By Derrick Goold

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

DENVER (TNS) — For several days, as is custom ‘round Coors Field, the Cardinals have fielded questions about the challenges of Colorado’s ballpark and how, as one Cardinal put it this week, “runs fall from the sky.” And they have made choices and approached innings waiting and waiting and waiting for that characteristic cloudburst to come their way.

They’re still waiting.

In a curious role reversal that is inching toward a full-blown concern, the Colorado starters the Cardinals handled with aplomb in St. Louis have stifled them at Coors. For the second time in as many games the Cardinals managed a run and, as a result, lost 2-1 to the Rockies on Wednesday at Coors. The loss allowed the third-place Brewers the chance to gain another game on the division-leading Cardinals, and left the Cubs to do the same with a late game in San Diego. In a series dictated by pitching, the Cardinals have managed two runs, both driven home by Paul Goldschmidt.

To reward starter Antonio Senzatela’s six superb innings, the Rockies rallied from a deficit for two runs off Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson. Ian Desmond tagged the rookie with a solo homer to center field in the sixth inning that broke the tie and proved to be the game-winner.

The Cardinals got the potential tying run to third base in the ninth inning after a double play unplugged what could have been a larger rally. Pinch-hitter Rangel Ravelo drilled a liner to left that Desmond caught on the run to end the game.

Hudson had won five consecutive starts and the Cardinals had won his previous six. That run included six scoreless innings on Aug. 24 against these same Rockies in a game the Cardinals won, 6-0. The Cardinals’ rookie starter had allowed seven hits total in his previous 26 1/3 innings. The Rockies managed only four against him Wednesday, but scattered around them were five walks, one of which became the tying run in the fifth inning. Other than the homer by Desmond — his 17th of the season — Hudson wasn’t fazed by Coors, which has played tame this week.

During their pitchers’ meeting Tuesday at Coors Field, veteran starter Adam Wainwright spoke to the group and its young pitchers about not getting caught in the clouds of the ballpark’s reputation, its altitude, or its spacious outfield. One of Wainwright’s signature games came at Coors back in 2009 when he struck out 11 and allowed two earned runs in eight innings for his 19th victory of that season. The Cardinals clinched a playoff berth that night, and in the champagne haze team ace Chris Carpenter stood in a back corner of the clubhouse and said Wainwright’s performance that night should have clinched him the Cy Young Award.

Wainwright finished third in the voting.

Carpenter finished runner-up to Tim Lincecum.

“Experience is a valuable thing,” manager Mike Shildt said before relaying Wainwright’s message. “Just understand it’s about execution. And know that being down is important as far as how the ball is going to have a little more life to it. Just don’t try to make this bigger than it is. Don’t try to do anything special. Just execute with your pitches and it’s just like anywhere else.”

If there was any doubt that Coors could be tamed, the Cardinals pitchers have got an eyeful of evidence so far in this series.

It’s just come from the opponents.

The difficulty the Cardinals have had in this series against Rockies starters at 5,280 feet above sea level is a stark contrast to what they did just a few weeks ago in St. Louis.

At river level, the Cardinals flooded Chi Chi Gonzalez and Senzatela with runs. The two right-handers combined to pitch six innings in two starts at Busch Stadium and they allowed 11 runs on eight hits and eight walks. Gonzalez got his first win of the season on Tuesday night with a sharp cutter that he didn’t have a feel for in St. Louis, and that befuddled the Cardinals in the first game of this series, holding them to a single run that scored on a groundout. Senzatela followed Wednesday with six more solid innings, and again it was his aggressiveness that kept the Cardinals grounded.

Dexter Fowler reached base in all three plate appearances against Senzatela and got to scoring position twice. Once he scored. In the first inning, with the bases loaded, Paul DeJong chopped into an inning-ending double play.

In the sixth, with DeJong at second, Yadier Molina grounded out.

Senzatela held the Cardinals to one run on four hits and two walks. He kept them 1 for 4 with runners in scoring position, and the one hit he allowed was Goldschmitd’s RBI double that briefly put the Cardinals ahead 1-0 in the third inning. Entering the ninth inning Wednesday, the Cardinals were 2 for 16 (.125) with runners in scoring position in the series.

With the quality start, Senzatela combined with Gonzalez to hold the Cardinals to two runs combined on eight hits, and they struck out nine. At the beginning of the week, the Rockies had by far the worst home ERA of any pitching staff in the majors, and at Coors their pitchers had allowed an OPS from opponents that was around .885. The Cardinals’ leader in OPS this season is Marcell Ozuna, at .827.

In his first start at Coors Field, Hudson arrived as the prototype starter the Rockies used to covet, to chase, to try and develop. A strapping, tall sinkerballer with upside velocity has long been the profile of pitcher that is believed to thrive in the hitter friendly ballpark. For four innings, Hudson certainly did before encountering turbulence. He got three groundouts from the Rockies in a perfect second inning, and skirted around a leadoff single in the third with a strikeout and two more outs in the infield. His second time through the middle of the Rockies’ lineup included strikeouts of Ryan McMahon and Desmond. A leadoff walk to No. 7 hitter Sam Hilliard began the issues in the fifth.

Hilliard scored when No. 8 hitter Tony Wolters doubled past Fowler in right field and that tied the game. Another walk put two runners on with one out. Eventually, Hudson would get a key groundout and have first base open as Nolan Arenado came to the plate.

He didn’t get close to the box before the Cardinals signaled for the intentional walk.

With the bases loaded, Hudson got a fly ball from cleanup hitter Daniel Murphy that traveled deep toward the left-field corner. Ozuna recovered his route in time to track the ball to the warning track, leap, and make the catch before taking a stride or two into the wall. That catch ended the inning and kept the Rockies from taking the lead.

They’d do that an inning later on Desmond’s homer.

Soler lifts KC

CHICAGO (TNS) — The Royals and White Sox picked up where they left off on Tuesday night and continued to treat Guaranteed Rate Field like a little league park. This time, the Royals made their home runs count for more than their hosts.

Fittingly, on another homer-happy day, Royals slugger Jorge Soler led the way with a pair of home runs and added to his franchise single-season record in pushing his season total to 43 home runs. He missed a third homer by a few feet on third-inning blast that went for a double.

Five home runs from four players paved the way to an 8-6 Royals victory in the second game of their three-game series in front of an announced 14,385 on Wednesday night. The teams will play a rubber match on Thursday afternoon.

Soler passed former Royal and current Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Moustakas to break the Royals’ previous franchise record (38). Both Soler and Moustakas enjoyed multi-homer games on Wednesday night, Moustakas’ birthday.

Soler also matched his career high with four hits in the game. The last time he did that was against the Minnesota Twins on May 30, 2018.

Soler’s second home run, a two-run smash in the top of the eighth with Adalberto Mondesi on base, gave the Royals an 8-4 lead. Those two runs held up as the margin of victory.

Mondesi and Ryan O’Hearn each homered for the second day in a row, while Bubba Starling clubbed his fourth homer since coming up to the majors on July 12.

Rangers win thriller

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — The mistakes the Rays made in Wednesday’s game began stacking up early, beginning with the decision to not start or make much use of Austin Pruitt, who was coming off a pair of solid outings.

They allowed seven runs by three pitchers in a 62-pitch first inning that took a ridiculous 55 minutes to complete overall.

They made four outs on the bases, including one by Johnny Davis, the speedster they’d just brought up to help boost their running game.

And after they, somehow, overcame all that to take a lead into the seventh, their most dependable, and pretty much untouchable, reliever, Nick Anderson, gave up a three-run homer.

The result was a frustrating 10-9 loss to the Rangers, halting the Rays season-high matching six-game winning streak and 11 of 12 run.

Worse, slicing their lead in the AL wild card race, as both Oakland and Cleveland won. That leaves the Rays 87-60 and with a half-game lead on the A’s for the top spot, and the Indians just another half back, with 15 games to play.

The decisive runs came on Rougned Odor’s homer off Anderson, who had faced 50 batters over 15 games since coming over July 31 from the Marlins and allowed only six to reach base and one to score, striking out 30.

Taking over after Colin Poche allowed two Rangers to reach after getting two outs, Anderson got ahead 1-and-2. But Odor fouled off three of the next four pitches, and then drove a 98 mph fastball over the rightfield wall.

Poche deserved some of the blame, allowing a two-out single to former Rays prospect Nick Solak and then a two-out walk.

The decision to use Andrew Kittredge as the opener seemed based on an opportunity to maximize the matchups for their pitching staff.

That went awry promptly, as they went through three of them to get those first three outs facing 12 batters in giving up those seven runs.

It was the only the fifth time in franchise history the Rays allowed seven or more runs in a first inning, though the second in just more than a year after going 11 years without.

Down 7-2 after the first, the Rays made it interesting, and even a bit promising.

They came back to tie it in the top of the second, with Ji-Man Choi’s three-run homer the biggest blow in the five-run uprising.

And they took an 8-7 lead in the fourth when they loaded the bases with one out as Austin Meadows singled, Travis d’Arnaud was hit by a pitch and Choi walked, then Matt Duffy delivered a sac fly. (Choi homered again in the ninth, his 15th of the season.)

That put the Rays in position to make even more significant history, as the first team in the majors since the 2006 Indians to win a game after allowing seven or more runs in the first.

Manager Kevin Cash and staff made at least a curious if not a trying-to-be-too creative decision in setting up the pitching plan.

Wednesday was Pruitt’s day to pitch in their always flexible version of a rotation, and he was coming off a pair of very impressive back to back starts, allowing one earned run over 10 1/3 innings against the Indians and Blue Jays.

But rather than start Pruitt, the Rays decided to go with an opener, and chose Kittredge. He had done it four times before with some success, though his overall numbers were trending the wrong way before a pair of perfect innings Friday.

Wednesday, Kittredge was perfect the other way, allowing singles to Shin-Soo Choo, Elvis Andrus and Willie Calhoun, which was enough for Cash.

And rather than go then to Pruitt, Cash opted for Beeks, seemingly a result of the Rangers having five lefties in lineup. Cash hinted before the game it might not be a standard opener/bulk-inning pitcher setup, saying, “We’ve got lots of options. We’ll see where the game is.”

That couldn’t have worked out much worse.

Beeks faced eight batters, and it went like this: RBI single, bases-loading walk, two-run single, strikeout, bases loading walk, fielder’s choice grounder (with a Matt Duffy error) scoring two, fielder’s choice grounder, RBI single.

By the Pruitt came in to get the final out, the Rays were down 7-2. Pruitt ended up pitching effectively, allowing only one hit over the 3 1/3 innings he was allowed to work.

Pitching wasn’t the only problem for the Rays, as they made four outs on the bases, including speedster Johnny Davis picked off first in his debut. Matt Duffy was caught off third, Guillermo Heredia picked off first and Choi caught by the catcher late getting back to second.

Braves win

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — Entering spring training, and even in the early days of the regular season, it seemed far-fetched that the Braves would be the destination of Dallas Keuchel’s extended free agency. In September, it’s unfathomable to think about where they’d be without him.

Tyler Flowers’ three-run shot in the fourth was the only offense in the Braves’ 3-1 win in Philadelphia. His home run was complemented by another standout performance from Keuchel, who tossed six scoreless innings.

“It’s been nice (being a Brave), it’s been everything I’d thought it’d be,” Keuchel said. “I thought I did alright tonight. I think it was more of the Flow (Flowers) show tonight. He provided all the offense and he’s one of the best backstops around.”

Since Keuchel was lit up in Miami, allowing eight runs that pumped his ERA to 4.83, he’s been a new man. The southpaw owns a 0.97 ERA across his past six starts. He’ll allow baserunners, as he did Wednesday, but he finds ways out of it.

His veteran savvy, for lack of a better term, was needed on a mostly untested Braves staff. His latest start perfectly illustrated that craftiness.

“It’s been great (having him pitch every fifth day),” manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s what he does. He competes. He leaves it out there every time he pitches. He gives everything he has out there. He had to work tonight. It wasn’t easy. But he just keeps pitching. He has an idea of what he’s doing, he knows the lineup, he manages the game within the game himself. That’s why he’s been so successful.”

Keuchel didn’t allow a hit until the fourth, when Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins greeted him with consecutive singles. Harper advanced to third on Hoskins’ hit, scoring on an ensuing fielder’s choice. Keuchel struck out the next two to end the inning. The Braves kept a 3-1 lead.

The Phillies had a one-out single and walk in the fifth, again positioning themselves to pull even. J.T. Realmuto was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Harper. Keuchel coaxed a double play from the former MVP, escaping trouble.

As rain began pouring down in the sixth, Keuchel fanned Hoskins and Scott Kingery. He generated a harmless grounder for Corey Dickerson to end his night.

It was nights like Wednesday that show Keuchel’s value beyond performance. Every time he works his way out of a jam, it’s a learning lesson for Mike Soroka, Max Fried and other young Braves, according to his manager.

“It’s been valuable ever since he got here,” Snitker said. “Every time I look down the bench it’s him and Soroka or him and Max Fried. Talking to him when we got him, looking at what we had, we knew he’d be good for them. And he has been. The preparation, the work ethic, the competitiveness. It’s all really good things for those young guys to witness and be a part of.”

Keuchel allowed one run on three hits across his six innings, lowering his ERA to 3.35. He struck out eight, looking particularly effective with a three-pitch mix of his two-seamer, change-up and slider.

“His slider was really nice today, he had a good feel for his change-up,” Flowers said. “Pretty standard Dallas. No panic in him. Just trying to execute pitches, trust in his defense. Good stuff.”

Keuchel’s outing set the stage for the three trade-deadline acquisitions — Chris Martin, Shane Greene and Mark Melancon — to pitch the final three innings. Martin struck out three Phillies on nine pitches, recording the fifth immaculate inning in team history. Greene followed with a scoreless inning that included a walk. Melancon stranded two to record the save, getting help from Dansby Swanson’s and Josh Donaldson’s web gems.

So Keuchel, who wasn’t in the Braves’ initial plans, continues to be worth every dime of that $13 million. Following the game, a Phillies reporter asked Keuchel if he had extra motivation facing the Phillies, who were also in need of pitching help but opted not to pursue the veteran despite their deep pockets.

“If you don’t come calling, what is there for me to be mad about?” Keuchel said. “I think a lot of those guys over there in the front office are second-guessing themselves. I would too.”

Second-guessing or not, it looks like Keuchel — and his Braves — are getting the last laugh.

Nats topple Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — There really wasn’t an injury update on Wednesday on the missing Twins. Manager Rocco Baldelli announced that no one has had any setbacks, which the club views as a good thing.

What’s not good is not knowing when Marwin Gonzalez, Max Kepler, Miguel Sano, Jake Cave or C.J. Cron will return. The Twins have benefitted from great lineup depth for most of the season, but that depth is depleted, leading to recent lineups that lack their normal bite.

Not good if you’re trying to close out the AL Central title. Also not good if Stephen Strasburg is looking at the lineup card while breathing a sigh of relief.

Strasburg handled the Twins lineup, while the Nationals took an early lead and held on to take down the Twins, 6-2, on Wednesday. The Twins and Nationals will complete their three-game series on Thursday with each team having won one game.

Gonzalez has an abdominal/oblique injury that has taken longer to heal than expected. Kepler, who took swings in the cage Wednesday, has soreness in a scapula area of his back. Sano has a sore back, Cave a mild groin strain and Cron and nagging thumb injury. Of the group, Cron could be in the lineup as soon as Thursday. While the others continue to with therapy and workouts, the Twins try to win with what they have. With Mitch Garver getting a break on Wednesday, 139 home runs were missing from the lineup.

“All the updates are positive,” Baldelli claimed before the game. “They’re just not significant. There are no real declarations today on any of those guys.”

Falling behind 5-0 to a Washington team that’s in the middle of a wild-card fight is not good for a team missing key hitters. Twins left-hander Martin Perez gave up an RBI single to Juan Soto in the first inning, a grounder just past the reach of shortstop Jorge Polanco, to drive in the first run. Two batters later, Ryan Zimmerman singled up the middle to drive in Anthony Rendon.

Perez got the first two outs of the third inning but walked Juan Soto. Howie Kendrick followed with liner to right field, where Eddie Rosario was playing so Luis Arraez could start in left.

Rosario looked to have a good read on the ball, but it sailed over him for an RBI double. Perez had to throw seven more pitches to get out of the inning, but one was drilled into the seats by Zimmerman for a two-run home run and a 5-0 Nats lead. Trea Turner added a home run in the ninth inning to make it 6-0.

Strasburg, the powerful three-time All-Star, gave up a two run home run to Jorge Polanco on the third inning but stranded two runners on base in the first and the fourth. The Twins did what they could with the formidable five sidelined. The Twins have thrived because they have had power threats throughout the lineup, but they are trying to ride out injuries.

In six innings, Strasburg gave up two runs on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. He even struck out Willians Astudillo in the fourth, just the second time he’s struck out since returning on Sept. 1.

The Twins kept squandering opportunities after Strasburg left the game. They got the first two batters of the eighth on against former Twin Fernando Rodney but the next three batters, Eddie Rosario, Astudillo and Ehire Adrianza, flied out to end the threat. The Twins did what they could to make the offense functional. Polanco twice had eight-pitch at bats in the game and Nelson Cruz saw 23 pitches in four plate appearances, walking twice. But the Twins entered the ninth inning 0-6 with runners in scoring position.

Brewers take series

MIAMI (TNS) — Two swings in the fifth inning erased the Miami Marlins’ deficit against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

One swing from the Brewers’ Mike Moustakas in the ninth inning erased hope of a comeback.

Milwaukee’s power-hitting third baseman took a two-seam fastball from Jose Urena 418 feet into the right-field seats for a go-ahead home run — his second of the game on his 31st birthday — to seal the Brewers’ 7-5 win at Marlins Park and clinch the four-game series.

The Marlins (51-94) dropped the first two games of the series 8-3 on Monday and 4-3 on Tuesday. They have lost five of six games this homestand, which concludes with Thursday’s 1:10 p.m. finale against the Brewers (77-68). Milwaukee has won six consecutive games and nine of their past eleven.

But the Marlins once again came close to stealing a game from the red-hot Brewers.

Isan Diaz and Garrett Cooper jolted the Marlins offense alive in the fifth with back-to-back home runs to center field against the Brewers bullpen to tie the game 5-5.

Diaz’s home run — his third of the year — came against lefty reliever Alex Claudio and went 425 feet. It was just Diaz’s second hit against a left-handed pitcher at the major league level. Both have come in this series against the Brewers.

Cooper followed six pitches later, turning on a 96-mph fastball from Jay Jackson and sending it 422 feet. It was Cooper’s 15th home run of the year and his third of the month.

It marked the seventh time this year the Marlins have hit back-to-back home runs in a game.

The Marlins received solid relief from their bullpen until that final out.

Wei-Yin Chen went 1 1/3 innings, Ryne Stanek threw 1 2/3 innings and Urena recorded two quick outs before walking Yasmani Grandal and giving up the game-winner to Moustakas.

Moustakas’ dominant night at the plate first showed up in the third inning against Pablo Lopez. The Marlins held a 2-1 lead at that point thanks to a first-inning Starlin Castro sacrifice fly and a second-inning Magneuris Sierra RBI single.

But Moustakas quickly helped Milwaukee regain the lead by drilling a change-up nearly over the heart of the plate 412 feet over the right-field fence for a three-run home run.

It was the turning point of another rough outing for Lopez since his return from a two-plus month stay on the injured list with a right shoulder strain. The 23-year-old righty gave up five earned runs on five hits and a season-high four walks. He lasted just five innings.

Lopez’s combined stats from his four starts since returning to the Marlins: 17 earned runs in 19 1/3 innings (a 7.91 ERA), 24 hits (including six home runs), five walks and 12 strikeouts.

Lopez has lasted no longer than five innings in each start except for his 6 1/3 inning, two-run performance against the Royals on Friday.

In 14 starts before the injury, Lopez had a 4.23 ERA over 76 2/3 innings. He had six quality starts, defined as giving up no more than three earned runs while pitching at least six innings, in that span.

Martin Prado’s opportunities this year have been limited as the season winds down to its final few weeks.

But the 14-year MLB veteran made the most of his sporadic appearances against the Brewers. Prado reached base in all three of his pinch-hit plate appearances so far in the series.

His fifth-inning single on Wednesday was the timeliest, as he score on Diaz’s two-run homer two batters later.

Prado is hitting .241 (52 for 215) this season and .277 (9 for 33) with six walks as a pinch-hitter.

O’s cruise

BALTIMORE (TNS) — John Means’ previous outing before he held the behemoth Los Angeles Dodgers to two runs on four hits and pitched into the seventh inning in a 7-3 Orioles win Wednesday night at Camden Yards was similarly strong, but he unraveled late.

So Means said after that game that finishing his starts well was what was going to allow the rookie left-hander and Baltimore’s lone All-Star to win over the coaching staff.

In a season in which the Orioles’ pitching staff has often left manager Brandon Hyde in the dugout looking like a man who really hoped his car would start but isn’t surprised it didn’t, Means has little to be worried about.

Orioles’ Jonathan Villar hits record-setting 6,106th home run of MLB season »

If anyone on this team has won over the coaching staff in Year One of what will assuredly be a long rebuild, it’s the self-starting left-hander who spent the offseason refashioning himself into a major league pitcher and almost all of this season proving himself to be a good one.

Just look at Wednesday’s effort, which combined with home runs by Jonathan Villar and Pedro Severino ended the Orioles’ six-game losing streak and helped the club match their 2018 win total at 47-98.

Means had a rather long first inning, which featured a one-out single by David Freese, but outside of Austin Barnes’ third-inning walk, the bases were quiet until Means allowed a leadoff double to Barnes in the sixth inning and a two-run home run by A.J. Pollock.

The contact did get harder in those later innings, prompting Hyde to pull Means with one out in the seventh. But it was everything that Means has excelled at over the course of this breakout season. His fastball velocity wasn’t the best, but his changeup kept getting soft outs until that sixth inning, and his slider grew into a weapon with a season-high seven swinging strikes.

He’s accounted for most of the success the Orioles’ rotation can boast this year. The team has had 69 outings of at least five innings with three runs or fewer allowed; Means has 18 of them. His 3.47 ERA is the lowest for an Orioles rookie starter with at least 130 innings since Mike Boddicker’s 2.77 ERA in 1983.

Means helped make winners out of the Orioles on Wednesday, along with 1 2/3 scoreless innings from Shawn Armstrong on his 29th birthday and a one-run inning from Mychal Givens.

Villar’s 21st home run of the season broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the seventh and made history. Villar’s was the 6,106th home run in the majors this year, setting a league-wide record.

The Orioles led 5-2 after Villar’s home run and 7-2 after Severino homered into the Dodgers bullpen in the eighth.

Rookie Austin Hays, who last week made his return to the majors for the first time since September 2017, collected his first hit of the season and added two more in his first career three-hit game. Hays also made several athletic catchers in center field, the position he’s auditioning for a long-term role in for 2020 and beyond.

Mets blow out foe

NEW YORK (TNS) — The Mets sent a resounding message on Wednesday.

It could be felt when Arizona starter Robbie Ray, a former All-Star, walked off the field having not completed an inning. Or with Todd Frazier and Jeff McNeil each hitting two home runs. Or even when the Mets jumped out to a seven-run lead in the first three innings.

The Mets announced they are still here, still fighting for a postseason berth. They don’t intend to quit, especially not after a third consecutive victory over the Diamondbacks that has them within striking distance with 17 games remaining (they entered three games back of the second wild card spot).

There is something to be said for that after how the season began, and how the Mets have been proclaimed dead multiple times over the last month.

After Wednesday’s 9-0 victory at Citi Field, the Mets face an opportunity to sweep this four-game series against Arizona, a fellow wild-card contender that entered the week ahead of them in the standings. The Mets have shown they’re not done fighting — regardless of a recent six-game skid or a series loss that followed about a week later.

This race, it seems, will come down to the final week.

Things won’t be easy. Not only do the Mets have to win, but their future will also be dictated by something they cannot control: Other teams.

As Frazier said on Tuesday, the Mets are in a “hope phase.” Teams don’t like to merely hope because, ideally, they want to control their own destiny. But the Mets must hope others lose.

On Wednesday, the Mets shelled Ray and knocked him out before he completed an inning. He’d previously surrendered two earned runs in 22 career innings against the Mets, but New York tagged him for five this time.

Frazier and Brandon Nimmo capped the inning by launching back-to-back homers to give the Mets a five-run lead. When Juan Lagares doubled, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo walked out to pull Ray.

In 28 pitches, the Mets chased a well-respected starting pitcher.

The Mets weren’t done. Two of them notched multi-homer games.

In the second, McNeil blasted one of those home runs that is such a no-doubter that none of the outfielders moves. They might turn their head, but they hardly take a step. That was the case here as McNeil sent one an estimated 444 feet, the longest bomb of his career. He later hit another, his 20th of the season, to secure the first multi-homer game of his career.

Frazier, in the third inning, deposited his second homer of the game into the seats (he also had two on Aug. 30 in Philadelphia). This one gave the Mets a seven-run lead and continued Frazier’s tear after he drove in all three of the Mets’ runs a night ago.

The Mets feature four players with 20 or more homers, which ties a franchise record. They last did it in 2016.

Steven Matz easily protected the lead over six shutout innings. He only gave up four hits, throwing 109 pitches.

His best act came in the second, when he escaped what could have been a nightmare inning. Matz, right after his teammates spotted him five runs, walked the bases loaded before recording an out.

Somehow, the Diamondbacks left with nothing.

Matz struck out a batter for the first out. He then induced a ground ball to the perfect spot. It went right to Frazier, who stepped on third for the force out, then fired to first to complete an inning-ending double play.

This blowout also allowed the Mets bullpen to rest up for the series finale. That’s important because, right now, the Mets need to be thinking sweep the rest of the way. There is little margin for error over the final few weeks.

This week, the Mets are climbing closer to the second wild card berth while simultaneously knocking out a contender.

Jays blank Sox

TORONTO (TNS) — The Red Sox have rarely looked more helpless in recent seasons than they did Wednesday night.

Mookie Betts was out of the lineup. A bullpen game was on tap from the pitching staff. Boston was effectively playing out the string against the Blue Jays under a closed roof at Rogers Centre.

The result was a dismal one. The Red Sox now appear to be in more of a race to finish the season above .500 than they do to secure one of two American League wild-card spots. Boston has yet to be mathematically eliminated, but this 8-0 defeat suggested acceptance of that eventuality.

Toronto’s pitching staff had its way with a Red Sox lineup that couldn’t muster anything resembling a threat. The first of two Boston hits of the night was a two-out looper to shallow left by Rafael Devers in the top of the first inning. The Blue Jays retired 16 straight Red Sox between the last out of the third and Brock Holt’s leadoff single to left in the top of the ninth.

Boston also saw its string of 159 games with an extra-base hit snapped, one that started almost exactly a year ago. The Red Sox were shut out by the Mets, 8-0, on Sept. 14 of last season and followed with the fourth-longest run in modern big league history. Boston’s 164 games from 2004-05 remains atop the list, sitting ahead of the Reds (161 games, 1999-2000) and Indians (161, 1995-96).

Wilmer Font, Trent Thornton, Jason Adam and Ryan Tepera combined to shut the Red Sox out for the second time in their last three games. Boston also came within a lone out of the same conclusion on Saturday before J.D. Martinez drove a solo home run in a 5-1 loss to the Yankees. Checking the scoreboard for results involving the Rays, Athletics and Indians seems like wasted time at this point.

Toronto broke open what was a 2-0 game by batting around in the bottom of the fifth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded a two-run single through the left side, the last of four straight hits against Ryan Weber. Randal Grichuk’s two-run double off the wall in right and Teoscar Hernandez’s two-run homer to left roughed up Travis Lakins and gave the Blue Jays an eight-run cushion.

The hosts took the lead for good in the fourth thanks to some shaky Red Sox defense. Cavan Biggio’s looper down the line in left was generously scored a double, as Devers ranged behind the bag at third and failed to make the catch. Biggio stole third standing up and trotted in on a sacrifice fly to left by Guerrero.

That gave Toronto a 1-0 lead, and its second run came from a familiar source. Rowdy Tellez crushed a solo homer to deep right, his second in as many nights and seventh against Boston this season. Tellez and White Sox outfielder Ron Kittle — the 1983 American League Rookie of the Year — are the only first-year players with as many home runs against the Red Sox.

Boston’s third instance this month using the opener was a success yet again. Bobby Poyner retired all six men he faced, including a pair of strikeouts in the bottom of the second. Lakins and Thursday starter Jhoulys Chacin each threw two scoreless frames in games Friday and Saturday against the Yankees.