By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

When Dewey High School’s softball players snap back they don’t fool around.

Coming off an 11-1 loss last weekend to the Coweta Lady Tigers, the Lady Doggers took out their angst on Lincoln Christian, 11-0, on Monday.

Veteran pitcher Briley Davis snapped off a complete-game two-hitter to record the crucial shutout in district play. She found the bullseye early, racking up seven strikeouts while not allowing a walk.

The Lady Dogger offense needed to idle its engine for a while prior to blasting off.

In the first inning, Gabby Higbee reached third — on a walk and two stolen bases — but Dewey didn’t cash in.

However, Higbee spearheaded a two-run rally in the third inning and Dewey then punched the accelerator pedal the rest of the game.

She walked, stroll second, went to third on a ball in the dirt and scored on an error (overthrow to third) to break the scoreless tie.

“After that, we chipped away and busted it wide open,” Dewey head coach Niki Keck said.

Dewey led at the end of the third, 2-0, and rang up four more runs in the fourth inning.

The Lady Doggers finished up with five runs in the top of the seventh.

Other Dewey highlights included a triple by Tristan Hinkle, a two-run double by Savana Moll and a stolen base by Kaleena Downing.

Next up, Dewey (6-4) plays host Tuesday afternoon to Lincoln Christian.

The Dewey tourney opens play Thursday. Participating teams, include Dewey, Barnsdall, Grove, Caney Valley, Claremore-Sequoyah, Miami, Tulsa Edison and Oklahoma Union.