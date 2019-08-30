By Mike Tupa

Following a week off — due to weather — the Bartlesville High School Lady Bruins finally got back Thursday between the chalk lines.

Offensive woes — including producing only four hits and leaving six runners stranded — proved to be the biggest obstacle during a 3-1 loss at Vinita.

Kyla White delivered the biggest blow — a RBI double — for Bartlesville. Scoring on the two batter was Nina Moore.

Sydney Price, Logan Cates and Taylor Price each singled to round out the Lady Bruin hitting.

Sahliegh Gilkey added a sacrifice bunt and Abby Lott reached base as a hit batsman.

Bartlesville batters displayed patience — and a sharp eye — at the plate by striking out only five times.

Bartlesville pitcher Logan Cates tossed a four-hitter — and didn’t allow an extra-base hit. She walked only won and struck out four batters.

Next up, the Lady Bruins (2-7) play host at 4:30 p.m. today to Enid.