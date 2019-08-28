By Derrick Goold

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

MILWAUKEE (TNS) — What began with all of the trace elements of a compelling, playoff-tinged game before veering into the absurd with a rain delay at a roofed ballpark, eventually brought the Cardinals back to where so many games go in this era.

Yadier Molina was in the middle of all it.

The iconic catcher hit a home run to tie the game, a home run to break the tie, and then doubled as the Cardinals pulled away for a 6-3 victory against Milwaukee Tuesday night at Miller Park. The 10 total bases tied Molina’s career high as he also moved into the top 10 all-time for game’s caught with his 1,919th and surpassed Ted Simmons’ total for multi-homer gamers. Molina finished the win with three RBIs and three runs scored, and the Cardinals had their fifth consecutive win, their 15th in their past 18 games.

The first-place Cardinals, now 15 games better than .500, have the chance to sweep the Brewers on Wednesday afternoon and move the third-place club 7 { games back with 30 to play.

The Cardinals’ lead, provided by Molina’s two-run homer before the rain delay in the seventh inning, teetered in the eighth. Yasmani Grandal mashed a two-run homer off reliever Andrew Miller to move the Brewers within a run of the Cardinals, 4-3. Miller walked the next batter, Christian Yelich, to force closer Carlos Martinez into the game ahead of schedule. Martinez quickly got a double play to end the inning and start a five-out save.

The Brewers got the tying run to the plate in the ninth before Martinez secured the save — with a little help from Dexter Fowler. The Cardinals’ right fielder caught the final out at the wall. That made a winner of Miles Mikolas (8-13), who unfurled his curveball early and often on his way to 10 strikeouts in six innings. He allowed one run on four hits.

Shortly after Molina’s second home run buzzed the foul pole and broke the tie, something far more unlikely than a homer at Miller Park halted the game. A rain storm rolled into the area swifter than the ballpark’s Pac-Man roof could be closed, leaving the teams to play briefly during the downpour before the umpires surrendered to the absurdity and paused the game during Harrison Bader’s at-bat.

The Brewers do have a tarp at the ready at their retractable-roof ballpark, but it wasn’t deployed at all — let alone fast enough to cover the field.

This was not the first rain delay at Miller Park. A game in August 2012 was interrupted for seven minutes when the roof didn’t close quicker than the rains came. In at least one previous visit by the Cardinals, the roof leaked over the mound before a game. On Tuesday afternoon, several Cardinals described how there was a small but persistent leak throughout Monday’s game, which started with a daylong storm outside and continued under the closed roof. The delay Tuesday lasted 9 minutes, and once the grounds crew finished scattering some Diamond Dry around the batter’s boxes and on the mound, the Cardinals got back to what they were doing.

Bader singled.

Off the bench, Kolten Wong made his first appearance since severely bruising the big toe on his right foot and lashed a pinch-hit double to left field. Bader raced from first all the way to the Diamond Dry-dotted home plate for what became the Cardinals’ essential fourth run. Wong added a second hit and a second RBI as the Cardinals pulled away again in the ninth.

When Molina first returned from his injured hand, he did so rapidly and the results revealed a player trying to make the most of a grip that wasn’t its strongest.

In the first 21 games he played, Molina did well to hit .250 and he got 18 hits to go with his 18 starts in that stretch. But only three of the hits went for extra bases, none were homers, and for a player who has earned a reputation throughout his career as a contact hitter it was unusual that he had 17 strikeouts to go with those 18 hits. His slugging percentage was .292. As the soreness and some weakness persisted, the Cardinals and Molina opted for another approach, one that would put him back on the injured list and set a calendar for his return.

They held to it.

The results are in the box score.

Molina had a three-hit game this past weekend against Colorado. He hit his first home run since returning from the IL on Monday, and then followed with the two homers Tuesday. Molina’s first home run tied the game, 1-1, and two innings later he snapped that tie with a two-run homer that scored Paul DeJong. The multi-homer game was Molina’ seventh of his career, moving him past Ted Simmons’ six for the most all-time by a Cardinals catcher. It was also Molina’s first multi-homer game since June 2018, at Miller Park.

Four of his seven multi-homer games have been vs. the Brewers.

The game had an edge to it throughout Mikolas’ appearance, especially as it appeared every base he mistakenly allowed put the Brewers in position to take advantage. He balked to put Eric Thames into scoring position in the fourth inning. He had two wild pitches in his sixth and final inning to put what would have been the go-ahead run in scoring position. The one run the Brewers did score against him came after Keston Huira stole second base on Mikolas. The wild pitches were a risk of the approach Mikolas and Molina adopted.

This season, according to FanGraphs.com, about one out of every five pitches Mikolas has thrown is a curveball. On Tuesday, he threw more curves than any other pitch.

The Pitch F/x tech counted 28.

In the third inning, against reigning National League MVP Yelich, Mikolas showed him slow and then slower with the curveball. He got a called strike on a 78-mph curve that bent into the strike zone. The breaking pitch guided the whole at-bat until, on the last pitch, Mikolas froze Yelich with a 93-mph fastball for a called strike 3. Again and again, Mikolas turned to the curveball. He got six swings and misses on it, and 21 of the 28 curves were strikes, though not all were in the strike zone. He befuddled shortstop Corey Spangenberg with it enough to coax a check-swing strikeout to end the fourth inning with a runner at third.

Brewers starter Adrian Houser kept the pace of his start peppy, and drew two double plays from the Cardinals in his five innings.

It wasn’t until the fifth that Molina connected for his homer, and that was only the third ball that Houser allowed out of the infield.

The deluge of runs really came when, like the roof, Milwaukee’s relievers were slow to provide cover.

Angels win

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The first pitch of Tuesday night’s game was still three hours away and Keynan Middleton, finally activated after a grueling 15-month rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery, was churning with emotion.

“I’m just trying to keep it under control … and right now, I’m failing,” the Angels reliever said. “I’m really excited. It’s been a long time. There’s a lot of stuff going on in my head right now. I’m just ready to pitch, to be back with these guys.”

Middleton had no outlet for that adrenaline Tuesday night in Angel Stadium. His services were not required in a 5-2 victory over the Texas Rangers that featured another superb start by Andrew Heaney and a four-run seventh-inning outburst by a lineup that mustered one single in the first six innings.

Trailing 1-0, the Angels solved Texas left-hander Mike Minor (11-8) in the seventh, which began with Shohei Ohtani’s single and walks to Justin Upton and Albert Pujols.

Andrelton Simmons popped out to second, but Kole Calhoun ripped a two-run double to right-center field and pinch-hitter Brian Goodwin grounded a two-out, two-run single to center for a 4-1 lead.

Mike Trout, mired in a three-for-23 slump, cracked his major league-leading 43rd homer, a solo shot to left field that left his bat at 114 mph and traveled 442 feet, off reliever Rafael Montero in the eighth, as the Angels snapped a five-game losing streak.

Heaney, who racked up a career-high 14 strikeouts in eight innings at Texas on Aug. 21, allowed one unearned run and four hits in six innings, with 10 strikeouts and three walks. He has 24 strikeouts in his last two starts against the Rangers.

Texas scored in the third when Delino DeShields singled, took second on Calhoun’s error in right field and scored on Shin-Soo Choo’s two-out single to right. Danny Santana hit a homer off Cam Bedrosian in the eighth.

The return of Middleton, who had a 2.04 ERA and six saves before tearing his elbow ligament in May 2018, will eventually give Angels manager Brad Ausmus another late-inning option to go with Bedrosian and Hansel Robles, who retired the side in order in the ninth for his 19th save.

Middleton, 25, will be eased into action, ideally in a lower-leverage situation, “but it wouldn’t bother me to put him in a close game,” Ausmus said.

Middleton, slowed by a sore elbow in May and a mild case of ulnar neuritis in his elbow in July, prepped for his return with five triple-A games in which he allowed one earned run and two hits in 41/3 innings, struck out five and walked three, and touched 96 mph with his fastball.

“As I started getting more comfortable my velocity started getting higher,” Middleton said. “I’m getting more comfortable every time out.”

Middleton tried to remain even-keeled throughout the rehab process. When there were setbacks, “I told myself not to look at everything so negative,” he said. Maintaining contact with teammates Tyler Skaggs, who died July 1, and Heaney, both of whom had Tommy John surgery, helped.

“This guy,” Middleton said, pointing at Skaggs’ locker next, “and Heaney were the two guys who checked in with me all the time. They had the same surgery a couple years ago. Heaney’s been there the whole time. He’s been sliding in my (direct messages) and texting me. I thank him for that.”

Royals slide continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — After all the offense on display Monday night — hits, homers, bunts, bloops, aggressive base running plays and, most of all, scoring — the Royals and Oakland Athletics combined for three runs on Tuesday night.

However, the Royals still ended up on the wrong end. The Royals fell, 2-1, to the Athletics in the second game of their four-game set in front of an announced 13,669 at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals had nine hits and left seven men on base in the loss.

The Royals have lost six of seven games, including a 19-4 rout in the series opener on Monday night.

Whit Merrifield and Alex Gordon had two hits apiece for the Royals (46-87).

Athletics starting pitcher Mike Fiers brought a 10-0 record and a 2.44 ERA in his previous 19 starts with him into Tuesday’s game. That stretch started with Fiers’ second no-hitter of his career against Cincinnati on May 7.

Fiers held the Royals to one run in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out five, scattered eight hits and walked two. He left the game with the Athletics clinging to a 2-1 advantage.

Royals starter Montgomery (3-7) gave up five runs on eight hits (three home runs) and three walks in his previous outing against the Orioles in Baltimore last week. He’d given up just one unearned run in his previous two starts (13 innings) and struck out 15 in that same span.

Tuesday night, Montgomery allowed two runs (one earned) in 6 1/3 innings. He registered more strikeouts (six) than he allowed hits (five).

Royals right-hander Jakob Junis (8-12, 4.89) will start Wednesday’s third game of the four-game series, while the Athletics will send right-hander Tanner Roark (2-1, 2.63) to the mound.

Astros rout Rays

HOUSTON (TNS) — The Astros gave Charlie Morton a warm welcome back before Tuesday’s game.

Former teammates raved about how good of a pitcher he was and an even better teammate during the two seasons he spent with them before signing with the Rays.

Manager A.J. Hinch talked about the strong emotion for all parties of having him back in their building for the first time, even though he was in enemy colors.

A video on the Minute Maid Park outfield board highlighted Morton’s contributions, most notably his star turn in the 2017 postseason, and drew loud cheers and then a standing ovation from the fans.

Morton, who was loosening up for his start in outfield, stopped throwing to watch the video, responding to the cheering fans by twice tipping his cap and then patting his heart.

But once the game started, the Astros got downright rude, knocking Morton out after four innings on their way to a 15-1 thrashing.

They tagged Morton for six runs on seven hits, matching his shortest start of the season and certainly his biggest disappointment in a while.

Worse for the Rays, it was an abysmal showing overall in the opening game of a series in which they hoped to measure up against one of the AL’s best teams, as well as their first game in nearly a month against a team with a winning record.

Instead, they dropped to 76-57 and dropped back a step in the AL wild card race, now 1 { games behind the leading Indians and a game behind the second-card holding A’s, who both won.

The 15 runs the Rays allowed were their most this season, surpassing 13 by the Yankees on May 19. As were the 17 hits, having given up 16 three times. The margin of defeat was their largest of the season, surpassing a 12-1 loss on June 19 at Yankee Stadium.

Infielder Mike Brosseau was not only pressed into service again as a pitcher, but asked to work two innings as the Rays used Andrew Kittredge and Chaz Roe for an inning each and didn’t want to go further into their bullpen.

Before the game, the talk on both sides of the field was about Morton’ s return.

Though Morton pitched just two seasons for the Astros, he earned a lofty place in team history with his 2017 postseason exploits, starting and winning Game 7 of the AL Championship Series against the Yankees then closing out Game 7 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.

Former teammates still rave about his contributions and his influence.

“I love Chuck, and I don’t think there’s a guy that’s played with him and doesn’t love him,” outfielder George Springer said Tuesday afternoon. “He’s such a good teammate, he’s such a great person. Much to kind of how he looks on the mound, the guy’s a crazy competitor. I got to know him pretty well over here, and I’m sad he’s gone. One of the great guys out there. But he’s on the other team and I’ve got to try and beat him.”

In the dugout, Hinch acknowledged the emotions of the evening.

“I think facing him in the beginning of the season (at the Trop) is one thing,” Hinch said. “To have him come back in to our building, a building we shared with him for a couple seasons, is pretty emotional for him and for our guys. It will be great to see him, despite the fact that he’s really hard to beat.

“We’ve got to find a way to navigate around his realty good stuff and his likeable personality. We’ll compete when the game starts until the game is finished, then probably spend some quality time with him over the next couple days.”

Morton certainly wasn’t going to be good company Monday night.

He gave up a leadoff single to Springer, one of his closest friends on the team, but got through the first two innings unscathed. The third started badly, with walks to the Nos. 7 and 8 hitters, then got worse with an RBI double by Jake Reddick and, after he loaded the bases by hitting Springer, then a sac fly.

The fourth was a real mess.

Alex Bregman led off with a single that surely stung Morton, since it hit on his backside, the rookie Yordan Alvarez doubled. Yuli Gurriel, another Morton favorite, doubled in two runs. A ground out later, catcher Robinson Chirinos, the ex-Ray, hit a two-run homer to make it 6-0.

Rays manager Kevin Cash, who had some fun with all the Astros-Morton talk pre-game by noting “he’s ours, you know he’s not the Astros’ anymore” clearly didn’t want to pull Morton and make him walk off the mound.

Morton at least was spared that, getting out of the inning with no further damage, throwing 77 pitches on the night, 49 for strikes.

Morton was matched up with Justin Verlander, who was ejected in the sixth with the Astros leading 9-0 after Tommy Pham doubled.

The Astros kept piling on from there as the Rays looked bad in all areas, trailing 14-0 before Joey Wendle got them on the board with a homer in the seventh.

Twins dump ChiSox

CHICAGO (TNS) — Everyone was wound up Tuesday about the Twins having to face Lucas Giolito for the second time in less than a week. No one bothered to ask the White Sox how they felt about facing Michael Pineda under the same circumstances.

Both pitchers were very effective Tuesday, but Pineda was a little bit better as he helped the Twins win 3-1.

The Twins got solo home runs from Marwin Gonzalez and Jonathan Schoop to grab a 2-0 lead. Pineda, with a slider breaking as sharp as it has all season, held Chicago to one run over five innings on four hits and one walk with eight strikeouts.

The Twins added an insurance run from Eddie Rosario, who returned to the lineup and drove in Jorge Polanco with a single in the eighth to make it 3-1.

Pineda, once again was a strike-throwing machine as 60 of his 89 pitches were strikes, a nice 67.4 percentage. He was removed after five innings and 89 pitches, which falls in line with recent outings since he’s came off the injured list.

Pineda has a 3.09 ERA over his past 12 outings, tops on the staff during that time frame, His only blemish came in the fourth when he served up a home run to Tim Anderson that got Chicago within 2-1.

Pineda had to bow his back later in that inning, Getting Ryan Goins to ground out with runners on first and third to end the inning. In the fifth Anderson batted with a man on first. Pineda threw a wild pitch to allow the runner to reach second, but Anderson struck out on a slider to end the inning.

It was less than a week ago when Giolito dominated the Twins while guiding the White Sox to a 4-0 win at Target Field. That victory enabled the White Sox to leave town with two wins in the three-game series while handing the Twins just their third shutout loss of the season. Surely, the residue from that game was still on the Twins minds Tuesday.

“It’s baseball,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said before the game. “You never really know what’s going to happen. That’s why we go out there and play the games. He’s tough, but know our guys will be out there and ready to go. I’m sure some guys will go out there with similar approaches and I’m sure some guys will try a little something different and see what works.”

The manager certainly tried something different. Noting that lefthanded hitters were batting .171 against Giolito, whose fastball and changeup combo flummoxes them, Baldelli made sure that every available righthanded hitter was in the lineup.

Giolito pitched into the seventh inning and kept Chicago within striking distance, but it was obvious things were going to be different on Tuesday.

Jorge Polanco worked a nine-pitch walk against him with one out in the first, followed by a Nelson Cruz single to put runners on first and third. Eddie Rosario gave away an at-bat, popping out to third base on the first pitch. Miguel Sano struck out to end the inning, but the Twins made Giolito throw 20 pitches in the inning.

The second sign things were different came in the second inning, when Giolito grooved a 1-2 fastball to Marwin Gonzalez that was punished into the right field seats for the first run of the game. Giolito did not make a mistake over the plate like that last week in Target Field.

Three batters later, Jonathan Schoop crushed an off-speed pitch out to left to give the Twins a 2-0 lead.

And that lead held up into the late innings, as Pineda, with his slider operating at full tilt, continued his run of strong pitching.

Orioles win

WASHINGTON (TNS) — It took Patrick Corbin three batters to find his footing. The single, hit by pitch and double - which seemed as if they would become harmless first-inning hiccups - eventually doomed the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night against the lowly Baltimore Orioles because, 10 pitches after the left-hander stepped on the mound, the damage that would decide the game was already done.

That Corbin exited the inning having allowed just two runs looked like an escape, but those two runs loomed larger and larger as the game got later and later. The Nationals’ recently unstoppable offense - the one tied for the most runs in August in the majors - seemed like it would resurface in the eighth, when they loaded the bases with two outs. Manager Dave Martinez had more powerful options on the bench, including Howie Kendrick, but he said he never considered pinch-hitting for Asdrúbal Cabrera, who struck out to snuff the Nationals’ last meaningful chance.

The offense, officially AWOL, shouldered the responsibility for the 2-0 loss. The players and the manager described the loss, essentially, as “that’s baseball.” Neither that rationale, nor the cushion of the team’s hot streak as of late, lessened the frustration, though.

“It’s not easy to flush - believe me,” Martinez said. “I’ll go home and watch the game.”

The defeat stung because the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves fell in similarly surprising fashion, 3-1, at the Toronto Blue Jays. The Nationals’ loss meant they squandered a chance to gain ground in the division, remaining 5 1/2 games back with 31 to go. The loss reemphasized to Corbin why the Nationals need to push as hard as they can for the NL East crown.

“Winning your division is so important,” he said. “If you got one game, anything can happen.”

The salt in the Nationals’ wound was that this loss came to Baltimore, which entered Tuesday at 43-88 and on pace for one of the worst seasons in major league history. They were 42 games out of the American League East lead and were statistically eliminated from the playoff hunt Friday. Their pitching staff set the record for home runs allowed in a season (259) last week - with more than a month left.

Tuesday’s starter, Aaron Brooks, embodied the club. The journeyman right-hander with a career 6.97 ERA - which masked an even worse mark with Baltimore this season of 8.07 - was here, as much as anything else, because someone needs to eat the innings left in a lost season.

The Oakland Athletics designated Brooks for assignment in July, and the Orioles, desperate for starters, grabbed him. The organization stretched the converted reliever back into a starter, and he made a mid-July start against the Nationals at Camden Yards in which he allowed two hits and one run in 2 2/3 innings. The Orioles have rolled with him since. In his next six starts, Brooks allowed three or more runs five times and never made it past the fifth inning.

These Nationals, the team with the red-hot offense, the team that just marched into Chicago and swept the Cubs, the team that squashed its most direct competition for the top spot in the NL wild-card race by racking up 23 runs in three games, looked bewildered. And they made Brooks look unhittable for six innings.

The Nationals praised the righty’s pitch mix, trust in his slider during hitter’s counts and the ability to keep barrels off his fastball. No one understood why Brooks remained effective better than Adam Eaton, whose hot streak cooled when he struck out with runners in scoring position with less than two outs in the first and eighth innings.

“[Brooks] had us guessing a little bit,” he said. “We kept trying to make an adjustment [to the off-speed], and then we’d have an at-bat where we saw four heaters. He kind of kept us off-balance all night.”

The 29-year-old looked like might be in trouble in the first when Trea Turner smacked a leadoff single and stole second. Then, in a sequence that would come to define a baffling night, Brooks struck out Eaton, Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto with his mid-80s slider.

The Nationals’ bats mounted two chances against Brooks. Victor Robles dropped down a bunt to reach in the second, and Rendon walked and made a heads-up base-running play to go from first to third on a grounder in the fourth. Yan Gomes grounded out to end the former chance and Robles popped out to douse the latter, but that was it. Brooks’s steady diet of sliders induced weak contact at best, and he departed having retired seven in a row.

Meanwhile, Corbin recaptured his brilliance. His slider fell off and his fastball hummed, and he became the workhorse he has been almost all season. The lefty retired 21 of the next 23 hitters, delivering the seven innings the Nationals expect from their starters, but he never received the absolution he wanted.

“Pat, other than the first inning, was really good,” Martinez said. “We just couldn’t get nothing going.”

In the seventh, the Orioles opened the bullpen door. Their relievers, after the trade deadline, finally overtook the Nationals for the worst ERA in the majors. The starter had found a groove, but this looked like the perfect opportunity for the Nationals’ offense to recapture its stride. But, just as with Brooks, four relievers over the next three innings underlined the ultimate truth of Tuesday night at Nationals Park, the one that worries the Nationals if they end up in the wild-card game: Numbers don’t matter.

Pirates beat Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — The juxtaposition was impossible to miss.

No amount of walk-up music could drown out the chorus of boos that accompanied Sean Rodriguez to the plate in the fourth inning Tuesday night, a reaction to his comments from one night earlier that fans who give the Phillies a hard time are “entitled.” Six pitches later, though, the jeers turned to mostly cheers when Rodriguez lined a leadoff double.

Consider it a snapshot of public sentiment these days about the local baseball team. The flaws of the roster are picked over daily by fans who expected more this season, but somehow the Phillies are in the mix for the National League’s final wild-card spot despite season-ending injuries to their leadoff hitter, No. 2 starter and almost their entire bullpen.

So, do you believe in the Phillies, or don’t you?

It isn’t an easy question, is it?

Today, the doubters will outnumber the devotees. Mired in a miserable slump, first baseman Rhys Hoskins dropped a throw from shortstop Jean Segura on a would-be double-play grounder in the ninth inning, enabling the go-ahead run to score in a 5-4 loss to the woeful Pittsburgh Pirates.

With that, and the Chicago Cubs’ 5-2 victory over the New York Mets, the Phillies slipped back to two games off the pace for the last NL playoff berth with 31 games remaining.

As he chased down the ball after it glanced off his glove, Hoskins heard boos for the second consecutive game. He has seven hits in his last 71 at-bats and is 24 for 145 (.166) with five homers since the All-Star break.

Monday night, the crowd got on Hoskins for popping out with the bases loaded in the ninth inning. Rodriguez, who hit a walk-off homer to win the game in the 11th, came to Hoskins’ defense in a postgame interview at his locker.

“The guy has 60-plus homers in three years and you’re booing him. Explain that to me,” Rodriguez said. “That’s entitled fans.”

Predictably, that didn’t sit well with the fan base. Rodriguez was booed during pregame introductions, before his first plate appearance in the second inning, and again before the fourth-inning double. He was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning after the Pirates removed lefty starter Steven Brault from the game.

The Phillies came back from an early 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead before falling behind 4-3 in the sixth inning. For a second straight night, though, they rallied to tie it. Logan Morrison belted his fifth career pinch-hit home run in the sixth inning against reliever Kyle Crick.

And they had chances to take the lead back, too. But the Phillies were unable to score in the seventh and eighth innings despite getting leadoff doubles by J.T. Realmuto and Cesar Hernandez, respectively.

It took all of 10 pitches for the Pirates to jump out to a lead against starter Drew Smyly. Kevin Newman led off the game with a triple before Bryan Reynolds clocked a two-run home run, marking the fifth consecutive start in which Smyly gave up at least one long ball.

But Smyly settled in, at least for the next few innings, retiring 15 of 19 batters at one point and giving the Phillies’ offense a chance to chip away at the lead and eventually seize it.

Corey Dickerson doubled and scored on Adam Haseley’s two-out single in the second inning. Bryce Harper singled and scored the tying run on a two-out single by Dickerson in the third. Rodriguez sent the fans on their emotional roller coaster to open a 3-2 lead in the fourth.

But Smyly stumbled again in the sixth inning. He gave up a leadoff single to Jose Osuna and a go-ahead two-run shot to Colin Moran, the ninth homer hit in the last 25 innings against Smyly.

Marlins lose 2nd game

MIAMI (TNS) — The Miami Marlins know Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo quite well. He was a top prospect in the Marlins’ organization for two years before the team traded him — twice.

He had also been pretty good in three career starts against the Marlins since making his MLB debut with the Reds in 2017.

And even though the Marlins held their own against Castillo on Tuesday, it wasn’t enough to make up for a rough start from Caleb Smith and lackluster work from the bullpen in a 8-5 loss at Marlins Park.

Miami (47-84) tagged Castillo for three runs in the first two innings and five runs overall in six innings. After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first on a Eugenio Suarez home run, Isan Diaz’s two-out double to right-center in the first scored Jon Berti and Neil Walker to tie the game although Diaz was thrown out to end the inning trying to reach third on the play. Jorge Alfaro, Lewis Brinson and Austin Dean then hit three consecutive singles in the second to give the Marlins a brief lead.

Castillo settled in after that, holding his former team to one hit over the next three innings and striking out seven of eight batters at one point, before Alfaro hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth.

By that point, though, Castillo already had a lead too big for the Marlins to overcome.

The Reds (62-69) scored five unanswered runs in a three-inning span. Curt Casali hit a solo home run in the fourth and a two-run double in the fifth. Nick Senzel hit a two-run homer in the sixth.

Castillo also had two hits and scored on Senzel’s sixth-inning home run against Tyler Kinley.

“He’s a handful,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said of Castillo before the game. “He has good stuff. … He’s been a battle for a lot of teams this year.”

The Marlins initially traded Castillo along with first baseman Josh Naylor and pitchers Jarred Cosart and Carter Capps to the San Diego Padres on July 29, 2016, for Andrew Cashner, Colin Rea, Tayron Guerrero and cash considerations. However, he was returned to the Marlins three days later after Rea was hurt in his Marlins debut.

And then, on Jan. 19, 2017, the Marlins traded Castillo again — this time to the Reds with Austin Brice and Zeke White for starting pitcher Dan Straily.

Castillo made his MLB debut with the Reds in June 2017. He has been a mainstay in their starting rotation since and is in the midst of his best season in the big leagues.

Castillo was 12-5 with a 3.04 ERA in 26 starts this year heading into Tuesday’s game, striking out 171 batters while walking 61 and holding hitters to a .203 batting average over 154 innings. He earned his first All-Star nomination this year.

He had also been particularly dominant against the Marlins in his MLB career. Castillo threw seven shutout innings on April 9 in his first meeting against Miami this year and had given up just one earned run in 23 1/3 innings in three career starts against the Marlins before Tuesday.

Indians crush Detroit

DETROIT (TNS) — Terry Francona wasn’t going to relent. It didn’t matter that the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians entered Tuesday at nearly opposite ends of the American League Central Division standings.

“I consider this a big series,” the Indians manager said before the series opener against the Tigers at Comerica Park.

The Indians, who entered the game 3 { games behind the Twins for the AL Central lead and one game out of the AL’s second wildcard spot, have something to play for as September approaches.

They showed as much Tuesday, blasting the Tigers, 10-1.

An error by Ronny Rodriguez led to a lopsided first inning, and the Tigers’ offense managed just three hits in their 90th loss of the season. The Indians (77-55) broke the game open with a six-run sixth inning.

Rookie right-hander Spencer Turnbull allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings for Detroit. Offensively, the Tigers were stymied by Cleveland righty Adam Plutko, who struck out a career-high nine batters in 5 2/3 innings. Plutko allowed one run on three hits.

Dawel Lugo’s double was the only extra-base hit for the Tigers (39-90).

Rodriguez’s single up the middle in the second produced their only run.

Here are three other observations from the game:

— When Rodriguez could not catch a line drive off the bat of Carlos Santana in the top of the first inning, it was a sign of things to come. Rodriguez’s error opened up the top of the first on Turnbull, who then allowed an RBI double to Yasiel Puig before Jason Kipnis hit a two-run home run to left field. It’s too easy to pinpoint the loss on Rodriguez, but certainly, the Tigers are in no position to be affording the Indians extra outs.

— After an off day, with the Tigers’ pitching in decent shape, there was worry early that Turnbull could put them in another pickle with an early exit. The Rodriguez error loomed large, and Turnbull didn’t have his best stuff. He was hit hard by the Indians, allowed nearly two baserunners per inning and was fortunate to leave the game down only three runs. He hung in there for five innings.

— Miguel Cabrera left the game with left bicep tightness, according to the Tigers. Cabrera was pinch-hit for by John Hicks in the sixth inning. Cabrera went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts and didn’t look comfortable in either at-bat. The team termed the early exit as “precautionary,” but given Cabrera’s injury history — which includes tearing his left bicep on a swing last season — any ailment can be cause for concern. Cabrera missed the rest of the 2018 season after the injury

Cubs drop Mets

NEW YORK (TNS) — The symptoms of a struggling team compounding their problems seemed apparent when Javier Baez was thrown out trying to stretch a double into a triple in the second inning, and Yu Darvish’s home run problems surfaced when rookie Pete Alonso snapped a scoreless tie with a tiebreaking shot in the fourth.

But the Cubs, faced with little margin for error in their quest for a National League Central title, displayed their mettle in a methodical manner Tuesday night as they beat the Mets, 5-2, and snapped a three-game losing streak.

Baez led the way with a 3-for-3 performance that included a two-run home run in the sixth — his first since Aug. 5 against the Athletics. Nicholas Castellanos and Baez had RBI doubles in the eighth to expand the Cubs’ lead to four.

Baez also robbed Wilson Ramos of a hit when he leaped from his shortstop position to catch his line drive after Michael Conforto hit a triple over Castellanos’ head in right field to open the second.

Darvish escaped danger by inducing J.D. Davis to hit a fly to shallow center field, and Castellanos sprinted to the alley in right-center to rob Joe Panik of a hit.

Darvish (5-6) had his streak of not issuing a walk stopped at 142 consecutive batters when he issued a leadoff pass to Todd Frazier to start the fifth with a 2-1 lead. But unlike his start Wednesday against the Giants when he blew a 6-2 lead and allowed four home runs, Darvish retired the next three batters and pitched a season-best eight innings.

Darvish scattered five hits while walking one and striking out seven. This marked the first time in six starts that he failed to strike out at least eight and not allowing a walk.

Nevertheless, Darvish has struck out 72 and walked three in nine starts since the All-Star break, and his 26.0 strikeout/walk ratio (78/3) since the start of July is tops in baseball.

The Cubs, who don’t play the NL Central-leading Cardinals until the final two weeks of the regular season, overcame an early deficit as Addison Russell ripped a two-run home run in the fifth to give the Cubs the lead for good at 2-1. Russell finished with three hits.

Alonso’s homer was his 42nd, setting a Mets single-season franchise record. It also marked the first time a rookie set a single-season franchise record since Johnny Rizzo hit 23 for the Pirates in 1938, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.