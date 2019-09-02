By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

South Coffeyville/Copan’s high school football merger produced a winning dividend in Friday’s season opener.

The SC Lions-Copan Hornet combination powered past Webber Falls, 24-12, in eight-man action on the South Coffeyville field.

This coming Friday the Lions-Hornets will be at Copan to host Wesleyan Christian School.

This will be a matchup with interesting overtones — last year Copan co-opted with Weselyan Christian.

In last Friday’s win, Copan’s Tyreek Millien broke loose on a long touchdown run to open the SC/Copan scoring, after Webbers Falls had scored on the opening kickoff.

The South Coffeyville quarterback ran also ran in a touchdown.

Copan’s Trevor Wilson rang up six points on a pick-six — which covered about 30 yards — for the Lions-Hornets’ final score.

“We were pleased with everybody,” Copan head coach Dalton Loder said. “But, we’ve got some things to work on. I think we could have scored a lot more if we would held on to the ball more.”

Loder said he and Lions’ head coach Trenton Kallenberger emerged encouraged from the debut.

“All-in-all, we were most impressed they played as a team,” Loder said. “They didn’t look like two different squads.”

A year ago, the WCS/Copan combination barely missed out on qualifying for the playoffs.

But, based on solid numbers —SC/Copan suited up 19 on Friday — and talent, the Hornets could make a postseason reservation.