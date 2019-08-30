At least new Bartlesville High School volleyball head coach Jen Ward got her first win prior to September.

And, perhaps two.

On Thursday night, Ward’s Lady Bruins (1-9) roughed up Tulsa Edison, 25-12, 25-14, 25-14, in front of some happy home folks in the Bruin Fieldhouse.

Mia Otten — who less than a week ago needed six stitches in her mouth — slammed 12 kills to energize the Lady Bruin attack.

Lydia Knollmeyer was one of a couple of Lady Bruins that contributed three kills.

Jules Ahlert also stood out with four service aces.

But, the main hero — at least in the back end — was libero Sydney Collins, Ward said.

Collins made 15 digs and kept things churningin the right direction.

Setters Alli Wood and Sidney Erwin produced 14 and five assists, respectively.

Bartlesville was in control from the start and never slackened, Ward said.

The Lady Bruins will look to pick up their second win when they travel today to Ponca City for an evening match.