was the right man to have on the mound.

“He’s done more than step up, he’s dominated,” Cash said. “He’s turned into a guy that we really count on, rely on for good reason. He just goes out there and competes. And it seems like every time he takes the mound we have a chance to win the game …

“I think Yarbs is really driven. He came in, we talked a couple weeks ago. We talked about the opener, the bulk guys following and stuff like that. I think he was ready for a challenge to get an opportunity to get more traditional with the starting role.

“Obviously we’re doing it a lot now because of how well he’s pitched. And at the same time out of need. He’s very motivated, very driven to be really good. And he has been.”

Yarbrough said it’s more than just a good run. “I wholeheartedly think this is something I can do,” he said Wednesday. “I’m really excited about where I’m at right now. This is what I know I can do.”

A’s broom Yankees

OAKLAND, Calif. (TNS) — Masahiro Tanaka entered Thursday night’s start feeling as good as at any point this season.

Finally pleased with the feel of his signature splitter, Tanaka — likely to be the Yankees’ playoff-opening starter — had ended a poor stretch of four starts with satisfying back-to-back victories.

But things deteriorated quickly for Tanaka on Thursday night at the Coliseum.

Plus, the Yankees’ defense had an off night and their offense was largely missing when it counted in a 5-3 win by the surging Athletics, who swept a three-game series from the AL East leaders.

In the ninth inning, Gleyber Torres belted his second solo homer of the game, adding to his MLB record as the youngest player with the most multi-homer games in one season — now at eight. He has 31 homers for the season.

These teams could meet again in the AL Division Series, with Oakland — winners of 16 of their last 22 games — moving into the AL wild card lead by a half-game.

Having dropped the first three games of this nine-game road trip, the Yankees — who’ve lost four straight overall — now head into a spotlight series at Dodger Stadium.

As the teams with the current best record in each league, the idea of a World Series preview will consume this weekend’s Yankees-Dodgers clash, doubtless played before a Southern California audience dotted by stars and pinstriped fans among the crowd.

But first things first; the Yankees have to — in the words of their manager, speaking on a different subject — tighten some stuff up a bit.

Tanaka’s command issues, and some hard contact by the A’s lineup, led to a three-run first inning.

After a leadoff double by Marcus Semien, Tanaka walked two batters, yielded an RBI groundout and uncorked a wild pitch.

That’s when Mark Canha shot a hard grounder through a drawn-in infield for a two-run single and a 3-0 Oakland lead.

Snaring a comebacker, Tanaka started a double play on Khris Davis to end the inning.

But the Yankees’ defense largely failed Tanaka, when it counted, from that point.

With an ill-advised leap at the wall in the third inning, left fielder Mike Tauchman played Robbie Grossman’s leadoff double into a triple. It was the start of a two-run inning for Oakland.

After Matt Chapman recorded an RBI single with the infield in, Didi Gregorius failed to backhand Olson’s grounder toward the middle, scored as a single.

Tanaka should have been out of the inning two batters later, but second baseman Torres airmailed the relay over first baseman Mike Ford’s head, resulting in an RBI fielder’s choice for Stephen Piscotty and a 5-0 A’s lead.

Despite running a high pitch count early (he threw 109 pitches overall), Tanaka lasted six innings, charged with five runs on eight hits and two walks. He had five strikeouts.

At least, there were improved signs from Aaron Judge and Torres at the plate.

Following an 0-for-5 night on Wednesday, Judge hit the ball hard in his first three at-bats and drew a walk his final time up.

Judge lashed a first-inning double and lined out in the third before singling hard in the sixth.

In fact, Judge and Torres had five of the Yankees’ seven hits off Oakland starter Tanner Roark (8-8), charged with two runs over 6.1 innings. He walked none and struck out seven batters.

Torres singled, doubled and belted a solo homer — his 30th of the season — which ended Roark’s night in the seventh.

After Torres’ fifth-inning double, Tauchman drove him in with a single to left.

Mets blank foe

NEW YORK (TNS) — Let’s go back to the middle of July — basically a different universe — for a second.

Hours before the Mets began the second half, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen spoke about the team most likely needing to face its reality with the trade deadline looming. The Mets then lost to the Marlins that night to fall 11 games below .500. Their season seemed over, though you can never close the door in sports.

Yet they are now the majors’ hottest team at 27-10 since the All-Star break. With a 2-0 win over Cleveland on Thursday in a game that was called due to rain, New York is a season-high seven games over even, something that seemed unfathomable a month ago. There is belief. Lots of it. That’s what the Mets have earned, especially with inspired home victories. Two weeks ago, they came back for a walk-off win against the Nationals. They did the same to the Indians a night ago. This team never seems out of a game, regardless of the deficit.

New York began a crucial, three-team homestand with a sweep of the Indians, who are expected to contend come October. They hammered Cleveland in the opener before winning two close games. The Mets are winners of five in a row.

Thursday’s game featured a 2-hour, 28-minute delay in the sixth before the umpires stopped the game again in the bottom of the eighth — for good.

Noah Syndergaard took a perfect game into the sixth inning in the first leg of this one. The game was delayed for over two hours due to severe weather, but the Mets didn’t lose the two-run lead they had before play paused.

Jeurys Familia pitched a clean seventh and Paul Sewald cruised through the eighth.

Syndergaard allowed only two hits over six scoreless. He threw 73 pitches, 50 of which were strikes. The Mets spotted him two runs when Wilson Ramos doubled those home in the fourth, extending a league-best hitting streak to 16 games.

The wind began picking up in bottom of the sixth inning. Rain then started to fall and the game was delayed with two outs. The Mets had a man on base with Ramos at the plate.

The Mets must still play three against the Braves and three more versus the Cubs after it. But this is obviously a great start, and one that could ease fans’ minds.

It certainly feels like the Mets are beginning something special. If nothing else, they’ve been entertaining, which is half the battle in a long season. And perhaps they’ve proved they can beat stiffer competition.

Each night, a different hero emerges. J.D. Davis is having a breakout season, while Pete Alonso is breaking lots of records. The starting rotation has come around and the bullpen — the “missing piece,” per manager Mickey Callaway — has miraculously straightened itself out.

What it’s all created: A winning team, one the Mets thought they built from the start.

Their next test awaits. The Mets are in the race.

When you think back to July, that seems almost unimaginable.

Nats dunk Bucs

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Max Scherzer pitched Thursday night, and he wasn’t his dominant self, but what mattered most is that he was on the field at all. That was enough Aug. 22, on the doorstep of a high-pressure September, in Scherzer’s first start since July 25 and his second since the all-star break.

What happens next, following a 7-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, is that the Nationals cross their fingers and hope. Hope Scherzer doesn’t feel any discomfort Friday morning. Hope that four innings, and 71 pitches, was just the right workload to ease their ace back into the pennant race. Hope this return sticks, unlike the last one, and Scherzer can get back to picking through lineups with everything he has.

“I feel pretty good. But like I said, this whole process of trying to learn what’s going on here, it’s the recovery,” Scherzer offered after the outing. “It’s more about tomorrow than it is today.”

The 35-year-old right-hander didn’t have his best command, allowing four hits, a run and a walk while striking out three. His fastball velocity sat between 94 and 96 mph. His short leash left five innings for the bullpen, and a combination of Wander Suero, Hunter Strickland, Fernando Rodney and Javy Guerra got through them. The offense scratched across two runs early and another five after Scherzer exited. Howie Kendrick provided insurance with a two-run homer in the eighth and finished with three RBIs. Anthony Rendon added a solo homer in the ninth to give him a career-high 101 RBIs.

That all helped the Nationals to a series win and, at 70-57, a season-best 13 games over .500. They also left Pittsburgh with their rotation back intact. But how Scherzer felt Thursday night, or how he pitched against a lowly offense, isn’t the critical part of this. It’s how his body responds, how it feels in the morning, how well he and the medical staff have decoded whatever led to three different diagnoses since late June. Then this start against the Pirates can be adequately assessed.

“Fortunately I’ve never been in this situation, but here I am,” said Scherzer, who added a single and reached base twice in two at-bats. “I got to deal with it. I have to understand what’s going on here, communicate with the trainers, doctors, understand what I can and can’t do.

“Try to communicate as much as I can, and just make sure I can recover every single start.”

The Nationals have been anxious for Scherzer’s return, and not just because he is one of the best pitchers on the planet. The past six weeks were uncharted territory for the righty, as he dealt with a mid-back strain, then bursitis in the scapula below his right shoulder blade, then a mild rhomboid muscle strain in the same area. He had made at least 30 starts in the previous 10 seasons before this one. He broke his nose in June, on a batting practice bunt, and was back on the mound the next day. He prides himself on being durable, first and foremost, and filling each of his turns in the rotation.

So sitting out was, in a word, difficult. For both Scherzer and those around him. Scherzer often hung by Manager Dave Martinez in the dugout, making suggestions and hinting, not so subtly, that he was ready to pitch. He trash-talked the Nationals’ hitters. He started having pre-workout energy drinks before games - games he wasn’t playing in - for an added boost.

That’s how he coped. That’s Scherzer, always competing, always seeking an edge in whatever he does. Before he first felt upper-back pain in late June following a start in Detroit, he had a 0.95 ERA in his past nine appearances. That included 86 strikeouts against eight walks. He was at the forefront of the Cy Young conversation in the first days of summer, and there was only one way to slow him down.

The injuries did what opponents couldn’t. Washington worked him along slowly, not skipping any steps, getting even more cautious once Scherzer returned in late July, pitched five innings and felt something the next morning. He went back to the IL. The wait continued. Then the wait stretched 10 extra minutes, after showers passed over Pittsburgh on Thursday evening, and Scherzer soon emerged from the visitors’ dugout as a traveling crowd cheered. It came, in part, to see a resurrection of sorts. And the entire organization could exhale.

“It was awesome,” Martinez said. “Just seeing him run out there and take the ball was great.”

Scherzer had a two-run lead before he stepped on the mound after Trea Turner and Adam Eaton scored in the first. Turner reached on a double, his first of two in the game, and came home on a throwing error. Eaton reached with a bunt single and was plated once Kendrick chopped a grounder to third. Then Scherzer entered, had his sixth pitch lifted to the warning track by Adam Frazier, and spent the outing sidestepping damage.

The Pirates left two runners on in the second. In the third, Scherzer’s worst frame, he gave up a towering homer to Frazier before yielding a single and walk. He got out of that jam with a strikeout on a 95-mph fastball and then ended his night by getting Elias Diaz to whiff at a change-up to finish the fourth. Scherzer had a short conversation with Martinez, nodded a few times and proceeded to give swinging high-fives to his teammates.

If Scherzer feels good in the morning, he’ll begin further strengthening his shoulder in the weight room, preparing for a start Wednesday and working toward 100 pitches and “emptying the tank” in his final inning. Getting back on the mound in a live game checked one box. Now the Nationals will see if Scherzer can check another.

“This is a good start,” Scherzer said. “But I’m not out of the woods.”