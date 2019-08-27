By Derrick Goold

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

MILWAUKEE (TNS) — It had been a few months since the Cardinals last trekked north to Wisconsin and visited the Land of Yelich, where they had such trouble in April keeping the reigning National League MVP contained.

This time they had a new approach.

Stay so far ahead, Yelich alone couldn’t keep up.

The Cardinals scored six runs in the second inning against lefty Gio Gonzalez and sped away for a 12-2 victory Monday night at Miller Park. The Cardinals won for the 14th time in 17 games and widened their lead on the Brewers to 5 { games. The first-place Cardinals have a three-game lead on the second-place Cubs. The Cardinals have won seven of their last eight games against the Brewers, and it could have been eight consecutive if not for the rain-shortened loss this past week at Busch Stadium.

Marcell Ozuna provided half of the Cardinals’ six runs in the second with a bases-clearing double. Paul DeJong put a home run off the scoreboard in dead center field, and he nearly had another homer to straightaway center field before the Brewers’ Lorenzo Cain caught it at the wall. DeJong had to settle for a sacrifice fly and his third RBI of the game.

In the first inning, Yadier Molina started the Cardinals scoring with a two-run single that brought home his 900th and 901st RBIs of his career.

Molina hit his fifth homer of the season in the fourth.

Seven of the first eight spots in the Cardinals’ order scored at least a run.

The Cardinals scored at least 11 runs in consecutive games for the first time since August 2017. As an organization, they have never scored at least 11 runs in three consecutive games.

With the lopsided score, the most intriguing moment of the game came on the mound, not at the plate. In the fourth inning, manager Mike Shildt removed starter Adam Wainwright with a seven-run lead and the tying run nowhere near the bat rack, let alone approaching the on-deck circle. Yet, with Yelich coming the plate and two runners on base, Shildt turned to the bullpen four ours before Wainwright could qualify for the win.

It was a telling move—telling for where the Cardinals are with the bullpen’s readiness, telling for where the Cardinals intend to stay in the standings, and telling for their read on Wainwright 90 pitches into his start.

The righthander had throw 3 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on six hits and three walks. He tiptoed around all of that traffic to keep the Brewers at bay. The first run they scored on him came after Eric Thames’ triple into the right field, corner and the second came on Cain’s double in the fourth inning. One walk later and Wainwright was out of the game to get John Gant against Yelich.

Yelich walked.

That’s better than a homer.

But even that wouldn’t have tied the game.

Gant found his feel and pressed on for 2 1/3 scoreless innings. He did not allow a hit and struck out two of the final three batters he faced.

———

Padres K.O. Dodgers

SAN DIEGO (TNS) — The Los Angeles Dodgers arrived at Petco Park on Monday with a 20-game lead in the National League West with 30 games to play — half-sprinting, half-walking backward to their seventh straight division title.

With a magic number of 12, they could do so faster than any team ever. The 1902 Pittsburgh Pirates clinched the National League pennant on Sept. 2. Just five other teams have clinched a division title by Sept. 8, the last being the 1999 Cleveland Indians.

Their first step was getting past Eric Lauer, Dodger slayer.

And just when it appeared they had done so, they lost their focus and their lead, and then they lost the game 4-3 to the Padres.

The left-hander, whose 1.72 ERA in six starts was the best among 65 active major league pitchers who had made at least a half-dozen career starts against the Dodgers, was not his usual self against the team he says nobody likes.

But a strange half-inning immediately after he departed helped him improve to 5-0 in his career against Dodgers.

A home run and RBI double by Justin Turner and Enrique Hernandez’s home run had the Dodgers up 3-1 when Austin Allen pinch-hit for Lauer to start the bottom of the sixth.

Allen doubled and Greg Garcia singled before Josh Naylor grounded a single through the hole at shortstop, scoring Allen. When center fielder A.J. Pollock’s relay throw hopped through Turner’s legs at third base and rolled into the dugout, it brought Garcia home and sent Naylor to third. Manny Machado’s grounder gave the Padres a 4-3 lead.

Matt Strahm pitched two scoreless innings to get the ball to Kirby Yates, who earned his major league-leading 38th save by striking out the side around hitting Max Muncy.

———

Yankees hold on

SEATTLE (TNS) — Next on the New York Yankees’ list of Next Man Up heroes, Mike Ford belted home runs in his first two at-bats on Monday night.

It’s been a standout West Coast trip for Ford, but it wasn’t an easy time for the Yankees at T-Mobile Park against the Seattle Mariners.

Transitioning from the electric atmosphere of Dodger Stadium and a series against the NL’s top team, the Yankees held on for a 5-4 victory against the last place club in the AL West.

Once more, Yankees starter J.A. Happ was hurt — but not fatally — by the long ball.

Happ lasted five innings and yielded just two hits, but one was a three-run homer by Dylan Moore just after the Yankees had batted around during a four-run second inning.

And both clubs had their troubles with Monday’s umpiring crew, specifically with complaints about plate ump Manny Gonzalez’s strike zone.

But the Yankees’ displeasure centered around their newest pitcher, recent ex-Mariner Cory Gearrin, and his toe-tapping delivery.

During a lengthy sixth-inning conversation at the mound, Gearrin was visibly upset in speaking with Gonzalez and crew chief Sam Holbrook about the legality of the quick toe-tap by the right-hander before he picks up his foot again and drives to the plate.

Obviously, the Mariners are quite aware of Gearrin’s delivery quirk; the 33-year-old reliever pitched 48 games for Seattle this year before his release last week.

This was Gearrin’s second appearance for the Yankees, who claimed him off waivers last Friday.

Gearrin gave up a leadoff single to Austin Nola (who moved to second on a balk) and he walked Kyle Seager, which led to the lengthy discussion involving manager Aaron Boone.

Gearrin faced one more batter, striking out Tom Murphy, before being relieved by Nestor Cortes Jr.

As Boone came out to remove his pitcher, Gearrin spiked the resin bag in anger — a reaction that appeared to be out of his frustration with the umpires.

Gearrin seemed to say something apologetically to Boone and gave his manager a reassuring pat before exiting the mound.

Cortes got the Yanks out of the inning, but gave up a solo home run to Mallex Smith in the seventh, cutting the lead to 5-4.

Smith was in the game because Mariners outfielder Keon Broxton was tossed in the second inning.

After striking out looking to end the frame, Broxton — with his back to home plate — tossed his bat, helmet and batting gloves. One of the gloves brushed Gonzalez in the face, earning Broxton an immediate ejection.

After Seattle used Matt Wisler as the opener in a quick first inning, Ford connected twice off lefty Tommy Milone.

After his second homer, Ford was a healthy 8-for-14 on the road trip with four homers — including one on Sunday against Dodgers ace lefty Clayton Kershaw, helping the Yankees win two of three games at Dodger Stadium.

“He knows the strike zone, the power is real,” Boone said of Ford before the game. “I’m confident anytime he’s in the game that he’s going to give us a good at-bat.”

———

Arizona wins

SAN FRANCISCO (TNS) — Ron Wotus’ hand was up well before Abiatal Avelino touched third base, but it didn’t seem to matter.

Despite a late jump, Avelino ran right through the stop sign of the San Francisco Giants’ third base coach with one out in the sixth inning and headed for home after Brandon Crawford had singled to right field.

Avelino was easily tagged out by Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly after an accurate throw from Jarrod Dyson. A short while later with two outs and the bases loaded, Donovan Solano struck out looking on a Matt Andriese fastball.

The Giants had a handful of missed opportunities Monday at Oracle Park at a time when there’s little room for error. They scored two runs in the ninth inning, but otherwise left 11 runners on base in a 6-4 loss to the equally desperate Diamondbacks.

The Giants (65-66) are now 4 { games back of the Chicago Cubs for the second wild card spot in the National League, and now have one more team to catch after Arizona (66-66) moved into second place in the West.

The Giants finish their two-game series with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday and will host the San Diego Padres for four games from Thursday to Sunday.

Giants reliever Trevor Gott, who turned 26 on Monday, had to leave the game with two outs in the seventh inning.

Gott, 7-0 this season with a 4.15 ERA in 52 innings before Monday, had just walked Ketel Marte to load the bases. Gott’s last pitch was a 92 mph fastball, which was about two miles an hour slower than normal.

Looking for his first win this month, Giants starter Tyler Beede was largely solid in 5 2/3 innings before he ran in trouble.

Evan Longoria couldn’t handle a sharply hit ball to the second base spot by Eduardo Escobar. Christian Walker then singled before a wild pitch by Beede allowed Escobar to score from third. Wilmer Flores then drove in another run for a 3-1 Arizona lead, and Beede’s night was done.

Beede had four strikeouts and no walks, and retired nine of 10 batters from the third to fifth innings, but is now 0-5 in his last seven starts.

———

Phillies sink Bucs

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — Upon rejoining the Phillies on Monday after a three-day paternity leave for the birth of his first child in Las Vegas, Bryce Harper remarked about the unseasonable chill in the air at Citizens Bank Park.

“The weather out there feels like October,” Harper said.

From here on out, it might as well be October for the Phillies. The season has been reduced to a five-week sprint to the finish line, with a National League wild-card berth hanging in the balance.

Gabe Kapler senses the urgency enough that, according to multiple sources, he called a five-minute team meeting before Monday’s game to reinforce the importance of doing little things correctly in the aftermath of Cesar Hernandez’s failure to run hard out of the box Sunday in Miami.

Maybe the Phillies are finally sensing it, too. They rallied from a two-run deficit in the eighth inning to take a lead against the Pittsburgh Pirates, then won it, 6-5, on maligned utilityman Sean Rodriguez’s walkoff homer in the 11th inning against reliever Michael Feliz. Rodriguez had been in a 1-for-21, 12-strikeout slump since July 27, prompting questions before the game about why the Phillies kept him on the roster and optioned Maikel Franco to triple-A.

After dropping two of three games to the lowly Marlins over the weekend, the Phillies got back on track against the Pirates, the only NL team that has a worse record (11-31) than Miami since the All-Star break. The Phillies moved to within one game of the idle Chicago Cubs for the final wild-card berth.

As usual, though, all good Phillies news was tempered with trouble. Second baseman Scott Kingery left the game in the sixth inning with what the team labeled as “abdominal soreness.”

Trailing 4-2 in the eighth inning — and with the prospect of facing lights-out Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez in the ninth — the Phillies’ here-today, gone-the-next offense rallied for a 5-4 lead on a pair of home runs.

It began with Harper, whose solo shot into the right-field bleachers was ruled a homer and confirmed by the umpiring crew chief’s review. And it continued when J.T. Realmuto reached on a hustle single to third base, precisely the sort of effort that Kapler wants to see.

With Realmuto extending the inning, former Pirates outfielder Corey Dickerson lined a two-run homer into the right-field seats. It marked his fourth homer in 73 at-bats with the Phillies after hitting four in 127 at-bats with Pittsburgh.

But the Pirates got even in the top of the ninth against closer Hector Neris. Josh Bell jumped on a splitter and crushed his 33rd homer of the season to center field.

The Phillies loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth. But Pirates reliever Chris Stratton got Rhys Hoskins to foul out before striking out Harper on a 95-mph heater. Hoskins, stuck in a miserable 9-for-78 malaise, was booed loudly on his way back to the dugout.

Making his fifth start since being traded to the Phillies on July 29 and still looking for his first win with his new team, Jason Vargas mostly cruised through the first six innings after being staked to a 2-0 lead. He gave up a run in the fifth on a two-out double by No. 8-hitting Adam Frazier and an RBI single by pitcher Joe Musgrove, but nevertheless looked strong in the sixth and began the seventh inning at 83 pitches.

It only took nine pitches, though, for the lefty to lose control over the game.

Vargas allowed a first-pitch leadoff single to Melky Cabrera and a game-tying RBI double that came within inches of landing in the flower beds in left field for a two-run homer. After walking Jacob Stallings, Vargas was replaced by lefty Jose Alvarez, who yielded a sacrifice bunt to Frazier and intentionally walked pinch-hitting Bell.

At that point, Kapler turned to newly acquired reliever Jared Hughes. And the big right-hander promptly allowed a two-run single through the left side by Kevin Newman that gave the Pirates a 4-2 lead.

The here-today, gone-the-next Phillies offense didn’t do much against Musgrove, who scattered five hits (four singles) in six walk-free innings. Musgrove held Hoskins and Harper in check, in particular. The most dangerous hitters in the Phillies’ lineup went 0-for-6 with three strikeouts against him.

But Brad Miller, inserted in the lineup in place of benched Hernandez, still gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead with one swing in the fourth inning. After Realmuto led off with a single, Miller belted a two-out home run to left-center field.

———

Reds down Marlins

MIAMI (TNS) — Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly wasn’t expecting perfection from Pablo Lopez when the pitcher took the mound against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. Lopez, after all, was making his first big-league start since June 15 due to a right shoulder strain.

The main goal was to see Lopez compete, to see how he reacts to facing big-league hitters after a two-plus month hiatus, and set the tone for hopefully a strong final month of the regular season.

“I think it would be great to see him come back and pitch the way he was (before the injury),” Mattingly said. “He was rolling pretty good when he went down. I think it’s going to be a good month to be able to get him back and hopefully be successful.”

The Marlins lost 6-3 on Monday to start the four-game series at Marlins Park, with most of the damage coming on a Freddy Galvis home run off Lopez in the fifth, but Lopez otherwise held his own in his Marlins return.

The 23-year-old right-hander from Venezuela held the Reds to four runs — three coming on Galvis’ homer in which he drove a 93.2 mph two-seam fastball outside the strike zone 387 feet to left field — on five hits and one walk while striking out three. Lopez threw 86 pitches, 53 of which went for strikes.

The fourth run Lopez allowed came on a Galvis RBI fielder’s choice in the third that scored Josh VanMeter, who tripled earlier in the inning.

Neil Walker hit a two-run homer in the bottom half of the inning — one of five Marlins hits — to give Miami (47-83) a brief lead until Galvis’ homer in the fifth gave the Reds (61-69) the lead for good. Eugenio Suarez and Phillip Ervin tacked on solo home runs against Kyle Keller in the eighth and ninth, respectively. Jorge Alfaro cut the deficit to three with a solo home run in the ninth.

Lopez was 5-5 with a 4.23 ERA, 73 strikeouts and just 18 walks in 76 2/3 innings over 14 starts heading into Monday. He had quality starts — defined as throwing at least six innings while giving up no more than three earned runs — in four of his final six outings before going on the IL.

His stats in that run: Nine earned runs allowed in 35 2/3 innings (a 2.27 ERA) with 34 strikeouts against seven walks.

Lopez threw five rehab assignments — three with Double A Jacksonville, two with Triple A New Orleans — to work his pitch count back up after being shut down for the first month of his IL stint.

His first three minor-league starts were struggles — 12 earned runs over just five innings — but he returned to form with the Baby Cakes. Lopez gave up just two earned runs over 9 1/3 innings with 10 strikeouts in his final two starts.

Lopez attributed his struggles early in his rehab assignments to overthinking — “Am I doing this right?” “Am I separating on time?” “Am I getting on top of the baseball?” — instead of focusing on pitching. Once he stopped worrying about minute issues, he said, the results came.

“It was knowing that I was healthy, knowing that my arm was OK and feeling good,” Lopez said Sunday. “I just needed to be on the mound. … Just leaving everything else behind me and let everything happen naturally.”

He plans to keep that mentality with five or six more starts possible down the stretch.

———

Yanks boosted by series

SEATTLE (TNS) — Standing on second base at Dodger Stadium this past weekend, Brett Gardner took a moment to absorb the electric feel of the Yankees-Dodgers series.

“A great atmosphere,” Gardner said. “A playoff-like atmosphere.”

And during a break in the action Saturday, “I told these guys… good luck the rest of the way and hopefully we can come back here.”

Gardner was talking about October, and the possibility of a 12th World Series matchup between the Yankees and Dodgers, the first since 1981.

And after the Yankees flaunted their power in winning two of three games in this interleague series — played before three straight sellout crowds of over 50,000 — the truth could be told.

“I think if we all, if we’re being honest, looked forward to this series,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of the matchup between clubs with the best records in the AL and NL. “(We) knew there’d be all the eyeballs (on us).

“Even though it’s a regular season (series), it felt big.”

Judge got a jolt out of his first series at Dodger Stadium, belting a home run in each of the three games — including something of a called shot on Sunday night for John Brown, the father of Yankees coach Jason Brown.

To put it mildly, Judge was fired up about Yanks-Dodgers.

“They’re the best team in the National League and this was a big matchup for us,” Judge said. “That was a good test, (playing) one of the best teams in the game and that was a fun series.”

In their two wins, the Yankees took down the Dodgers’ two best starters, hitting three homers apiece off lefties Hyun-Jin Ryu and Clayton Kershaw.

And they neutralized MLB’s home run leader, Cody Bellinger, who went 1-for-10 with a walk and six strikeouts in the series.

“He’s obviously one of the best players in the league, having an MVP season,” Boone said. “You get a little nervous every time he steps up there, especially in a situation with some runners on.

“Just from a game plan standpoint and the execution of that, our guys pitched him really well.”

And the Dodgers’ pitching didn’t rise to that moment against Judge.

“The bigger the stage, he loves that,” Boone said of Judge. “And you can tell he enjoyed being a part of these games.

“It’s just good to see him… really starting to lock it in and putting together a lot of quality at-bats,” Boone added. “And when he’s doing that, the damage is going to follow.”

A packed house with plenty of transplanted and visiting New Yorkers created a special dynamic, underscored by the “Let’s Go Yankees!” chants filling the pause after “Let’s Go Dodgers!”

“You could tell from the crowd, the fans were loving it,” Gardner said. “A lot of emotion. It was fun.”

In the outfield and at the plate, “you could feel the playoff atmosphere in the game, in the moment,” Judge said. “Even before the first pitch, they were getting rowdy and you just love that as a player.

“That’s why we play. It was a fun atmosphere.”

And this was only August.

“If it lines up that way, yeah, it would be great to see them,” Judge said of an October rematch. “They’re a great team and anything can happen in the postseason.

“But, yeah, it would be exciting to have that opportunity.”

On the heels of being swept three games at Oakland, the Yankees’ L.A. arrival had a rejuvenating effect.

“The guys were excited to play here against a great team, at a great venue,” Boone said. “They love these environments.

“And to see our guys going out, like in the London Series (a two-game sweep of the rival Red Sox in June),” it re-established a personality trait about the 2019 Yankees for Boone.

“When you put your best foot forward, when it feels a little bigger, it’s always good to see.”

———

Mets have chance

NEW YORK (TNS) — Gone are the days when the Mets and Cubs were NL East rivals. “Second wild-card spot rivals” doesn’t have the same ring to it, but that’s what will be on tap beginning Tuesday as Chicago visits Citi Field for the first of a three-game series.

The Mets and Cubs were both swept in three-game series over the weekend, the Mets by the Braves and the Cubs by the Nationals. The difference is the Cubs still hold the second NL wild-card spot while the Mets are on the outside looking up.

Going into Monday night’s games, the Mets were tied with the Brewers two games behind Chicago. The Phillies were 1{ games back. So the Mets have to take care of business against the Cubs, but also they have to keep one eye on the scoreboard to see what the other wild-card contenders are up to.

“It’s huge,” J.D. Davis said of the series against Chicago. “It’s going to be one of the more important series coming up. If we could have won the series against Atlanta or at least scratched (Sunday) for one, it would have been huge for us.”

After sweeping a three-game series against the Indians, the Mets lost three close games to the Braves: 2-1 in 14 innings on Friday, 9-5 on Saturday after Pete Alonso’s franchise record-tying three-run homer had given them a 5-4 lead, and 2-1 on Sunday when Joe Panik grounded out with the tying and go-ahead runs on base for the final out.

“That one big hit — just short,” Davis said. “Tough at-bat for JoJo up there. Tuesday he can come up with the big hit. Just got to regroup, get some rest and get ready for Tuesday.”

Atlanta left town with a six-game lead over the Nationals in the NL East. The Mets were 12 games back. So other than the three games left against the Braves on the schedule — the final three of the regular season — the Mets don’t have to worry about Atlanta for a while.

That’s good news since the Mets are 5-11 against the Braves.

“If we had taken just one in that series, you leave these six games 4-2,” Mickey Callaway said. “Instead, we’re 3-3. So we need to figure the Braves out, that’s for sure.”

The Mets split a four-game series with the Cubs at Wrigley Field in June.

“We played well in Chicago,” Davis said. “There were some hiccups that kept us from winning the whole series, but we’re confident.”

Marcus Stroman is scheduled to open the series against righthander Yu Darvish. Stroman left his last start after four innings with a tight hamstring, but the righthander has vowed to make Tuesday’s start. Callaway said on Sunday that Stroman was “very likely” to be OK to pitch.

After the Cubs series, the Mets go on the road to Philadelphia and Washington. After that, 17 of their final 23 games will be at Citi Field, where the Mets are 37-24. Of course, they were 37-21 before Atlanta stormed through Flushing.

“We’ve had series like that before this year,” Callaway said. “It is frustrating in the moment, but we have to let it go like we’ve done a great job with everything else this year and focus on the next game. You do get frustrated in the moment right after the game. You’ve got to regroup on the off day and understand who the opponent is coming in and get the job done there.”