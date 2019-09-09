By Helene Elliott

Los Angeles Times

NEW YORK (TNS) — Daniil Medvedev didn’t hide his admiration for Rafael Nadal when asked a few days ago to preview their matchup in the U.S. Open final. “He’s one of the greatest champions in the history of our sport. He is a machine, a beast on the court,” Medvedev said.

Medvedev displayed many of those ferocious tendencies on Sunday, turning their match into a thrilling drama. The 23-year-old Russian was down two sets and a break in the third set to Nadal before he changed tactics and launched an adventurous push-back that included him saving two championship points, but in the end, he couldn’t tame the beast.

Nadal, upholding the honor of 30-somethings against the challenge of the next generation, stopped the tide of Medvedev’s comeback by breaking his serve twice in the final set and earning a 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Medvedev at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The four-hour, 50-minute triumph was Nadal’s fourth championship at Flushing Meadows, where his passion and intensity have long made him a fan favorite. It also improved his record to 206-1 in Grand Slam matches in which he has won the first two sets.

Nadal, 33, has now won 19 Grand Slam singles titles and is one behind leader Roger Federer. Nadal, Federer and Novak Djokovic have combined to win the last 12 Grand Slam singles titles and 51 of the last 59 starting with Nadal’s triumph at the 2005 French Open.

Nadal has won five Grand Slam titles since he turned 30. He also has won multiple Slam titles in five years: 2008, 2010 (three), 2013, 2017 and this year thanks to his victory in the French Open before he prevailed here. He lost only one set along the way.

The fifth set stayed on serve until Nadal came back from love-40 to break Medvedev’s serve and take a 3-2 lead. Nadal ended a 28-shot rally — the longest of the match — with a forehand into the corner. Nadal held serve in the next game for a 4-2 lead, finishing the point with a backhand winner. He then broke Medvedev’s serve again for 5-2.

Somehow, both men found the strength to pull off spectacular shots in the eighth game, during which Medvedev got a service break. Nadal was assessed a time violation, which is regarded as a fault. When his serve was faulty, it became a double fault and gave Medvedev the game and cut Nadal’s lead to 5-3. Medvedev escaped two match points before pulling to within 5-4 and hit an ace just as a fan shouted loud encouragement for Nadal.

Nadal finally won when Medvedev hit a forehand long, and he promptly dropped to the court on his back in exhaustion and exhilaration.

Medvedev, ranked three spots below Nadal at No. 5 in the world, had lost four sets on his road to his first Grand Slam final. He was the youngest U.S. Open finalist since Djokovic was the runner-up to Nadal in 2010 at 23. Medvedev was attempting to become the first Grand Slam champion born in the 1990s. On Saturday, 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu of Canada defeated Serena Williams in straight sets to become the first Grand Slam champion born in the 2000s.

Nadal and Medvedev had faced each other once before, a 6-3, 6-0 thumping administered by Nadal last month at Montreal.

Medvedev started the match strongly, gaining a break point in the opening game. He didn’t convert it, but he was challenging Nadal with numerous drop shots in long rallies. Medvedev, wearing red tape on his left thigh, broke Nadal for a 2-1 lead but Nadal broke back to make it 2-2.

Nadal had three break points in the eighth game but Medvedev fought them off and won the game when Nadal hit a backhand long. They stayed on serve, with Nadal taking a 6-5 lead, but Nadal won the break and the set on a forced error by Medvedev.

Nadal fought off a break point in the opening game of the second set, and he was becoming more efficient in his service games. Nadal couldn’t cash in any of four break points in the fourth game but he broke for a 4-2 lead and held for 5-2, putting considerable pressure on his younger opponent. Nadal served for the second set at 5-3 and won it when Medvedev sent a backhand long.

Through the first two sets Medvedev had committed 29 unforced errors, to 17 for Nadal.

All seemed lost for Medvedev, but he somehow found another gear in the third set. He got back on serve at 3-3, a small step up a massive mountain, and he inched up again when he held to take a 4-3 lead and later broke serve for a 5-4 lead. He won the set 7-5, held serve to win the opening game of the fourth set, and had a break point in the second game, but Nadal hit a backhand passing shot for a winner and closed the game with an ace. Medvedev went on to break Nadal’s serve to win the set 6-4.

