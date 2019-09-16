By Joe Lyons

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS (TNS) — Ryan Braun hit a 3-2 pitch into the bleachers in left-center field for a grand slam off reliever Junior Fernandez in the top of the ninth inning Sunday as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers rallied for a 7-6 win before a crowd of 46,722 at Busch Stadium.

The homer, which put the Brewers on top 7-4, set a franchise record for Milwaukee. It was the 232nd long ball of Braun’s career.

In the bottom of the ninth, Tommy Edman hit an 0-2 pitch into the stands in right after Yadier Molina walked to cut the Milwaukee lead to one run. But reliever Josh Hader struck out the next two hitters to end the contest.

The Brewers, who took two of three in the weekend series, loaded the bases with one out on three walks against John Gant, who was called on to try and close the game with Carlos Martinez out with the flu.

With the bases loaded and one out, Tyler Webb retired Mike Moustakas on a shallow fly ball to Harrison Bader in shallow left-center. Fernandez came on and delivered the game-changing pitch to Braun, who connected for his 20th homer of the season.

Hader came on to pitch the bottom of the ninth for the Brewers, picking up his 33rd save of the season.

Paul DeJong hit the first pitch he saw in the seventh inning from Milwaukee reliever Ray Black for a home run down the left-field line, putting the Cardinals back on top 3-2 Sunday at Busch Stadium.

Marcell Ozuna walked to open the inning for the Cardinals.

Two outs after DeJong’s blast, Harrison Bader connected for his second solo shot of the day to make it 4-2. It was the first two-homer game as a big-leaguer for Bader, who also went deep to lead off the Cardinals’ third inning.

In the Milwaukee eighth inning, after Bader and right fielder Dexter Fowler combined to misplay Mike Moustakis’ fly ball to right center, the Brewers got a run back on a two-out RBI single from Lorenzo Cain to make it 4-3.

Bader picked up an error on the play, making the run unearned.

Milwaukee had rallied to go up 2-1 in the top of the seventh, getting a two-run homer from Cory Spangenberg.

Marcell Ozuna walked against Brewers’ reliever Ray Black to open the Cardinals’ seventh. DeJong’s hit was just the second of the day for the Cardinals.

The Brewers’ Eric Thames led off the visitors’ seventh inning with a single to right. Reliever Genesis Cabrera was replaced by fellow rookie Ryan Helsley, who got Lorenzo Cain to pop out before giving up the two-run homer Spangenberg on a 3-1 delivery.

After Hernan Perez singled, Helsley was replaced by Giovanny Gallegos, who allowed a single to pinch-hitter Keston Hiura before retiring Trent Grisham on a foul popup and Yasmani Grandal on a called third strike.

The Cardinals had gone on top 1-0 en the lead in the third inning, getting a leadoff homer from center fielder Bader.

It was the Cardinals’ first — and only — hit of the game through six innings.

Milwaukee had one-out hits in each of the game’s first three innings. But Cardinals starter Michael Wacha has pitched around them.

Brewers’ starter Chase Anderson struck out six through the game’s first four innings.

In the Milwaukee fifth, after leading off with an infield hit, the Brewers’ Cory Spangenberg was called out on appeal after failing to re-touch second base on a flyout to right by Hernan Perez. The double-play call took on added significance when pinch-hitter Tyler Austin followed with a double to center field.

Austin moved to third on a wild pitch, but was stranded when Trent Grisham flew out to right the end the inning.

The Brewers outhit the Redbirds 12-5 in the game, getting two hits and a two-run homer from Cory Spangenberg and a two-hit game from Eric Thames and Lorenzo Cain. Matt Albers (7-5) picked up the win.

———

Astros sweep KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — The Royals knew they’d face a much taller task this weekend against the Houston Astros than they had during their recent four-series win streak. The Astros have World Series aspirations and just might finish the regular season with the best record in baseball.

The Royals simply didn’t have the firepower and depth to matchup with arguably the AL’s best, and it showed in the Astros’ three-game sweep.

The Astros smacked Royals pitching for 16 hits in the series finale as the Royals lost 12-3 in front of an announced 17,205 on Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. The Astros, who scored 15 runs or more twice last week against Seattle and Oakland, hit three home runs on top of three other extra-base hits Sunday.

The Royals left-handed tandem of Danny Duffy and Mike Montgomery held the Astros to three runs over 11 innings between their two starts on Friday and Saturday.

Sunday, the Astros bats got started early and chased Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis (9-14) from the game in less than three innings. Junis allowed five runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings.

The Royals (55-95) scored the game’s first run on a Jorge Soler RBI triple in the first inning, but they didn’t score again until the fifth they trailed 7-2.

Astros starter Wade Miley (14-5) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks in six innings.

The Astros (98-53) tacked on runs in the seventh (one) and eighth (four).

The Royals scored a run in the ninth on a infield single by Erick Mejia.

The Royals begin a seven-game road trip, their final trip of the season, on Monday night in Oakland. Right-hander Glenn Sparkman (4-11, 5.94) will start for the Royals, while Tanner Roark (10-8, 4.01) will start for the Athletics.

———

Rangers fall hard

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — On what might be the final uncomfortably hot home game the Rangers will ever play, Texas’ bats went into the deep freezer.

Wild-card leader Oakland completed the series sweep and stretched its winning streak to six with a 6-1 victory before 26,064 sunlight-dodging patrons at Globe Life Park.

When the Rangers move across the street to the air-conditioned confines of Globe Life Field next season, a 96-degree game-time temperature that greeted the teams on Sunday will be a thing of the past. The Rangers still have two afternoon games remaining in hopefully a cooler final week of September.

The Rangers could do little against Oakland’s Sean Manaea (2-0), managing only three singles in six innings. He retired 16 of the final 18 hitters he faced. It was the third major league start in over a year for the injury-plagued left-hander.

Marcus Semien staked Oakland to a 2-0 lead in the third inning, launching a Jonathan Hernandez sinker 433 feet over the centerfield wall after No. 9 hitter Robbie Grossman drew the first of six walks issued by the six Rangers pitchers. Two more walks in the inning, the second by reliever Ian Gibaut, preceded Seth Brown’s two-run double to make it 4-0.

Sean Murphy’s RBI single in the fifth widened the lead to 5-0 and Matt Chapman completed the scoring with his 34th home run in the ninth.

Texas ended the shutout in the eighth when Jose Trevino doubled and later scored on a passed ball. But even that uprising ended in frustration. With the bases loaded and no outs, the Rangers could not get any more.

———

Rockies roll

DENVER (TNS) — The Padres and their fans can be thankful that won’t happen again until next season.

The Padres got swept out of Coors Field by the Rockies on Sunday, losing 10-5 in what started as the most competitive contest of the three-game series and ended as the biggest blowout.

And that was after Josh Naylor’s two-run homer in the ninth.

The Padres’ 3-7 record here this season ties for their fourth-worst mark in 25 years visiting Coors Field.

The difference Sunday was Padres relievers, who had kept them in the first two games here this weekend, leaked in the seventh inning.

The story of the series and the season series, however, was the new low achieved by Padres starters in the 10 games a mile high in 2019.

Cal Quantrill, the third of the bubble starters for 2020 to pitch here in the most unfair of ballparks, fared the best.

He was out of Sunday’s game after three innings, having allowed four runs on six hits and thrown 75 pitches.

Padres starting pitchers lasted a total of 34 2/3 innings in 10 games in Colorado’s thin air this season. This is always a difficult place to pitch, as breaking balls don’t break and fly balls become home runs and a massive outfield swallows up bloop singles and doubles to both gaps. The 6.19 ERA Coors Field has yielded leads the majors by almost a run.

But the Padres’ 15.35 ERA this season is their highest in 25 years of coming to play the Rockies since they moved into the park in Denver’s Lower Downtown.

This series, remarkably but not surprisingly, was not the Padres’ starters worst here this season. Joey Lucchesi allowing eight runs in 3 2/3 innings Friday, Eric Lauer six runs (four earned) in 2 2/3 innings Saturday and Quantrill surrendering the four earned runs Sunday was more than two runs better than the 17.51 ERA Padres starters posted in a four-game series here in June. The 92 total runs scored in that series comprised a major league record for a four-game series.

Few series may ever approach that one in terms of wildness. But it is usually an adventure at Coors Field, and this weekend was standard loopy. The Padres fell behind 8-2 Friday and lost 10-8 and were down 9-2 Saturday before losing 11-10.

The Padres trailed 4-1 on Sunday when Seth Mejias-Brean pinch-hit for Quantrill leading off the fourth.

Mejias-Brean walked but ended up stranded at second, which was the least disappointing of the Padres’ first four innings. They had runners at first and second with one out in the first two innings and runners at the corners with one out in the third and failed to drive any of those home.

Their run came on Luis Urias’ homer leading off the third.

With Rockies starter Chi Chi Gonzalez out, Eric Hosmer led off the fifth inning with a single against Yency Almonte, and Wil Myers’ 18th home run of the season and 10th of his career at Coors Field closed the gap to 4-3.

After Michael Baez pitched a scoreless fourth and Javy Guerra got the next five outs but also walked two runners, Andres Munoz came in to strike out Raimel Tapia for the final out of the sixth. However, he allowed a double and single starting off the seventh, putting the Rockies up 5-3. After a walk, David Bednar replaced Munoz.

Bednar, who threw a scoreless inning Saturday and allowed just one hit in 5 2/3 innings since his Sept. 1 call-up, promptly had a 2-1 fastball driven into the left-field seats by Josh Fuentes.

Robbie Erlin, the first non-rookie to pitch for the Padres on Sunday, surrendered a solo homer to Ryan McMahon in the ninth.

The three starters that worked here this weekend will be fighting for jobs (or maybe only one job) in spring training in five months, if they are all still around after the Padres work the trade market this offseason.

The team will be in search of a top-level starter to add to Dinelson Lamet, Chris Paddack and Garrett Richards. Even if they don’t acquire another starter, there likely will be no more than two rotation spots available.

Quantrill was for a time in the second half seemingly headed toward being a front-runner to hold down a spot in the back end of next year’s rotation. In his first seven games (six starts) in the second half, Quantrill yielded a 1.79 ERA in 40 1/3 innings and was in that span arguably the Padres’ most dependable starter.

Among the four starts since, Sunday’s was arguably his best, as he allowed only half as many runs as he had in each of the previous three.

———

Dodgers win

NEW YORK (TNS) — The Los Angeles Dodgers were reeling when Jedd Gyorko stepped into the batter’s box to pinch-hit in the eighth inning of their 3-2 win Sunday night. They had spent seven innings wasting prime scoring opportunities against New York Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler. They were down to six outs to rebound.

Then they got a gift. Mets left-hander Justin Wilson began his relief appearance by walking Gyorko, balking, and throwing a wild pitch to advance Gyorko to third. Max Muncy struck out — the Dodgers’ sixth consecutive strikeout with a runner in scoring position. Chris Taylor, however, cashed in on the chance with an RBI double off the wall in center field to tie the score 2-2.

Gyorko came through again in the ninth inning, delivering a go-ahead, two-out single off Seth Lugo, the Mets’ best reliever. Gyorko’s bouncer up the middle gave the Dodgers the series victory over a club fighting for the National League’s final playoff spot hours after they clinched home field advantage in the National League Division Series with the St. Louis Cardinals’ loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

For the second night in a row, the Dodgers (97-54) couldn’t figure out a hard-throwing right-handed starter. On Saturday, Jacob deGrom dealt seven scoreless innings. On Sunday, Wheeler stumped them.

Wheeler limited Los Angeles to one run over seven innings while striking out nine batters without a walk. He wiggled out of jams in the third, sixth and seventh innings, all of which began with leadoff hits and ended with a runner left on second base. He departed after throwing 97 pitches with the Mets (77-72) leading 2-1.

The Mets struck first, tallying two runs in quick succession in the second inning. Walker Buehler issued a one-out walk to Robinson Cano. J.D. Davis singled. Brandon Nimmo capitalized by cracking a line drive that landed on the chalk down the right-field line. The ball bounced into the corner and Nimmo raced around for a two-run triple.

Buehler didn’t allow another baserunner. The right-hander retired the final 11 batters he encountered. He exited after throwing 71 pitches, issuing two walks and recording just one strikeout in his first career appearance at Citi Field.

The short outing was planned. Before the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he wanted to give a few relievers some work. Buehler was informed of the blueprint. Pedro Baez, who had pitched once in the previous week, was called on first. He pitched the sixth inning and Dustin May was given the seventh before Kenley Jansen entered with the game tied in the eighth inning.

The right-hander, following an encouraging outing Thursday in Baltimore, was sharp again. He mowed through Juan Lagares, Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso, striking out Alonso on three pitches to cap a 10-pitch appearance. Adam Kolarek and Kenta Maeda combined to pitch a clean ninth inning. Maeda retired Wilson Ramos and Cano to secure his second save this season and the fifth of his career.

The Dodgers wasted their first scoring opportunity in the third inning when Gavin Lux supplied a leadoff double and was stranded, but they halved the deficit in the fourth inning. Muncy delivered a leadoff single. Two batters later, after Muncy advanced to second base on a groundout, Corey Seager hit a line drive to left field. Muncy dashed home and just beat the Mets’ relay with a feet-first slide.

Joc Pederson provided another leadoff double in the sixth inning and was stranded. In the seventh, Seager reached with a leadoff single and moved to second base on a one-out single from Lux. The rally ended there. Wheeler escaped by striking out Enrique Hernandez and Matt Beaty. He concluded his outing with a fist pump and roar after third-base umpire Ben May ruled Beaty did not check his swing.

It was the Mets’ turn to fumble away a chance to score in the bottom of the inning. May allowed a one-out single to Cano and followed that by plunking Davis in the ribs. But he also slammed the door with consecutive strikeouts to keep Los Angeles within a run.

SHORT HOPS

Rich Hill said he plans to throw off a mound Tuesday for the first time since reinjuring the medial collateral ligament in his left knee Thursday. The left-hander threw on flat ground Sunday for the second consecutive day. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam on the knee Monday. …Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the starting rotation will stay in line through next weekend. Ross Stripling and Tony Gonsolin are slated to start Tuesday and Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Clayton Kershaw, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Walker Buehler will follow against the Colorado Rockies.

———

Rays fall to Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (TNS) — The Rays have talked a lot about the fun of being in the chase for a playoff spot as they head into the final two weeks of the season.

How for the couple of players who’ve been through it before, and for the majority that haven’t, it’s energizing and exciting and exhilarating, and those are just the “e” words.

They’ve enjoyed plenty of ups lately, but there are going to be some downs to handle also, like Sunday’s 6-4 loss to the Angels.

Starter Ryan Yarbrough didn’t pitch very well, allowing six runs on a season-high matching 10 hits over five innings.

The offense didn’t do enough until it was too late, with two hits and one run in the first inning, and nothing else until Austin Meadows’ three-run homer in the eighth.

And the defense seemed, for one reason or another, to be a step behind all day.

As a result, most of the ground gained over the weekend was lost, as both the A’s and the Indians won on Sunday.

The Rays head into Monday’s off-day at 89-62, 1 { games behind Oakland for the top wild card spot and 1 { ahead of third-place Cleveland, and with 11 games remaining.

The Rays struck first on Sunday as Tommy Pham, getting a DH day, led off with a single, went to third on Avisail Garcia’s single and scored on Jesus Aguilar’s sac fly.

But Yarbrough wasn’t sharp, and it showed early.

A one-out single then a double by Albert Pujols on a fly ball near the rightfield line got the Angels even. Then Pujols, the 39-year-old known for anything besides his speed, nearly ran them into the lead. Pujols stole third as Kole Calhoun walked, and then tagged up on Kevan Smith’s fly to medium-at-most depth in left. Meadows throw wasn’t going to get him, so Matt Duffy cut it off and threw to second, where the Rays nabbed Calhoun trying to move up.

The initial call was that Pujols scored before the out was made, but the Rays challenged and on replay review the call was overturned.

It was only a short reprieve however, as the Angels got two runs in the second, with help. A leadoff single and a fielder’s choice bunt set them up, then Jared Walsh doubled on a fly to left that Meadows had a hard time tracking and ran a rough route. Two batters later, a bloop single by David Fletcher that dropped in between shortstop Willy Adames and Meadows made it 3-1.

The Angels doubled their total in the fifth in a more single way. Fletcher walked and Andrelton Simmons reached on a grounder in the hole that Adames stopped but couldn’t make a play on, and Pujols launched a three-run homer.

The Rays made it interesting in the eighth when Adames singled and after a Kevin Kiermaier fielder’s choice grounder, Brendan McKay delivered a pinch-hit single for his first major-league hit.

An out later Meadows followed with his 31st homer of the season. Garcia singled to bring the tying run to the plate in pinch-hitter Ji-Man Choi. The Angels brought in their closer, right-hander Hansel Robles, and he struck out Choi.

Joey Wendle walked to lead off the ninth, but the Rays got no closer.

The Rays are off Monday and open a two-game series on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

———

Nationals blank Braves

WASHINGTON (TNS) — No one else seemed to have the answers, so the Washington Nationals turned to their older, overlooked veterans. The team was stuck in a harrowing weekend, overmatched by the Atlanta Braves and unable to put the brakes on this September skid. The Nationals couldn’t score and couldn’t stop getting scored on as their cushion in the National League wild-card race dwindled to levels worthy of a red alert. Then, on Sunday, Howie Kendrick and Aníbal Sánchez delivered.

The steadying veterans have, in some ways, played this part all season. Kendrick has plugged holes created by injured teammates on defense and displayed an uncanny knack for finding holes on offense. Sánchez has started streaks and stopped slides such as this one as the fourth Beatle of the Nationals’ rotation. Kendrick’s two-run single in the third inning and solo home run in the fifth were the two most important hits that complemented seven dominant, scoreless innings from Sánchez in a sweep-averting, standings-maintaining 7-0 victory at Nationals Park.

“This is a veteran guy. When the team needs a lift, he’s a leader in that clubhouse,” bench coach Chip Hale said in what could have been a description of Kendrick or Sánchez. He later realized this when he described Kendrick’s ability to stay productive despite inconsistent at-bats this season: “He’s a pro, and he’s a lot like the offensive Sánchez.”

The Nationals’ win kept them 1 1/2 games up for the top wild-card spot and 2 1/2 games up for the second spot after the Chicago Cubs, with another blowout victory, and the Milwaukee Brewers, with a ninth-inning grand slam, stayed in hot pursuit. The Nationals secured the win without their manager; Dave Martinez left Nationals Park in the sixth inning and was taken to a hospital because he felt sick. Hale managed in his place and said the hospital trip was precautionary. The team believes its manager will be in St. Louis on Monday for the start of a three-game series against the Cardinals.

“We’re expecting everything will be good,” Hale said.

Martinez used Kendrick as a pinch hitter in the first two games against the Braves, but he rested Ryan Zimmerman on Sunday, started the 36-year-old at first base and reaped the reward. Kendrick sparked an offense that had left Martinez nonplussed Saturday night: “We’re swinging the bats, just not getting any hits, not creating anything offensively right now.”

Catcher Yan Gomes ignited things with a two-run single in the second inning, and Kendrick added some tinder with another in the third. The Braves fanned the flames themselves when reliever Jeremy Walker walked in a run against his first batter in the third, and Kendrick kept them going. The veteran watched reliever Grant Dayton pump three four-seam fastballs by Juan Soto for a strikeout in the fifth and knew what to expect. The first four-seamer Kendrick got in the zone ended up in the left field seats. A productive double play in the sixth capped the scoring.

This season, in some ways, outdoes Kendrick’s age-27 season, when he was an all-star with the Los Angeles Angels. His 15 homers in 304 at-bats and .928 on-base-plus-slugging percentage are the best rates of his career. The resurgence impressed Kendrick himself, who missed most of last season with a ruptured right Achilles’ tendon. He predicted that, because teams now prioritize youth, he wouldn’t still be in baseball if 2018 were the last year of his contract. But now he is enjoying sitting a few lockers away from Soto and Victor Robles, the faces of that youth movement, as well as his role supporting them.

“I’m not an everyday guy anymore, and I know that and [Martinez] knows,” Kendrick said. “I’m not going to complain one bit about the way I’ve been used. When I play, I play; when I don’t, I’m ready.”

The Nationals inflicted the lion’s share of the damage against Braves starter Max Fried, who two weeks earlier had one-hit them over seven scoreless innings. They worked the young left-hander, spoiling his out pitches and jumping on juicy ones down. They knocked him out after 2 1/3 innings, the first time they had bounced a starter without an injury before the third inning in almost a month (Aug. 19 at Pittsburgh).

Kendrick called Fried “tough” and said he thought Fried jammed him on his run-scoring single that put Fried on the ropes. Kendrick wanted to foul the four-seamer away and try again. The ball instead snapped his bat and somehow flew into center for a single.

“He’s one of those special guys, and he has great stuff,” Kendrick said. “Today he was just off.”

The early cushion proved more than enough for the Nationals. Sánchez again quietly dominated one of baseball’s best lineups, not overwhelming anyone (three strikeouts) but forcing weak contact. The 35-year-old right-hander baffled the Braves by using almost exclusively fastballs and his multiple change-ups, 32 of the one that goes up-down, seven of the traditional circle change. He used them in any count to keep Atlanta’s hitters off-balance.

“When I can command my fastball, my change-up is really good,” Sánchez said. “My change-up is the best pitch for me.”

In all, Sánchez limited the Braves to three hits, and his seven strong innings (plus the offense’s separation) gave his team a lift one night after Martinez felt limited in his bullpen because the high-leverage options were taxed. The lead proved bullpen-proof, and the clubhouse after the game felt lighter. Sánchez celebrated by carrying a cake - brown frosting, “Happy birthday!” in yellow icing - into the team dining room to fete catcher Tres Barrera. The September call-up was 25, and the whole team sang to him.

Baseball can warp age. Kendrick is only 11 years older than Barrera, but Sánchez said the Nationals sometimes kid around and call Kendrick “the old man back in the game.” Sánchez grinned at the joke. The pitcher is only seven months younger than the hitter, but if he registered a hint of irony, he didn’t betray it. The only numbers that really mattered anyway were the ones on the scoreboard.

———-

Cubs rout Bucs

CHICAGO (TNS) — Anthony Rizzo sprained his right ankle during the third inning of Sunday’s 16-6 win over the Pirates, putting a damper on a big milestone for Kris Bryant and the Cubs bagging their third straight game with at least 14 runs.

Bryant knocked two home runs off Trevor Williams to left-center field — the first bomb moving him past Ernie Banks for the most by a Cub in his first five seasons.

Ian Happ, who replaced Rizzo at first base, added another blast off Yacksel Rios in the fifth. Kyle Schwarber hit his 36th home run of the season off Geoff Hartlieb in the seventh and Jonathan Lucroy swatted his eighth off Alex McRae the next inning.

For Rizzo, X-rays revealed no fractures and he’s scheduled for an MRI exam Monday.

There’s no minimizing the impact a prolonged absence would have on the Cubs as they chase the Cardinals in the division and try to hold off the Brewers in the wild card.

Rizzo entered Sunday’s play ranked seventh in the majors in on-base percentage (.402) and he’s 17th in baseball in expected-weighted on-base average (.391) and highest among the Cubs.

The Cubs already have other significant injuries.

Javier Baez could miss the rest of the season with a broken thumb and Addison Russell was officially placed on the seven-day concussion list Sunday. The injuries at shortstop forced the Cubs to call up Nico Hoerner, who went 1-for-5 with a run Sunday and is batting .379.

The Cubs have been without closer Craig Kimbrel (right elbow inflammation) for 13 games, but he threw a bullpen session Sunday morning.

Rizzo missed four games in May and five games in August with back problems, though the Cubs managed to go 6-3 without him in the lineup.

The Cubs next host a three-game series against the Reds, who have given them trouble this season, with the Reds holding a 7-9 advantage. Then comes the showdown that could determine the winner of the NL Central: a four-game series against the Cardinals to close the Cubs’ final homestand of the season.

The Cubs’ win coupled with the Cardinals’ 7-6 loss to the Brewers draws the Cubs within two games of the division lead — but also keeps Milwaukee within a game of the Cubs for the second wild-card spot.

———

Sox double up Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — Postseason contender might not be the correct description for the Red Sox as of Sunday afternoon.

Spoiler would certainly apply. The Phillies are all but finished in the National League wild card race after this lost weekend, as Boston wrapped up a two-game sweep on a spectacular day at Citizens Bank Park.

Christian Vazquez continued his offensive breakout with the first multi-homer game of his career. Vazquez’s grand slam in the top of the third inning put the Red Sox in command to stay, as the visitors coasted to a 6-3 victory.

Vazquez added a solo home run in the top of the sixth, his fifth RBI of the day to set a new career high. Rick Porcello worked through the first five innings to earn the victory and four different relievers cobbled together the final 12 outs. Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler and outfielder Bryce Harper both watched the final five frames from the home clubhouse after being ejected by plate umpire Gabe Morales for arguing balls and strikes.

Phillies starter Jason Vargas was waiting on Kapler and Harper after his abbreviated outing, one that lasted just three innings. His hanging curveball to Vazquez was among the last of his 71 pitches, and it was driven just beyond the top of the wall in straightaway left. That snapped a 1-1 tie and gave the Boston bullpen some margin for error.

It was the fourth grand slam of the season for the Red Sox and the first in exactly two months. Michael Chavis stroked the last on July 15 against the Blue Jays, and those types of swings have been far too infrequent for Boston in 2019. The Red Sox loaded the bases with nobody out in the first and settled for just a sacrifice fly to right by J.D. Martinez.

Rhys Hoskins crushed a solo home run down the line in left to tie the game in the second, and the Phillies threatened Porcello again in the fifth. Cesar Hernandez bounced an RBI single through the right side to make it 5-2 and J.T. Realmuto represented the tying run as he stepped to the plate. Realmuto sent a harmless two-hopper to third and Philadelphia managed just one more run on an RBI single by Jean Segura in the sixth.

Porcello fell short of the sixth inning for the fifth straight time, but the two earned runs he allowed matched his lowest total during that span. He walked one, struck out six and allowed just the lone extra-base hit along with four singles. Marcus Walden, Andrew Cashner, Matt Barnes and Brandon Workman handled the rest.

Boston improved to 21-11 at this venue and won its ninth series here in 12 tries. The Red Sox are 9-8 in interleague play with three games left against the Giants beginning Tuesday night at Fenway Park. Boston has finished with a winning record against N.L. foes in all but one of its last 14 seasons, going 9-11 in 2014.

———

Jays grab victory

TORONTO (TNS) — If the Yankees aren’t able to secure the top seed in the American League playoffs, their performance at Rogers Centre this season will be high on the list of reasons why.

The Yankees have long struggled — whether the Blue Jays have been good or bad — in this concrete and steel building with the retractable roof, and they did again this season.

Randal Grichuk, a come-from-nowhere Yankees killer the last two seasons, homered twice, including a game-wrecking three-run shot in the fifth that helped send the Yankees to a 6-4 defeat in front of 22,562.

The Yankees (98-53), trying to keep their slight lead over the Astros for best record in the AL, finished the year 4-6 at Rogers Centre aginst the Blue Jays (59-91). They’re 39-54 here since the start of the 2010 season and have posted losing season records in this stadium nine of the last 10 years.

Aaron Judge hit his 23rd homer, but it was an overall quiet day from the offense as the Yankees finished this three-city trip, which started with three victories in four games in Boston, 6-4.

Grichuk homered in the third off Jordan Montgomery, who made his return to a big-league mound after Tommy John surgery. He cracked his three-run shot, which snapped a 3-3 tie, in the fifth off Nestor Cortes Jr.

The blasts gave Grichuk 28 homers this season, eight of them — in 63 at-bats — with 15 RBIs in 16 games against the Yankees. He’s hit 13 over the past two seasons, the most of any player vs. the Yankees.

Judge started the scoring six pitches into the game, taking a 96-mph 0-and-2 fastball from Blue Jays opener Wilmer Font to right. Sinkerballer T.J. Zeuch came on in the second and pitched the next 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) and five hits. He walked three and struck out five.

The Yankees also saw Dellin Betances return after not pitching all season. The righthander came on in the fourth, after Montgomery allowed three runs and four hits over two innings, and struck out the only two batters he faced. Betances threw nine pitches, including eight strikes, his fastball peaking at 95 mph.

The Yankees scored an unearned run in the seventh but could not get anything more after putting runners at the corners with one out. Didi Gregorius struck out and Gleyber Torres grounded out to end the threat.

Ken Giles pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 20th save.

———

O’s tame Tigers

DETRIOT (TNS) — Orioles manager Brandon Hyde has praised his team’s resilience throughout a 2019 season that Saturday reached 100 losses. The 100th was one of the toughest, with two late leads disappearing and the final blow delivered on the Detroit Tigers’ walk-off grand slam. But Sunday, even the rain falling over Comerica Park couldn’t dampen Baltimore’s ability to respond.

In a game that included a 39-minute rain delay in the sixth inning, the Orioles beat the Tigers, 8-2, leaving one game remaining in this series between the teams with the two worst records in major league baseball.

Thanks to victories in two of the series’ first three games, the Orioles (49-100) lead the Tigers by 4{ games with 13 games left, poised to avoid what would be a second straight season holding the majors’ worst mark. Such notions could have again floated through their minds Saturday night, after they were one out from winning in the ninth and two outs from winning in the 12th only to lose by four.

They trailed again three batters into the bottom of the first Sunday, with the Tigers (44-104) scoring off Asher Wojciechowski with a single by Harold Castro and double by Jordy Mercer. But the Orioles answered with three singles from the first four batters they sent to the plate against old friend Edwin Jackson in the second.

The Tigers went back ahead by opening the bottom half with three straight hits off Wojciechowski, who was pitching on two days of extra rest after the Orioles felt he needed a slight break after his previous start. But that second-inning run was the last he allowed as the Orioles rallied.

Baltimore struck for three runs in the top of the third, all coming with two outs. Dwight Smith Jr. tripled and scored on Hanser Alberto’s bunt single to the left side to tie the game. Rio Ruiz, who was positioned to be Saturday’s hero after a go-ahead single in the top of the 12th, followed with another tiebreaking hit, this time a two-run home run.

Stationed to a lead, Wojciechowski settled in. He retired eight of the final nine he faced, with the Orioles adding two more runs in the sixth on a single by Jonathan Villar, and was due to pitch the bottom of the sixth when umpires stopped the game because of rain.

The delay ended Wojciechowski’s afternoon after 84 pitches. With Hyde striving to avoid relievers who pitched in the first two games of the series, Evan Phillips, Tanner Scott, Dillon Tate and Tayler Scott followed the rain with four scoreless innings.

Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander ended an 0-for-27 skid with a two-run single in the eighth.

———

Indians avoid sweep

CLEVELAND (TNS) — A disappointing weekend for the Indians at least finished with a small bright spot.

Trailing 4-2 entering the bottom of the sixth and staring at a disastrous series sweep, the Indians came from behind Sunday to beat the Minnesota Twins 7-5 at Progressive Field.

Jason Kipnis doubled and Franmil Reyes walked to put the tying runs on base. Greg Allen grounded a dribbler to second baseman Jonathan Schoop, who booted it for an error to allow a run score. The Twins then turned to reliever Kyle Gibson to face catcher Roberto Perez, who belted a three-run home run and spiked his bat on the ground in a release of frustration after the Indians’ doubleheader loss on Saturday.

Barring a total meltdown, the Twins (91-58) are likely to win to the American League Central Division. But the Indians (87-63) are still locked in a close race with the Oakland A’s (89-60) and Tampa Bay Rays (89-61) for a wild card spot and desperately needed to win on Sunday to keep pace.

Only a few minutes before Perez’s blast, the Indians were headed to a worst-case-scenario weekend. With All-Star MVP Shane Bieber on the mound, they entered the sixth with a 2-1 lead before it all unraveled.

First, Eddie Rosario hit his second home run in as many days to tie it 2-2. Willians Astudillo walked and, with two outs, LaMonte Wade belted his first career home run to right-center field to give the Twins a 4-2 lead.

After Perez put the Indians back in front, Mike Freeman added an RBI single in the seventh to make it 7-5.

Luis Arraez drew a lead-off walk in the ninth, but James Hoyt struck out the next two batters and Oliver Perez came on to retire the dangerous Edwin Rosario, who already had three hits in the game, on a foul out for his first save.